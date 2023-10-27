News
‘Sponge bombs’ are Israel’s new secret weapon to block Hamas tunnels
Israel will use novel “sponge bombs” as it fights through the network of Hamas tunnels under Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been testing the chemical bombs, which contain no explosives but are used to seal off gaps or tunnel entrances from which fighters may emerge.
The IDF has not commented on the use of the so-called “sponge bombs”, which create a sudden explosion of foam that rapidly expands and then hardens.
Its soldiers were seen deploying the devices during exercises in 2021. The army has set up a mock tunnel system at the Tze’Elim army base near the border with Gaza.
Troops are likely to face a bloody battle through the tunnels known as the “Gaza Metro” when they launch their expected ground invasion. The network is thought to be hundreds of miles long and dense with traps.
It is where Hamas has taken many of the 200 hostages and where its leaders will hope to survive the coming war.
Israeli soldiers blinded mishandling new “bomb”
The “sponge bomb” would prevent soldiers being ambushed as they move further into the network, sealing off gaps through which Hamas could attack.
Contained in a plastic container, the specialist devices have a metal partition separating two liquids. Once this barrier is extracted, the compounds mix as the soldier positions the “bomb” or throws it further ahead.
Specialised teams in the IDF’s engineering corps have been grouped into tunnel reconnaissance units and equipped with ground and aerial sensors, ground penetrating radar and special drilling systems to locate tunnels.
They have also been issued with special equipment to see when underground.
Standard issue night vision goggles need an element of ambient light to work effectively, but with all natural light blocked out when moving underground, troops will rely on thermal technology to see in the total darkness.
Novel radios, optimised for working in the extreme conditions experienced underground, have also been developed.
There are potential complications with the underground arsenal, however. The “sponge bomb” – technically a liquid emulsion – is hazardous to work with, and some Israeli soldiers have lost their sight through mishandling the mixture.
Israel may also use robots and drones to help when navigating the tunnels – but so far, there have been difficulties operating these underground.
Some of the robots will be controlled by wires spooling out of the rear of the device. Others will rely on standard radio waves, but will need a series of repeater nodes to be dropped off en route as radio signals degrade quickly underground.
Micro-drones for reconnaissance, capable of being held in the palm of a hand, may also be used but will similarly suffer as the radio signal weakens.
The Israel-based Roboteam technology company has developed IRIS, a small, throwable drone that can be driven on large wheels via remote control.
Known by special forces as a “throwbot”, it relays images back to a controller, operating the device from a position of safety.
Some devices can have weapons attached so that if enemy combatants are seen, the controller can detonate explosives.
Alongside the IRIS, it has developed the MTGR, a “micro tactical ground robot” that can climb stairs and is designed to be operated by soldiers in buildings and caves.
John Spencer, a former US major who chairs urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point, says subterranean fighting is “more like fighting underwater than fighting in buildings”.
“Nothing that is used on the surface works in the same way or with the same efficiency underground.
“Specialised equipment is needed to see, to breathe, to navigate, to map the space, to communicate and to deploy lethal means.”
Targeting the tunnels risks civilian lives
Hamas has integrated underground warfare into its overall military strategy.
Tunnels, some started decades ago, are no longer just places of refuge or concealment, but are integral parts of a wider plan to prepare the ground for ambushing Israeli forces above.
Many stretch under civilian structures, with entry and exit points in dwellings and other non-military buildings, making it extremely difficult for Israel to attack them without inviting international condemnation.
A “standard” tunnel is about 2m high and 1m wide, which enables them to be built quickly. They are sometimes reinforced with concrete and metal but are not especially sophisticated.
Others however, have power, water and ventilation and are used for command centres and rest stations, weapons storage, infiltration into Israel and routes to secret rocket launching sites.
In some parts there is even thought to be a small rail system for the transportation of weapons and building equipment.
The last major attempt to destroy the system was in 2014’s Operation Protective Edge, but the network has been rebuilt since.
Military commanders in the IDF must decide if they want to render the structures useless, by pouring in concrete for example, as they did with the tunnels dug by Hezbollah in the north of the country.
Alternatively, they may need to keep the structures intact, clearing out Hamas fighters as they move through the system searching for the estimated hostages. The “normal” military responses to tunnels, of using explosives to destroy them or flooding to render them useless, is probably not practical.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.
News
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
Toyota’s chairman and former CEO, Akio Toyoda, has long been a skeptic of the electric vehicle hype train—it was a big reason he stepped down from the top job at the Japanese carmaker earlier this year. Now, he can finally say, “I told you so.” With Elon Musk’s Tesla reporting disastrous third-quarter earnings last week, investors are realizing that EVs are no silver bullet for profit. “People are finally seeing reality,” Toyoda said on Wednesday.
Toyoda has long denied that electric vehicles are the only way for the automotive industry to achieve carbon neutrality, saying, “There are many ways to climb the mountain.” Other major automakers are also slowing their EV rollouts. Lucid has slowed production by 30% while GM has delayed the introduction of the Chevy Silverado EV by a whole year.
President Joe Biden has spent much of his time in office aggressively betting on electric vehicles as part of his ambitious agenda to reduce U.S. carbon emissions and fight climate change. But the EV market is wobbling as high interest rates dampen customer demand for electric and other vehicles. That’s “preventing a lot of people from even getting into the market,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, told Fortune.
Though EV sales are still growing, the pace has slowed. In the first half of 2023, EV sales rose 49% from one year before, a slower rate than the 63% increase last year, the Wall Street Journal reported.
EV ‘growing pains’
“We’re transitioning to a brand new technology. It’s expensive. It requires people to have a different relationship with their vehicle that has been largely unchanged for decades,” Caldwell said. “So to think that everything was going to roll out smoothly and we follow this nice adoption curve, it was a bit unrealistic.”
Not to mention, Musk—Tesla CEO, owner of the social media platform X, and purportedly the world’s wealthiest man—just took a $30 billion beating to his net worth. EV champion Tesla posted its lowest quarterly earnings per share (EPS) in two years, coming in 10% lower than already-negative analyst forecasts. The stock market acted accordingly, as Tesla’s shares immediately dropped over 17% and the company’s market capitalization fell by $138 billion in just over two trading days.
“This is going to be a large speed bump in the road for automakers that I’m sure that they saw coming,” Caldwell said.
Toyota’s chairman says he saw it coming. Toyoda has long advised the industry to hedge its bets on EVs by continuing to invest in hybrids, hydrogen-powered cars, and other alternative eco-friendly vehicles.
Ford, too, has been slow to put all of its eggs in the EV basket, announcing it would slow production of its F-150 Lightning pickup. Bill Ford, the great-grandson of the automaker’s founder Henry Ford, has described the rhetoric surrounding EVs as “heavily politicized.”
“Blue states say EVs are great and we need to adopt them as soon as possible for climate reasons,” Ford told the New York Times. “Some of the red states say this is just like the vaccine, and it’s being shoved down our throat by the government, and we don’t want it.”
General Motors similarly announced it would slow down EV production after making bullish commitments to completely phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. The company blamed drops in demand for EVs and pressures from the auto strike.
But this blip is only “growing pains” for the inevitable dominance of EVs in the auto industry, Caldwell said.
“The industry is moving towards EVs—to deny that would probably be unwise,” Caldwell said. “It’s what that path looks like—that’s what’s undefined and is causing more confusion.”
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
News
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
PHOENIX — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 27-29, there’s plenty of action happening around the Valley.
The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor
YES Day for Autism!
When: October 29
Where: Tempe Beach – 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready to join the festivities at YES Day for Autism, a fantastic community event hosted by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)!
Let’s revel in the boundless potential when we unite for individuals with autism. Experience the wonders of an Autism Resource Fair, a jam-packed kid’s zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and loads of other surprises! It’s all coming your way for FREE on Sunday, October 29th, at the vibrant Tempe Beach Park. You won’t want to miss this day of togetherness and jubilation. Secure your spot now at yesdayforautism.org.
Friday, October 27
Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $85
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona
How to watch the Arizona Coyotes’ first game Friday
Arizona State Fair
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
Cost: $15 Admission
MORE | Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more
Ballet Arizona: Juan Gabriel
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: Symphony Hall at 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October
Mother Nature’s Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
Cost: $15 Admission
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $22 Admission | $17 Children 12 and under
Vertuccio Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa
Cost: $15 Admission
Vertuccio Farms hosts fall festival, fun for the whole family
Mortimer Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey
Cost: $19.50 Admission
Fear Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 6801 North 99th Ave., Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $27.99
Explore a haunted house in the West Valley
LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley
Mesa International Film Festival
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center Park
Cost: $25 All-day Pass
Edén Muñoz at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, October 28
Haunted History of Phoenix Walking Tour
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: At gate near Teeter House at 622 E Adams St., Phoenix
Cost: $25 Adults | $16 Children
83rd Annual Buckeye Halloween Celebration
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buckeye (6th St. Plaza & Monroe Ave.)
Cost: Click here for more information
Goodyear Fall Festival
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Free Admission
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Sunday, October 29
Phx Art Family Fun Day
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $44
News
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
A 23-year-old man called 911 after being trapped inside a bank vault. The drama unfolded at the World Diamond Tower building in New York City. The victim was checking his safe deposit box when someone closed the door, not realizing there was a man still inside. Once the vault was shut, it could not open until the automatic clock expired. The man had to wait nine hours for the door to swing open again.
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday
Woman Kicked Off Southwest Flight for Petting Newly Adopted Dog, Other Flyers Booted for Supporting Her
Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘1989’ Is Finally Here
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Woman Kicked Off Southwest Flight for Petting Newly Adopted Dog, Other Flyers Booted for Supporting Her
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘1989’ Is Finally Here
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News2 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News3 days ago
A woman who’s lived on cruise ships for over 10 years shared 2 things she’s not allowed to do on board
-
News3 days ago
West Virginia University Is Everything That’s Wrong With Higher Education Today
-
Education24 hours ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News3 days ago
Lockheed exits Air Force tanker competition, lifting Boeing’s KC-46
-
News4 days ago
Dave Chappelle’s Words On Israel-Gaza Conflict Spark Cheers, Jeers And Walkouts In Audience