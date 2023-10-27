News
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Claim:
In October 2023, a video showed Turkey had moved a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians.
Rating:
In October 2023, a video began to spread on social media platforms that allegedly showed Turkey had moved a warship toward Gaza to defend Palestinians. The video spread in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which was followed by Israel declaring war and attacking and blockading Gaza. Hamas’ attacks came after months of surges in violence against Palestinians by the Israeli military.
“Turkey moves a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinian civilians against the ongoing israeli genocide #GazaGenocide #ArmiesToGaza,” a X (formerly known as Twitter) post claimed on Oct. 24, 2023.
We also found social media posts that included the video on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. “Turkey sent a warship to Gaza to save Palestinian citizens from Israel’s terrorist massacre,” a TikTok video was captioned on Oct. 24, 2023.
We found the video was Miscaptioned, in that the video had originally been posted on YouTube a decade earlier. We also found that while the audio included in the video posted to X was pulled from legitimate news reports, key details were edited.
The claim spread after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech on Oct. 25, 2023, that Hamas was not a terrorist organization and canceled a planned trip to Israel. (The United States designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997; the European Union and other Western nations also consider it a terrorist organization.) Turkey and Israel have had a rocky relationship for years, mainly over Israel’s policies toward Gaza, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
When researching the video that spread on social media, we found a YouTube video posted on May 22, 2013, that was titled, “US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” The YouTube video matched the viral footage that claimed to show a Turkish warship.
In the video that was posted to X, we heard audio that said:
On Monday, Turkish President urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. Turkey moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
We searched online for statements matching what we heard and found a video titled “Israel-Palestine war: Erdogan warns US ships may contribute to massacres in Gaza,” posted to global news network World Is One News (WION)’s YouTube channel on Oct. 11, 2023.
We found the X post used an edited version of the WION video audio in its video, which said (bolded text emphasized to highlight what was cut out in the edited video):
Now, on Monday, Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But [Erdoğan] also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of war. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza. Analysts say the United States and one of its longtime NATO allies, Turkey, are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
As such, we rate the claim that a video showed Turkey moving a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians as Miscaptioned. You can read our other articles about the Israel-Hamas War here.
Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Before Josh Allen could run out of bounds to escape cleanly, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby tackled Allen near his feet and caused him to tumble to the ground for a 2-yard loss and land on his right throwing shoulder in the process.
Allen quickly popped up to his feet after the first-down play with 11:51 remaining in the second quarter, and then moved around his arm as he walked back toward the huddle. On the next play, Allen kept the ball himself and ran up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown.
Allen’s health and availability is, naturally, of upmost importance, something that has led to him rushing less. There is also a focus on the 27-year-old taking fewer hits in his sixth season.
In a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, there was another brief injury scare with his ongoing right shoulder injury, but he remained in the game and didn’t miss a snap.
“Took a little, little fall on it and felt a little funky about it, but you know, just trying to keep it warm and keep it loose,” Allen said after the game. “I’ll be sore for a couple of days, but we’ll be fine.”
While Allen was in the medical tent, coach Sean McDermott said that he was told Allen was not available, leading the Bills to prepare for backup Kyle Allen. But then after a few minutes, Allen came out of the tent, threw the football a bit, and then it was time for the offense go back on the field.
Allen initially suffered a right shoulder injury in the team’s 14-9 win over the Giants in Week 6 and has been listed on the injury report since, but he was only limited in a walkthrough practice on the Wednesday after the game against New York
“I’m always concerned about anyone’s injury, in particular Josh’s,” McDermott said after the game. “He’s so tough, so competitive. It didn’t surprise me when they said, ‘Hey, he’s going back in.’ … You’re gonna have to take his helmet from him to keep him from going back out there. So, I mean, he’s a warrior.”
While the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7 included a shaky offensive performance, Allen’s injury was not visible in slowing him down much against the Buccaneers.
Part of that came in the Bills giving him opportunities to run the football, something that has lessened this season to reduce the hits he takes and keep him healthier. Allen finished the game with seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, including an 8-yard run on the second play of the game. It tied his season-high in rushing attempts and his second-most rushing yards. He came into the game averaging 4.1 carries per game (down from 7.8 last season) and 21.1 rushing yards per game.
In an effort to limit the hits, an emphasis has been put on sliding, something Allen did at the end of a 9-yard run on third-and-5.
“I’m done saying [that he needs to slide.] I’m done saying it. He knows. So, he knows,” McDermott said. “So, if he’s gonna run, he needs to slide. He knows that. So that conversation’s been had over and over and over again, so short of hitting him over the head with a baseball bat, knocking him out, it’s his job to slide.”
With the rushing score, Allen became the first player in Bills history with at least five rushing touchdowns in each of his first six seasons, passing Thurman Thomas for the longest streak to begin a career in franchise history.
“It’s always good to get those runs where you’re not taking any hits,” Allen said. “I slid, so that’s a plus. But again, just getting everybody involved and I think that’s another thing that defenses have to worry about. And if they don’t, we’re gonna have to be able to utilize that going forward. And again, I don’t think it’s something that you can major in and live in continuously, but if the opportunities are there, we got to take advantage of them.”
With integrating Allen’s legs and an up-tempo approach early in the game into the offense, the Bills were able to get off to a faster approach than in the previous three games, scoring 17 first-half points. McDermott noted that outside of parts of the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins it was the first time “where it just looked like it was every play wasn’t an adventure. … There looked like there was some easy plays, I guess I should say.”
Allen averaged 2.27 seconds on his throws, per Next Gen Stats, a career-best and significantly lower than the 3.15 seconds over the previous three weeks. He completed 31 of 40 passes (78%) for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
“It helps us all, so it’s a really good deal,” center Mitch Morse said on Allen getting the ball out quickly. “But it also gets completions going, and when you get in the rhythm at quarterback, it really helps.”
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
Toyota’s chairman and former CEO, Akio Toyoda, has long been a skeptic of the electric vehicle hype train—it was a big reason he stepped down from the top job at the Japanese carmaker earlier this year. Now, he can finally say, “I told you so.” With Elon Musk’s Tesla reporting disastrous third-quarter earnings last week, investors are realizing that EVs are no silver bullet for profit. “People are finally seeing reality,” Toyoda said on Wednesday.
Toyoda has long denied that electric vehicles are the only way for the automotive industry to achieve carbon neutrality, saying, “There are many ways to climb the mountain.” Other major automakers are also slowing their EV rollouts. Lucid has slowed production by 30% while GM has delayed the introduction of the Chevy Silverado EV by a whole year.
President Joe Biden has spent much of his time in office aggressively betting on electric vehicles as part of his ambitious agenda to reduce U.S. carbon emissions and fight climate change. But the EV market is wobbling as high interest rates dampen customer demand for electric and other vehicles. That’s “preventing a lot of people from even getting into the market,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, told Fortune.
Though EV sales are still growing, the pace has slowed. In the first half of 2023, EV sales rose 49% from one year before, a slower rate than the 63% increase last year, the Wall Street Journal reported.
EV ‘growing pains’
“We’re transitioning to a brand new technology. It’s expensive. It requires people to have a different relationship with their vehicle that has been largely unchanged for decades,” Caldwell said. “So to think that everything was going to roll out smoothly and we follow this nice adoption curve, it was a bit unrealistic.”
Not to mention, Musk—Tesla CEO, owner of the social media platform X, and purportedly the world’s wealthiest man—just took a $30 billion beating to his net worth. EV champion Tesla posted its lowest quarterly earnings per share (EPS) in two years, coming in 10% lower than already-negative analyst forecasts. The stock market acted accordingly, as Tesla’s shares immediately dropped over 17% and the company’s market capitalization fell by $138 billion in just over two trading days.
“This is going to be a large speed bump in the road for automakers that I’m sure that they saw coming,” Caldwell said.
Toyota’s chairman says he saw it coming. Toyoda has long advised the industry to hedge its bets on EVs by continuing to invest in hybrids, hydrogen-powered cars, and other alternative eco-friendly vehicles.
Ford, too, has been slow to put all of its eggs in the EV basket, announcing it would slow production of its F-150 Lightning pickup. Bill Ford, the great-grandson of the automaker’s founder Henry Ford, has described the rhetoric surrounding EVs as “heavily politicized.”
“Blue states say EVs are great and we need to adopt them as soon as possible for climate reasons,” Ford told the New York Times. “Some of the red states say this is just like the vaccine, and it’s being shoved down our throat by the government, and we don’t want it.”
General Motors similarly announced it would slow down EV production after making bullish commitments to completely phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. The company blamed drops in demand for EVs and pressures from the auto strike.
But this blip is only “growing pains” for the inevitable dominance of EVs in the auto industry, Caldwell said.
“The industry is moving towards EVs—to deny that would probably be unwise,” Caldwell said. “It’s what that path looks like—that’s what’s undefined and is causing more confusion.”
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
PHOENIX — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 27-29, there’s plenty of action happening around the Valley.
The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor
YES Day for Autism!
When: October 29
Where: Tempe Beach – 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready to join the festivities at YES Day for Autism, a fantastic community event hosted by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)!
Let’s revel in the boundless potential when we unite for individuals with autism. Experience the wonders of an Autism Resource Fair, a jam-packed kid’s zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and loads of other surprises! It’s all coming your way for FREE on Sunday, October 29th, at the vibrant Tempe Beach Park. You won’t want to miss this day of togetherness and jubilation. Secure your spot now at yesdayforautism.org.
Friday, October 27
Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $85
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona
How to watch the Arizona Coyotes’ first game Friday
Arizona State Fair
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
Cost: $15 Admission
MORE | Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more
Ballet Arizona: Juan Gabriel
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: Symphony Hall at 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October
Mother Nature’s Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
Cost: $15 Admission
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $22 Admission | $17 Children 12 and under
Vertuccio Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa
Cost: $15 Admission
Vertuccio Farms hosts fall festival, fun for the whole family
Mortimer Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey
Cost: $19.50 Admission
Fear Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 6801 North 99th Ave., Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $27.99
Explore a haunted house in the West Valley
LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley
Mesa International Film Festival
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center Park
Cost: $25 All-day Pass
Edén Muñoz at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, October 28
Haunted History of Phoenix Walking Tour
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: At gate near Teeter House at 622 E Adams St., Phoenix
Cost: $25 Adults | $16 Children
83rd Annual Buckeye Halloween Celebration
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buckeye (6th St. Plaza & Monroe Ave.)
Cost: Click here for more information
Goodyear Fall Festival
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Free Admission
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Sunday, October 29
Phx Art Family Fun Day
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $44
