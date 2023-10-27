News
What Is the Most Poisonous Spider in the World?
Of all the creeping, crawling critters that potentially pose problems for humans, spiders occupy a special niche. Unlike the biting, stinging pests such as hornets, wasps, snakes, and ticks that hunters encounter mostly while outdoors, spiders are just as likely to be found indoors, in our homes and hunting camps. And, while the popular myth that humans swallow eight spiders a year while they slumber is almost certainly false, that’s cold comfort when a big daddy longlegs scurries out of your sleeping bag at bedtime. But what is the most “poisonous” spider in the world?
In fact, not one of the more than 50,000 known spider species in the world is “poisonous”—technically, that term applies to organisms like the poison dart frog and other amphibians that carry toxins in their skin, which they can pass along when handled or eaten. Spiders, on the other hand, like snakes and stinging insects, inject venom to disable prey. Nearly all the 50,000 known spider species are venomous, but only about 25 have venom that’s powerful enough to cause serious injury or death to humans.
What is the most poisonous spider in the world?
Call it poisonous, venomous, or just plain nasty, the spider that delivers the bite considered most dangerous to humans is the Sydney funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus). Males of this native Australian species inject a venom packed with 40 different toxic proteins that can kill a human within minutes, and it takes only a tiny amount—about 0.2 milligrams per kilogram of body weight—to be fatal. Venom from a female Sydney funnel-web is four to six times less potent than from a male. There have been 13 known deaths attributed to these spiders in the last century, but none since the early 1980s, when an effective anti-venom was developed. Still, the funnel-web’s aggressive nature and extraordinarily quick-acting venom—said to be capable of killing an adult human within 15 minutes—make it widely feared in the Sydney area.
Many species of funnel spiders can be found around the world, including in the United States. (The spiders get their name from the funnel-shaped webs they build outside their ground burrows, designed to trap insects long enough for the predators to rush out of their holes and pounce.) Ironically, however, what is the most poisonous spider in the world doesn’t translate in the U.S., as funnel-web spiders commonly found in the North America, are not a threat to humans.
What is the most poisonous spider in the U.S.?
That distinction belongs to a pair of species singled out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as particularly dangerous: the black widow and the brown recluse.
The black widow (Latrodectus mactans) is the more aggressive of the two, accounting for more than 2,500 visits to U.S. poison control centers annually, and its venom is reportedly 15 times stronger than a rattlesnake’s. Most black widow bites occur when people inadvertently disturb their webs, which can be found in woodpiles, garages, basements, barns and—of particular concern for hunters’ whose deer camps include an outhouse—outdoor toilets that attract flies, the spider’s favorite prey. A black widow bite is distinctive for the two puncture marks it leaves in the skin. The bite may feel like a pinprick, but the neurotoxin it injects can spread from the bite area to the chest, abdomen, or the rest of the body, where it can cause severe muscle pain and cramping, nausea, and breathing difficulty. Despite its reputation as a potential killer, no U.S. fatalities have been attributed to black widows for decades, and most bite victims recover without serious complications. A black widow can be identified by the distinctive red pattern on its underside.
The venom of a brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) contains a protein that attacks the cell membranes in tissue, destroying the walls of blood vessels. A bite that starts as a small white blister can grow into a large skin ulcer that takes several months to heal. Fatalities, which are rare, are usually caused by an infection created by these slow-healing wounds, so getting medical attention is key. While commonly found throughout the Midwest and South, brown recluses are thought to be over-reported, since they can often be mistaken for other spider species. The distinctive feature of the brown recluse is the dark fiddle-shaped marking on its back that gives it the common name “violin spider.” Recluses, as the name implies, go out of their way to avoid a confrontation. In fact, they cannot bite humans, the CDC reports, “without some form of counter pressure, for example, through unintentional contact that traps the spider against the skin.”
Avoiding spider bites
If you encounter a spider in Australia, it’s worth investigating “what is the most poisonous spider in the world.” However, less than 0.0005 percent of all spider species on the planet are a threat to humans, and any given locality on the planet is likely to contain, at most, two or three species classified as “medically significant” to humans. Add to that the reality that most spiders you’re likely to encounter in North America would much rather escape than attack, and your odds of running into serious trouble due to a spider bite are low. Still, an ounce of prevention, as the saying goes, beats a trip to the emergency room.
Inspect or shake out any clothing, shoes, towels or bedding before use, and consider storing clothing or outdoor equipment in tightly closed plastic bags.
Keep your tetanus shot up to date. According to the CDC, spider bites can become infected with tetanus spores. If you haven’t had one in the last ten years, it’s time for a booster.
If you do get bitten, wash the bite area with soap and water, then apply ice to reduce swelling. Consider seeking medical attention if symptoms are serious or if you know you’ve been bitten by a venomous spider.
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan obtained by Supreme CourtJustice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, raising tax and ethics questions, according to a new report by Senate Democrats.
Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas who made the loan in 1999, forgave the debt after nine years of what he called interest-only payments, says the report, which was released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.
The loan’s existence was first reported during the summer by the New York Times. Committee Democrats undertook their inquiry following the Times’ story.
Thomas, 75, has been at the center of a heightened focus on ethics at the Supreme Court over his undisclosed travel and other ties with wealthy conservative supporters. The court, the only part of the federal judiciary with a formal code of conduct, is debating whether to adopt an ethics code and, in recent months, three justices have voiced their support for such a move.
Thomas borrowed the money from Welters, a healthcare executive, to buy a 40-foot refitted tour bus in which he tours the country with his wife, Ginni. Thomas has talked about staying in Walmart parking lots and RV parks, which are “what the neighborhoods used to be like.”
At the time of the loan, Thomas said in a handwritten note on his Supreme Court letterhead that agreements to pay interest of 7.5% a year and repay the money in five years, the report says. In 2004, the time to repay the loan was extended until 2014.
Documents voluntarily provided by Welters to the committee show that he forgave the loan in 2008, the report says. Welters gave the committee a copy of just one payment of $20,042 that Thomas made, in 2000.
“Welters forgave the balance of the loan to Thomas in recognition of the payments made by Thomas which Welters characterized as interest only payments that exceeded the amount of the original loan,” the report says. Nine years of interest-only payments would total roughly $180,000, considerably less than the loan amount. Welters did not explain the discrepancy.
Forgiven or canceled debt counts as income for tax purposes, the report says. In addition, Thomas has never included forgiven debt in his annual financial disclosures.
“Justice Thomas should inform the committee exactly how much debt was forgiven and whether he properly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax returns and paid all taxes owed,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee chairman, said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Thomas to a request made through a court spokeswoman.
A series of reports from the investigative news site ProPublica revealed that Thomas has for years accepted, but not disclosed, luxury trips and other hospitality from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
Crow also purchased the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother continues to live and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by the Thomases.
Earlier this year, Thomas did report three private trips he took at Crow’s expense in 2022, after the federal judiciary changed its guidelines for reporting travel. He did not report travel from earlier years.
ProPublica reported that Justice Samuel Alito also failed to disclose a private trip to Alaska he took in 2008 that was paid for by two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court.
The Associated Press also reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade.
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR, OTCQB:RFHRF) has commenced its fall exploration program at Surimeau.
Stripping of the Beaupré copper discovery is underway.
Drilling is planned for the central portion of the Victoria mineralized horizon, and it is anticipated that the program will start later this month.
Beaupré was discovered near a lumber road in the north-east part of the Surimeau property by SOQUEM, who obtained an 8% copper grab sample, which Renforth verified with a 3.59% grab sample.
The Beaupré discovery is a greenfield discovery, located close to the regional Cadillac Break structure, with no historical record or geophysical signature in available surveys, although there is evidence of very old blasting activity.
Renforth will wash the exposed shear zone and remove overburden along strike and in a crosscut to better characterize what Beaupré is, and identify parallel veins, if any, that occur within the stripped crosscut.
Meanwhile, Renforth’s geologists have completed an initial prospecting campaign at the McCart property, located near Iroquois Falls, Ontario.
The property contains three bands of NE/SW trending broad ridges, which can be divided into the north, south-central and south parts of the property.
Numerous traverses were carried out targeting these ridges using satellite photos to identify potential outcrop locations. Numerous outcrops contained narrow quartz-albite stringers, one of which contained a coarse clot of chalcopyrite and bornite.
The southern part of the property hosts a third series of broad NE-SW trending ridges comprised primarily of pillowed basalts and narrow interlayers of ultramafics. Numerous small historic blast pits were identified in this area. All of the pits contained veins of serpentinite with chrysotile along fractures and pillow selvages.
Samples were selected in the field and have been submitted for assay, and the results will be reported when received.
At the Parbec gold deposit, remodelling work is ongoing. This is being undertaken by Martin Demers, PGeo, and is at an approximate halfway point.
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Claim:
In October 2023, a video showed Turkey had moved a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians.
Rating:
In October 2023, a video began to spread on social media platforms that allegedly showed Turkey had moved a warship toward Gaza to defend Palestinians. The video spread in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, which was followed by Israel declaring war and attacking and blockading Gaza. Hamas’ attacks came after months of surges in violence against Palestinians by the Israeli military.
“Turkey moves a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinian civilians against the ongoing israeli genocide #GazaGenocide #ArmiesToGaza,” a X (formerly known as Twitter) post claimed on Oct. 24, 2023.
We also found social media posts that included the video on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. “Turkey sent a warship to Gaza to save Palestinian citizens from Israel’s terrorist massacre,” a TikTok video was captioned on Oct. 24, 2023.
We found the video was Miscaptioned, in that the video had originally been posted on YouTube a decade earlier. We also found that while the audio included in the video posted to X was pulled from legitimate news reports, key details were edited.
The claim spread after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a speech on Oct. 25, 2023, that Hamas was not a terrorist organization and canceled a planned trip to Israel. (The United States designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997; the European Union and other Western nations also consider it a terrorist organization.) Turkey and Israel have had a rocky relationship for years, mainly over Israel’s policies toward Gaza, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
When researching the video that spread on social media, we found a YouTube video posted on May 22, 2013, that was titled, “US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” The YouTube video matched the viral footage that claimed to show a Turkish warship.
In the video that was posted to X, we heard audio that said:
On Monday, Turkish President urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. Turkey moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
We searched online for statements matching what we heard and found a video titled “Israel-Palestine war: Erdogan warns US ships may contribute to massacres in Gaza,” posted to global news network World Is One News (WION)’s YouTube channel on Oct. 11, 2023.
We found the X post used an edited version of the WION video audio in its video, which said (bolded text emphasized to highlight what was cut out in the edited video):
Now, on Monday, Turkish president urged Israel against indiscriminately attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza. But [Erdoğan] also delivered measured criticism of Hamas and urged both sides to respect the ethics of war. A day later on Tuesday, Erdogan criticized the United States for moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, saying that it would commit serious massacres in Gaza. Analysts say the United States and one of its longtime NATO allies, Turkey, are staring at a complete breakdown in their relationship, and it’s unclear if it will ever recover.
As such, we rate the claim that a video showed Turkey moving a warship towards Gaza to defend Palestinians as Miscaptioned. You can read our other articles about the Israel-Hamas War here.
Sources:
Cook, Steven. “How Israel and Turkey Benefit From Restoring Relations.” Council on Foreign Relations, https://www.cfr.org/in-brief/how-israel-and-turkey-benefit-restoring-relations. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
Debre, Isabel. “Israeli Military Raid Kills 3 in West Bank. Officials Say 4th Man Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza.” AP News, 19 Sept. 2023, https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-west-bank-investigations-57b3c7c4c43da659481af2239dbf055d.
“Erdogan Cancels Israel Visit, Says Hamas Is a ‘Liberation Group.’” WSJ, https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/israel-hamas-war-palestinians-news/card/erdogan-cancels-israel-visit-says-hamas-is-liberation-group–UpmrekmLq6E8qe3hSqSU. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
France 24. “Netanyahu, Gantz Agree to Form Emergency Unity Govt and War Cabinet.” France 24, 11 Oct. 2023, https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20231011-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-israeli-airstrikes-on-gaza-continue-death-toll-mounts-on-both-sides.
Gavin, Gabriel. “Mediator No More: Erdoğan Takes Aim at Israel, Backing Hamas ‘Freedom’ Fighters.” POLITICO, 25 Oct. 2023, https://www.politico.eu/article/turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-israel-hamas-war-freedom-fighters/.
Israel Hamas War Archives | Snopes. https://www.snopes.com/tag/israel-hamas_war/. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“Israel-Palestine War: Erdogan Warns US Ships May Contribute to Massacres in Gaza | WION.” WION, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unigFC9a5Oo. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“Turkey’s Erdogan Scraps Israel Trip over ‘Inhumane’ Gaza War.” Al Jazeera, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/25/turkeys-erdogan-scraps-israel-trip-over-inhumane-gaza-war. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
“US Navy – X-47B UCAS First Touch & Go Landing Tests On USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [1080p].” YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VETFFYo92e4. Accessed 25 Oct. 2023.
Wrona, Aleksandra. “Is This a Real Photo of Part of the Gaza Strip Left in Ruins by Israeli Reprisal Attacks?” Snopes, 10 Oct. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/gaza-strip-photo/.
—. “Video Shows a Pro-Hamas Demonstration in Barcelona in October 2023?” Snopes, 9 Oct. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/pro-hamas-demonstration-spain/.
Most of Justice Thomas' $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say

Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities

Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?

National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday

Woman Kicked Off Southwest Flight for Petting Newly Adopted Dog, Other Flyers Booted for Supporting Her

Taylor Swift's Version of '1989' Is Finally Here

Two London cops fired after search of Black athletes

Donald Trump Storms Out of Trial with Secret Service 'Chasing' Behind, Prompting Courtroom Gasps: Report

Intruder arrested twice in 1 day at home of RFK Jr. in Brentwood, LAPD says

Putin warns Israel-Hamas conflict could spread beyond Middle East, condemns Gaza bombing

