News
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
PHOENIX — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 27-29, there’s plenty of action happening around the Valley.
The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor
YES Day for Autism!
When: October 29
Where: Tempe Beach – 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
Cost: Free
Info: Get ready to join the festivities at YES Day for Autism, a fantastic community event hosted by the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)!
Let’s revel in the boundless potential when we unite for individuals with autism. Experience the wonders of an Autism Resource Fair, a jam-packed kid’s zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, and loads of other surprises! It’s all coming your way for FREE on Sunday, October 29th, at the vibrant Tempe Beach Park. You won’t want to miss this day of togetherness and jubilation. Secure your spot now at yesdayforautism.org.
Friday, October 27
Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $85
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15 Arizona
How to watch the Arizona Coyotes’ first game Friday
Arizona State Fair
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
Cost: $15 Admission
MORE | Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more
Ballet Arizona: Juan Gabriel
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: Symphony Hall at 2835 E. Washington St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October
Mother Nature’s Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert
Cost: $15 Admission
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Oct. 27 – Oct. 29
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: $22 Admission | $17 Children 12 and under
Vertuccio Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa
Cost: $15 Admission
Vertuccio Farms hosts fall festival, fun for the whole family
Mortimer Farms
When: Now – Oct. 29
Where: 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey
Cost: $19.50 Admission
Fear Farm
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: 6801 North 99th Ave., Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $27.99
Explore a haunted house in the West Valley
LIST: Fall 2023 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley
Mesa International Film Festival
When: Oct. 26 – Oct. 29
Where: The Plaza at Mesa City Center Park
Cost: $25 All-day Pass
Edén Muñoz at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Saturday, October 28
Haunted History of Phoenix Walking Tour
When: Now – Oct. 31
Where: At gate near Teeter House at 622 E Adams St., Phoenix
Cost: $25 Adults | $16 Children
83rd Annual Buckeye Halloween Celebration
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buckeye (6th St. Plaza & Monroe Ave.)
Cost: Click here for more information
Goodyear Fall Festival
When: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: Free Admission
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Sunday, October 29
Phx Art Family Fun Day
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $44
News
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
A 23-year-old man called 911 after being trapped inside a bank vault. The drama unfolded at the World Diamond Tower building in New York City. The victim was checking his safe deposit box when someone closed the door, not realizing there was a man still inside. Once the vault was shut, it could not open until the automatic clock expired. The man had to wait nine hours for the door to swing open again.
News
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
UPSC preparations are the stepping stones to one’s dream. Aspirants invest their large amount of time in learning and preparations. In the realm of UPSC exams, success is not a destination; it’s a journey that tests your perseverance, dedication, and passion for knowledge. The UPSC journey is like a marathon, and the finish line is the dream job. In the UPSC arena, every failure is just a stepping stone to success. It’s the lessons learned from setbacks that pave the way for your triumph.
Saurabh Bhuwania, an IAS officer who achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 113 in the UPSC examination while working full-time for the RBI, serves as a remarkable example of determination and success. Bhuwania achieved the success despite being married and having a kid. This shows his dedication towards his goal.
Originally from Dumka, Jharkhand, Saurabh Bhuwania completed his undergraduate studies in business at St. Xavier College in Kolkata. He then pursued additional qualifications to become a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. In 2015, he earned an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies at Delhi University.
While working as a manager at RBI, Saurabh made his first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2017 but faced disappointment due to a lack of writing experience. This setback motivated him to focus on UPSC as his primary goal. In 2018, he succeeded in the UPSC examination on his second attempt.
Saurabh decided to take the leap into the world of civil services at the age of 30, a time when many individuals are settling into their professional careers. He made this decision despite enjoying his work at the RBI, as he wanted to make a direct contribution to the welfare of the citizens.
Saurabh’s family, especially his father and wife, provided unwavering support throughout his journey. Despite his fondness for the banking sector, Saurabh chose to pursue a career in the civil services to make a more direct impact on the well-being of the people.
News
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
WASHINGTON (AP) — All or most of a $267,000 loan obtained by Supreme CourtJustice Clarence Thomas to buy a high-end motorcoach appears to have been forgiven, raising tax and ethics questions, according to a new report by Senate Democrats.
Anthony “Tony” Welters, a longtime friend of Thomas who made the loan in 1999, forgave the debt after nine years of what he called interest-only payments, says the report, which was released Wednesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee.
The loan’s existence was first reported during the summer by the New York Times. Committee Democrats undertook their inquiry following the Times’ story.
Thomas, 75, has been at the center of a heightened focus on ethics at the Supreme Court over his undisclosed travel and other ties with wealthy conservative supporters. The court, the only part of the federal judiciary with a formal code of conduct, is debating whether to adopt an ethics code and, in recent months, three justices have voiced their support for such a move.
Thomas borrowed the money from Welters, a healthcare executive, to buy a 40-foot refitted tour bus in which he tours the country with his wife, Ginni. Thomas has talked about staying in Walmart parking lots and RV parks, which are “what the neighborhoods used to be like.”
At the time of the loan, Thomas said in a handwritten note on his Supreme Court letterhead that agreements to pay interest of 7.5% a year and repay the money in five years, the report says. In 2004, the time to repay the loan was extended until 2014.
Documents voluntarily provided by Welters to the committee show that he forgave the loan in 2008, the report says. Welters gave the committee a copy of just one payment of $20,042 that Thomas made, in 2000.
“Welters forgave the balance of the loan to Thomas in recognition of the payments made by Thomas which Welters characterized as interest only payments that exceeded the amount of the original loan,” the report says. Nine years of interest-only payments would total roughly $180,000, considerably less than the loan amount. Welters did not explain the discrepancy.
Forgiven or canceled debt counts as income for tax purposes, the report says. In addition, Thomas has never included forgiven debt in his annual financial disclosures.
“Justice Thomas should inform the committee exactly how much debt was forgiven and whether he properly reported the loan forgiveness on his tax returns and paid all taxes owed,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee chairman, said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Thomas to a request made through a court spokeswoman.
A series of reports from the investigative news site ProPublica revealed that Thomas has for years accepted, but not disclosed, luxury trips and other hospitality from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
Crow also purchased the house in Georgia where Thomas’s mother continues to live and paid for two years of private school tuition for a child raised by the Thomases.
Earlier this year, Thomas did report three private trips he took at Crow’s expense in 2022, after the federal judiciary changed its guidelines for reporting travel. He did not report travel from earlier years.
ProPublica reported that Justice Samuel Alito also failed to disclose a private trip to Alaska he took in 2008 that was paid for by two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court.
The Associated Press also reported in July that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits over the past decade.
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday
Woman Kicked Off Southwest Flight for Petting Newly Adopted Dog, Other Flyers Booted for Supporting Her
Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘1989’ Is Finally Here
Two London cops fired after search of Black athletes
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
IAS Success Story: This Jharkhand Boy Cracked UPSC Without Coaching While Doing Full Time Job; His AIR Was… | India News
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Most of Justice Thomas’ $267,000 loan for an RV seems to have been forgiven, Senate Democrats say
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Renforth Resources commences fall exploration program at Surimeau, updates on other activities
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Video Shows Turkey Moving a Warship Toward Gaza To Defend Palestinians?
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
National Black Cat Day 2023: Share your photos for the holiday
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Woman Kicked Off Southwest Flight for Petting Newly Adopted Dog, Other Flyers Booted for Supporting Her
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Taylor Swift’s Version of ‘1989’ Is Finally Here
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Two London cops fired after search of Black athletes
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News2 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News3 days ago
A woman who’s lived on cruise ships for over 10 years shared 2 things she’s not allowed to do on board
-
News3 days ago
West Virginia University Is Everything That’s Wrong With Higher Education Today
-
Education23 hours ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News3 days ago
Lockheed exits Air Force tanker competition, lifting Boeing’s KC-46
-
News4 days ago
Dave Chappelle’s Words On Israel-Gaza Conflict Spark Cheers, Jeers And Walkouts In Audience