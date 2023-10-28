Connect with us

4.0 earthquake reported near SFO

9 seconds ago

4.0 earthquake reported near SFO
(KRON) — A preliminary 3.7 earthquake was reported near Millbrae Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter of the quake was near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — approximately one mile northeast of Millbrae.

USGS reports the earthquake happened at 6:38 p.m. As of 7:40 p.m., the earthquake was downgraded to a 3.7 magnitude after being initially reported as a 4.0 earthquake.

SFO completed its runway inspections, airport officials told KRON4. There were no damages reported.

The depth of the earthquake was 8.2 miles. The earthquake was felt in San Francisco and Oakland.

BART service was put to a halt for about 20 minutes. As of 7 p.m., the trains are back running again.

This story will be updated.

India 'exploring all legal options' after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying

4 mins ago

October 28, 2023

Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government on Thursday vowed to explore “all legal options” after a Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian employees of a Qatari company on spying charges.

According to Indian media reports, the eight men are retired Indian naval officers who worked for the consulting company Al Dahra, advising the Qatari government on the acquisition of submarines.

India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement it was awaiting the detailed judgment in the case.

“We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” it said. “We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.”

The statement did not provide further details.

Qatar’s government declined to immediately comment on the sentences.

Qatari authorities provided New Delhi consular access to the eight Indian nationals during their trial.

Millions of Indians live and work in the Gulf, a large number of them as semi-skilled or unskilled workers. They constitute an important source of income for India and contribute to the success of Gulf economies.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed from Jerusalem.

George W. Bush throws out ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of World Series

1 hour ago

October 28, 2023

George bush first pitch 2023 world series
George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, tossed the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series Friday night.

Bush took the bump at Globe Life Field, home of the team he used to own, the Texas Rangers, before they took on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bush took the field shortly after the national anthem, and Rangers legendary catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez walked behind the plate to catch Bush’s pitch.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The throw from the front of the mound went into the dirt, but it was no match for the 13-time Gold Glover. The two embraced and exited the field to a rousing ovation.

It was the 12th time Bush has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game, and his fifth time as former president. It was his first ceremonial first pitch since the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. That was also the last time a president, current or former, had thrown out a first pitch until Friday. 

Pudge and Bush

Former Texas Ranger Ivan Rodriguez and former U.S. President George W. Bush meet during a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While Bush toed an MLB rubber 11 times prior to this one, perhaps his best, and maybe the best ever, was his perfect strike before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at the old Yankee Stadium.

It was just seven weeks after 9/11 and roughly 13 miles from Ground Zero when Bush took the mound in a bulletproof vest underneath an FDNY sweater. Beforehand, Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter famously told him in the clubhouse, “Don’t bounce it; they’ll boo you.”

Bush strutted directly to the mound with confidence to a standing ovation, looked at the Bronx faithful, gave a thumbs up and fired a strike as chants of “USA” rang throughout the ballpark. The Diamondbacks, the Rangers’ opponent in this year’s Fall Classic, won that series in seven games, stopping the Yankees short of a four-peat.

George Bush thumbs up at Yankee game

President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up during the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Oct. 30, 2001, in the Bronx. (Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

This is the fifth time Bush has thrown a first pitch at a Rangers game. The first was in 2000 on opening day, the same year he was elected president while serving as the state’s governor. This was also his fifth ceremonial first pitch at the Fall Classic, and the third in which the Rangers were playing. 

Bush also has thrown out the first pitch at the College World Series, Little League World Series and Japan Series.

George Bush throwing

Former U.S. President George W. Bush throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers host the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series at Rangers Ballpark Oct. 31, 2010, in Arlington, Texas.   (Elsa/Getty Images)

William Howard Taft was the first president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch when he did so April 14, 1910, before the Washington Senators took on the Philadelphia Athletics. He threw the pitch to Hall of Famer Walter Johnson. 

With the exception of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, each president has thrown a ceremonial first pitch either during or after their time in office. Trump threw out a first pitch at Fenway Park in 2006.

The last time a sitting president threw a ceremonial first pitch was when Barack Obama did so on opening day 2010.

Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians

1 hour ago

October 28, 2023

Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A Qatar court has announced the death penalty for eight Indians arrested in the country last year, the Indian government said on Thursday, adding it was “deeply shocked” by the verdict.

New Delhi said in a statement that it attaches “high importance to this case” and will “take up the verdict with Qatari authorities”.

Local media has reported that the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested for spying in August 2022, but Reuters could not independently confirm the charges.

Neither the Indian government nor the Qatari authorities have made the charges against the men, who are all former Indian navy officials, public.

A spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Thursday’s government statement said that it would “not be appropriate to make any further comments at this stage” due to the “confidential nature of the proceedings”.

Indian foreign ministry officials, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have earlier said that the exact nature of the charges against the eight Indian men is “not entirely clear”.

More than 800,000 Indian citizens live and work in Qatar.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

