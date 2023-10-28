News
A Dazzling Piece of Evidence May Finally End the Mystery of D.B. Cooper’s Identity
“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links.”
A former professional blackjack player may be on the cusp of cracking one of the most notorious cold cases in history—one so puzzling, even the FBI couldn’t solve it. But first, the sleuth just needs to get his hands on a discarded black tie.
Eric Ulis of Michigan is so convinced that he’s the man to finally solve the infamous D.B. Cooper skyjacking of Thanksgiving Eve 1971—the only unsolved commercial airline hijacking in U.S. history—that he’s literally suing the FBI to make it happen.
In 2022, Ulis laid out his theory on how the remnants of an alloy that the FBI reportedly found on Cooper’s tossed tie pinpoint the skyjacker’s workplace to a “Midland, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of titanium-antimony.” All Ulis needs now, he feels, is the samples off the tie themselves, which is why he’s pursuing litigation to procure them.
Ulis, like many other amateur sleuths, hopes to finally answer the 51-year-old question: “Who was D.B. Cooper?” But before he can address that one, we first have to ask another: “Why do people still care about D.B. Cooper?”
Let’s start with the fateful day that we (sort of) met the man (incorrectly) called D.B. Cooper.
D.B. Cooper: The Mystery Man
It’s November 24, 1971.
The #1 movie in America is The French Connection, a gritty neo-noir where handsome Hollywood stars Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider get stylishly dirtied up to play NYPD cops chasing down heroin smugglers. At the same time, the #1 song on the radio is Isaac Hayes’s “Theme from Shaft,” the iconic song soundtracking a film about the impeccably tailored detective John Shaft, who would just as soon work with the pushers and pimps of Harlem than take help from the NYPD, as long as he gets justice. Which is all to suggest that in November 1971, the U.S. hasn’t quite figured out who to root for in the proverbial game of “cops and robbers.”
But the mystery man of the hour on that November afternoon looked nothing like the gritty-but-glamorous stars of the day’s premier crime dramas. He was, as the FBI described him, a “white male, 6’1″ tall, 170-175 pounds, age-mid-forties, olive complexion, brown eyes, black hair, conventional cut, parted on left.”
He purchased, in cash, a one-way ticket aboard Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 from Portland to Seattle. He paid $18.52, and gave the name “Dan Cooper.” There was no ID checked, no security protocols of any kind. “Dan Cooper” was permitted to board his flight unencumbered.
This might be the point in the story where you think, “Well, they couldn’t have expected that somebody would hijack the plane.” But while apparently they didn’t, they absolutely should have.
These days, our idea of plane hijackers is either D.B. Cooper, the terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks, or those scrappy prisoners from Con Air. But by 1971, skyjacking was a fairly regular occurrence. In fact, Vox notes that “between May 1961 and the end of 1972, there were 159 hijackings in American airspace.” Hijackings, or as they were colloquially called, “skyjackings,” were common enough that, the year prior to the D.B. Cooper affair, the British comedy troupe Monty Python aired a sketch mocking the absurd frequency of the act.
D.B. Cooper’s Skyjacking, Explained
“Onboard the Boeing jet, [Cooper] had a bourbon and soda, smoked cigarettes, and gave a flight attendant a note that said he had a bomb,” Biography reports. In fact, the flight attendant to whom the note was passed, Florence Schaffner, didn’t even read the note initially.
Geoffrey Gray’s Skyjack: The Hunt for D.B. Cooper goes into great detail on the degree to which flight attendants of the time were subject to harassment and inappropriate behavior from passengers. Schaffner likely assumed the note was merely a suggestive missive from an amorous traveler until the man whispered to her, “Miss, you’d better look at that note. I have a bomb.”
But did Cooper really have a bomb? Well, he certainly had “a case containing wires and red sticks,” and that was enough for him to get his demands heard. What did Cooper want? “$200,000 in $20 bills, as well as four parachutes.”
The Great D.B. Cooper Escape
Here’s where we get our first bit of evidence that Cooper knew a bit more than your usual hijacker. Cooper’s request of four parachutes was made so that those on the ground would think he intended to take a hostage with him. Had he only requested two (parachuting always involves two chutes: the primary and the backup), there was a chance he would have been given dummy chutes so that he would plummet to his death rather than get away with the money. (Our anti-hijacking strategies back then were pretty bad, and this one wasn’t even the dumbest idea we had.) But they wouldn’t risk that happening to an innocent hostage. Cooper was in control.
That meant Cooper got his way. The plane landed in Seattle, the hostages were exchanged for the ransom, and a skeleton crew (“two pilots, a flight engineer, and a flight attendant”) took Cooper back in the air, toward Mexico City. Cooper instructed the pilots to “fly lower than 10,000 feet, at a speed under 200 knots” and to lower the planes aft stairs. He then descended those stairs, unseen, and parachuted into the night, with $200,000 in tow, leaving behind only a black necktie (and some cigarette butts that have since gone missing).
How Dan Cooper Became D.B. Cooper
What Cooper couldn’t control, however, was whether anyone got his fake name right.
You’ll recall that he gave the name “Dan Cooper” when he purchased his plane ticket. He possibly took the moniker from a Franco-Belgian comic book entitled Les Aventures de Dan Cooper, whose stories notably involved “jumping out of a plane with a parachute, as well as a ransom being delivered in a knapsack.” So how did it become D.B.? Simple. Reporter James Long, of the Oregon Journal in Portland, simply got the name wrong. “Either because the Northwest Popular Mechanics gave it to me wrong or because the noisy [phone] connection helped me misunderstand it,” Long would later confess to the LA Times.
But it stuck, and D.B. Cooper became the name that earned both infamy and, in some corners, folk-hero status amongst a fading counter-culture desperate for remnants of the “anti-establishment.”
What Happened to D.B. Cooper?
So what became of D.B. Cooper? No one truly knows. While the ransom money never entered circulation, some of it did turn up in 1980, badly decomposed and buried on the north shore of the Columbia River, discovered by 8-year-old Brian Ingram.
Though suspects emerged throughout the years, all were ruled out for various reasons by the FBI. And in 2016, the FBI officially closed the book on the D.B. Cooper investigation, choosing to devote its resources elsewhere.
But that hasn’t stopped citizen detectives like Eric Ulis from trying to crack the Cooper case.
Why Do We Still Care About D.B. Cooper?
Which brings us back to the “Why?” What keeps people coming back to D.B. Cooper, long after the crime, the investigation, and that entire era of unsecured, casual air travel are all consigned to the history books?
Sean and Carrie McCabe, whose true-crime podcast Ain’t It Scary? with Sean & Carrie covered Cooper in an early episode, have a hunch about why the intrepid airplane criminal in the cool eyewear remains in the public consciousness.
“First, like all of the best true crime stories, it’s because there’s no clear answer,” Sean tells PopMech. “We don’t know who the guy was, and we likely never will know for sure. And that leaves room for everyone to bring their own opinion and their own investigator hat, and speculate without any fear of ever really being proven wrong.”
Carrie suggests that it’s also the nature of Cooper’s crime that keeps people coming back to it:
“D.B. Cooper was kind of a cool figure. He didn’t hurt anybody (aside from maybe himself) in his crime, he didn’t use aggressive physical force. I think that makes him an object of fascination that people can be more openly interested in than, say, a serial killer. Being interested in true crime often comes with a lot of caveats – “I don’t like Jeffrey Dahmer, I just like learning more about his pathology”, etc. – but with Cooper’s relatively victimless crime, you don’t have to feel creepy if you’re interested.”
“We don’t have to co-sign Dan Cooper’s actions for a little tiny part of us to wish we were him,” Sean concurs.
When pressed if they think the D.B. Cooper case will ever be solved, the podcasters concede it’s unlikely. “God, I’m trying to think of the “fun” answer, but… no?” Sean says. “Probably not. None of the money has ever been spent, which makes me think our ‘Mr. Cooper’ probably died in the jump.”
“I think the only way it’ll ever be cracked is if…,” Carrie adds, “…at this point, someone comes forward with concrete proof that their deceased relative was Cooper, like a stack of the missing money.”
Or maybe, just maybe, some residue of alloy on a tie could be the thing to crack this whole case wide open…
You Might Also Like
News
4.0 earthquake reported near SFO
(KRON) — A preliminary 3.7 earthquake was reported near Millbrae Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter of the quake was near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — approximately one mile northeast of Millbrae.
USGS reports the earthquake happened at 6:38 p.m. As of 7:40 p.m., the earthquake was downgraded to a 3.7 magnitude after being initially reported as a 4.0 earthquake.
SFO completed its runway inspections, airport officials told KRON4. There were no damages reported.
The depth of the earthquake was 8.2 miles. The earthquake was felt in San Francisco and Oakland.
BART service was put to a halt for about 20 minutes. As of 7 p.m., the trains are back running again.
This story will be updated.
News
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government on Thursday vowed to explore “all legal options” after a Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian employees of a Qatari company on spying charges.
According to Indian media reports, the eight men are retired Indian naval officers who worked for the consulting company Al Dahra, advising the Qatari government on the acquisition of submarines.
India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement it was awaiting the detailed judgment in the case.
“We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” it said. “We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.”
The statement did not provide further details.
Qatar’s government declined to immediately comment on the sentences.
Qatari authorities provided New Delhi consular access to the eight Indian nationals during their trial.
Millions of Indians live and work in the Gulf, a large number of them as semi-skilled or unskilled workers. They constitute an important source of income for India and contribute to the success of Gulf economies.
___
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed from Jerusalem.
News
George W. Bush throws out ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of World Series
George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, tossed the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series Friday night.
Bush took the bump at Globe Life Field, home of the team he used to own, the Texas Rangers, before they took on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bush took the field shortly after the national anthem, and Rangers legendary catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez walked behind the plate to catch Bush’s pitch.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
The throw from the front of the mound went into the dirt, but it was no match for the 13-time Gold Glover. The two embraced and exited the field to a rousing ovation.
It was the 12th time Bush has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at an MLB game, and his fifth time as former president. It was his first ceremonial first pitch since the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. That was also the last time a president, current or former, had thrown out a first pitch until Friday.
While Bush toed an MLB rubber 11 times prior to this one, perhaps his best, and maybe the best ever, was his perfect strike before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at the old Yankee Stadium.
It was just seven weeks after 9/11 and roughly 13 miles from Ground Zero when Bush took the mound in a bulletproof vest underneath an FDNY sweater. Beforehand, Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter famously told him in the clubhouse, “Don’t bounce it; they’ll boo you.”
Bush strutted directly to the mound with confidence to a standing ovation, looked at the Bronx faithful, gave a thumbs up and fired a strike as chants of “USA” rang throughout the ballpark. The Diamondbacks, the Rangers’ opponent in this year’s Fall Classic, won that series in seven games, stopping the Yankees short of a four-peat.
EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE FALL CLASSIC BETWEEN THE RANGERS AND DIAMONDBACKS
This is the fifth time Bush has thrown a first pitch at a Rangers game. The first was in 2000 on opening day, the same year he was elected president while serving as the state’s governor. This was also his fifth ceremonial first pitch at the Fall Classic, and the third in which the Rangers were playing.
Bush also has thrown out the first pitch at the College World Series, Little League World Series and Japan Series.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
William Howard Taft was the first president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch when he did so April 14, 1910, before the Washington Senators took on the Philadelphia Athletics. He threw the pitch to Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.
With the exception of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, each president has thrown a ceremonial first pitch either during or after their time in office. Trump threw out a first pitch at Fenway Park in 2006.
The last time a sitting president threw a ceremonial first pitch was when Barack Obama did so on opening day 2010.
A Dazzling Piece of Evidence May Finally End the Mystery of D.B. Cooper’s Identity
4.0 earthquake reported near SFO
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
George W. Bush throws out ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of World Series
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
Someone yells, “wow!” off camera at Fox Business as the GDP in the third quarter comes in at a whopping 4.9%.
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Further Expansion of Bear Mineralization
Critics Say Matt Gaetz’s Nickname For New House Speaker Is Alarmingly On Point
Wheaton invests $115 million plus silver stream in Mineral Park mine in Arizona
Iran is now flirting with its own destruction
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
A Dazzling Piece of Evidence May Finally End the Mystery of D.B. Cooper’s Identity
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
4.0 earthquake reported near SFO
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
George W. Bush throws out ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of World Series
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Someone yells, “wow!” off camera at Fox Business as the GDP in the third quarter comes in at a whopping 4.9%.
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Further Expansion of Bear Mineralization
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Critics Say Matt Gaetz’s Nickname For New House Speaker Is Alarmingly On Point
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Wheaton invests $115 million plus silver stream in Mineral Park mine in Arizona
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Iran is now flirting with its own destruction
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News3 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News3 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News4 days ago
A woman who’s lived on cruise ships for over 10 years shared 2 things she’s not allowed to do on board
-
Education1 day ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News4 days ago
West Virginia University Is Everything That’s Wrong With Higher Education Today
-
News3 days ago
Lockheed exits Air Force tanker competition, lifting Boeing’s KC-46
-
News4 days ago
Dave Chappelle’s Words On Israel-Gaza Conflict Spark Cheers, Jeers And Walkouts In Audience