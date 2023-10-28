News
At UN podium, Israel’s envoy plays gruesome Hamas attack video
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Israel’s United Nations envoy showed the 193-member General Assembly a brief video on Thursday that he said showed a Hamas fighter trying to decapitate a man with a garden tool during the Palestinian militants’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Ambassador Gilad Erdan told diplomats the victim seen in the few seconds of footage he played for them on a tablet was not Israeli or Jewish, but an agricultural worker from Thailand.
“One can see a terribly injured civilian – bloodied, yet alive – laying on the ground as a Hamas savage screaming Allahu Akbar repeatedly pummels the man’s neck with a garden hoe in order to decapitate him,” Erdan told the assembly.
Erdan’s comments were delivered as the assembly began a two-day meeting on the Middle East on Thursday.
It is due to vote on Friday on a resolution drafted by Arab states that calls for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
At each seat in the hall at United Nations headquarters, Israeli diplomats placed a print out of a QR code with the title “Free Gaza from Hamas, scan to see Hamas’ atrocities”. It linked to photos and videos from the Oct. 7 attack.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for the attack that killed 1,400 people. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege on the enclave of 2.3 million people and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed.
Speaking on behalf of Arab states, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of “making Gaza a perpetual hell on earth – the trauma will haunt generations to come.” He said the impact on Palestinian civilians was immense.
“I don’t have videos to show you, we respect the dead too much,” Safadi said.
Arguing for a ceasefire, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said certain nations, which he did not name, were applying a clear double standard.
“How can representatives of states explain how horrible it is that 1,000 Israelis were killed, and not feel the same outrage when 1,000 Palestinians are now killed every single day?” Mansour asked the assembly. “Why not feel a sense of urgency to end their killing?”
(Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Fox Sports will use drones in World Series broadcasts for the first time
Drones aren’t new tools for live sports production, but when the World Series begins this Friday, Fox Sports will use a fleet of three compact aircraft during the Fall Classic for the first time ever. Previously, the network used drones during baseball games for coverage of the All-Star and Field of Dreams games. Fox also employs drones for its broadcasts of USFL and first began using them for production in 2015.
For the World Series, Fox plans to use the trio of drones to capture moments like relief pitchers coming in from the bullpen, warm-ups between innings and pitchers leaving the mound. The network collaborated with Beverly Hills Aerials on the customized fleet and that company will operate them. While Fox says it will select the drone best-suited for what it’s capturing, all three are FPV units (first-person view) and only one will be in the air at any given time. The pilot will be positioned in the outfield either behind or between the bullpens. While all three drones are equipped with 4K cameras, Fox says they’ll transmit 1080p HDR footage that will also be available for use on jumbo screens inside the two stadiums.
The drone shots will join Fox’s new UmpCam that it debuted during this year’s ALDS. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a camera that gives you the vantage point of the home plate umpire. The camera is installed in the top of the umpire’s mask, getting viewers as close as they can get to what he sees. Fox uses UmpCam to show ball/strike calls and for an on-field perspective of big hits. The network will employ 52 cameras total during the World Series, including an overhead FlyCam, three DirtCams (near home plate, first base and second base), 13 Super Motion cameras and three RF cameras. To capture audio inside each ballpark, Fox will position over 100 microphones to bring fans at home every bit of sound from the game that it can.
The World Series begins Friday, October 27 at 8PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1.
Tennessee Towing Company Has Terrorized So Many Truckers The State’s Highway Patrol Is Getting Involved
A Tennessee towing company that had been illegally towing big rigs from the lot of a truck stop after the owner hired them has been on a rampage. The company has continued to tow and boot semi trucks, surprisingly without any legal pushback. That is until recently, when the tows caught the attention of state officials.
Memphis’ WREG reports that complaints against A-1 Towing have gotten so numerous, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security have become involved. Both are working together with Memphis Police’s Criminal Investigation Division to look into the towing company’s activities.
Read more
Another trucking company owner out of Iowa described how their driver wasn’t able to find parking at a Love’s Travel Stop. So they parked in a lot next to the stop and hopped out to get food. Within minutes of coming back, the driver found A-1 already hooking their truck up to be towed. The owner admits the driver didn’t see the sign about no parking, but takes issue with the $2,450 they were charged to get the truck back.
“It’s crazy, and it’s not affordable. That is a semester of college for my daughter, and she is only in community college. It’s insane. And they wouldn’t take a credit card, just cash or a wire transfer,” they said.
A-1 also seems to be violating Memphis’ booting ordnance, which states “the maximum charge for a boot removal should not exceed $50, a vehicle that’s booted cannot be towed unless the owner fails to contact the booting company within 24 hours, and a booting licensee must accept checks, cash, or credit cards.” A-1 has been charging truckers $275 to get boots removed.
In a statement to WREG, A-1 Towing defended itself with the usual PR spill you see when you know a company or individual has done something wrong.
A1’s Towing & Hauling operates on a strict protocol wherein we respond to service requests from individuals and companies, including our services for parking compliance. Our drivers are dispatched from our yard to perform these services professionally and within the boundaries of the law. Any attempts to depict A1’s Towing & Hauling as participating in illegal towing, price gouging, or any other illicit activities are baseless and untruthful. A1’s Towing & Hauling has not violated any civil ordinance with the fees charged for booting. Sec 11-70-8 applies to passenger motor vehicles, not for commercial vehicles such as 18-wheelers, big rigs, or tractor-trailers within the City of Memphis. We want to emphasize that A1’s Towing & Hauling takes customer interactions seriously.
If nothing is done, more trucking companies might stop doing business in Memphis, more than some already have.
“We are going to tell our fellow brethren don’t refuel in Memphis, Tennessee. Let them go broke. Don’t fuel there. Don’t give them any business. Don’t do it. It’s not OK,” the owner of one trucking company said.
Chelsea v Brentford: Premier League – live | Premier League
Key events
44 min: Palmer curls towards the top-right corner. He gets the up, but doesn’t get the down. Harmlessly over the bar. Goal kick.
43 min: … so having said that, Chelsea counter and Wissa drags down Caicedo 25 yards from the Brentford goal. Palmer fancies this one, just to the right of the D.
42 min: More good work from Mbeumo down the right to win a Brentford corner. The set piece is a waste of everyone’s time, but the visitors have finally turned up as an attacking force.
40 min: A rare Brentford attack sees Mbeumo dummy to release Jensen down the right. Jensen crosses long for Hickey, who is clear 12 yards out, but has to stretch to meet the ball and, in two minds, ends up chesting down and running it out of play for a goal kick.
39 min: Another Brentford free kick on the halfway line; another long punt into the box by Flekken. Sanchez comes to the edge of his box to claim, keeper to keeper. Chelsea counter, and Madueke’s cutback from the right is met by Cucurella, who fails to showcase a striker’s touch from the penalty spot. The ball balloons into the possession of Flekken.
38 min: Cucurella crosses from the left. The ball drops to Madueke on the right-hand corner of the six-yard box. He shoots. Deflection. Corner. And it’s all for nowt. Brentford clear.
37 min: On the touchline, Mauricio Pochettino looks fairly relaxed. Hands in pockets, kidding on he doesn’t care. Transmitting not a jot of anxiety to his team.
35 min: Disasi very nearly finds Jackson with a slide-rule pass down the inside-right channel. One drop of juice less, and he’d have teed up his man. As it is, the ball rolls through to Flekken.
34 min: Sterling looks dangerous every time he starts running with the ball. He tears off down the left at speed, but his attempt to find Jackson with a cutback is easily intercepted and cleared.
32 min: Corner for Chelsea down the right. Gallagher taps it short to Palmer, who goes nowhere. Chelsea have played well, but they’ve not broken through, and their fans are beginning to groan at each misplaced pass, albeit lightly right now. Still, that’s what a run of one win in 12 home league games will lead to.
31 min: Disasi slips Gallagher into the box down the right. Gallagher can’t handle the slightest of touches from Collins, who gently ushers him out of play for a goal kick.
30 min: … nothing much occurs.
29 min: Chelsea ping it around. Brentford hold their shape. Suddenly Sterling steps on the gas down the left and wins a corner. From which …
27 min: The free kick comes to nought, and Brentford quietly fume.
26 min: A free kick for Brentford on the halfway line. They’d have rather played on, because Collins was about to tear off into space down the left. Instead, Flekken will pump it into the Chelsea box from distance.
24 min: Palmer is everywhere. He curls in from the right. Sterling tries to meet the ball in the middle, ten yards out. Roerslev shoves him in the back, but neither referee nor VAR shows any interest in giving a penalty kick. You’ve certainly seen those given. Then again, nobody knows anything any more.
22 min: Chelsea continue to probe and press. Brentford are struggling to get out of their final third.
20 min: Now Palmer plays a cute first-time pass down the inside-right channel to release Sterling, who leans back and blazes over. It feels like a Chelsea goal is in the post.
19 min: From the inside-right position, Palmer wedges a delicious diagonal pass into the box for Cucurella, who meets the dropping ball and sidefoots it straight at Flekken. A yard either side and it was the opening goal. What a fine ball by Palmer, who has begun his Chelsea career confidently.
18 min: Palmer and Gallagher nearly one-two their way into the Brentford box down the middle, but there are simply too many players to get past.
17 min: On the touchline, Thomas Frank issues some tactical advice to his players in the firm style. He’s clearly not happy with the way this is going.
15 min: Madueke chases after a long ball down the right and very nearly gets past Hickey. Had he managed to do so, he’d have been clear on goal. Hickey did extremely well to stick to his man and force a goal kick. Flekken then takes his sweet time over the restart, to the annoyance of the home faithful.
13 min: Chelsea continue to press Brentford back. The pressure is released when Caicedo needlessly clatters into Janelt. They’ll be happy with their lively start, though.
12 min: Chelsea are looking bright in attack. Gallagher combines with Caicedo down the middle and shoots from distance. His effort towards the bottom left forces Flekken to extend at length and parry clear.
11 min: Pinnock slips Mbeumo into space down the right. He twists and turns and tries to shock Sanchez at his near post. Sanchez handles brilliantly, making sure the ball doesn’t go out of play for a throw before setting Chelsea away on the counter. Madueke makes off down the right, enters the box, and aims a curler towards the top left. His effort caroms off the underside of the bar and away. What a goal that would have been!
9 min: Sanchez kicks again. The Brentford fans ooh and aah sarcastically. He’s not going to be allowed to forget the mistake that led to Declan Rice’s goal last week, is he.
7 min: Cucurella sends Jackson into space down the left. Jackson makes it to the edge of the area, where he tries to shape a shot into the bottom right. It’s always heading wide of the target, and Flekken had it covered anyway.
6 min: Some pantomime cooing when Sanchez has the ball at his feet. The Brentford fans referencing last week’s Arsenal game no doubt.
4 min: Flekken hits a free kick long. Wissa wins a throw out on the right. Jensen flings it long. Brentford win another throw. Jensen flings this one long, too. It drops to Mbeumo, who scuffs his shot. Chelsea counter swiftly through Sterling, who rampages down the left before finding Palmer down the inside-right channel. Palmer tries to return it to Sterling, but his team-mate can’t control. Goal kick. Had Sterling stunned the pass, he’d have been one on one with Flekken, ten yards out.
2 min: A fairly scrappy start, all told.
Brentford kick off. They’re kicking towards the Shed End in this first half.
Before kick-off, a moment of applause in appreciation for the life and work of Sir Bobby Charlton. Sir Bobby played his 751st and last match for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in April 1973. Before the game Chelsea presented him with an inscribed silver cigarette case and formed a guard of honour; after the hosts won by a single Peter Osgood goal, the 35-year-old Charlton rode off into the sunset (via Preston, where he’d spend a couple of seasons as player-coach). Charlton’s innate modesty and sense of honour led to him apologising for what he considered a below-par personal display … like anyone would ever have loved or respected him any less.
The teams are out! Chelsea wear their royal blue, while Brentford will buzz around in red and white stripes. We’ll be off once the Liquidator has been and gone.
Mauricio Pochettino talks to TNT regarding the absence of Fernandes and Mudryk. “Yesterday both feel small muscle injury … hopefully for the next game they can be available … it’s not a big issue, hopefully it can be fixed in the next few days … yes Enzo had a baby, maybe that’s the reason he could not train and felt uncomfortable … now he’s going to rest and recover … we are going to miss both but we have a big squad to find a solution.”
Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaks to TNT Sports. “We have been so good in this formation against the bigger teams … we know we are difficult to play against as a defensive side … touch wood that is still the case today … we know we are good and have a chance today, but we also know we can lose today to an unbelievably good side.”
Chelsea make three changes to their starting XI after the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last Saturday. Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke are in; Malo Gusto drops to the bench, while Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandes miss out altogether, the latter looking after a brand new baby.
Brentford make two changes after the 3-0 rout of Burnley. Aaron Hickey and Mads Roerslev are in; Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka drop to the bench.
The teams
Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer, Jackson, Madueke.
Subs: Badiashile, Ugochukwu, James, Gusto, Petrovic, Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Beach, Matos.
Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Maupay, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mee, Strakosha, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley.
Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).
Preamble
Chelsea are back, baby! Well, sort of. Mauricio Pochettino’s box-fresh side are slowly beginning to find their groove, and were 13 minutes away from a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions until a late implosion against Arsenal. They finished that match smarting, having played excellently for the most part against bitter rivals only to somehow magic three points into one, but nevertheless the mood music at Stamford Bridge is, for the first time in a while, upbeat.
Well, sort of. There are two fairly big caveats to that analysis: Chelsea have only won one of their last 12 Premier League matches at home, and that against a callow Luton side; and they’ve won just two of their last 12 Premier League matches against fellow Londoners, a run that includes two successive defeats to Brentford at home. Can Brentford make it three out of three at the Bridge since their promotion? We’ll find out soon enough. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. It’s on!
