Connect with us

News

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Buf_FG Bass 37, 8:04. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: J.Allen 13 pass to Shakir; J.Allen 21 pass to Shakir; J.Allen 16 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 3, Tampa Bay 0.


Second Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 13 run (Bass kick), 11:03. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 2:45. Key Play: J.Allen 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 10, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 7:40. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Mayfield 31 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 10, Tampa Bay 3.

TB_Godwin 3 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:46. Drive: 2 plays, 23 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Gholston 0 interception return to Buffalo 23; Mayfield 20 pass to R.White. Tampa Bay 10, Buffalo 10.

Buf_Kincaid 22 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 2:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Cook 18 run; J.Allen 14 pass to G.Davis; Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 17, Tampa Bay 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 10:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: J.Allen 18 pass to Kincaid; J.Allen 11 pass to G.Davis; J.Allen 14 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 10.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Evans 24 pass from Mayfield (Otton pass from Mayfield), 2:40. Drive: 17 plays, 96 yards, 7:21. Key Plays: Mayfield 20 pass to R.White; Mayfield 9 pass to R.White on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18.

A_70,416.

___

TB Buf
FIRST DOWNS 17 25
Rushing 3 8
Passing 10 16
Penalty 4 1
THIRD DOWN EFF 4-15 7-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1
TOTAL NET YARDS 302 427
Total Plays 62 68
Avg Gain 4.9 6.3
NET YARDS RUSHING 78 115
Rushes 17 26
Avg per rush 4.588 4.423
NET YARDS PASSING 224 312
Sacked-Yds lost 3-13 2-12
Gross-Yds passing 237 324
Completed-Att. 25-42 31-40
Had Intercepted 0 1
Yards-Pass Play 4.978 7.429
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 5-2-2
PUNTS-Avg. 6-50.833 4-45.0
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 44 58
Punt Returns 1-0 4-49
Kickoff Returns 2-44 1-9
Interceptions 1-0 0-0
PENALTIES-Yds 11-74 9-86
FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 28:03 31:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 9-39, Mayfield 3-19, Godwin 1-14, Edmonds 3-5, Vaughn 1-1. Buffalo, Cook 14-67, J.Allen 7-41, Murray 5-7.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 25-42-0-237. Buffalo, J.Allen 31-40-1-324.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, R.White 7-70, Godwin 5-54, Otton 4-27, Evans 3-39, Palmer 3-22, Edmonds 2-16, Jarrett 1-9. Buffalo, Davis 9-87, Diggs 9-70, Shakir 6-92, Kincaid 5-65, Cook 1-6, Murray 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-0. Buffalo, Harty 4-49.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 2-44. Buffalo, Shakir 1-9.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Neal 10-3-0, Dean 8-0-0, David 6-8-0, D.White 5-4-0, Davis 5-0-0, Nelson 4-0-1, Barrett 3-2-0, Winfield 2-2-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 2-0-0, Izien 1-1-0, Diaby 1-0-1, Senat 1-0-0, Gholston 0-2-0, Gaines 0-1-0. Buffalo, Bernard 6-2-0, Ta.Johnson 4-2-1, Dodson 4-1-0, Poyer 3-5-0, Jackson 3-2-0, Hyde 3-1-0, Benford 3-0-0, Rousseau 2-1-0, Floyd 2-0-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Epenesa 1-1-1, Oliver 1-1-1, Ford 1-1-0, Rapp 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Gholston 1-0. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 50.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions simmer over conflicts in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

“The U.S. is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines,” said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked about the U.S. saying it will defend the Philippines.

China and the Philippines have had several high-profile confrontations in the South China Sea, most notably in disputed waters around the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands.

Last Sunday, a Chinese vessel collided with a Philippine boat, with Manila condemning “in the strongest degree” the “dangerous blocking manoeuvres” of the vessel.

“The U.S. promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China’s sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines,” Mao said.

A spokesperson for the Philippine foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House that America’s commitment to Philippines defence remains “iron-clad,” after accusing China of acting “dangerously and unlawfully” in the South China Sea.

“Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke … our Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines,” Biden said in remarks during a joint meeting with Australia’s prime minister.

The United States and the Philippines recently agreed on new guidelines for their 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty. The guidelines now specifically mention that mutual defence commitments would be invoked if there were an armed attack on either country “anywhere in the South China Sea”.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

A huge Thank you to the Timberline Alumni Foundation for the new Crow’s Nest that was built behind the bleachers. The old one was no longer safe to use and was taken down after the new one was built. Such an amazing and wonderful donation to Timberline Schools, and very much needed.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

UAW expands strike against GM, walking out of Texas SUV plant
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Oct 25 (Reuters) – Ford Motor and United Auto Workers (UAW) union negotiators reached a tentative labor deal after a six-week strike, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Wednesday, a 4-1/2-year contract that would provide a record pay boost.

The deal, which needs approval by union leaders and members, would be the first settlement of strikes by 45,000 workers against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis that began Sept. 15.

“We told Ford to pony up and they did,” Fain said in a video post on Facebook, adding that the strike at Ford “has delivered.”

File - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain raises his fist at a rally in Detroit, on Sept. 15, 2023. Armed with a list of what even Fain called “audacious” demands for better pay and benefits, the UAW leader has embodied the exasperation of workers who say they've struggled for years while the automakers have enjoyed billions in profits. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain raises his fist at a rally in Detroit, on Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Fain said the UAW reached an historic agreement with Ford, including a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract. Ford workers will receive an immediate 11% wage hike. Including compounding and cost of living, worker pay will rise about 33% to over $40 an hour over the life of the contract.

In addition to the general wage hike, Fain said that the lowest paid temporary workers would see raises of more than 150% over the contract term and employees would reach top pay after three years. The union also won the right to strike Ford over future plant closures, he said.

Fain said UAW was asking Ford workers to return to work to put pressure on GM and Stellantis to reach a deal. Ford confirmed the news.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW covering our U.S. operations,” Ford CEO and President Jim Farley said in a statement.

If the contract is ratified by Ford workers, it would set the standard for bargaining at General Motors and Stellantis and expire on April 30, 2028.

The Ford contract would reverse concessions the union agreed to in a series of contracts since 2007, when GM and the former Chrysler were skidding toward bankruptcy, and Ford was mortgaging its assets to stay afloat.

“This lays the groundwork for the next two contracts and they should fall in line fairly quickly because all three were within a narrow gap of each other,” Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.

More than 45,000 union members working at the Detroit Three automakers have joined walkouts that began on Sept. 15.

“The strike so far has been painful for everybody and knowing what it takes to get a signed contract should bring them to the table much quicker,” he said.

The UAW ratcheted up pressure on the companies by striking at each company’s most profitable plant – GM’s Arlington, Texas assembly plant, Ford’s Kentucky heavy-duty pickup factory and Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Total economic losses from the auto workers’ strike have reached $9.3 billon, the Anderson Economic Group said earlier this week.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18 Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18
News4 seconds ago

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines
News4 mins ago

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News
News1 hour ago

Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
UAW expands strike against GM, walking out of Texas SUV plant UAW expands strike against GM, walking out of Texas SUV plant
News1 hour ago

‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range
News2 hours ago

Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets
News2 hours ago

Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory
News3 hours ago

Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
News3 hours ago

Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival.jpeg Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival.jpeg
News4 hours ago

What’s happening this weekend in Phoenix

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours
News4 hours ago

Man Gets Trapped Inside Steel Bank Vault for 9 Hours

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...

Trending