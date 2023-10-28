Connect with us

Critics Say Matt Gaetz’s Nickname For New House Speaker Is Alarmingly On Point

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called the new House speaker “MAGA Mike Johnson” on Wednesday and onlookers suggested the moniker was, unfortunately, a good fit.

“MAGA is ascendant,” Gaetz told Steve Bannon on the ex-Donald Trump adviser’s podcast.

“If you don’t think that moving from to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention,” Gaetz said, referring to the ousted former House speaker.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, was elected speaker Wednesday following three weeks of chaos after Gaetz prompted the removal of McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the role.

Gaetz was angry that McCarthy worked with Democrats to avert a government shutdown and did not acquiesce to other demands of a hard-right faction of lawmakers.

Republicans cycled through three nominees before managing to agree on Johnson, who holds extreme views on rights for women and LGBTQ+ people and led a push to throw out the 2020 election results on Trump’s behalf.

Rep. (D-Va.) suggested Gaetz’s name for Johnson was appropriate.

“‘MAGA Mike Johnson,’” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “House Republicans’ words, not ours.”

, senior adviser to the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project, called on the media to “stop burying the lede” about “MAGA Mike,” adding that he would “do the bidding of” the extremist agenda.

Politico Washington correspondent Rachael Bade said “that nickname is gonna stick.”

And former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), another Trump critic, said Gaetz was correct, calling Johnson’s election a victory for the Florida lawmaker.

Other journalists and commentators zeroed in on Gaetz’s remark about “where the power in the Republican Party truly lies.”

“Matt Gaetz keeps being right and it’s kind of annoying,” former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller wrote.

See some of the other commentary below.

Wheaton invests $115 million plus silver stream in Mineral Park mine in Arizona

“Waterton Copper is delighted to have Wheaton Precious Metals’ support,” said Isser Elishis, executive chair. “Waterton is investing approximately $600 million to optimize Mineral Park including significant capital investments in new primary crushers, secondary and pebble crushing circuits, and new higher-power SAG mills, which are expected to result in decades of operational excellence.”

Mineral Park has a 12-year mine life, with the potential to extend production to over 20 years. Attributable production is forecast to average at least 690,000 oz. of silver per year for the first five years, rising to an average of 740,000 oz. over the life of the project.

The project is owned and operated by Origin Mining, a subsidiary of Waterton Copper. It is located near Kingsman, in the northwest corner of Arizona. The project is in the second phase of construction with completion expected by the end of the first quarter 2025.

Large-scale open pit copper mining began in 1963 and continued into 2014. Origin purchased the property in 2015.

Iran is now flirting with its own destruction

For a country that claims it had no direct involvement in planning the Hamas massacre against Israel, Iran appears to be doing its level best to escalate the conflict well beyond the confines of Gaza.

In the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s barbaric assault on Israel on October 7, there was much speculation that such a sophisticated operation could not have been carried out without recourse to Iran’s renowned expertise in the realm of global terrorism. But after Iran’s supreme leader, , denied that Tehran had any involvement in the attacks, Western intelligence officials were forced to concede there was scant evidence of direct Iranian complicity.

The only suggestion that Iran, and its Hezbollah allies in southern Lebanon, had helped with the planning of the assault was the admission by Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, that the money the terror group had received from Tehran had been central to its ability to develop the terrorist infrastructure that was used to devastating effect against Israel.

But Tehran’s reticence about claiming the credit for organising the worst terrorist attack the Jewish state has suffered in its history certainly does not apply to its other activities in the region. They appear to be a deliberate attempt to provoke a broader escalation in the conflict.

Apart from maintaining its financial support for Hamas, which is said to be worth $100 million a year, Iran has been accused of instigating border clashes in northern Israel between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. Iran’s efforts to maintain its supply lines to Hezbollah through the network of military bases it has established in neighbouring Syria has led to Israel conducting a series of air strikes against Iranian targets in the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have been accused of attacking bases held by the US and its allies, while attempts by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to open a new front prompted the US military to shoot down a number of missiles and drones directed towards Israel.

And, in the latest example of Tehran’s determination to deepen the pressure on Israel, pro-Western Arab security officials claim that Iran has set up a complex network to smuggle weapons into the West Bank, with the aim of opening up a new Palestinian front against Israel’s security forces.

All this activity was taking place while the country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was warning Israel earlier this week that the Middle East could spiral out of control if it does not stop strikes on Gaza.

The reason that Iran has been so busy encouraging its complex network of militias and terrorist organisations to target Israel and its allies is that Tehran knows it cannot afford a direct confrontation with Israel. To do so would risk the Israelis implementing their long-held plan to destroy Iran’s prized nuclear assets, which most Western intelligence experts believe are aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

For all the ayatollahs’ bluster, they realise that they are no match for Israel’s military might, especially at a time when Washington has deployed two powerful aircraft carrier battle groups to the region as a gesture of solidarity with its Israeli ally. Instead, they have turned to the terror groups they sponsor throughout the region – groups that the West has allowed to flourish despite having tangible proof of Tehran’s malign intent.

During Britain’s military involvement in both Iraq and Afghanistan, for example, Iran actively supported terror cells charged with killing and maiming British troops. And yet, rather than holding Iran to account for its actions, little was done for fear of upsetting the delicate negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Here at home, this reluctance to confront Tehran has even resulted in our security services failing to curb the activities of Iranian terrorist sleeper cells in the UK. The authorities were unable to prevent an Iranian opposition channel being forced to relocate to Washington earlier this year because of the constant death threats its staff received.

With Iran actively seeking to exploit the current crisis in the Middle East for its own nefarious ends, it is vital that Western powers, rather than seeking to avoid a conflict with Tehran, demonstrate that they will no longer tolerate Iran’s attempts to wage war through its many proxies.

This time there is a real danger for Tehran that it is overplaying its hand, evident when US warships shot down Houthi missiles aimed at Israel. Other Western powers, including the UK, should likewise deploy military assets to thwart efforts by Iranian-backed terrorists to hit Israel and its allies.

In London, the Government should implement a long-overdue ban on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which controls Tehran’s terrorist network. Limiting Iran’s ability to provoke further would certainly help to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a far larger, and immensely more dangerous, Middle East war.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Hollifield adds to Virginia Tech legacy of working in NASCAR

BLACKSBURG — Jonathan Branzelle and Darian Grubb sought a reprieve from sharing stories from their respective jobs in auto racing during a 2021 Virginia Tech College Across Collaborative event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The two Tech graduates gravitated toward a television and changed the channel to MASN.

They wanted to see how the Hokies were doing on the gridiron. It didn’t end well as they watched Tech surrender two touchdowns in the final 2 1/2 minutes and lose by five to Syracuse inside Lane Stadium.

“We’re both watching the game and talking about the football team and the struggles we’re going through right now with that,” Branzelle recently recalled in a phone interview. “That’s kind of where the conversations go to a lot.”

Branzelle and Grubb noticed middle linebacker Dax Hollifield all over the field that day. Hollifield recorded nine tackles and a half sack in the setback.

Neither realized at the time that two years later Hollifield was joining them in NASCAR.

It wasn’t Hollifield’s first career choice by any means. Heck, the Shelby, North Carolina, native never watched the sport growing up and attended only one race prior to graduating from college. He was focused on getting to the NFL and living out a childhood dream.

“I always wanted to be a professional athlete growing up,” Hollifield said in a phone interview. “First it was basketball, my first love. Then obviously I wanted to be a professional football player. Neither of those worked out. But now I’m a professional pit crew athlete. Things work themselves out. I’m very happy to be here.”

Hollifield was hired by Hendrick Motorsports on July 31 and is part of the organization’s developmental pit crew. He spends the week practicing pit stops as the jackman and is among the many who are leased out to Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series teams that do not have full-time pit crew members.

Hollifield follows in a long line of Hokies in NASCAR. Most of them, like Branzelle and Grubb, have thrived as crew chiefs, car chiefs and engineers with some of the most-respected organizations in the sport.






Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield lines up during the Hokies’ 2021 game against Notre Dame in Blacksburg.



Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times


Hollifield is the second Tech football player to make it into the sport, joining Caleb Hurb who played at Tech from 1996-99 and spent nearly 23 years in NASCAR as a fueler, engineer, administrator and video coordinator.

“I feel like Virginia Tech has a sense of community that most schools don’t have.” Branzelle said. “So anytime you hear, oh, this guy went to Virginia Tech and he wants to get into the sport, I’m probably going to be more prone to help that guy just because I feel like we’re part of the same background and same community. Anything you can do to help out a fellow Hokie is always going to be what you can do.”

Tech grads like Branzelle, Grubb, Daniel Knost, Kevin Kidd, Ben Beshore and others grew up wanting to be a part of NASCAR in one way or another. Most of them gained experience working at the grassroots level and helping with local Late Model teams so they were ready to join the sport once they graduated from Tech.

Branzelle, who is currently an engineer for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford in the Cup Series, got his first job in the sport before he graduated in 2013.

He grew up working on Late Model cars for Brandon Butler, Stephen Berry and Jeff Oakley at tracks like Southside, South Boston, Langley and Martinsville. That opened the door for him to be contacted during his senior year spring break by Red Horse Racing, and he was eventually hired by the Truck Series team to work with the No. 77 Toyota driven by Germán Quiroga.

It allowed Branzelle to follow a childhood dream that became a reality in the early 1990s. Tech graduate Brian Whitesell, who previously handled various jobs helping with Alan Kulwicki’s race team before joining Hendrick Motorsports, became the engineer for Jeff Gordon’s team.

Whitesell has remained with Hendrick, been a part of eight championship teams and currently serves as the team manager for Chase Elliott and William Byron.

“When I was a kid, I knew I wanted to go to Virginia Tech. I knew I loved racing,” Branzelle said. “Then I heard about Brian Whitesell being an engineer at Hendrick Motorsports. I was like, I can go to the place I want to go to and do what I want to do and do what he did.”

Branzelle, Kidd and Michael Tam all have worked for RFK Racing. Knost, a 2008 Tech graduate, is best known for being a crew chief with Stewart-Haas Racing. J. David Wilson is group vice president and president of Toyota Racing Development, and Marvin Aylor Jr. works in marketing with NASCAR.

Beshore is the crew chief for John Hunter Nemecheck in the Xfinity Series, and that team can lock up a berth in the Championship 4 on points thanks to the team’s consistency throughout the season.

“The engineering program at Tech is, in my opinion, one of the best in the country,” Branzelle said, “and I’m sure a lot of other people will say the same thing.”

Richmond Raceway president Lori Collier Waran isn’t a Tech grad, but cheers for the Hokies with her oldest child currently enrolled at Tech.

She got to meet Hollifield the day before he was hired at HMS during Richmond’s race weekend.

“We chatted a little bit and she’s pumped and I’m pumped, too,” Hollifield said of his interaction with Waran.

Grubb also will be at Martinsville this weekend. He helps with the Trackhouse Racing teams of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez when the Project91 team isn’t racing.

“I am still traveling with the race team pretty much every week,” Grubb said in a July interview. “I’ve only had a few weekends off this year, so I’m either on the 1 [Chastain] box or the 99 [Suarez] box during the races. I’m still on the radio with those guys, helping to push all the engineering support and all the race engineers and things we have, make sure all the tools we have are working and use our support from Chevrolet to the best we can.”

Hollifield majored in nutrition while at Tech. But his athleticism on the football field is what caught the eye of Hendrick developmental pit crew coach Keith Flynn.

One of Flynn’s scouts reached out to Tech director of football strength and conditioning Dwight Galt IV to get background on Hollifield, and Flynn reached out with an offer: If the NFL didn’t work out, Hollifield was welcomed to try out for a spot with Hendrick.







Dax Hollifield vs. UNC 2019

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield celebrates a six-overtime win over North Carolina in 2019.



Courtesy of Virginia Tech


“I think Dax is a unique guy with a tremendous, well-rounded skillset,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “He’s smart, he’s a hard worker, he’s tough.”

Hollifield was invited to rookie minicamp with the Jaguars. He was there for a couple of days and even had an interception. But he didn’t make the cut and was soon contemplating Flynn’s offer.

“I was desperate to have my cup of coffee in the NFL,” Hollifield said. “… I gave myself the whole summer to figure out what I was going to do. I was still wanting to play football. I knew if I hadn’t gotten signed or picked up anywhere by minicamp or training camp, I probably needed to go look into this. So that happened and I’m here now.”

Hollifield played at Tech for five seasons and became the undisputed leader on defense. His position at linebacker, which serves as the quarterback of the unit, forced him to process how plays were developing at the snap of the ball.

The ability to process information quickly and slow things down is what has allowed Hollifield to pick up being a jackman quickly.

“You have to process information in like hundredths of a second. I’m used to doing that on an everyday basis with football,” he said. “Not many people can say that’s been their role before. I feel like that’s why we transition so well to this sport. You have to look back, you have to know what you’re looking for and you have to know if it’s right or not. It’s bad if you drop the car and there’s a wheel loose. If you have four hands in the hub, you can’t drop it. You’re wanting to have the fastest stop that you can, so it’s very impulse driven but you can’t let it happen. I think pressure situations, we’re built for that coming from college. It definitely transitions very easy for us.”

Hollifield will be at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. He’ll serve as the jackman for Emerling Gase Motorsports in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. On Sunday, he’ll work behind the wall by throwing the rear tire hose and catching the second can of gas with Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series race.

He said he’s “learned a ton over the past two months just being around these guys.” He practices pitting, works out and watches film on a daily basis. Then he travels on the weekend to work at the track.

It’s similar to a college football schedule and one Hollifield is hoping will open doors for fellow Tech football players.

“I want there to be more. I really do,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve opened up a door for guys like me. Hopefully I’ve opened up a door to allow Tech grads to come and do this. That’d be awesome.”

Trending