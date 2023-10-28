News
Hamas official calls for stronger intervention by regional allies in its war with Israel
BEIRUT (AP) — A senior Hamas official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the Palestinian militant group had expected stronger intervention from Hezbollah in its war with Israel, in a rare public appeal to its allies in the region.
Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ decision-making political bureau, said in an interview that “we need more” from allies, including Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, in light of an Israeli air campaign that Palestinian health officials say has killed more than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza came in response to a brutal Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, many of them civilians. More than 200 people were dragged back to Gaza as hostages.
The death toll on both sides is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is likely to rise if Israel launches an anticipated ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas.
On the sidelines of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah has engaged in regular but limited skirmishes with Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border. There has been widespread speculation as to if and to what extent Hezbollah would expand its involvement in the conflict.
“Hezbollah now is working against the occupation,” Hamad said at the Hamas office in Beirut Thursday. “We appreciate this. But … we need more in order to stop the aggression on Gaza … We expect more.”
Some observers believe that Hezbollah and Iran prefer to avoid the widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict into a regional war. Israel’s main backer, the United States, has warned Iran and Hezbollah not to get involved.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met Wednesday in Beirut with senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and with Ziad Nakhaleh of the allied group Islamic Jihad. It was the first such meeting to be publicly reported since the beginning of the war.
Amid speculation about the level of involvement by Iran and Hezbollah in planning the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas officials have insisted that they acted alone in deciding to launch the operation.
Hamad reiterated those statements. “The decision was taken by Hamas only, and we took the responsibility (for it),” he said.
He criticized what he said was hypocrisy of the international community, which has widely condemned the killing of Israeli civilians and atrocities committed in the initial Hamas attack but, in Hamad’s view, had given Israel a “license to kill” civilians in Gaza in response.
Hamad said that Hamas, which has so far released four of more than 220 hostages after mediation by Egypt and Qatar, is “very open” to discussions for the release of others.
He made no apologies for the high number of civilians killed by Hamas militants in Israel or the soaring civilian death toll in Gaza.
Hamad said the past three weeks brought back the world’s attention to the Palestinian cause and revealed the cracks in Israel’s ironclad facade.
Israel and the West have branded Hamas, which seeks to establish Palestine as an Islamic state in place of Israel between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, as a terrorist group.
Hamad argued that Hamas’ rivals in the West Bank, led by internationally backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, “got nothing” after spending years in fruitless negotiations with Israel on establishing a Palestinian state alongside it.
That approach “got more settlements, more violations, more killing,” Hamad said. “So I think that it is now logical that the use of the resistance is legal against the occupation. And there is no space now to talk about peace with Israel or about a two-state solution or to talk about coexistence.”
___
Associated Press staff writer Bassem Mroue contributed to this report.
News
UNC Basketball’s projected starting lineup for 2023-2024 season
Based on what we know now about Hubert Davis’ team, here are the projected starters for the UNC basketball program to begin the 2023-2024 season.
We’re getting really close to the start of the UNC basketball program’s 2023-2024 season!
Now that we’re approaching single-digit days from tip-off, it’s time to look at the team’s projected starting lineup.
Although we all seemed to expect that the lineup would look a certain way, recent speculation seems to point toward at least one difference from what we all thought would be.
Let’s remember: starting lineups can change as the season rolls along!
Given what we know now, here’s our projected starting lineup for Hubert Davis’ team.
News
Why Israelis don’t carry with one in the chamber
Most modern militaries and law enforcement agencies train to employ their weapons from Condition 1. That is, magazine inserted, round in the chamber and safety engaged. All that is needed to get a round off is to aim, disengage the safety (or safeties), and press the trigger to its break. One country that does not follow this standard is Israel. The practice of carrying in Condition 3, or magazine inserted without a round in the chamber, is also known as “Israeli carry” for its popularity in the Jewish State. Israeli carry is taught as the handgun standard in both the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police. However, the practice did not originate in Israel.
During the age of gunslingers in the Wild West, it was not uncommon for six-shot revolvers to be carried with only five rounds chambered in the cylinder. The revolver would be carried with the hammer down on the empty chamber to prevent sharp knocks or blows to the weapon from causing the hammer to fire a chambered cartridge unintentionally. This practice was even carried into the early 20th century with the advent of autoloading pistols.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=id3RvNCLxTw
The 1940 publication of FM 23-35, the War Department’s Basic Field Manual for the M1911 pistol, calls for carrying in both Conditions 3 and 1. “In campaign, when early use of the pistol is not foreseen, it should be carried with a fully loaded magazine in the socket, chamber empty, hammer down,” it reads. “When early use of the pistol is probable, it should be carried loaded and locked in the holster or hand.” Carrying with the magazine inserted, chamber empty, and hammer down is Condition 2.
There are different theories as to why Israel adopted carrying on an empty chamber, all revolving around safety. One theory is based on the fact that many early IDF weapons were surplus WWII weapons from a wide array of different countries. Creating standard practices for a the military equipped with an assortment of weapons would be difficult, so Condition 3 carry was adopted to ensure safety and commonality across the board.
Another theory is also based on the IDF’s acquisition of surplus weapons. Many of these firearms were in well-used condition after making it through WWII. As a result, safety mechanisms were not guaranteed to function properly, so carrying on an empty chamber was implemented as a guaranteed safety. Israel’s mandatory military service is the basis of the final theory. With all citizens having to serve a minimum of just 24-32 months, a lot has to be taught in a short period of time to turn civilians into soldiers. Mandating Condition 3 helps to prevent accidental discharges with these types of troops.
Israeli carry calls for the pistol to be drawn with one hand as the other hand grips the slide. As the weapon is presented and aimed, the slide is pulled back to chamber a round. Although it is slower than carrying with one in the chamber, the argument for Israeli carry is the emphasis of safety. However, it does require that the chambering/presentation motion be trained properly to ensure that a round is ready to fire when the weapon is aimed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swveA-_1dus
It’s worth noting that Israeli carry does not apply to rifle doctrine. Moreover, not all IDF units mandate carrying in Condition 3. Echoing the 1911 manual, units like special forces who are more likely to use their pistol in combat can be permitted to carry in Condition 1. In the end, carrying with one in the chamber or not comes down to training. Condition 1 requires trigger discipline, a quality firearm with good safeties, a holster that protects the trigger from being accidentally pulled, and training to disengage the thumb safety (if applicable). On the other hand, Condition 3 requires the shooter to add an action before they can employ their weapon. While this is considered safer overall, it can mean the difference between life and death if not done correctly.
News
Serving up six: Badgers split Big Ten action this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — No. 2 Wisconsin (18-1, 9-1) opens the second half of Big Ten play with a split week of action. The Badgers travel to East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday to face Michigan State (13-8, 5-5). First serve is at 6 p.m. CT from Breslin Center. UW returns home on Sunday to face Minnesota (10-8, 6-4) in a Border Battle from the UW Field House. The match airs live on Fox at 3:55 p.m., following the Packers/Viking NFL game and will be the first volleyball match ever to air on the network.
1. LAST TIME OUT: Wisconsin dropped its first match of the season at No. 2 Nebraska, 3-2, on Saturday, snapping its school-record 27-match Big Ten winning streak and 30-set winning stretch. The loss also stopped UW’s 18-0 start, the best in program history.
2. BADGER ROOFING COMPANY: The Badgers have outblocked 18-of-19 opponents this season while tying one foe, ranking sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten with 2.84 blocks per set. In Big Ten matches, UW leads the conference with 3.03 blocks per set. Wisconsin outblocked Nebraska 18-7, including 12 blocks in the second set alone, holding the Huskers to a season-low .130 hitting percentage.
3. TOP DOGS: In Big Ten-only matches, UW has three of the top blockers in the conference. Sophomore Carter Booth leads the Big Ten with 1.56 blocks per set while senior CC Crawford ranks fourth at 1.41 and junior Anna Smrek sits seventh with 1.22 blocks per set.
4. SHUTTING DOWN OPPONENTS: Wisconsin is one of the top teams in Big Ten-only matches, stopping opponents offense. The Badgers lead the conference in opponent hitting percentage (.115), opponent kills (9.91), opponent assists (9.06). UW also leads the conference in opponent blocks (1.34) while ranking second in opponent service aces (0.75) and opponent digs (12.38).
5. STILL THE ACE QUEENS: Despite not scoring a service ace at Nebraska on Saturday, the first time this season UW failed to score from the service line, the Badgers still lead the Big Ten in conference-only matches with 2.22 aces per set. Junior Julia Orzoł leads the conference with 0.53 aces per set after recording a career-high four service aces vs. Ohio State on Oct. 18.
6. HAMMER TIME: UW has the top-two players in the Big Ten in individual hitting percentage as Carter Booth leads the conference at .441 while Anna Smrek ranks second at .399. In conference-only match, Booth ranks first at .443 while Smrek is second at .388.
Hamas official calls for stronger intervention by regional allies in its war with Israel
Flagstar Wholesale: A Partner for Success in Mortgage Lending
Spectrum Business Fiber: Empowering Enterprises with High-Speed Connectivity
Riding for Justice: The Quest for the Best Motorcycle Attorney
UNC Basketball’s projected starting lineup for 2023-2024 season
Constructing Justice: The Crucial Role of a Construction Truck Accident Lawyer
Why Israelis don’t carry with one in the chamber
Navigating Troubled Waters: The Role of an Offshore Accident Attorney
Finding the Best 18-Wheeler Accident Lawyer: Your Guide to Legal Expertise and Justice
Navigating Personal Injury Claims: The Role of a Personal Injury Lawyer
CVS responds quickly after pharmacists frustrated with their workload don’t show up
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
Interesting Articles
Hamas official calls for stronger intervention by regional allies in its war with Israel
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Flagstar Wholesale: A Partner for Success in Mortgage Lending
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Spectrum Business Fiber: Empowering Enterprises with High-Speed Connectivity
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Riding for Justice: The Quest for the Best Motorcycle Attorney
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
UNC Basketball’s projected starting lineup for 2023-2024 season
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Constructing Justice: The Crucial Role of a Construction Truck Accident Lawyer
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Why Israelis don’t carry with one in the chamber
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Navigating Troubled Waters: The Role of an Offshore Accident Attorney
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Finding the Best 18-Wheeler Accident Lawyer: Your Guide to Legal Expertise and Justice
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Navigating Personal Injury Claims: The Role of a Personal Injury Lawyer
Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News4 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News3 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
Education2 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News4 days ago
A woman who’s lived on cruise ships for over 10 years shared 2 things she’s not allowed to do on board
-
News9 hours ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News4 days ago
West Virginia University Is Everything That’s Wrong With Higher Education Today
-
News3 days ago
Lockheed exits Air Force tanker competition, lifting Boeing’s KC-46