Connect with us

News

Hollifield adds to Virginia Tech legacy of working in NASCAR

Published

2 seconds ago

on

By

Hollifield adds to Virginia Tech legacy of working in NASCAR
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

BLACKSBURG — Jonathan Branzelle and Darian Grubb sought a reprieve from sharing stories from their respective jobs in auto racing during a 2021 Virginia Tech College Across Collaborative event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The two Tech graduates gravitated toward a television and changed the channel to MASN.

They wanted to see how the Hokies were doing on the gridiron. It didn’t end well as they watched Tech surrender two touchdowns in the final 2 1/2 minutes and lose by five to Syracuse inside Lane Stadium.

“We’re both watching the game and talking about the football team and the struggles we’re going through right now with that,” Branzelle recently recalled in a phone interview. “That’s kind of where the conversations go to a lot.”

Branzelle and Grubb noticed middle linebacker Dax Hollifield all over the field that day. Hollifield recorded nine tackles and a half sack in the setback.

People are also reading…

Neither realized at the time that two years later Hollifield was joining them in NASCAR.

It wasn’t Hollifield’s first career choice by any means. Heck, the Shelby, North Carolina, native never watched the sport growing up and attended only one race prior to graduating from college. He was focused on getting to the NFL and living out a childhood dream.

“I always wanted to be a professional athlete growing up,” Hollifield said in a phone interview. “First it was basketball, my first love. Then obviously I wanted to be a professional football player. Neither of those worked out. But now I’m a professional pit crew athlete. Things work themselves out. I’m very happy to be here.”

Hollifield was hired by Hendrick Motorsports on July 31 and is part of the organization’s developmental pit crew. He spends the week practicing pit stops as the jackman and is among the many who are leased out to Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series teams that do not have full-time pit crew members.

Hollifield follows in a long line of Hokies in NASCAR. Most of them, like Branzelle and Grubb, have thrived as crew chiefs, car chiefs and engineers with some of the most-respected organizations in the sport.






Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield lines up during the Hokies’ 2021 game against Notre Dame in Blacksburg.



Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times


Hollifield is the second Tech football player to make it into the sport, joining Caleb Hurb who played at Tech from 1996-99 and spent nearly 23 years in NASCAR as a fueler, engineer, administrator and video coordinator.

“I feel like Virginia Tech has a sense of community that most schools don’t have.” Branzelle said. “So anytime you hear, oh, this guy went to Virginia Tech and he wants to get into the sport, I’m probably going to be more prone to help that guy just because I feel like we’re part of the same background and same community. Anything you can do to help out a fellow Hokie is always going to be what you can do.”

Tech grads like Branzelle, Grubb, Daniel Knost, Kevin Kidd, Ben Beshore and others grew up wanting to be a part of NASCAR in one way or another. Most of them gained experience working at the grassroots level and helping with local Late Model teams so they were ready to join the sport once they graduated from Tech.

Branzelle, who is currently an engineer for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford in the Cup Series, got his first job in the sport before he graduated in 2013.

He grew up working on Late Model cars for Brandon Butler, Stephen Berry and Jeff Oakley at tracks like Southside, South Boston, Langley and Martinsville. That opened the door for him to be contacted during his senior year spring break by Red Horse Racing, and he was eventually hired by the Truck Series team to work with the No. 77 Toyota driven by Germán Quiroga.

It allowed Branzelle to follow a childhood dream that became a reality in the early 1990s. Tech graduate Brian Whitesell, who previously handled various jobs helping with Alan Kulwicki’s race team before joining Hendrick Motorsports, became the engineer for Jeff Gordon’s team.

Whitesell has remained with Hendrick, been a part of eight championship teams and currently serves as the team manager for Chase Elliott and William Byron.

“When I was a kid, I knew I wanted to go to Virginia Tech. I knew I loved racing,” Branzelle said. “Then I heard about Brian Whitesell being an engineer at Hendrick Motorsports. I was like, I can go to the place I want to go to and do what I want to do and do what he did.”

Branzelle, Kidd and Michael Tam all have worked for RFK Racing. Knost, a 2008 Tech graduate, is best known for being a crew chief with Stewart-Haas Racing. J. David Wilson is group vice president and president of Toyota Racing Development, and Marvin Aylor Jr. works in marketing with NASCAR.

Beshore is the crew chief for John Hunter Nemecheck in the Xfinity Series, and that team can lock up a berth in the Championship 4 on points thanks to the team’s consistency throughout the season.

“The engineering program at Tech is, in my opinion, one of the best in the country,” Branzelle said, “and I’m sure a lot of other people will say the same thing.”

Richmond Raceway president Lori Collier Waran isn’t a Tech grad, but cheers for the Hokies with her oldest child currently enrolled at Tech.

She got to meet Hollifield the day before he was hired at HMS during Richmond’s race weekend.

“We chatted a little bit and she’s pumped and I’m pumped, too,” Hollifield said of his interaction with Waran.

Grubb also will be at Martinsville this weekend. He helps with the Trackhouse Racing teams of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez when the Project91 team isn’t racing.

“I am still traveling with the race team pretty much every week,” Grubb said in a July interview. “I’ve only had a few weekends off this year, so I’m either on the 1 [Chastain] box or the 99 [Suarez] box during the races. I’m still on the radio with those guys, helping to push all the engineering support and all the race engineers and things we have, make sure all the tools we have are working and use our support from Chevrolet to the best we can.”

Hollifield majored in nutrition while at Tech. But his athleticism on the football field is what caught the eye of Hendrick developmental pit crew coach Keith Flynn.

One of Flynn’s scouts reached out to Tech director of football strength and conditioning Dwight Galt IV to get background on Hollifield, and Flynn reached out with an offer: If the NFL didn’t work out, Hollifield was welcomed to try out for a spot with Hendrick.







Dax Hollifield vs. UNC 2019

Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield celebrates a six-overtime win over North Carolina in 2019.



Courtesy of Virginia Tech


“I think Dax is a unique guy with a tremendous, well-rounded skillset,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “He’s smart, he’s a hard worker, he’s tough.”

Hollifield was invited to rookie minicamp with the Jaguars. He was there for a couple of days and even had an interception. But he didn’t make the cut and was soon contemplating Flynn’s offer.

“I was desperate to have my cup of coffee in the NFL,” Hollifield said. “… I gave myself the whole summer to figure out what I was going to do. I was still wanting to play football. I knew if I hadn’t gotten signed or picked up anywhere by minicamp or training camp, I probably needed to go look into this. So that happened and I’m here now.”

Hollifield played at Tech for five seasons and became the undisputed leader on defense. His position at linebacker, which serves as the quarterback of the unit, forced him to process how plays were developing at the snap of the ball.

The ability to process information quickly and slow things down is what has allowed Hollifield to pick up being a jackman quickly.

“You have to process information in like hundredths of a second. I’m used to doing that on an everyday basis with football,” he said. “Not many people can say that’s been their role before. I feel like that’s why we transition so well to this sport. You have to look back, you have to know what you’re looking for and you have to know if it’s right or not. It’s bad if you drop the car and there’s a wheel loose. If you have four hands in the hub, you can’t drop it. You’re wanting to have the fastest stop that you can, so it’s very impulse driven but you can’t let it happen. I think pressure situations, we’re built for that coming from college. It definitely transitions very easy for us.”

Hollifield will be at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. He’ll serve as the jackman for Emerling Gase Motorsports in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. On Sunday, he’ll work behind the wall by throwing the rear tire hose and catching the second can of gas with Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series race.

He said he’s “learned a ton over the past two months just being around these guys.” He practices pitting, works out and watches film on a daily basis. Then he travels on the weekend to work at the track.

It’s similar to a college football schedule and one Hollifield is hoping will open doors for fellow Tech football players.

“I want there to be more. I really do,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve opened up a door for guys like me. Hopefully I’ve opened up a door to allow Tech grads to come and do this. That’d be awesome.”

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

‘It’s enough to keep me from buying one’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

‘It’s enough to keep me from buying one’
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

At long last, Tesla has unveiled the new design and features of its Model 3 refresh (also known as “Project Highland”) that has had Tesla fans feverishly speculating on the internet for months.

The refresh includes several elements that fans predicted and a few that they did not see coming. According to reporting from Electrek, Tesla claims that more than half of the parts in the Model 3 are being replaced, although the electric vehicle company did not provide any metric to support that claim.

The refreshed Model 3 will feature a new front end designed to look sleeker with narrower, more “aggressive-looking” headlights.

It will also have a longer range — Tesla claims that the Standard Range Model 3 will have a range of around 300 miles, and the Long Range version will be around 370 miles. However, as Tesla has been found to have lied about the ranges of its cars in the past, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt.

The most significant changes are in the car’s interior. The refreshed Model 3 will sport a new rear 8-inch touch screen, allowing passengers control over the climate and lighting, as well as ventilated front seats, more speakers (up to 17 from 14), customizable interior ambient lighting, a larger rear trunk, and more.

The most controversial new element seems to be the removal of the steering column stalks, which have been replaced with turn signal buttons on the left side of the steering wheel, with the gear selector being moved to the touch screen.

Electrek’s Jameson Dow wrote, “I personally love most of the changes, but am not a fan of the new steering wheel … I’m sure it would be fine after getting used to it, but turn signal stalks are just so convenient and familiar, and I don’t like the change to buttons.”

Electrek’s commenters seemed almost uniformly to agree with this take.

“The turn signal and gear selector stalks were one of the BIG things I preferred in the 3 and Y vs the S. Huge, huge mistake removing them. It may sound trivial to some, but it’s enough to keep me from buying one. Period. More physical controls are needed, not less. Bad direction to head,” wrote one commenter.

“Nice looking but deleting more physical controls especially turn indicator stalks seem crazy. How do you indicate half way around a roundabout? No parking sensors either,’” wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Buf_FG Bass 37, 8:04. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: J.Allen 13 pass to Shakir; J.Allen 21 pass to Shakir; J.Allen 16 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 3, Tampa Bay 0.


Second Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 13 run (Bass kick), 11:03. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 2:45. Key Play: J.Allen 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 10, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 7:40. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Mayfield 31 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 10, Tampa Bay 3.

TB_Godwin 3 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:46. Drive: 2 plays, 23 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Gholston 0 interception return to Buffalo 23; Mayfield 20 pass to R.White. Tampa Bay 10, Buffalo 10.

Buf_Kincaid 22 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 2:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Cook 18 run; J.Allen 14 pass to G.Davis; Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 17, Tampa Bay 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 10:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: J.Allen 18 pass to Kincaid; J.Allen 11 pass to G.Davis; J.Allen 14 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 10.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Evans 24 pass from Mayfield (Otton pass from Mayfield), 2:40. Drive: 17 plays, 96 yards, 7:21. Key Plays: Mayfield 20 pass to R.White; Mayfield 9 pass to R.White on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18.

A_70,416.

___

TB Buf
FIRST DOWNS 17 25
Rushing 3 8
Passing 10 16
Penalty 4 1
THIRD DOWN EFF 4-15 7-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1
TOTAL NET YARDS 302 427
Total Plays 62 68
Avg Gain 4.9 6.3
NET YARDS RUSHING 78 115
Rushes 17 26
Avg per rush 4.588 4.423
NET YARDS PASSING 224 312
Sacked-Yds lost 3-13 2-12
Gross-Yds passing 237 324
Completed-Att. 25-42 31-40
Had Intercepted 0 1
Yards-Pass Play 4.978 7.429
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 5-2-2
PUNTS-Avg. 6-50.833 4-45.0
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 44 58
Punt Returns 1-0 4-49
Kickoff Returns 2-44 1-9
Interceptions 1-0 0-0
PENALTIES-Yds 11-74 9-86
FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 28:03 31:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 9-39, Mayfield 3-19, Godwin 1-14, Edmonds 3-5, Vaughn 1-1. Buffalo, Cook 14-67, J.Allen 7-41, Murray 5-7.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 25-42-0-237. Buffalo, J.Allen 31-40-1-324.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, R.White 7-70, Godwin 5-54, Otton 4-27, Evans 3-39, Palmer 3-22, Edmonds 2-16, Jarrett 1-9. Buffalo, Davis 9-87, Diggs 9-70, Shakir 6-92, Kincaid 5-65, Cook 1-6, Murray 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-0. Buffalo, Harty 4-49.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 2-44. Buffalo, Shakir 1-9.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Neal 10-3-0, Dean 8-0-0, David 6-8-0, D.White 5-4-0, Davis 5-0-0, Nelson 4-0-1, Barrett 3-2-0, Winfield 2-2-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 2-0-0, Izien 1-1-0, Diaby 1-0-1, Senat 1-0-0, Gholston 0-2-0, Gaines 0-1-0. Buffalo, Bernard 6-2-0, Ta.Johnson 4-2-1, Dodson 4-1-0, Poyer 3-5-0, Jackson 3-2-0, Hyde 3-1-0, Benford 3-0-0, Rousseau 2-1-0, Floyd 2-0-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Epenesa 1-1-1, Oliver 1-1-1, Ford 1-1-0, Rapp 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Gholston 1-0. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 50.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions simmer over conflicts in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

“The U.S. is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines,” said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked about the U.S. saying it will defend the Philippines.

China and the Philippines have had several high-profile confrontations in the South China Sea, most notably in disputed waters around the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands.

Last Sunday, a Chinese vessel collided with a Philippine boat, with Manila condemning “in the strongest degree” the “dangerous blocking manoeuvres” of the vessel.

“The U.S. promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China’s sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines,” Mao said.

A spokesperson for the Philippine foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House that America’s commitment to Philippines defence remains “iron-clad,” after accusing China of acting “dangerously and unlawfully” in the South China Sea.

“Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke … our Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines,” Biden said in remarks during a joint meeting with Australia’s prime minister.

The United States and the Philippines recently agreed on new guidelines for their 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty. The guidelines now specifically mention that mutual defence commitments would be invoked if there were an armed attack on either country “anywhere in the South China Sea”.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Hollifield adds to Virginia Tech legacy of working in NASCAR Hollifield adds to Virginia Tech legacy of working in NASCAR
News2 seconds ago

Hollifield adds to Virginia Tech legacy of working in NASCAR

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
‘It’s enough to keep me from buying one’ ‘It’s enough to keep me from buying one’
News4 mins ago

‘It’s enough to keep me from buying one’

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18 Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18
News1 hour ago

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines
News1 hour ago

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News
News2 hours ago

Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
UAW expands strike against GM, walking out of Texas SUV plant UAW expands strike against GM, walking out of Texas SUV plant
News2 hours ago

‘We told Ford to pony up and they did’

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range
News3 hours ago

Helix Resources identifies large polymetallic anomaly at Black Range

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets
News3 hours ago

Why Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on their helmets

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory
News4 hours ago

Josh Allen shakes off injury scare, leads Bills to victory

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle
News4 hours ago

Elon Musk just lost $28 billion as Tesla took a beating. Now Toyota says ‘people are waking up to reality’ that EV adoption will be an uphill battle

Google News Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...

Trending