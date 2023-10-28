Horford excited for ‘intensity from fans’ in home opener vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics started their season exactly how they had planned — with a win. In a game that came down to the final two minutes, the Celtics overcame the New York Knicks 108-104, led by noteworthy performances from Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, with the latter setting both league and franchise records.

Al Horford and the Celtics are already looking forward to the next game, which comes in the form of their home opener against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics and Heat are plenty familiar with each other. In recent years, the “rivalry” between the two teams goes back to the 2020 playoffs in the NBA Bubble, where the No. 5 Heat upset the No. 3 Celtics in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2022 playoffs, it was the two-seeded Celtics who got the better of the one-seeded Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics and the Heat met for a third time in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. After a buzzer-beating layup from Derrick White to win Game 6 gave fans hope, the No. 8 Heat trampled the No. 2 Celtics in Game 7, 103-84.

Now meeting for the first time since that game, the Celtics will look to flip the script with the help of the fans at TD Garden.

“I’m excited to start at the [TD] Garden and get to play here at home in front of our fans,” Horford said. “We’re obviously disappointed in how last year ended for us. We talked about that, and I’m excited to see this group, and what we are going to do tomorrow [against the Heat].”

The Celtics split the regular season series 2-2 with the Heat last year, winning one game at home and one game on the road.

When asked about the fans at the TD Garden, Horford was quick to respond.

“Just the energy,” Horford said with a smile. “Our first preseason game here was crazy. With the intensity from the fans, I’m just really excited for this one. Our first regular season game to be able to establish ourselves here at home.”

“For Friday night at the [TD] Garden, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Horford added.

Horford didn’t start in Boston’s season opener against the Knicks but was the team’s best player off the bench. Playing in 26 minutes, Horford notched eight points on three of four attempts, seven rebounds, and two assists. Guard Payton Pritchard was the only other bench player to log points, with four. Also coming off the bench were Sam Hauser (0-4) and Luke Kornet (0-1), both failing to make a shot in a combined 22 minutes.

Horford averaged 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game against the Heat in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals and will look to improve on those numbers in their home opener on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports Boston’s coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.