Horford excited for ‘intensity from fans’ in home opener vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics started their season exactly how they had planned — with a win. In a game that came down to the final two minutes, the Celtics overcame the New York Knicks 108-104, led by noteworthy performances from Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, with the latter setting both league and franchise records.
Al Horford and the Celtics are already looking forward to the next game, which comes in the form of their home opener against the Miami Heat.
The Celtics and Heat are plenty familiar with each other. In recent years, the “rivalry” between the two teams goes back to the 2020 playoffs in the NBA Bubble, where the No. 5 Heat upset the No. 3 Celtics in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2022 playoffs, it was the two-seeded Celtics who got the better of the one-seeded Heat in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics and the Heat met for a third time in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. After a buzzer-beating layup from Derrick White to win Game 6 gave fans hope, the No. 8 Heat trampled the No. 2 Celtics in Game 7, 103-84.
Now meeting for the first time since that game, the Celtics will look to flip the script with the help of the fans at TD Garden.
“I’m excited to start at the [TD] Garden and get to play here at home in front of our fans,” Horford said. “We’re obviously disappointed in how last year ended for us. We talked about that, and I’m excited to see this group, and what we are going to do tomorrow [against the Heat].”
The Celtics split the regular season series 2-2 with the Heat last year, winning one game at home and one game on the road.
When asked about the fans at the TD Garden, Horford was quick to respond.
“Just the energy,” Horford said with a smile. “Our first preseason game here was crazy. With the intensity from the fans, I’m just really excited for this one. Our first regular season game to be able to establish ourselves here at home.”
“For Friday night at the [TD] Garden, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Horford added.
Horford didn’t start in Boston’s season opener against the Knicks but was the team’s best player off the bench. Playing in 26 minutes, Horford notched eight points on three of four attempts, seven rebounds, and two assists. Guard Payton Pritchard was the only other bench player to log points, with four. Also coming off the bench were Sam Hauser (0-4) and Luke Kornet (0-1), both failing to make a shot in a combined 22 minutes.
Horford averaged 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game against the Heat in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals and will look to improve on those numbers in their home opener on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports Boston’s coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.
Palestinian activist is expelled by Israeli forces from his home in a volatile West Bank city
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops expelled a prominent Palestinian activist from his home in a West Bank city at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after he hosted a foreign journalist and a well-known Israeli activist.
Critics accused the military of using the cover of the Israel-Hamas war to expel from volatile Hebron, the only city in the West Bank where Jewish settlers live among Palestinians.
The military had no immediate comment.
Amro said the journalist came to his house in Hebron to gather material for an article about the situation in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war nearly three weeks ago, after a brutal rampage by Hamas gunmen from Gaza in Israeli border communities.
In the West Bank, the Israeli military stepped up arrest raids in pursuit of Hamas militants, and dozens of Palestinians, including several minors, were killed, most in clashes with troops, but also during protests and in attacks by Jewish settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Amro said soldiers forced him and his guests out of his house and told him over the weekend that he was not allowed to return until notified. They then expelled him to an area of Hebron that is administered by the Palestinian Authority, a self-rule government that has civilian control over Palestinian population centers.
“They don’t want me to talk to the media,” Amro said. On Oct. 7, the day of the Hamas attack, he added, he was detained at a military base where he was held for 10 hours and beaten despite being handcuffed, blindfolded and gagged.
Israeli activist Yehuda Shaul was with Amro when he was expelled from his house. He said soldiers and police ordered him, the foreign journalist and Amro to leave without producing any kind of official order.
“When something happens in Gaza, right away, it’s ‘Let’s beat up Issa,’” Shaul said. “I think that can serve as a compass for the direction of where things are going and what the dynamics are in Hebron.”
Amro has been detained by the Israeli military multiple times. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has never been expelled from his home before.
He is one of more than 200,000 Palestinians who live in Hebron. Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers live in the heart of the city in heavily fortified enclaves guarded by Israeli troops. There is a long history of tensions between the two communities.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war, and the Palestinians want it to form the core of a future state. The Palestinians and much of the international community view the presence of half a million Jewish settlers in the West Bank as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.
Amro’s lawyer, Michael Sfard, has demanded that his client be allowed to return to his house, saying the military authority in Hebron “just took advantage of the situation to do what they always wanted to do, and that is to expel Issa from the city.”
“It’s not a complicated issue: The pretext was that he hosted guests. In no scenario is hosting guests a justification for expulsion,” Sfard said. “No one would ever tell Jews in Hebron not to host people.”
“I am very sad that the Israeli legal system, perhaps like legal systems elsewhere, doesn’t protect basic rights in times of war,” he added. “But ultimately it (the expulsion) will end because it isn’t legal.”
Texas Rangers’ Reliever Looking to Accomplish Something that No Player Ever Has During this World Series
As the World Series gets going on Friday night, Texas Rangers’ reliever Will Smith is looking to make some incredible baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
more context, from @MLB_PR: Will Smith will be the 3rd player to appear on a WS roster in 3 straight seasons for 3 different teams, joining
Don Baylor (1986 BOS; 1987 MIN; 1988 OAK)
+ Eric Hinske (2007 BOS; 2008 TB; 2009 NYY)
again, he’d be 1st to WIN in 3 straight w/3 diff tms
The 34-year-old Smith pitched for the 2021 Braves in their World Series run, then joined the Houston Astros roster for the World Series in 2022 – though he did not pitch.
He has appeared in three postseason games this year for Texas.
A well-traveled veteran, he’s spent 11 years in the big leagues overall with the Giants, Braves, Brewers, Royals and Rangers. He debuted for Kansas City in 2012 and actually served as a starter. He didn’t transition to being a reliever until 2013 and really saw his career take off for the Brewers in 2014, when he made a league-most 78 appearances.
This year, he made 60 appearances for Texas, going 2-7 with a 4.40 ERA.
Lifetime, he’s 33-41 with a 3.67 and has recorded 113 saves.
Game 1 of the World Series begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on Friday night and will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) pitches against Diamondabcks ace Zac Gallen.
Eovaldi is 4-0 this postseason while Gallen is 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA.
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, though investigators believe there are more victims.
Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old from Columbus, is accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them and then robbing them, state Attorney General said in a statement.
A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police declined to comment further on the investigation.
“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said in a statement.
Four out of five of Auborn’s alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said, but they did not identify the victims.
Auborn gave the men fentanyl before robbing them, according to the indictment, which also charged her with involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and robbery.
She already had been indicted and pled not guilty in September to murder and drug-related charges in the January overdose of one of the men.
Auborn is currently being held in Franklin County jail and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the attorney general’s office and investigators are focusing on her activities in northeast Columbus between between December of last year and August 2023 as they search for more possible victims.
___
Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
