human rights drive it mad too
Here is one of those big hypocrisies that dominates polite society. We’re told, and pretend to believe, that all decent governments in Europe stand foursquare behind the concept of “human rights”, as defined by their official arbiter, Strasbourg’s independent European Court of Human Rights. Respecting the ECHR, we’re told, is a basic marker of humanity. Any government, like Britain’s, that can even contemplate leaving the court in order to implement a policy as ghastly as the Rwanda scheme must be on the high road to fascism.
Oddly enough, however, this isn’t the message you get from formal legal cases or private chatter among publicly “liberal” European politicians. In these circles, you see governments and officials engaged in constant fights with the ECHR because of the
Parts of Gaza look like a wasteland from space. Look for the misshapen buildings and swaths of gray
BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — Apartment buildings are crumpled. Neighborhoods lie in ruins. Terrain is transformed into moonscape.
The destruction of areas of northern Gaza is visible from space in satellite images taken before and after Israeli airstrikes, which followed the raids carried out by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
In images shot Saturday by Maxar Technologies, four- and five-story buildings in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood are in various states of collapse. Huge chunks are missing from some, others are broken in half and two large complexes lie in piles of rubble.
The pattern of destruction in the Al Karameh neighborhood can be traced by a widespread pattern the color of ash.
Tightly packed streets in Beit Hanoun look obliterated, with a rare white structure standing out in the gray wasteland.
Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes since the war began following a cross-border raid that killed 1,400 people in Israel and took over 200 others hostage. Palestinian health officials say over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting erupted.
With the airstrikes continuing around the clock, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. The satellite photos provide a glimpse of the devastation, particularly in the hard-hit northern Gaza Strip.
Texas Rangers to sell $250 sandwiches at World Series games
The World Series food at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark is colossal. And costly.
The priciest World Series addition is a $250 set of three sandwiches that starts with a 2-foot-long lobster roll topped with beef tenderloin. Consider it a play on surf-and-turf, but large and in charge. (It comes with its own carrying case.) The bun is tinged red in honor of the home team, made special by Arlington company Marquez Bakery and Tortilla Factory.
But wait, there’s more. For $250, fans also get a 2-foot-long loaded hot dog called the Boomstick; a 2-foot-long beef patty topped with chili, cheese, jalapeño and onion rings called the Boomstick Burger; and a mini helmet loaded with plates, napkins and silverware. The whole shebang is called the Three Strike Lobster Roll, named for the three 24-inch dinners that add up to $250 and will feed a small army.
The $250 price tag marks the most expensive concessions item in Texas Rangers history, says Casey Rapp, general manager for Delaware North Sportservice, the concessions company at the ballpark.
But, Rapp laughs, “you get 6 feet of fun.”
The gettin’ will be tough, as only 10 of these Three Strike Lobster Rolls will be available at each World Series home game at Globe Life Field. Rapp and his team expect to sell out. And he admits that with the high price tag and huge amount of food, this World Series addition is, partly, for show.
The lobster rolls will be sold at one location inside the ballpark, the 24″ stand near section 133.
“If you want something outrageous, we have one stand dedicated to that,” Rapp says.
For the nearly 50,000 other people eating inside the ballpark — the fans, the media, the cleaning crew and anyone not spending $250 on dinner — Rapp says, “We still have great vegan food, great barbecue. We of course still have hot dogs and nachos.”
Hurtado Barbecue’s $99.99 Heim Hammer
The second new concessions item available just for World Series games is a $99.99 shareable beef shank called the Heim Hammer. This honking piece of meat is smoked low and slow by Arlington pitmaster Brandon Hurtado and glazed with habanero barbecue sauce. It’s named for catcher Jonah Heim.
The Heim Hammer is expected to feed six to eight people, and it comes with tortillas, salsa, cilantro, onions and limes.
We can already picture a group of friends pulling supple shreds of beef off the bone and making tacos while sitting in stadium seats.
Hurtado Barbecue has been its own big-and-bold story as it finishes its first season as a permanent barbecue stand inside Globe Life. The $45 beef rib turns heads, drawing some of the longest lines in the ballpark. With the Heim Hammer, owner Hurtado is doubling down on bigger-in-Texas food in the World Series.
A last-minute dinner
The concessions team at Globe Life Field had just a few days to formalize their World Series menu additions. But they’d been dreaming about it for years.
The Boomstick was introduced the season after the Texas Rangers last went to the World Series, and it was the first 24-inch-long item. From then, the concessions team went wild, with a 2-pound bacon cheeseburger, a 2-foot-long brownie, a chicken sandwich the size of a dinner plate and more. Those have been retired. The famous Boomstick and a 2023 newcomer, the Boomstick Burger, remain at the ballpark today.
Rapp says he’s been trying to add a lobster roll to the roster for years, but they always seemed too pricey.
“The normal fan at a normal game isn’t going to buy it,” Rapp says.
The World Series is no normal game.
He spotted an oversized lobster roll on Instagram recently and thought he’d finally found the moment to put his favorite sandwich on the menu.
“We’re going to the World Series,” Rapp says. “It’s time, we’ve gotta do a 2-foot lobster roll.”
The ballpark will continue to sell other new concessions items introduced at the beginning of the postseason. They are:
- The Big Tex Torta, an oversized brisket sandwich topped with a beef hot dog. Available in sections 105, 132 and 208. $19.99.
- Super Slugger Cheese Sticks, or four “super-sized” fried pieces of cheese served with ranch or marinara. They’re “the size of your face,” Rapp said. Available in sections 105, 230 and CL23. $15.99 for four cheese sticks.
- Chicken Parm Dawwg, a big fried chicken tender stuffed into a hot dog bun and topped with marinara, mozzarella and pepperonis. Available in sections 133, 215 and CL3. $12.99.
- Oaxaca Dawwg, a spicy, cheesy poblano Oaxaca sausage link topped with pico de gallo and queso, served in a bun. Available at the Hurtado stand in Section 141. $12.49.
We’ll leave you with one fun fact. If the World Series goes to seven games, the Texas Rangers plan to smoke 60,000 pounds of brisket to feed fans at home games.
For more food news, follow Sarah Blaskovich on X (formerly Twitter) at @sblaskovich.
At UN podium, Israel’s envoy plays gruesome Hamas attack video
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Israel’s United Nations envoy showed the 193-member General Assembly a brief video on Thursday that he said showed a Hamas fighter trying to decapitate a man with a garden tool during the Palestinian militants’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Ambassador Gilad Erdan told diplomats the victim seen in the few seconds of footage he played for them on a tablet was not Israeli or Jewish, but an agricultural worker from Thailand.
“One can see a terribly injured civilian – bloodied, yet alive – laying on the ground as a Hamas savage screaming Allahu Akbar repeatedly pummels the man’s neck with a garden hoe in order to decapitate him,” Erdan told the assembly.
Erdan’s comments were delivered as the assembly began a two-day meeting on the Middle East on Thursday.
It is due to vote on Friday on a resolution drafted by Arab states that calls for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
At each seat in the hall at United Nations headquarters, Israeli diplomats placed a print out of a QR code with the title “Free Gaza from Hamas, scan to see Hamas’ atrocities”. It linked to photos and videos from the Oct. 7 attack.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for the attack that killed 1,400 people. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege on the enclave of 2.3 million people and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed.
Speaking on behalf of Arab states, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of “making Gaza a perpetual hell on earth – the trauma will haunt generations to come.” He said the impact on Palestinian civilians was immense.
“I don’t have videos to show you, we respect the dead too much,” Safadi said.
Arguing for a ceasefire, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said certain nations, which he did not name, were applying a clear double standard.
“How can representatives of states explain how horrible it is that 1,000 Israelis were killed, and not feel the same outrage when 1,000 Palestinians are now killed every single day?” Mansour asked the assembly. “Why not feel a sense of urgency to end their killing?”
(Editing by Daniel Wallis)
