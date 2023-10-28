human rights drive it mad too

The World Series food at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark is colossal. And costly.

The priciest World Series addition is a $250 set of three sandwiches that starts with a 2-foot-long lobster roll topped with beef tenderloin. Consider it a play on surf-and-turf, but large and in charge. (It comes with its own carrying case.) The bun is tinged red in honor of the home team, made special by Arlington company Marquez Bakery and Tortilla Factory.

But wait, there’s more. For $250, fans also get a 2-foot-long loaded hot dog called the Boomstick; a 2-foot-long beef patty topped with chili, cheese, jalapeño and onion rings called the Boomstick Burger; and a mini helmet loaded with plates, napkins and silverware. The whole shebang is called the Three Strike Lobster Roll, named for the three 24-inch dinners that add up to $250 and will feed a small army.

The concessions team has wanted to add a lobster roll to Texas Rangers home games for years. It didn’t seem possible until fall 2023, when the Texas Rangers advanced to the World Series. Concessionaires went big: The price is $250 for a lobster roll, a Boomstick and a Boomstick Burger. Only 10 of those three-sandwich packages will be sold at each World Series home game. (Courtesy of MLB)

The $250 price tag marks the most expensive concessions item in Texas Rangers history, says Casey Rapp, general manager for Delaware North Sportservice, the concessions company at the ballpark.

But, Rapp laughs, “you get 6 feet of fun.”

The gettin’ will be tough, as only 10 of these Three Strike Lobster Rolls will be available at each World Series home game at Globe Life Field. Rapp and his team expect to sell out. And he admits that with the high price tag and huge amount of food, this World Series addition is, partly, for show.

The lobster rolls will be sold at one location inside the ballpark, the 24″ stand near section 133.

“If you want something outrageous, we have one stand dedicated to that,” Rapp says.

For the nearly 50,000 other people eating inside the ballpark — the fans, the media, the cleaning crew and anyone not spending $250 on dinner — Rapp says, “We still have great vegan food, great barbecue. We of course still have hot dogs and nachos.”

Hurtado Barbecue’s $99.99 Heim Hammer

Brandon Hurtado, owner of Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington and Fort Worth, opened a permanent concessions stand inside Globe Life Field in 2023. For the World Series, Hurtado will sell a $99.99 beef shank glazed with habanero barbecue sauce. (Courtesy of Brandon Hurtado)

The second new concessions item available just for World Series games is a $99.99 shareable beef shank called the Heim Hammer. This honking piece of meat is smoked low and slow by Arlington pitmaster Brandon Hurtado and glazed with habanero barbecue sauce. It’s named for catcher Jonah Heim.

The Heim Hammer is expected to feed six to eight people, and it comes with tortillas, salsa, cilantro, onions and limes.

We can already picture a group of friends pulling supple shreds of beef off the bone and making tacos while sitting in stadium seats.

Hurtado Barbecue has been its own big-and-bold story as it finishes its first season as a permanent barbecue stand inside Globe Life. The $45 beef rib turns heads, drawing some of the longest lines in the ballpark. With the Heim Hammer, owner Hurtado is doubling down on bigger-in-Texas food in the World Series.

Fans who purchase the $99.99 beef shank from Hurtado Barbecue during World Series games in 2023 can make shredded beef tacos topped with salsa, cilantro and onions. The high-dollar smoked beef is only available for the World Series home games. (Courtesy of Brandon Hurtado)

A last-minute dinner

The concessions team at Globe Life Field had just a few days to formalize their World Series menu additions. But they’d been dreaming about it for years.

How big is the Boomstick Burger? Rangers beat writer Evan Grant (left) and food reporter Sarah Blaskovich sized it up at the start of the season in 2023. The burger was the most expensive of the six new concessions unveiled at the stadium — until the World Series’ $250 Three Strikes Lobster Roll landed in October 2023. (Liesbeth Powers / Staff Photographer)

The Boomstick was introduced the season after the Texas Rangers last went to the World Series, and it was the first 24-inch-long item. From then, the concessions team went wild, with a 2-pound bacon cheeseburger, a 2-foot-long brownie, a chicken sandwich the size of a dinner plate and more. Those have been retired. The famous Boomstick and a 2023 newcomer, the Boomstick Burger, remain at the ballpark today.

Rapp says he’s been trying to add a lobster roll to the roster for years, but they always seemed too pricey.

“The normal fan at a normal game isn’t going to buy it,” Rapp says.

The World Series is no normal game.

He spotted an oversized lobster roll on Instagram recently and thought he’d finally found the moment to put his favorite sandwich on the menu.

“We’re going to the World Series,” Rapp says. “It’s time, we’ve gotta do a 2-foot lobster roll.”

The ballpark will continue to sell other new concessions items introduced at the beginning of the postseason. They are:

Jeff Henderson and Brian Miller ordered a Big Tex Torta at Globe Life Field during an ALCS game in October 2023. The Big Tex Torta will again be available for World Series games. (Abraham Nudelstejer)

The Big Tex Torta, an oversized brisket sandwich topped with a beef hot dog. Available in sections 105, 132 and 208. $19.99.

Super Slugger Cheese Sticks, or four “super-sized” fried pieces of cheese served with ranch or marinara. They’re “the size of your face,” Rapp said. Available in sections 105, 230 and CL23. $15.99 for four cheese sticks.

Chicken Parm Dawwg, a big fried chicken tender stuffed into a hot dog bun and topped with marinara, mozzarella and pepperonis. Available in sections 133, 215 and CL3. $12.99.

Oaxaca Dawwg, a spicy, cheesy poblano Oaxaca sausage link topped with pico de gallo and queso, served in a bun. Available at the Hurtado stand in Section 141. $12.49.

We’ll leave you with one fun fact. If the World Series goes to seven games, the Texas Rangers plan to smoke 60,000 pounds of brisket to feed fans at home games.

For more food news, follow Sarah Blaskovich on X (formerly Twitter) at @sblaskovich.