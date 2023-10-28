‘It’s enough to keep me from buying one’

A huge Thank you to the Timberline Alumni Foundation for the new Crow’s Nest that was built behind the bleachers. The old one was no longer safe to use and was taken down after the new one was built. Such an amazing and wonderful donation to Timberline Schools, and very much needed.
THS Drama is having a Candy Drive! They are still in need of candy donations. If anyone is able to donate either candy, or a cake, please drop them off with either Sam at the school, or Brandy at the Community Center. Donate Candy and be entered to win prizes. The top three students who bring in the most candy will win. Candy must be individually wrapped! Contact Mrs. Collinsworth with questions for candy drop-off. The contest ends this Thursday, Oct. 26.
Timberline Schools Fall Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Timberline High School in Room #18.
Timberline Schools is looking for a coach for our high school girls’ basketball team. Practice is scheduled to begin Oct. 30, and there are 10 high school girls signed up to play who are currently without a coach.
Last year we did not have enough girls interested in playing to have a season, but we have a great opportunity to resurrect our girls’ basketball program this year.
We will run the season as a JV team in order to give younger players the experience they need to be successful in high school basketball. As if Spartan Pride and love for the game were not enough, here is a list of reasons to get involved in girls’ sports: According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, 1) Through sports, girls learn important life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and confidence 2) Girls active in sports during adolescence are 20% less likely to develop breast cancer later in life 3) Sports fosters communication and trust between parents and children 4) Participation in sports is great for girls’ confidence!
More than three-quarters of working women feel that sports participation helps enhance their self-image, and high school female athletes have more positive body images than non-athletes 5) Girls’ involvement in sports relates to higher levels of family satisfaction
Please contact Mrs. Pinque at the school if you are interested in helping our girls by applying to coach basketball this year!
The winners of the Senior Class fundraiser for their safe and sober graduation party are Guy Bonner who won the Stihl chain saw, Samantha Shaw won the cord of firewood, and Frank Smith won the gift basket. The Senior Class would like to thank all of those who bought tickets supporting them and their efforts to raise money for their graduation party, they truly appreciate each of you.
Wednesday, Oct. 25 Staff Meeting at 7:15 a.m. Pep Assembly for State Cross Country.
Thursday, Oct. 26 State Send-Off for Cross Country at 7:50 a.m. Last day of the quarter. Timberline Fall Blood Drive at 10 a.m. Elementary Student of the Month for Positive Attitude at hosted by the THS Drama Club and PCC at the Pierce Community Center from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27 Teacher Workday
Monday, Oct. 30 First day of the quarter. ASVAB Testing from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Girls Basketball practice begins. (If they are able to find a coach)
Tuesday, Oct. 31 Happy Halloween!!
NGYCP Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy IDYCA Lewiston Orientation is Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Lewiston National Guard Armory, 270716th Ave, Lewiston.
The Pierce Gem Team along with the businesses, local groups and vendors will be having their annual Trick or Treat on Main Street on Halloween Night from 5-7 p.m. If you need a “pumpkin” sign for in front of your business that shows you will be participating in this event, please contact Diane Gerott to have one made.
New Life Fellowship Church Events
Friday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. is their hosted worship night, everyone is welcome to attend at 401 Stover in Pierce.
Saturday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. hosting Veteran’s Day Dinner at the Pierce Community Center. All are welcome to attend. This dinner is to honor all veterans and first responders. Please join them in honoring these amazing people.
Oct. 28 will be their Halloween party from 5-9 p.m. There will be a buffet set up, so please bring your favorite snack or munchies to share. They will have door prizes, games, drink specials, and a costume contest with prizes for first, second and third place and you get to vote for your favorite costume.
First Annual Big Buck Contest; for Unit 10A whitetail tag harvest from Oct. 10 – Nov. 21; $20 entry fee that must be pre-purchased at the Flame Bar (Main Street in Pierce); sign-ups 7 days per week; must bring in the whole head of deer along with tag and ID; measurement is of the inside spread; hours for measurement are 2 – 10 p.m. 7 days per week; and the winner receives a Winchester 30/30 rifle model 94 Buffalo Bill Octagon Barrel.
The winners will be announced and notified on Nov. 22, and the rifle needs to be picked up and registered at Olives Auto Parts in Pierce. This contest is sponsored by the Flame Bar, Trail Creek Cabins and Camping. There will be a “Boobie Prize” for the smallest spread.
Nov. 11, VFW Veteran’s Day Raffle and Chili Feed. The raffle is for a 308 Ruger Rifle. Tickets are $1 per ticket, or six for $5. Tickets are available at the Flame Bar Tuesday- Saturday, 2 p.m. until closing, available Oct. 11 – Nov. 11. On Nov. 11 there will be a free chili feed with sides and toppings along with dessert from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be donation jars set on the tables with all donations going towards the local VFW Hall located in Orofino. The drawing for the raffle will take place at 6 p.m. and the winner will be notified. All proceeds from the dinner and raffle will go to the VFW Hall in Orofino to support our local veterans. The winner of the rifle will have to pick up and register the gun at Olives Auto Parts in Pierce. This fundraiser is sponsored by the Flame Bar and Trail Creek Cabins and Camping.
If you have any questions on any of the following events taking place at the Flame Bar, you can contact Amy at 208-827-4211.
Ok Hilltoppers- share, share, share bring the kids out in Weippe this Saturday at 5:30 along the main drag between the Atkinsons depot at the mill to The Elkhorn for our 6C Ridgerunners ORV Club Halloween Candy toss Parade!
Riders – this coming Saturday, Oct. 28! We are meeting down at Atkinsons area by the mill between 5- 5:30 p.m. in the ATVs. We will roll down to The Elkhorn throwing candy for the kids! So – Decorate your ride, throw on a costume, grab a bag of candy and let’s have an ATV Halloween Parade for the Hilltop kids in Weippe!
We will stage our Second Halloween Night Run starting at 6 p.m. in Weippe at The Elkhorn. We will have a prize for best costume and best decorated ride after the run! Come join us for a spooky fun night run and afterwards join us at The Elkhorn! Hope to see you ghouls there! Spread the word!
The Weippe Wesleyan Church is planning to start the Awana program on Sunday, Nov. 5, 4 – 5:30 p.m. Awana is for ages four years old to fifth grade. There will be classes for 4-5 year olds, kindergarten to grade 2, and then 3 – 5th grades.
The Wesleyan Church is hosting their Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat event on Halloween Night. The Community is invited to join in for this free and fun event. Candy, games and chili and cornbread are available. This has been a huge hit each year and they would love to see you all there.
The Elkhorn Tavern is having their annual Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. They will have a costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin painting contest and whatever other fun things they can come up with.
The Hill Top Girl Scout Troop is still looking for girls who would like to join Girl Scouts. For more information call 208-827-1110 to speak with Cindy.
Hill Top Pool League results for Oct. 18 were Mick Rukavina with first place, Cass Roberts with second place, and Andy Berreth with third place. Congratulations to all the players.
The Weippe mobile food pantry’s next distribution date is Nov. 28, unless changed due to the Holiday. Notice will be made if the date is changed.
The Hill Top Senior’s Center in Weippe meal days are Mondays and Thursdays at noon. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Tressa at 208-827-6925
Pierce Community Center and Pool
THIS Thursday, Oct. 26, will our annual Halloween/Fall Carnival hosted by the Timberline Drama Club and the Pierce Community Center. If you would like to donate bags of individually wrapped candy or a cake, you can drop candy off at either the School or the Center and baked goods can be dropped off next Wednesday or Thursday next week to either location as well.
A lot of you have reached out to me regarding tables, and I will be getting the applications mailed out this week sometime. If you are interested in a table this year, PLEASE contact Brandy at the Center before you mail in money.
DO NOT assume you will have a table because you have an application. The tables are first come, first serve and at this point ALL wall tables are gone. We only have center gym tables left. Those will go quickly, so make sure you contact the Community Center first to ensure you have a table prior to sending money.
Remember, Skate nights are always the first Friday of the Month and Movie Nights are always the third Friday of the Month. The only time this changes is November and December due to the Holiday Months.
The changes will be posted with the dates for those activities. If you would like to see something take place on the second Friday of the month or the fourth Friday, feel free to get in contact with Brandy.
Any events, news, or information you would like to share in the Clearwater Tribune under the Pierce/Weippe news, please be sure to contact Brandy Denison by social media or email at [email protected] prior to the deadline on Monday to make the following Wednesday paper.