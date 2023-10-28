Connect with us

'It's enough to keep me from buying one'

'It's enough to keep me from buying one'
At long last, Tesla has unveiled the new design and features of its Model 3 refresh (also known as “Project Highland”) that has had Tesla fans feverishly speculating on the internet for months.

The refresh includes several elements that fans predicted and a few that they did not see coming. According to reporting from Electrek, Tesla claims that more than half of the parts in the Model 3 are being replaced, although the electric vehicle company did not provide any metric to support that claim.

The refreshed Model 3 will feature a new front end designed to look sleeker with narrower, more “aggressive-looking” headlights.

It will also have a longer range — Tesla claims that the Standard Range Model 3 will have a range of around 300 miles, and the Long Range version will be around 370 miles. However, as Tesla has been found to have lied about the ranges of its cars in the past, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt.

The most significant changes are in the car’s interior. The refreshed Model 3 will sport a new rear 8-inch touch screen, allowing passengers control over the climate and lighting, as well as ventilated front seats, more speakers (up to 17 from 14), customizable interior ambient lighting, a larger rear trunk, and more.

The most controversial new element seems to be the removal of the steering column stalks, which have been replaced with turn signal buttons on the left side of the steering wheel, with the gear selector being moved to the touch screen.

Electrek’s Jameson Dow wrote, “I personally love most of the changes, but am not a fan of the new steering wheel … I’m sure it would be fine after getting used to it, but turn signal stalks are just so convenient and familiar, and I don’t like the change to buttons.”

Electrek’s commenters seemed almost uniformly to agree with this take.

“The turn signal and gear selector stalks were one of the BIG things I preferred in the 3 and Y vs the S. Huge, huge mistake removing them. It may sound trivial to some, but it’s enough to keep me from buying one. Period. More physical controls are needed, not less. Bad direction to head,” wrote one commenter.

“Nice looking but deleting more physical controls especially turn indicator stalks seem crazy. How do you indicate half way around a roundabout? No parking sensors either,’” wrote another.

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18

Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18
Buf_FG Bass 37, 8:04. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: J.Allen 13 pass to Shakir; J.Allen 21 pass to Shakir; J.Allen 16 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 3, Tampa Bay 0.


Second Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 13 run (Bass kick), 11:03. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 2:45. Key Play: J.Allen 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 10, Tampa Bay 0.

TB_FG McLaughlin 57, 7:40. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Mayfield 31 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 10, Tampa Bay 3.

TB_Godwin 3 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 6:46. Drive: 2 plays, 23 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Gholston 0 interception return to Buffalo 23; Mayfield 20 pass to R.White. Tampa Bay 10, Buffalo 10.

Buf_Kincaid 22 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 2:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Cook 18 run; J.Allen 14 pass to G.Davis; Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 12 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 17, Tampa Bay 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 4 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 10:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: J.Allen 18 pass to Kincaid; J.Allen 11 pass to G.Davis; J.Allen 14 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 10.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Evans 24 pass from Mayfield (Otton pass from Mayfield), 2:40. Drive: 17 plays, 96 yards, 7:21. Key Plays: Mayfield 20 pass to R.White; Mayfield 9 pass to R.White on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 24, Tampa Bay 18.

A_70,416.

TB Buf
FIRST DOWNS 17 25
Rushing 3 8
Passing 10 16
Penalty 4 1
THIRD DOWN EFF 4-15 7-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1
TOTAL NET YARDS 302 427
Total Plays 62 68
Avg Gain 4.9 6.3
NET YARDS RUSHING 78 115
Rushes 17 26
Avg per rush 4.588 4.423
NET YARDS PASSING 224 312
Sacked-Yds lost 3-13 2-12
Gross-Yds passing 237 324
Completed-Att. 25-42 31-40
Had Intercepted 0 1
Yards-Pass Play 4.978 7.429
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 5-2-2
PUNTS-Avg. 6-50.833 4-45.0
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 44 58
Punt Returns 1-0 4-49
Kickoff Returns 2-44 1-9
Interceptions 1-0 0-0
PENALTIES-Yds 11-74 9-86
FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 28:03 31:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.White 9-39, Mayfield 3-19, Godwin 1-14, Edmonds 3-5, Vaughn 1-1. Buffalo, Cook 14-67, J.Allen 7-41, Murray 5-7.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Mayfield 25-42-0-237. Buffalo, J.Allen 31-40-1-324.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, R.White 7-70, Godwin 5-54, Otton 4-27, Evans 3-39, Palmer 3-22, Edmonds 2-16, Jarrett 1-9. Buffalo, Davis 9-87, Diggs 9-70, Shakir 6-92, Kincaid 5-65, Cook 1-6, Murray 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-0. Buffalo, Harty 4-49.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 2-44. Buffalo, Shakir 1-9.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Neal 10-3-0, Dean 8-0-0, David 6-8-0, D.White 5-4-0, Davis 5-0-0, Nelson 4-0-1, Barrett 3-2-0, Winfield 2-2-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 2-0-0, Izien 1-1-0, Diaby 1-0-1, Senat 1-0-0, Gholston 0-2-0, Gaines 0-1-0. Buffalo, Bernard 6-2-0, Ta.Johnson 4-2-1, Dodson 4-1-0, Poyer 3-5-0, Jackson 3-2-0, Hyde 3-1-0, Benford 3-0-0, Rousseau 2-1-0, Floyd 2-0-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Epenesa 1-1-1, Oliver 1-1-1, Ford 1-1-0, Rapp 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, Gholston 1-0. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, McLaughlin 50.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Brian Sakowski, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions simmer over conflicts in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

“The U.S. is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines,” said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked about the U.S. saying it will defend the Philippines.

China and the Philippines have had several high-profile confrontations in the South China Sea, most notably in disputed waters around the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands.

Last Sunday, a Chinese vessel collided with a Philippine boat, with Manila condemning “in the strongest degree” the “dangerous blocking manoeuvres” of the vessel.

“The U.S. promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China’s sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines,” Mao said.

A spokesperson for the Philippine foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House that America’s commitment to Philippines defence remains “iron-clad,” after accusing China of acting “dangerously and unlawfully” in the South China Sea.

“Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke … our Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines,” Biden said in remarks during a joint meeting with Australia’s prime minister.

The United States and the Philippines recently agreed on new guidelines for their 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty. The guidelines now specifically mention that mutual defence commitments would be invoked if there were an armed attack on either country “anywhere in the South China Sea”.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News

Pierce Weippe News for the week of October 25, 2023 | Pierce News
A huge Thank you to the Timberline Alumni Foundation for the new Crow’s Nest that was built behind the bleachers. The old one was no longer safe to use and was taken down after the new one was built. Such an amazing and wonderful donation to Timberline Schools, and very much needed.

