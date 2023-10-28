News
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, though investigators believe there are more victims.
Rebecca Auborn, a 33-year-old from Columbus, is accused of meeting men for sex before fatally drugging them and then robbing them, state Attorney General said in a statement.
A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police declined to comment further on the investigation.
“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours,” Yost said in a statement.
Four out of five of Auborn’s alleged victims died of overdoses between December 2022 and June 2023 and one man survived, authorities said, but they did not identify the victims.
Auborn gave the men fentanyl before robbing them, according to the indictment, which also charged her with involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and robbery.
She already had been indicted and pled not guilty in September to murder and drug-related charges in the January overdose of one of the men.
Auborn is currently being held in Franklin County jail and an arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the attorney general’s office and investigators are focusing on her activities in northeast Columbus between between December of last year and August 2023 as they search for more possible victims.
Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative.
Miami Heat (1-0) at Boston Celtics (1-0) Game #2 10/27/23
The Celtics will host the Miami Heat for their home opener. This will be their first meeting since the Celtics lost Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams won their season openers on Wednesday. The Celtics beat the Knicks 108-104 on the road while the Heat beat the Detroit Pistons 103-102 at home. This is the first of 3 meetings between these two teams this season. They will meet twice more in Miami in January 25 and again on February 11.
These two teams split the series 2-2 last season with each team winning one at home and one on the road. The Celtics are 79-53 overall all time against the Heat and 41-23 all time at home. This is the first of back to back games for the Heat and the first of a 3 game road trip that will also take them through Minnesota and Milwaukee. The Celtics don’t play again until Monday at Washington and then Wednesday back at home against Indiana before heading out on a 3 game road trip of their own.
The Celtics have changed considerably since they last played the Heat. They have added Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They have also added Delano Banton, Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, Jordan Walsh and Lamar Stevens. They lost Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, and Blake Griffin. The Heat have lost key players from that Finals run with Haslem, Dedmon, Oladipo, Strus, Vincent, Zeller and Yurtseven all leaving the team. They have added only Jaquez, Bryant, and Richardson.
The Celtics once again have a clean injury report with no one on the list at this time. The Heat, as usual have a long list of players on the list, most of whom will play. Haywood Highsmith is out with an MCL sprain. Josh Richardson injured his foot in October and will also miss this game. Caleb Martin (knee), Jaime Jaquez, Jr (groin), Caleb Martin (knee) and Duncan Robinson (foot) are all listed as game time decisions but are all probable to play.
Probable Celtics Starters
PG: Jrue Holiday
SG: Derrick White
SF: Jaylen Brown
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Kristaps Porzingis
Celtics Reserves
Delano Banton
Oshae Brissett
Sam Hauser
Al Horford
Luke Kornet
Svi Mykhailiuk
Payton Pritchard
Lamar Stevens
Jordan Walsh
2 Way Players
JD Davison
Nathan Knight
Neemias Queta
Injuries/Out
None
Head Coach
Joe Mazzulla
Probable Heat Starters
PG: Kyle Lowry
SG: Tyler Herro
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Kevin Love
C: Bam Adebayo
Heat Reserves
Thomas Bryant
Jaime Jaquez, Jr
Nikola Jovic
Caleb Martin
Duncan Robinson
Orlando Robinson
Dru Smith
Out/Injuries
Haywood Highsmith (knee) out
Josh Richardson (foot) out
Jaime Jaquez, Jr (groin) probable
Caleb Martin (knee) probable
Duncan Robinson (foot) probable
Two Way Players
Jamal Cain
RJ Hampton
Cole Swider
Head Coach
Erik Spoelstra
Key Matchups
Jaylen Brown
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Jimmy Butler
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Jaylen Brown vs Jimmy Butler
Butler finished the first game with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. He shot 33% from the field and did not shoot a 3 pointer. He is a good defender who has made it his goal to stop Jayson Tatum in the past. Jaylen Brown had a rough first game but hopefully will play much better in this one.
Kristaps Porzingis
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Bam Adebayo
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Kristaps Porzingis vs Bam Adebayo
Adebayo finished the first game with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. He shot 53.8% from the field but did not take a 3 pointer. He is dangerous around the basket to score and to grab rebounds and needs to be boxed out and defended well. The Celtics need to keep him out of the paint as well as off the boards
Honorable Mention
Derrick White vs Tyler Herro
Former Sixth Man of the Year is now in the starting lineup. He finished Wednesday’s game with 16 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 24.2% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc. He spent the summer in trade talks for Damian Lillard but now Pat Riley claims he never talked about trading him. That may mess with his head a little. Last game aside, he is a scorer and will have a big game if not defended well. Derrick needs to stay with him both in the paint and on the perimeter.
Keys to the Game
Defense – Defense is always the biggest key to winning every game. The Celtics’ defense looked good for the most part on Wednesday. They need to make defense a priority in each and every game. The Heat have always been a good defensive team, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo who both play very good defense. The team that plays the best defense will likely get the win in this one.
Rebound – As with defense, rebounding will always be a key to winning. Much of rebounding is effort and hustle and when the Celtics put out that extra effort to grab rebounds, it usually translates to other areas of the game as well. The Celtics were out-rebounded by 1 on Wednesday but New York had 10 more offensive rebounds. The Celtics have to work harder on the boards than the Heat and win the rebounding battle.
Be Aggressive – The Celtics need to be the more aggressive team. They have to be more aggressive in going after loose balls, in grabbing rebounds, in defending, and in going to the basket. The Heat are proud of having a team of “dogs” who hustle and scrap for everything. The Celtics need to hustle and be aggressive for 48 minutes and “out-dog” the Heat. They can win a lot of games by playing harder than their opponents and they can lose a lot of games by allowing their opponents to be the team that plays harder.
Stay Focused – The Celtics have to stay focused and play as a team. Against the Knicks they kept their focus even though New York went on a run late and went up by 6 points. Last year, that likely would have been a loss but this team did not give up and kept fighting and stayed focused and pulled out the win. They will have to stay focused on playing as a team, grabbing rebounds, on taking good shots and on playing tough defense.
Bench Play – If there is one recurring concern about the Celtics, it is that they lack depth. Against the Knicks, Joe Mazzulla played 4 guys off the bench and scored just 12 points, with 8 of those coming from Al Horford. The Heat played 5 guys off the bench who gave them 33 points, with 15 of those coming from Duncan Robinson. The Celtics must get more from their reserves. This isn’t even a case of if someone gets hurt, it is a matter of getting contributions from the reserves in every game to keep the starters from burning out.
X-Factors
Home Game – The Celtics are playing in their home opener while the Heat are playing in their first game on the road. The Celtics should get a boost from the home crowd and from being on their familiar home court. Last season, the Celtics were 32-9 at home while the Heat were 17-24 on the road. The Heat have to deal with all the distractions that come with travel, staying in hotels away from family, and playing in front of a hostile crowd. The Celtics can’t assume that they will win because they are at home, however. They have to play hard and defend their home court.
Coaching – The Heat have a top 10 coach, who has been with the Heat since 1997 and has been their head coach since 2008. He has 704 NBA wins and two championships as a head coach. Joe Mazzulla was thrown into the Celtics head coaching position weeks before last season. He has had an off season to prepare for this season and hopefully can hold his own against Spoelstra.
Officiating -Officiating is always an x-factor in every game. Every crew officiates differently. Some call it tight, others let them play. Some favor the home team. Some favor the road team. Some just make bad, head scratching calls. At times the officials have an agenda of some sort. The refs always start the season with points of emphasis and make it difficult for teams who aren’t used to those things being called. They will also be calling technical fouls on flops and that could make things more difficult as they try to differentiate between actual fouls and flops. The Celtics need to adjust to how the refs are calling the game and not allow bad calls or no calls to take away their focus from playing the game.
A Dazzling Piece of Evidence May Finally End the Mystery of D.B. Cooper’s Identity
A former professional blackjack player may be on the cusp of cracking one of the most notorious cold cases in history—one so puzzling, even the FBI couldn’t solve it. But first, the sleuth just needs to get his hands on a discarded black tie.
Eric Ulis of Michigan is so convinced that he’s the man to finally solve the infamous D.B. Cooper skyjacking of Thanksgiving Eve 1971—the only unsolved commercial airline hijacking in U.S. history—that he’s literally suing the FBI to make it happen.
In 2022, Ulis laid out his theory on how the remnants of an alloy that the FBI reportedly found on Cooper’s tossed tie pinpoint the skyjacker’s workplace to a “Midland, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of titanium-antimony.” All Ulis needs now, he feels, is the samples off the tie themselves, which is why he’s pursuing litigation to procure them.
Ulis, like many other amateur sleuths, hopes to finally answer the 51-year-old question: “Who was D.B. Cooper?” But before he can address that one, we first have to ask another: “Why do people still care about D.B. Cooper?”
Let’s start with the fateful day that we (sort of) met the man (incorrectly) called D.B. Cooper.
D.B. Cooper: The Mystery Man
It’s November 24, 1971.
The #1 movie in America is The French Connection, a gritty neo-noir where handsome Hollywood stars Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider get stylishly dirtied up to play NYPD cops chasing down heroin smugglers. At the same time, the #1 song on the radio is Isaac Hayes’s “Theme from Shaft,” the iconic song soundtracking a film about the impeccably tailored detective John Shaft, who would just as soon work with the pushers and pimps of Harlem than take help from the NYPD, as long as he gets justice. Which is all to suggest that in November 1971, the U.S. hasn’t quite figured out who to root for in the proverbial game of “cops and robbers.”
But the mystery man of the hour on that November afternoon looked nothing like the gritty-but-glamorous stars of the day’s premier crime dramas. He was, as the FBI described him, a “white male, 6’1″ tall, 170-175 pounds, age-mid-forties, olive complexion, brown eyes, black hair, conventional cut, parted on left.”
He purchased, in cash, a one-way ticket aboard Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 from Portland to Seattle. He paid $18.52, and gave the name “Dan Cooper.” There was no ID checked, no security protocols of any kind. “Dan Cooper” was permitted to board his flight unencumbered.
This might be the point in the story where you think, “Well, they couldn’t have expected that somebody would hijack the plane.” But while apparently they didn’t, they absolutely should have.
These days, our idea of plane hijackers is either D.B. Cooper, the terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks, or those scrappy prisoners from Con Air. But by 1971, skyjacking was a fairly regular occurrence. In fact, Vox notes that “between May 1961 and the end of 1972, there were 159 hijackings in American airspace.” Hijackings, or as they were colloquially called, “skyjackings,” were common enough that, the year prior to the D.B. Cooper affair, the British comedy troupe Monty Python aired a sketch mocking the absurd frequency of the act.
D.B. Cooper’s Skyjacking, Explained
“Onboard the Boeing jet, [Cooper] had a bourbon and soda, smoked cigarettes, and gave a flight attendant a note that said he had a bomb,” Biography reports. In fact, the flight attendant to whom the note was passed, Florence Schaffner, didn’t even read the note initially.
Geoffrey Gray’s Skyjack: The Hunt for D.B. Cooper goes into great detail on the degree to which flight attendants of the time were subject to harassment and inappropriate behavior from passengers. Schaffner likely assumed the note was merely a suggestive missive from an amorous traveler until the man whispered to her, “Miss, you’d better look at that note. I have a bomb.”
But did Cooper really have a bomb? Well, he certainly had “a case containing wires and red sticks,” and that was enough for him to get his demands heard. What did Cooper want? “$200,000 in $20 bills, as well as four parachutes.”
The Great D.B. Cooper Escape
Here’s where we get our first bit of evidence that Cooper knew a bit more than your usual hijacker. Cooper’s request of four parachutes was made so that those on the ground would think he intended to take a hostage with him. Had he only requested two (parachuting always involves two chutes: the primary and the backup), there was a chance he would have been given dummy chutes so that he would plummet to his death rather than get away with the money. (Our anti-hijacking strategies back then were pretty bad, and this one wasn’t even the dumbest idea we had.) But they wouldn’t risk that happening to an innocent hostage. Cooper was in control.
That meant Cooper got his way. The plane landed in Seattle, the hostages were exchanged for the ransom, and a skeleton crew (“two pilots, a flight engineer, and a flight attendant”) took Cooper back in the air, toward Mexico City. Cooper instructed the pilots to “fly lower than 10,000 feet, at a speed under 200 knots” and to lower the planes aft stairs. He then descended those stairs, unseen, and parachuted into the night, with $200,000 in tow, leaving behind only a black necktie (and some cigarette butts that have since gone missing).
How Dan Cooper Became D.B. Cooper
What Cooper couldn’t control, however, was whether anyone got his fake name right.
You’ll recall that he gave the name “Dan Cooper” when he purchased his plane ticket. He possibly took the moniker from a Franco-Belgian comic book entitled Les Aventures de Dan Cooper, whose stories notably involved “jumping out of a plane with a parachute, as well as a ransom being delivered in a knapsack.” So how did it become D.B.? Simple. Reporter James Long, of the Oregon Journal in Portland, simply got the name wrong. “Either because the Northwest Popular Mechanics gave it to me wrong or because the noisy [phone] connection helped me misunderstand it,” Long would later confess to the LA Times.
But it stuck, and D.B. Cooper became the name that earned both infamy and, in some corners, folk-hero status amongst a fading counter-culture desperate for remnants of the “anti-establishment.”
What Happened to D.B. Cooper?
So what became of D.B. Cooper? No one truly knows. While the ransom money never entered circulation, some of it did turn up in 1980, badly decomposed and buried on the north shore of the Columbia River, discovered by 8-year-old Brian Ingram.
Though suspects emerged throughout the years, all were ruled out for various reasons by the FBI. And in 2016, the FBI officially closed the book on the D.B. Cooper investigation, choosing to devote its resources elsewhere.
But that hasn’t stopped citizen detectives like Eric Ulis from trying to crack the Cooper case.
Why Do We Still Care About D.B. Cooper?
Which brings us back to the “Why?” What keeps people coming back to D.B. Cooper, long after the crime, the investigation, and that entire era of unsecured, casual air travel are all consigned to the history books?
Sean and Carrie McCabe, whose true-crime podcast Ain’t It Scary? with Sean & Carrie covered Cooper in an early episode, have a hunch about why the intrepid airplane criminal in the cool eyewear remains in the public consciousness.
“First, like all of the best true crime stories, it’s because there’s no clear answer,” Sean tells PopMech. “We don’t know who the guy was, and we likely never will know for sure. And that leaves room for everyone to bring their own opinion and their own investigator hat, and speculate without any fear of ever really being proven wrong.”
Carrie suggests that it’s also the nature of Cooper’s crime that keeps people coming back to it:
“D.B. Cooper was kind of a cool figure. He didn’t hurt anybody (aside from maybe himself) in his crime, he didn’t use aggressive physical force. I think that makes him an object of fascination that people can be more openly interested in than, say, a serial killer. Being interested in true crime often comes with a lot of caveats – “I don’t like Jeffrey Dahmer, I just like learning more about his pathology”, etc. – but with Cooper’s relatively victimless crime, you don’t have to feel creepy if you’re interested.”
“We don’t have to co-sign Dan Cooper’s actions for a little tiny part of us to wish we were him,” Sean concurs.
When pressed if they think the D.B. Cooper case will ever be solved, the podcasters concede it’s unlikely. “God, I’m trying to think of the “fun” answer, but… no?” Sean says. “Probably not. None of the money has ever been spent, which makes me think our ‘Mr. Cooper’ probably died in the jump.”
“I think the only way it’ll ever be cracked is if…,” Carrie adds, “…at this point, someone comes forward with concrete proof that their deceased relative was Cooper, like a stack of the missing money.”
Or maybe, just maybe, some residue of alloy on a tie could be the thing to crack this whole case wide open…
4.0 earthquake reported near SFO
(KRON) — A preliminary 3.7 earthquake was reported near Millbrae Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter of the quake was near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — approximately one mile northeast of Millbrae.
USGS reports the earthquake happened at 6:38 p.m. As of 7:40 p.m., the earthquake was downgraded to a 3.7 magnitude after being initially reported as a 4.0 earthquake.
SFO completed its runway inspections, airport officials told KRON4. There were no damages reported.
The depth of the earthquake was 8.2 miles. The earthquake was felt in San Francisco and Oakland.
BART service was put to a halt for about 20 minutes. As of 7 p.m., the trains are back running again.
This story will be updated.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on...
