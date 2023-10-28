Business
SEO with ATTITUDE
Businesses that want to thrive in a competitive market such as New Jersey must go the extra mile to get desirable results. This is why the average SEO efforts will not work for NJ businesses.
Hoboken SEO is built differently, as it integrates the locals’ resilient and persevering attitude into its foundations. This is ideal for businesses that want to succeed in a competitive market like New Jersey. All SEO agencies promise results, but NJ SEO offers something more as it is shaped for local businesses. NJ SEO is a cost-effective marketing strategy that can deliver results.
Running a business in New Jersey comes with numerous economic challenges, such as high taxes, labor costs, and real estate expenses. Optimizing budget allocation for robust marketing and computer help desk NJ can contribute to the business’s success in the long run.
Even though SEO may have steep upfront costs, it can be an investment with long-term returns. Many customers head to search engines when looking for something, making its result page the most viewed digital billboard that shows relevant websites to interested users. SEO helps business websites get exposure and engagement opportunities for a fraction of the price of traditional advertising strategies. It also takes care of all relevant aspects of a website that contribute to increasing sales, such as an improved user experience or UX.
UX is a significant search engine factor in Google. Search engines evaluate the UX of websites with different variables like page load speed, bounce rate, mobile friendliness, and relevance. Since SEO’s function involves making sure that the website meets all the ranking factors, it also improves a website’s UX to appeal to relevant customers.
A smooth website UX can help a business stand out and yield long-term results, which is advantageous for companies looking to thrive in a competitive market.
Learn more about effective SEO with attitude with this infographic by Landau Consulting.
6 Top Reasons To Invest In Coupon Marketing in 2020
Coupon marketing is one of the best techniques, not only to increase sales but also to build your brand image. Through coupons, you can also gather a considerable amount of data from customers. It’s not important whether your business is large in size or small, coupon marketing is an excellent way for every business type. It will definitely help you to attract many customers and gain their loyalty. The approach you use to run a coupon drive must be constant with the manner your marketing department works.
How To Start A Coupon Campaign?
After deciding a reliable coupon service, you will have to plan a proper tactic. At the start, you should offer fewer voucher codes and target a few people. Gradually spread your campaign and approach a more extensive portion and area. Make sure that you track the performance of the coupons and collect the essential data from consumers receiving the vouchers. Patience is necessary for such stages. And you should be aware that such strategies do take time to show a positive and productive result.
There are many other reasons why you should invest in coupon marketing in 2020. Therefore we have created a list below:
1. Accessible To Move Less Popular Items (Buy One Get One Free)
There may be many products which would not be as popular as the others. Selling off such products is not an easy task. With the help of coupon marketing, you can quickly get away with less popular items by giving a buy one get one free opportunity. Consumers will buy a popular item, and you can give out the less popular item for free. In this way, you will get away with extra stock in hand. Without wasting or discarding an item, you can get away with it. This will not only empty your inventory but also will help to advertise your brand
2. Reactivate Old Customers
Many consumers purchase a product once from you and need a push to make a new purchase. In order to reactivate those old customers, it’s better to offer them a coupon. A coupon would help them give a small push and activate their purchasing power again. They will automatically be attracted to your store. That coupon can also help to maintain a customer for a longer run.
3. Attract New Consumers
There may be many consumers who have never heard of your brand. Once they see a coupon, they will always want to save their money and get products at lower prices. Coupons would help to attract new customers, thus causing more significant sales and customer loyalty. Every person wants to save money; therefore, that coupon or discount would also include the consumer to switch to your brand instead of the alternate they were willing to purchase.
4. Get Rid Of Older Products
Many products that have a closer expiry date are hard to sell-off. In the end, the business has to discard them. By giving out coupons on such products, people will buy the products easily. In this way, the company will get safe from facing any consequences. Instead of facing a loss, the business would sell the products at a breakeven price.
5. Inexpensive Advertisement
Coupon marketing is one of the most powerful marketing and advertising tool for businesses. When you distribute a coupon, all essential details will be mentioned in it. In this way, everyone would get to know a lot about your brand, including website, contact number, and address. Instead of wasting money on expensive mediums such as television or radio you can easily print coupons on by facing the printing costs only. This shows that now you can advertise your brand easily through an effective coupon marketing strategy.
6. A Good Way To Advertise A New Product
Coupon marketing is an excellent way to launch a new product. Many consumers hesitate to try a new product on the market. With the help of coupons, people will be encouraged to seek your new product, thus causing a great way to advertise it. If people would like it, they will want to buy it again and again even if you don’t offer a coupon later. Eventually, the new product, as well as your brand, will become popular.
Conclusion:
In the advanced world where digital marketing is taking the lead, things are frequently changing, so it’s essential that we also change our strategies. It’s best to use the best and leading technologies available to make our business succeed. Having clear objectives and a piece of useful knowledge about your target market will make you prosper by applying coupon marketing. Keep in mind that social media will be the best medium for communication.
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
On January 21st, 2020, food delivery giant Zomato acquired Uber Eats. From this time Uber Eats discontinued its food delivery operations. Users traveling outside India can still enjoy the benefits of Uber Eats. Now all its delivery partners, consumers, and restaurants will be directed to Zomato. Zomato acquired food aggregator Uber Eats for ₹2,485 crores, and after this deal, Uber Eats holds ownership of 9.99% in Zomato. After the deal, 245 employees of Uber Eats are on a cliffhanger. Zomato hasn’t given any statement about the absorption of these employees.
Apart from the growth in the smaller cities and towns, the significant business of food delivery app scripts like Swiggy and Zomato is around 65% comes from the top cities. Now with the Uber Eats consumers, Zomato holds about 50-55 percent of the food delivery market industry. Now developers are focusing on developing Zomato clone scripts.
The on-demand meal delivery service UberEats, connected with Zomato. The potential for many of these online delivery services is substantial, with around 44% of consumers using food delivery services at least once per month in the United States. Furthermore, the survey also found that 43% of consumers claimed to order their food online with an additional 13% ordering using a food delivery app. (source)
Uber Eats’s Journey in India
Cab hailing company Uber started its food delivery services in 2017. At that time two industry giants Zomato and Swiggy were already there. It was the first food delivery company that had a celebrity brand Ambassador – Alia Bhatt. Zomato started in 2008, and after five years, Swiggy began in 2013. By the time Uber launched its food delivery services in India, these two already had acquired more than half of the market. Zomato had around 40 million users, where Swiggy had 42 million users and the newbie Uber Eats had only 10 million user base at that time.
After starting the business in 2017, the average order value (AOV) of Uber Eats was rs 400, then in 2018 AOV was rs 300 with 3.5-4 million orders per month, and last year in 2019 it was rs 250. The AOV is showing its constantly dipping market. Besides having less user base, the users shared their grievance on twitter saying that the company Uber Eats was way better than Swiggy and Zomato. “The delivery experience, additional taxes, and application user interface of Uber Eats were much better than its competitors,” users said.
Big Wins for Zomato
Zomato got quite a lot from this deal according to experts. Zomato got all its delivery partners, Customer information, business details, customer order history and much more. The delivery partners will benefit from this deal because everyone wants their food to be delivered home at the quickest. More people will order means, more delivery boys and more employment. Zomato serves more than 70 million users every month in 24 countries, with a partnership of 1.5 million restaurants. The addition of Uber’s business will definitely take this figure higher than Swiggy.
Reasons: Why Uber Eats lagging behind Zomato and Swiggy?
There are several reasons for uber Eats lagging behind Zomato and Swiggy. Here we will discuss some of them.
- Facing Last Mover Disadvantages
Where UberEats started its business in 2017, its competitor was already set its feet in the market. They were almost on the top when Uber began its food delivery business as a newbie. There was a lot of pressure on Uber Eats as being a newbie in the market. Being a latecomer in the food delivery market, Uber faced many challenges which lead Uber to this deal.
- Slow Growth
Being a latecomer in the industry with limited resources, made Uber’s growth slow. Where Zomato was serving around 500 cities, Uber was only serving 44 cities at that time. The hyper-competitive market and low-value orders slowed its growth. The food delivery market is not so easy to crack.
- Less Funding and High Discounts
When Uber Eats started its business in India, it did not get enough funding from the investors. Even its parent company Uber also didn’t provide enough funding. While becoming stable in the market, Uber Eats needed to follow a high discount strategy. Where the competitors were getting substantial funding; hence they were offering impressive discounts that were making them popular in the market. The massive discounting approach was one of the reasons for its downfall. The company losses around ₹2,197 crores and more debts were following it, which made it difficult for Uber Eats to sustain in the market.
All in All
There are other food delivery companies also in the market like Foo
panda, Dunzo and many more. But the leading players of the game will be Swiggy and Zomato. In any application-based business, only one brand remains on the top. With the huge success of these applications, online food delivery app development companies are seeing their future in it. The other brand remains for back up, and there is no space for the third one. Any brand which is not on number 1 or 2 face difficulty to sustain in the market and face difficulty to make a profitable and successful business.
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
iOS and Android account for around 95% of the global mobile app market, with Android having a majority of the share. With such a massive market, opportunities for boosting brands and businesses are endless.
It is one reason why startups and enterprises are keen on investing in native mobile app development. Additionally, apps are a way to increase user engagement with your brand and tackle customer service issues swiftly and deftly.
Native Android and iOS apps, however, differ in more than just their market share and user base. From the programming language to the user interface, the native APIs, and more, all are significant factors that contribute to the differences between the two platforms.
If you’re developing a native app for iOS and Android, then here are some variances you should know:
App Icons
One of the fundamental differences you can spot between an iOS and Android native app is its icon. Icons are the distinct identity of a brand or application that differentiates it from other similar apps in the market.
In iOS app development, designers create icons in square shapes that are later rounded off at the corners. Apple encourages the use of flattened images to ensure clarity and transparency in the icon design. In a nutshell, since all icons have a similar shape, the square is the canvas for all designers.
On the other hand, Android app development allows a little more flexibility in icon design. Android recommends Material Guidelines for icons, but most designers do not follow them strictly. Developers can use paper shadows, an array of colors, and a transparent background, meaning Android app icons can take on any shape or form that fits the area.
App Navigation
Navigation is the primary difference in designing native apps for Android and iOS. From the buttons to the in-app navigation, various factors exist that separate the two platforms. Let’s dig deeper to understand how it affects app development:
· In-App Navigation Pattern
With the differences in device configuration, the UI of iOS and Android apps differ significantly in the way users navigate within an app.
Android apps feature an in-app navigation bar with a back button and refresh button. It allows a flawless user experience as the users can switch from one screen to the next with ease.
In iOS app development, however, a native app does not have in-built navigation. Instead, it has a screen-specific button at the top. Additionally, the only way to go back is to swipe the screen to the right. Keeping these technicalities in mind is essential for affordable web and app developers to provide a smooth user experience for the users.
· Home Button
The home button is another significant feature that differentiates the iOS and Android app design. Where the Android device has three buttons for convenience of users, iPhones only offer one button for global navigation.
The separate buttons enable users to switch screens or back out of an app anytime, without depending on the in-app button. iOS users, on the other hand, need an in-app button to go back, or they’ll be stuck on one screen.
Therefore, when designing the app UI for iOS, in particular, designers need to integrate proper navigation features within the app.
· Navigation Bar/ In-App Tab
The navigation bar is another navigation element that differs in Android and iOS apps. However, it is one factor that deals more with the position of the menu bar than the navigation.
In native Android apps, the menu tab is on the left side of the screen hidden in a drawer feature that users can access via a button on the top. The drawer holds all the options of an application that a user would need.
Contrarily, iOS apps feature navigation bars at the bottom of the screen in an app, rarely at the top, but never as a side drawer. Additionally, all the tabs are always visible on the open app screen.
Button Designs
The buttons within an app also differ for iOS and Android apps. The Material Design Guidelines offers two options for Android apps, flat and raised. Additionally, the font is capitalized in Android, but title case in iOS. Android buttons also have a shadow effect that gives them depth, a feature that is absent in iOS app buttons.
One example of button design is the vastly different CTA button in all Android apps and iOS apps:
· Call-to-Action Button
The action button represents the primary purpose of an application, like composing an email or posting updates on social apps. In iOS and Android, the CTA button is also a significant difference between Android and iOS apps.
While both platforms feature an action button, the position and design differ for iOS and Android apps. iOS apps are integrated with a more central CTA button in the middle of the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen or at the top-right corner if the navigation bar is on the top.
Contrarily, the Android apps have an analogous design for action buttons – floating action buttons on the right-bottom corner of the app.
Which Platform is the Best for You?
Apart from the variances in design, other factors also play a role in the development of iOS and Android apps. From the cost of the platform to the language the developers use, all elements contribute to their differences.
The screen resolution, the individual features of an app, its visual and style elements, are significant factors, and each characteristic contributes to the user experience. Therefore, it is essential that development agencies, like Applify Labs, consider all design elements and their effectiveness when designing native apps.
Author Bio
Haziqa Ishtiaq is a Digital Content Producer at Applify Labs, a software development agency headquartered in Florida, U.S.A. She has a passion for writing and has expertise on Blockchain, AI, marketing strategies, and more.
