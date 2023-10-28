News
Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here’s why it doesn’t have mass shootings
Switzerland hasn’t had a mass shooting in 22 years.
In the US, there is almost one every day, most recently in Lewiston, Maine.
The Swiss have strict rules for who can get a gun, and take firearm training very seriously.
Switzerland hasn’t had a mass shooting since 2001, when a man stormed the local parliament in Zug, killing 14 people and then himself.
The country has about 2 million privately owned guns in a nation of 8.3 million people. In 2016, the country had 47 attempted homicides with firearms. The country’s overall murder rate is near zero.
The National Rifle Association often points to Switzerland to argue that more rules on gun ownership aren’t necessary. In 2016, the NRA said on its blog that the European country had one of the lowest murder rates in the world while still having millions of privately owned guns and a few hunting weapons that don’t even require a permit.
But the Swiss have some specific rules and regulations for gun use.
Insider took a look at the country’s past with guns to see why it has lower rates of gun violence than the US, where gun-death rates are now at their highest in more than 20 years, and the leading cause of death for children and adolescents.
Switzerland is obsessed with getting shooting right. Every year, it holds a shooting contest for kids aged 13 to 17.
Zurich’s Knabenschiessen is a traditional annual festival that dates back to the 1600s.
Though the word roughly translates to “boys shooting” and the competition used to be only boys, teenage girls have been allowed in since 1991.
Kids in the country flock to the competition every September to compete in target shooting using Swiss army-service rifles. They’re proud to show off how well they can shoot.
The competition values accuracy above all else, and officials crown a Schutzenkonig — a king or queen of marksmen — based on results.
Having an armed citizenry helped keep the Swiss neutral for more than 200 years.
The Swiss stance is one of “armed neutrality.”
Switzerland hasn’t taken part in any international armed conflict since 1815, but some Swiss soldiers help with peacekeeping missions around the world.
Many Swiss see gun ownership as part of a patriotic duty to protect their homeland.
Most Swiss men are required to learn how to use a gun.
Unlike the US, Switzerland has mandatory military service for men.
The government gives all men between the ages of 18 and 34 deemed “fit for service” a pistol or a rifle and training on how to use them.
After they’ve finished their service, the men can typically buy and keep their service weapons, but they have to get a permit for them.
In recent years, the Swiss government has voted to reduce the size of the country’s armed forces.
Switzerland is a bit like a well-designed fort.
Switzerland’s borders are basically designed to blow up on command, with at least 3,000 demolition points on bridges, roads, rails, and tunnels around the landlocked European country.
John McPhee put it this way in his book “La Place de la Concorde Suisse”:
“Near the German border of Switzerland, every railroad and highway tunnel has been prepared to pinch shut explosively. Nearby mountains have been made so porous that whole divisions can fit inside them.”
Roughly a quarter of the gun-toting Swiss use their weapons for military or police duty.
In 2000, more than 25% of Swiss gun owners said they kept their weapon for military or police duty, while less than 5% of Americans said the same.
In addition to the militia’s arms, the country has about 2 million privately owned guns — a figure that has been plummeting over the past decade.
The Swiss government has estimated that about half of the privately owned guns in the country are former service rifles. But there are signs the Swiss gun-to-human ratio is dwindling.
In 2007, the Small Arms Survey found that Switzerland had the third-highest ratio of civilian firearms per 100 residents (46), outdone by only the US (89) and Yemen (55).
But it seems that figure has dropped over the past decade. The University of Sydney now estimates that there’s about one civilian gun for every three Swiss people.
Gun sellers follow strict licensing procedures.
Swiss authorities decide on a local level whether to give people gun permits. They also keep a log of everyone who owns a gun in their region — known as a canton — though hunting rifles and some semiautomatic long arms are exempt from the permit requirement.
Cantonal police don’t take their duty doling out gun licenses lightly. They might consult a psychiatrist or talk with authorities in other cantons where a prospective gun buyer has lived to vet the person.
Swiss laws are designed to prevent anyone who’s violent or incompetent from owning a gun.
People who’ve been convicted of a crime or have an alcohol or drug addiction aren’t allowed to buy guns in Switzerland.
The law also states that anyone who “expresses a violent or dangerous attitude” won’t be permitted to own a gun.
Gun owners who want to carry their weapon for “defensive purposes” also have to prove they can properly load, unload, and shoot their weapon and must pass a test to get a license.
Switzerland is also one of the richest, healthiest, and, by some measures, happiest countries in the world.
In their 2019 World Happiness Report, the UN ranked Switzerland sixth.
The Swiss have been consistently near the top of this list. In 2017, when the UN ranked Switzerland fourth overall among the world’s nations, the report authors noted that the country tends to do well on “all the main factors found to support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income, and good governance.”
Meanwhile, according to the report, happiness has taken a dive over the past decade in the US.
The report authors cite “declining social support and increased corruption,” as well as addiction and depression for the fall.
The Swiss aren’t perfect when it comes to guns.
Switzerland still has one of the highest rates of gun violence in Europe, and suicides account for most gun deaths in the country.
Around the world, stronger gun laws have been linked to fewer gun deaths. That has been the case in Switzerland, too.
After hundreds of years of letting local cantons determine gun rules, Switzerland passed its first federal regulations on guns in 1999, after the country’s crime rate increased during the 1990s.
Since then, the government has added more provisions to keep the country on par with EU gun laws, and gun deaths — including suicides — have continued to drop.
As of 2015, the Swiss estimated that only about 11% of citizens kept their military-issued gun at home.
Most people aren’t allowed to carry their guns around in Switzerland.
Concealed-carry permits are tough to get in Switzerland, and most people who aren’t security workers or police officers don’t have one.
“We have guns at home, but they are kept for peaceful purposes,” Martin Killias, a professor of criminology at Zurich University, told the BBC in 2013. “There is no point taking the gun out of your home in Switzerland because it is illegal to carry a gun in the street.”
That’s mostly true. Hunters and sports shooters are allowed to transport their guns only from their home to the firing range — they can’t just stop for coffee with their rifle.
Guns also cannot be loaded during transport to prevent them from accidentally firing in a place like Starbucks — something that has happened in the US at least twice.
human rights drive it mad too
Here is one of those big hypocrisies that dominates polite society. We’re told, and pretend to believe, that all decent governments in Europe stand foursquare behind the concept of “human rights”, as defined by their official arbiter, Strasbourg’s independent European Court of Human Rights. Respecting the ECHR, we’re told, is a basic marker of humanity. Any government, like Britain’s, that can even contemplate leaving the court in order to implement a policy as ghastly as the Rwanda scheme must be on the high road to fascism.
Oddly enough, however, this isn’t the message you get from formal legal cases or private chatter among publicly “liberal” European politicians. In these circles, you see governments and officials engaged in constant fights with the ECHR because of the
Parts of Gaza look like a wasteland from space. Look for the misshapen buildings and swaths of gray
BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — Apartment buildings are crumpled. Neighborhoods lie in ruins. Terrain is transformed into moonscape.
The destruction of areas of northern Gaza is visible from space in satellite images taken before and after Israeli airstrikes, which followed the raids carried out by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
In images shot Saturday by Maxar Technologies, four- and five-story buildings in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood are in various states of collapse. Huge chunks are missing from some, others are broken in half and two large complexes lie in piles of rubble.
The pattern of destruction in the Al Karameh neighborhood can be traced by a widespread pattern the color of ash.
Tightly packed streets in Beit Hanoun look obliterated, with a rare white structure standing out in the gray wasteland.
Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes since the war began following a cross-border raid that killed 1,400 people in Israel and took over 200 others hostage. Palestinian health officials say over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting erupted.
With the airstrikes continuing around the clock, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. The satellite photos provide a glimpse of the devastation, particularly in the hard-hit northern Gaza Strip.
Texas Rangers to sell $250 sandwiches at World Series games
The World Series food at the Texas Rangers’ ballpark is colossal. And costly.
The priciest World Series addition is a $250 set of three sandwiches that starts with a 2-foot-long lobster roll topped with beef tenderloin. Consider it a play on surf-and-turf, but large and in charge. (It comes with its own carrying case.) The bun is tinged red in honor of the home team, made special by Arlington company Marquez Bakery and Tortilla Factory.
But wait, there’s more. For $250, fans also get a 2-foot-long loaded hot dog called the Boomstick; a 2-foot-long beef patty topped with chili, cheese, jalapeño and onion rings called the Boomstick Burger; and a mini helmet loaded with plates, napkins and silverware. The whole shebang is called the Three Strike Lobster Roll, named for the three 24-inch dinners that add up to $250 and will feed a small army.
The $250 price tag marks the most expensive concessions item in Texas Rangers history, says Casey Rapp, general manager for Delaware North Sportservice, the concessions company at the ballpark.
But, Rapp laughs, “you get 6 feet of fun.”
The gettin’ will be tough, as only 10 of these Three Strike Lobster Rolls will be available at each World Series home game at Globe Life Field. Rapp and his team expect to sell out. And he admits that with the high price tag and huge amount of food, this World Series addition is, partly, for show.
The lobster rolls will be sold at one location inside the ballpark, the 24″ stand near section 133.
“If you want something outrageous, we have one stand dedicated to that,” Rapp says.
For the nearly 50,000 other people eating inside the ballpark — the fans, the media, the cleaning crew and anyone not spending $250 on dinner — Rapp says, “We still have great vegan food, great barbecue. We of course still have hot dogs and nachos.”
Hurtado Barbecue’s $99.99 Heim Hammer
The second new concessions item available just for World Series games is a $99.99 shareable beef shank called the Heim Hammer. This honking piece of meat is smoked low and slow by Arlington pitmaster Brandon Hurtado and glazed with habanero barbecue sauce. It’s named for catcher Jonah Heim.
The Heim Hammer is expected to feed six to eight people, and it comes with tortillas, salsa, cilantro, onions and limes.
We can already picture a group of friends pulling supple shreds of beef off the bone and making tacos while sitting in stadium seats.
Hurtado Barbecue has been its own big-and-bold story as it finishes its first season as a permanent barbecue stand inside Globe Life. The $45 beef rib turns heads, drawing some of the longest lines in the ballpark. With the Heim Hammer, owner Hurtado is doubling down on bigger-in-Texas food in the World Series.
A last-minute dinner
The concessions team at Globe Life Field had just a few days to formalize their World Series menu additions. But they’d been dreaming about it for years.
The Boomstick was introduced the season after the Texas Rangers last went to the World Series, and it was the first 24-inch-long item. From then, the concessions team went wild, with a 2-pound bacon cheeseburger, a 2-foot-long brownie, a chicken sandwich the size of a dinner plate and more. Those have been retired. The famous Boomstick and a 2023 newcomer, the Boomstick Burger, remain at the ballpark today.
Rapp says he’s been trying to add a lobster roll to the roster for years, but they always seemed too pricey.
“The normal fan at a normal game isn’t going to buy it,” Rapp says.
The World Series is no normal game.
He spotted an oversized lobster roll on Instagram recently and thought he’d finally found the moment to put his favorite sandwich on the menu.
“We’re going to the World Series,” Rapp says. “It’s time, we’ve gotta do a 2-foot lobster roll.”
The ballpark will continue to sell other new concessions items introduced at the beginning of the postseason. They are:
- The Big Tex Torta, an oversized brisket sandwich topped with a beef hot dog. Available in sections 105, 132 and 208. $19.99.
- Super Slugger Cheese Sticks, or four “super-sized” fried pieces of cheese served with ranch or marinara. They’re “the size of your face,” Rapp said. Available in sections 105, 230 and CL23. $15.99 for four cheese sticks.
- Chicken Parm Dawwg, a big fried chicken tender stuffed into a hot dog bun and topped with marinara, mozzarella and pepperonis. Available in sections 133, 215 and CL3. $12.99.
- Oaxaca Dawwg, a spicy, cheesy poblano Oaxaca sausage link topped with pico de gallo and queso, served in a bun. Available at the Hurtado stand in Section 141. $12.49.
We’ll leave you with one fun fact. If the World Series goes to seven games, the Texas Rangers plan to smoke 60,000 pounds of brisket to feed fans at home games.
Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here’s why it doesn’t have mass shootings
human rights drive it mad too
Parts of Gaza look like a wasteland from space. Look for the misshapen buildings and swaths of gray
Texas Rangers to sell $250 sandwiches at World Series games
Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's why it doesn't have mass shootings
