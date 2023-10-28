News
Why Israelis don’t carry with one in the chamber
Most modern militaries and law enforcement agencies train to employ their weapons from Condition 1. That is, magazine inserted, round in the chamber and safety engaged. All that is needed to get a round off is to aim, disengage the safety (or safeties), and press the trigger to its break. One country that does not follow this standard is Israel. The practice of carrying in Condition 3, or magazine inserted without a round in the chamber, is also known as “Israeli carry” for its popularity in the Jewish State. Israeli carry is taught as the handgun standard in both the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police. However, the practice did not originate in Israel.
During the age of gunslingers in the Wild West, it was not uncommon for six-shot revolvers to be carried with only five rounds chambered in the cylinder. The revolver would be carried with the hammer down on the empty chamber to prevent sharp knocks or blows to the weapon from causing the hammer to fire a chambered cartridge unintentionally. This practice was even carried into the early 20th century with the advent of autoloading pistols.
The 1940 publication of FM 23-35, the War Department’s Basic Field Manual for the M1911 pistol, calls for carrying in both Conditions 3 and 1. “In campaign, when early use of the pistol is not foreseen, it should be carried with a fully loaded magazine in the socket, chamber empty, hammer down,” it reads. “When early use of the pistol is probable, it should be carried loaded and locked in the holster or hand.” Carrying with the magazine inserted, chamber empty, and hammer down is Condition 2.
There are different theories as to why Israel adopted carrying on an empty chamber, all revolving around safety. One theory is based on the fact that many early IDF weapons were surplus WWII weapons from a wide array of different countries. Creating standard practices for a the military equipped with an assortment of weapons would be difficult, so Condition 3 carry was adopted to ensure safety and commonality across the board.
Another theory is also based on the IDF’s acquisition of surplus weapons. Many of these firearms were in well-used condition after making it through WWII. As a result, safety mechanisms were not guaranteed to function properly, so carrying on an empty chamber was implemented as a guaranteed safety. Israel’s mandatory military service is the basis of the final theory. With all citizens having to serve a minimum of just 24-32 months, a lot has to be taught in a short period of time to turn civilians into soldiers. Mandating Condition 3 helps to prevent accidental discharges with these types of troops.
Israeli carry calls for the pistol to be drawn with one hand as the other hand grips the slide. As the weapon is presented and aimed, the slide is pulled back to chamber a round. Although it is slower than carrying with one in the chamber, the argument for Israeli carry is the emphasis of safety. However, it does require that the chambering/presentation motion be trained properly to ensure that a round is ready to fire when the weapon is aimed.
It’s worth noting that Israeli carry does not apply to rifle doctrine. Moreover, not all IDF units mandate carrying in Condition 3. Echoing the 1911 manual, units like special forces who are more likely to use their pistol in combat can be permitted to carry in Condition 1. In the end, carrying with one in the chamber or not comes down to training. Condition 1 requires trigger discipline, a quality firearm with good safeties, a holster that protects the trigger from being accidentally pulled, and training to disengage the thumb safety (if applicable). On the other hand, Condition 3 requires the shooter to add an action before they can employ their weapon. While this is considered safer overall, it can mean the difference between life and death if not done correctly.
Serving up six: Badgers split Big Ten action this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — No. 2 Wisconsin (18-1, 9-1) opens the second half of Big Ten play with a split week of action. The Badgers travel to East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday to face Michigan State (13-8, 5-5). First serve is at 6 p.m. CT from Breslin Center. UW returns home on Sunday to face Minnesota (10-8, 6-4) in a Border Battle from the UW Field House. The match airs live on Fox at 3:55 p.m., following the Packers/Viking NFL game and will be the first volleyball match ever to air on the network.
1. LAST TIME OUT: Wisconsin dropped its first match of the season at No. 2 Nebraska, 3-2, on Saturday, snapping its school-record 27-match Big Ten winning streak and 30-set winning stretch. The loss also stopped UW’s 18-0 start, the best in program history.
2. BADGER ROOFING COMPANY: The Badgers have outblocked 18-of-19 opponents this season while tying one foe, ranking sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten with 2.84 blocks per set. In Big Ten matches, UW leads the conference with 3.03 blocks per set. Wisconsin outblocked Nebraska 18-7, including 12 blocks in the second set alone, holding the Huskers to a season-low .130 hitting percentage.
3. TOP DOGS: In Big Ten-only matches, UW has three of the top blockers in the conference. Sophomore Carter Booth leads the Big Ten with 1.56 blocks per set while senior CC Crawford ranks fourth at 1.41 and junior Anna Smrek sits seventh with 1.22 blocks per set.
4. SHUTTING DOWN OPPONENTS: Wisconsin is one of the top teams in Big Ten-only matches, stopping opponents offense. The Badgers lead the conference in opponent hitting percentage (.115), opponent kills (9.91), opponent assists (9.06). UW also leads the conference in opponent blocks (1.34) while ranking second in opponent service aces (0.75) and opponent digs (12.38).
5. STILL THE ACE QUEENS: Despite not scoring a service ace at Nebraska on Saturday, the first time this season UW failed to score from the service line, the Badgers still lead the Big Ten in conference-only matches with 2.22 aces per set. Junior Julia Orzoł leads the conference with 0.53 aces per set after recording a career-high four service aces vs. Ohio State on Oct. 18.
6. HAMMER TIME: UW has the top-two players in the Big Ten in individual hitting percentage as Carter Booth leads the conference at .441 while Anna Smrek ranks second at .399. In conference-only match, Booth ranks first at .443 while Smrek is second at .388.
Snorkeler washing his wetsuit finds ‘exceptionally deadly’ sea creature. ‘Close call’
Mat Rogerson regularly goes snorkeling off the coast of Perth in Western Australia to clean up underwater litter.
Recently, after a clean-up dive, Rogerson got home and began his usual routine: cleaning his wetsuit and gear before watering his garden. That’s when he noticed something strange emerging from his pile of snorkeling gear.
It was a blue-ringed octopus, he said in an Oct. 21 Facebook post.
The “undeniably stunning” creatures have an “adorably small size and Instagrammable appearance,” according to experts at the London Natural History Museum. But despite their looks, they are “exceptionally deadly” and among the ocean’s most toxic creatures.
Rogerson said he thinks the creature was hidden in some of the trash he collected from underwater — either a black snorkel or a rubber dog ball with a hole in it.
“Didn’t feel a bite, but now read the bite is painless,” Rogerson wrote in his post. “I’ll be far more careful what I tuck into my wetsuit in future.”
The snorkeler took the tiny creature back to shore, according to his post.
Blue-ringed octopuses typically live in coral reefs and rocky regions in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, museum experts said. They can also be found in “tide pools, seagrass and algal beds.”
The creatures are covered with bright blue rings that they display when threatened, according to experts. They excrete tetrodotoxin from their salivary glands, which has been reported to be “over 1,000 times more toxic than cyanide.”
The octopuses can deliver their venom with a “near-painless bite,” experts said. The poison works quickly, “weakening and paralysing muscles” while also causing vomiting and dizziness. Victims lose their ability to move before they die from respiratory failure.
Social media users were shocked by Rogerson’s encounter.
“That’s a close call and good lesson for everyone,” one person wrote.
“I’d rather get bitten by a shark than that thing,” another person commented.
“You managed to clean up the ocean, help out an octopus and not die interestingly but unexpectedly all in an hour or 2!” a third comment said.
Mesa teen making custom World Series beaded bracelets
The 13-year-old started selling custom bracelets two years ago. She said she’s saving up to buy a car.
MESA, Ariz. — A Valley business is cashing in on the chaos now that the Diamondbacks are heading to the World Series. A local jewelry maker is designing custom bracelets for fans to support the team.
But it turns out, the entrepreneur isn’t even old enough to drive. She’s only 13 years old.
“I mean, it’s cool, but like, it’s like, everybody’s like, well, that’s kind of weird. Like, you have a lot of money at 13 years old,” said Teagan Nine.
Teagan Nine started her company, Shop Teagan’s Treasures, two years ago. She said the idea was sparked when she was crafting with her grandma. The two of them were making beaded bracelets and she enjoyed it so her grandma suggested she start selling them.
“I started this because I wanted to have a nicer car than my brothers when they turned 16,” the 13-year-old said.
Teagan is an eighth grade-student at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa. She said her orders are typically from friends or friends of friends. She sells her bracelets for $6.
When she learned the Diamondbacks were heading back to the World Series, she had a homerun idea.
“They say chaos and Dbacks,” Teagan said.
She and her dad decided to share a photo of the bracelets on social media. She was overwhelmed with the response. Dozens of orders came in.
“Well, they’re going to the World Series for first time a very long time and I thought everybody would like them. I didn’t know they would like them this much though,” Teagan said.
Teagan ran out of beads and had to place an emergency order to keep up with demand.
She hopes her bracelets help the Dbacks drive in runs and in the meantime, she’s saving the money she makes until she can drive herself.
“Do you have a dream car?” asked 12News reporter Bianca Buono
“No, I just want a nicer one then them,” Teagan said referring to her older brothers.
You can order a custom bracelet from Teagan by messaging her on her Instagram page @ShopTeagansTreasures.
