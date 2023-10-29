News
Angry bull elk throws careless tourist to the ground at Yellowstone
A man was thrown to the ground by a bull elk at Yellowstone National Park after getting too close during the rutting season. The large bull was about to square off with a rival male when he was distracted by a large group of people who had gathered to watch much too close.
The bull abandoned his opponent and trotted towards the group, who refused to move. Eventually he charged, knocking one visitor down with his antlers. The attack recorded by another park visitor, Boyce Schall, who was trying to film the two bulls squaring off from further back using his phone’s zoom.
The incident tool place in 2018, but Schall’s video began recirculating on social media this week after being reposted on Instagram by TouronsOfYellowstone. The account calls out bad behavior at US National Parks, and more recent videos have included a man ripping off his shirt and chasing bears, and a woman burning herself by dipping her hand in a thermal pool.
According to NBC Montana, the man didn’t appear to suffer any serious injuries, and walked away with only a few cuts and bruises.
Although attacks are rare, elk are large, powerful animals capable of inflicting serious damage when provoked. In October 2020, a man suffered a lacerated kidney after being charged by an elk on a Colorado golf course.
“This bull elk was just eyeing us down,” victim Zak Bornhoft told CNN in a phone interview from his hospital bed. “We were slowly going forward and he started charging at us and he missed. My buddy gassed it to get away and the elk gored me on my right side.”
The animal’s antler pierced deep into Bornhoft’s hip and sliced his kidney in two, but he was able to receive prompt medical treatment and pulled through.
Elk safety
Elk may seem docile at first, but like all wild animals they can be unpredictable. Females (cows) are particularly dangerous during the spring while protecting their calves, while males (bulls) are most aggressive in the fall while competing for the right to mate.
Different National Parks have their own rules on how much space you should give wildlife, depending on the landscape and the animals’ general behavior. The NPS warn those visiting Yellowstone not to approach within 25 yards (23 meters) of elk, and to watch out for signs of distress like pawing the ground or flattening the ears, which indicate the animal may be about to charge.
“In an elk charges, get away!” says the NPS. “Retreat to shelter in a building or vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.”
For more advice, take a look at our guide how to enjoy elk rutting season safely.
The team behind the team: Miami football’s equipment managers
It’s 2:30 a.m. and 15 Miami students burst out of the loading dock on the east side of Yager Stadium, covered in sweat (much of it not theirs), grime and the shine of an upset win over a big football rival.
It’s now Sunday, Sept. 17, technically the day after Miami University football pulled off an unlikely win at the University of Cincinnati, Miami’s first win over the Bearcats since the guys (and gal) currently hustling away from the stadium toward their cars were toddlers.
The players had been let loose hours ago. The football buses stopped at Brick Street on the way home from Cincinnati, and the players poured out and into Oxford’s favorite watering hole, Victory Bell in tow.
The buses continued to Yager where, at that point, the equipment team’s job had barely begun. They would be at Yager for hours more, unloading Miami’s trailer, starting the laundry, getting everything back in its place.
Finally, their job is finished (or at least the rest can be postponed until tomorrow). Word is out. One of the bars in Oxford is staying open late for the football team after the win. Many of the equipment managers hustle home, shower, change and are able to make it to celebrate for 20 minutes or so before the authorities pull the plug. Then they hustle home, jump in bed and hurry to sleep, for the busiest two work days of their week are fast approaching.
Such is the life of a college equipment manager.
The Miami football equipment team — a group of 15 Miami students overseen by Equipment Coordinator Adam Boyer and Associate Athletic Director Darrell Hallberg — does so much for Miami football.
They do laundry. They have two 80-pound laundry drums and one 40-pound one. According to junior student equipment manager Patrick Reaves, it still usually takes two or three loads to finish all the laundry after practices and games.
They order, fit, distribute, maintain and repair all of the equipment and apparel around the team, all while keeping an inventory that’s audited every year. They pack a full-size trailer with equipment for every road game.
The equipment team sets up the sideline with all the necessary equipment before the games. They deal with requests from players regarding equipment.
“For about the first three weeks of the year, [redshirt-sophomore running back] Rashad Amos would come in here almost every day asking for new cleats,” Reaves said.
The equipment team’s headquarters is located just inside the loading dock on the east side of Yager Stadium. It’s filled with cleats, equipment, apparel and helmets from almost every college team you could imagine.
Ahead of the game against Toledo last weekend, Miami’s equipment team gathered 113 pairs of pants and as many jerseys and warm-up hoodies, then loaded them into the lockers of each player who would dress the following afternoon.
The jerseys and practice hoodies are stored with hangers on two racks. The equipment managers wheel the racks into the locker room and hang each player’s jersey and hoodie in his assigned locker.
They put the pants in a wheeled-bin, separated with towels placed on top of the last pair of each size. Players don’t have their own pants; the managers just wash them all after games and dole them out by size next time.
Once pants, jerseys and hoodies are loaded into lockers, it’s time to fit each jersey onto the players shoulder pads. That’s what takes the most time.
After that’s finished, they load all of the equipment that needs to go on the sideline the next day into a hallway near the door out to the field. Finally, they sit down and wait for SDS pizza to come, one of the perks of working with the equipment team.
The next day, Miami would lose to Toledo. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert went down with what’s almost certainly a season-ending injury. The equipment team would still have to do hours of work following the game, getting everything washed and back in its place, plus starting to pack for next week’s road trip to Athens, Ohio.
“It’s a lot more fun when you win,” Reaves said.
Hamas sees all its hostages as Israelis, official tells Russian state media
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Hamas officials visiting Moscow were quoted by Russian media on Friday as saying the militant group viewed all its hostages as Israelis, whatever additional passports they held, and could not release any of them until Israel agreed to a ceasefire.
Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk told state news agency RIA that Russia, the United States, France, Spain, Italy and many others had appealed for the release of their nationals from among more than 200 hostages that Hamas seized in a cross-border rampage into Israel on Oct. 7.
He said Hamas viewed Moscow’s request “more positively and attentively than the others, given the character of our relations with Russia”.
RIA quoted him as saying that Hamas did not view its captives as Russian, French or American. “All those captured, for us, are Israelis, although there is an appeal to their original citizenship in the hope this will save them,” he said.
Another member of the delegation, Abu Hamid, told Kommersant newspaper that Hamas needed time to locate all those taken to Gaza by various Palestinian factions in the Oct. 7 attacks that killed 1,400 people.
Russia’s ambassador to Israel said this week that three Russian-Israeli citizens were thought to be among the hostages.
Israel said on Wednesday that more than half the hostages held by Hamas have foreign passports from 25 different countries. Many were believed to have had dual Israeli nationality, however some almost certainly did not.
Russia on Friday defended its decision to invite the Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Israel, which has vowed to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack, has described the decision as “deplorable” and urged Moscow to expel the delegation.
MAINTAINING CONTACTS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Hamas delegation had met with representatives of Russia’s foreign ministry but not with President Vladimir Putin or Kremlin officials.
“We consider it necessary to continue our contacts with all parties and, of course, we will continue our dialogue with Israel,” he told reporters.
Russia has ties to all the key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Syria, Hamas, and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority which exercises limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank.
It has repeatedly blamed the crisis on a failure of U.S. diplomacy.
Russia’s embassy in Israel issued a statement in which it reiterated Moscow’s call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, which Israel is heavily bombarding ahead of an expected ground invasion. Officials in Gaza say more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed.
Peskov ruled out any risk of Russia being drawn into the conflict after U.S. fighter jets on Friday struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militia.
But he added that the U.S. strikes would further stoke tensions across the region. “This is very bad,” he said.
(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones; editing by Giles Elgood)
Fortaleza chase first-ever cup title, but fans face struggles
When West Ham United won their continental title last year, one of the big talking points was the size of the stadium. With a capacity of just over 20 000, the Sinobo ground in Prague was nowhere near big enough to accommodate all the fans from London and Fiorentina who wanted to attend the event. A stadium two or even three times bigger would have been a wiser choice — and this was the Europa Conference League, the continent’s third string club competition.
Europe is probably unique in this respect. The countries are close together, especially in the western part, where football is strongest, and natural ease of travel is boosted by extensive infrastructure. Asia, however, plays its AFC Champions League final on a two-legged, home and away basis, as do Africa and Concacaf.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
There are certainly advantages to the idea of a one-off final on a neutral ground. It is easier to sell the event around the world — people in other continents do not have to make the investment of following two games. It might also be the case that a one-off, neutral ground final makes for a better spectacle, without the festival of time wasting that the away side may be tempted to produce in the two-legged tie.
But football is nothing without the fans. And if it is not possible for enough of them to make the journey to a neutral ground — either because they can’t afford it or because the structure is simply not in place — then the two-legged decider is probably the wiser move. Asia, Africa and Concacaf seem to think so.
But not South America. Since 2019, the continent’s footballing authorities have embarked on a new project. Traditionally, vast distances, economic disparities and inadequate travel links made it all but inevitable that the two competitions, the Libertadores and the Sudamericana, would end with a two-legged, home and away final. But for five seasons now they have gone for the one-off decider on a neutral ground.
In the case of the Copa Libertadores, the Champions League equivalent, this has worked relatively well, although many continue to be against the idea on the grounds that poorer fans are being excluded from the main event. The problems have been more apparent in the Copa Sudamericana, the continent’s Europa League. The competition has nothing like the tradition and prestige of the Libertadores, sometimes the clubs are smaller and the risk exists of a showpiece occasion going ahead in front of a half empty stadium.
That happened two years ago when two teams from Brazil fought out the final in Uruguay’s Centenario stadium. Winners Athletico Paranaense from the South of Brazil are relatively close to Uruguay. Opponents Red Bull Bragantino are from the south east, which, again, is hardly an epic trek. But the old stadium, built for the 1930 World Cup, only contained a crowd of some 20,000 for the big day.
TODOS JUNTOS! ❤️
📸 Mateus Lotif/FEC#FortalezaEC #Sudamericana pic.twitter.com/Msao3Z1Be3
— Fortaleza Esporte Clube 🦁 (@FortalezaEC) October 25, 2023
This year’s final between Quito and Fortaleza takes place on Saturday. It was also scheduled for the Centenario in Uruguay. But a few weeks ago there was a change. The game was moved from Montevideo to Maldonado, a couple of hours down the coast, to a ground with a capacity of little more than 20,000. This is practically an admission that, at least for this year in this competition, the neutral ground final is problematic.
Both teams are coming from the other end of the continent. LDU, or Liga of Quito, make their way down from the capital of Ecuador, while Fortaleza have the long journey from Brazil’s north east. The game is particularly important for the latter. LDU have already won this title. For Fortaleza, this is by some distance the biggest day in their history. They are a rising force from one of Brazil’s poorer regions. The country’s traditional giants are clustered in the south east and the south.
But Fortaleza, whose biggest triumph so far is a second division title, are now making everyone sit up and take notice. They are well-run off the field and wonderfully coached on it by the Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda. Fortaleza are consolidating themselves as a first division force, boldly doing battle with bigger teams.
This year’s Sudamericana always looked like an opportunity for them to take a step further and compete for a major title, and the club have leapt at the chance. They have played 12 games in the campaign, winning nine and losing only one, racking up 27 goals in the process. Fortaleza are a club on an epic journey of their own. It is a shame, then, that so many of their fans will not be able to come along for the ride down to Uruguay.
