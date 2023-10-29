News
Christopher Walken Finally Says Foo Fighters Correctly
He’s got a fever. And the only prescription is more Foo Fighters.
Photo: NBC
The Foo Fighters are no stranger to the Saturday Night Live stage, having now served as the show’s musical guest nine times. But it’s their 2003 appearance with host Christopher Walken that holds a special spot in the show’s lore, thanks in part to Dave Grohl’s frequent retellings of how he told the host to pronounce the band’s name.
“Christopher Walken was the host…he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters,” Grohl told Radio X’s Chris Moyles. Wanting to play into Walken’s famous dialect, Grohl incorrectly told him that the emphasis was actually on the second word. The resulting pronunciation was a perfectly Walken-ian, “Foo Fighters.”
Twenty years later, with Foo Fighters back on SNL this weekend as musical guest, Walken returned to Studio 8H to once again introduce the band — this time redeeming himself by putting the emphasis on the correct part of the band’s name. “Ladies and gentlemen, Foo Fighters,” he announced, in his second appearance of the night after playing the spirit of Halloween in the cold open. Now we just need Patrick Stewart to introduce Salt-N-Pepa again.
Hamas Official Storms Out of BBC Interview When Confronted Over Israeli Civilian Deaths
A senior Hamas official fled an interview on Thursday after a BBC correspondent asked him how the terrorist organization could justify killing Israeli civilians in their sleep.
“I want to stop this interview,” Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad muttered before storming off.
Sitting down with BBC Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega, Hamad was repeatedly pressed on the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that resulted in over 1,400 Israeli deaths, most of which were civilians. This also included Hamas militants paragliding over the border, surrounding a music festival, and murdering over 250 concertgoers.
According to Hamad, though, the hundreds of Israeli residents killed by Hamas gunmen was unintentional and merely the result of the group attacking military targets. Bachega, however, wasn’t buying the Hamas spokesperson’s spin.
“You say this was a military operation but the result of it was that hundreds of civilians were killed,” the BBC journalist pushed back.
“Yes, because that area is very wide and there are many people there, and there was clashes and confrontation,” Hamad insisted.
“It’s not confrontation, you invaded houses,” Bachega retorted.
“I don’t have details [of] what happened inside,” Hamad replied. “But I can tell you we didn’t have any intention or decision to kill civilians.”
Regardless of Hamad’s objections, overwhelming evidence has emerged that Hamas instructed its militants to deliberately murder civilians and take others captive, including young children. Earlier this week, the Israeli government showed 200 members of the foreign press a 43-minute presentation that included scenes of decapitation and torture, gathered from Hamas terrorists’ bodycam feeds.
“How do you justify killing people as they sleep? You know, families? How do you justify killing hundreds of people in—,” Bachega wondered before Hamad interjected, deciding it was time to leave.
“I want to stop this interview. I want to stop this interview,” the Hamas official meekly stated before ripping off his mic.
Since the deadly Hamas onslaught, Israel has responded with a brutal barrage of airstrikes on Gaza that’s left thousands of Palestinians dead amid an escalating humanitarian crisis. The Israeli military forces, meanwhile, have begun expanding ground operations as they prepare to fully invade Gaza, threatening to spark a full-blown geopolitical crisis.
Taiwo Awoniyi interview: LFC connection, Forest at Anfield and more
Awoniyi arrived at Liverpool in August 2015 having impressed for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where he played alongside the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.
Work permit issues meant he would spend the majority of the next six years away from Merseyside, however. He was loaned to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron (twice), Gent, Mainz and, finally, to Union Berlin, whom he joined on a permanent basis in 2021.
After scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances there in the 2021-22 campaign, he then moved to Forest, fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League.
His 11 goals last season – including a winner against the Reds at the City Ground – helped to ensure Cooper’s side avoided relegation.
“For me, going through all those clubs and all those stages, it was all with the aim of one day being back in the Premier League,” Awoniyi says. “I think in the end it was worth it, but I can say it was a tough journey.
“Liverpool, I always say, is a family club. You develop as a person as well as a footballer, and I give so much credit to Liverpool for the way they looked after me, all the time I was away. I’m forever grateful for that.
“It was an important period, really good for me, and it was a big reason I was able to develop into the player and the person I have.”
Awoniyi speaks glowingly of his experiences with Jürgen Klopp. He remembers the pre-season of 2021, when he spent a few days training with Liverpool’s senior squad at their camp in Austria, and being struck by what he saw.
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is intensifying efforts to transport migrants out of the city as its shelter system reaches capacity, setting up a dedicated office to provide asylum-seekers with free, one-way tickets to anywhere in the world.
City Hall confirmed the establishment of a new “reticketing center” in Manhattan as its latest bid to ease pressure on its shelters and finances following the arrival of more than 130,000 asylum-seekers since last year.
Mayor , a Democrat, has described the situation as a crisis and has begun to warn that shelters are so full that migrants will soon be forced onto the street as winter approaches.
“I cannot say this enough. You know, we are out of the room,” he told reporters this week. “And it’s not ‘if’ people will be sleeping on the streets, it’s when. We are at full capacity.”
The city’s plan to offer migrants transportation builds upon previous efforts to send the asylum-seekers elsewhere, though the establishment of the dedicated reticketing center marks a renewed emphasis on the strategy.
The city has stressed that the offer for travel is voluntary.
The mayor’s office has recently limited adult migrants to 30 days in city shelters and 60 days for migrant families with children. Migrants, most of whom arrive without the legal ability to work, can reapply for housing if they are unable to find a new place to live.
A spokeswoman for Adams said about 20,000 people have received either 30- or 60-day notices. Less than 20% of people who have exceeded the limits are still in city shelters, she said. City Hall officials have said such statistics are proof that their policies are promoting migrants to find alternate housing.
Adams is also seeking seeking to suspend a unique legal agreement that requires New York City to provide emergency housing to homeless people. No other major U.S. city has such a requirement, and the mayor’s office has argued in court that the mandate was never meant to apply to an influx of migrants. A judge this month directed the city to enter mediation discussions with homeless advocacy groups to find a solution.
The mayor’s office said it has rushed to set up more than 200 emergency shelters to house migrants, including renting space in hotels and erecting large-scale facilities. More than 65,000 migrants are in city shelters.
Adams said he expects the influx to cost about $12 billion over the next three years.
