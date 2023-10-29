News
Inmate suspected in prison attack on Kristin Smart’s killer previously murdered ‘I-5 Strangler’
COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate accused of attacking Paul Flores this summer, shortly after Flores reported to prison to serve his conviction for murdering college student Kristin Smart, strangled his serial killer cellmate two years ago, officials said.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week identified inmate Jason Budrow as the suspect in the Aug. 23 attack on Flores at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, about 185 miles (300 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.
The department declined to share information about how Budrow allegedly was able to get to Flores or whether it is investigating how the attack happened on the agency’s watch in light of Budrow’s previous behavior while incarcerated.
“CDCR is limited in the amount of information it can provide on incarcerated people’s housing for safety and security reasons,” the agency said in an email.
Budrow is serving life without parole for fatally strangling his girlfriend in 2010 in Riverside County. In a jailhouse interview that year with The Press-Examiner, he described himself as a “Satanist” and sported a “666” tattoo above his right eye. He also was convicted in 2006 of sexually assaulting a teenager.
In 2021, Budrow strangled his new cellmate, serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe, who was known as the I-5 Strangler in the 1970s and 1980s. Kibbe strangled and raped at least seven women — several of them in the Sacramento and Stockton areas along Interstate 5 — and cut his victims’ clothing into odd patterns.
The killing of Kibbe in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento, earned Budrow another consecutive life sentence. An autopsy revealed that Budrow, then 40, strangled the 81-year-old Kibbe in their cell.
In a letter to The San Jose Mercury News, Budrow wrote that he killed Kibbe on the day they became cellmates, though he had planned the murder for months after he saw a TV special about him and had sought to share a cell so he could carry it out. Budrow wrote that although he wanted a single cell, he was on “a mission for avenging” Kibbe’s victims.
Budrow told the newspaper that he had carved “a crude inverted pentagram” into Kibbe’s body.
He was put into the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit — a single-person cell, like he wanted — before being transferred to Pleasant Valley. Budrow was placed in restrictive housing there, which under state law is reserved for prisoners who “may pose a risk to others or to themselves, or whose behavior disrupts the safe and orderly functioning of the facility,” according to the corrections department.
The state would not say whether Flores was also in restricted housing at the time of the attack, which occurred somewhere between the recreational yard and the medical clinic. Authorities also haven’t disclosed a possible motive.
Flores was hospitalized in serious condition for two days before he was returned to the prison, state officials said. After the attack, Budrow was found near the scene with some sort of prison-made weapon and surrendered to prison staff, authorities said.
Prison officials have recommended that prosecutors charge Budrow in the attack on Flores. The Fresno County district attorney’s office has not yet been given the case for review, spokesperson Taylor Long said in an email Friday afternoon.
Flores was only transferred to Pleasant Valley the week before the attack to serve his sentence of 25 years to life in prison for killing Smart. His attorney, Harold Mesick, didn’t immediately respond to a Friday request for comment.
Smart, then 19, disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo on the state’s scenic Central Coast over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.
Prosecutors say Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at the university, where they were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party.
Flores was arrested in 2021 along with his father, who was accused of helping to hide Smart’s body. Flores was convicted of first-degree murder last year. A separate jury acquitted his father, Ruben Flores, of being an accessory after the fact.
Christopher Walken Finally Says Foo Fighters Correctly
He’s got a fever. And the only prescription is more Foo Fighters.
Photo: NBC
The Foo Fighters are no stranger to the Saturday Night Live stage, having now served as the show’s musical guest nine times. But it’s their 2003 appearance with host Christopher Walken that holds a special spot in the show’s lore, thanks in part to Dave Grohl’s frequent retellings of how he told the host to pronounce the band’s name.
“Christopher Walken was the host…he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters,” Grohl told Radio X’s Chris Moyles. Wanting to play into Walken’s famous dialect, Grohl incorrectly told him that the emphasis was actually on the second word. The resulting pronunciation was a perfectly Walken-ian, “Foo Fighters.”
Twenty years later, with Foo Fighters back on SNL this weekend as musical guest, Walken returned to Studio 8H to once again introduce the band — this time redeeming himself by putting the emphasis on the correct part of the band’s name. “Ladies and gentlemen, Foo Fighters,” he announced, in his second appearance of the night after playing the spirit of Halloween in the cold open. Now we just need Patrick Stewart to introduce Salt-N-Pepa again.
Hamas Official Storms Out of BBC Interview When Confronted Over Israeli Civilian Deaths
A senior Hamas official fled an interview on Thursday after a BBC correspondent asked him how the terrorist organization could justify killing Israeli civilians in their sleep.
“I want to stop this interview,” Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad muttered before storming off.
Sitting down with BBC Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega, Hamad was repeatedly pressed on the horrific Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that resulted in over 1,400 Israeli deaths, most of which were civilians. This also included Hamas militants paragliding over the border, surrounding a music festival, and murdering over 250 concertgoers.
According to Hamad, though, the hundreds of Israeli residents killed by Hamas gunmen was unintentional and merely the result of the group attacking military targets. Bachega, however, wasn’t buying the Hamas spokesperson’s spin.
“You say this was a military operation but the result of it was that hundreds of civilians were killed,” the BBC journalist pushed back.
“Yes, because that area is very wide and there are many people there, and there was clashes and confrontation,” Hamad insisted.
“It’s not confrontation, you invaded houses,” Bachega retorted.
“I don’t have details [of] what happened inside,” Hamad replied. “But I can tell you we didn’t have any intention or decision to kill civilians.”
Regardless of Hamad’s objections, overwhelming evidence has emerged that Hamas instructed its militants to deliberately murder civilians and take others captive, including young children. Earlier this week, the Israeli government showed 200 members of the foreign press a 43-minute presentation that included scenes of decapitation and torture, gathered from Hamas terrorists’ bodycam feeds.
“How do you justify killing people as they sleep? You know, families? How do you justify killing hundreds of people in—,” Bachega wondered before Hamad interjected, deciding it was time to leave.
“I want to stop this interview. I want to stop this interview,” the Hamas official meekly stated before ripping off his mic.
Since the deadly Hamas onslaught, Israel has responded with a brutal barrage of airstrikes on Gaza that’s left thousands of Palestinians dead amid an escalating humanitarian crisis. The Israeli military forces, meanwhile, have begun expanding ground operations as they prepare to fully invade Gaza, threatening to spark a full-blown geopolitical crisis.
Taiwo Awoniyi interview: LFC connection, Forest at Anfield and more
Awoniyi arrived at Liverpool in August 2015 having impressed for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where he played alongside the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.
Work permit issues meant he would spend the majority of the next six years away from Merseyside, however. He was loaned to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron (twice), Gent, Mainz and, finally, to Union Berlin, whom he joined on a permanent basis in 2021.
After scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances there in the 2021-22 campaign, he then moved to Forest, fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League.
His 11 goals last season – including a winner against the Reds at the City Ground – helped to ensure Cooper’s side avoided relegation.
“For me, going through all those clubs and all those stages, it was all with the aim of one day being back in the Premier League,” Awoniyi says. “I think in the end it was worth it, but I can say it was a tough journey.
“Liverpool, I always say, is a family club. You develop as a person as well as a footballer, and I give so much credit to Liverpool for the way they looked after me, all the time I was away. I’m forever grateful for that.
“It was an important period, really good for me, and it was a big reason I was able to develop into the player and the person I have.”
Awoniyi speaks glowingly of his experiences with Jürgen Klopp. He remembers the pre-season of 2021, when he spent a few days training with Liverpool’s senior squad at their camp in Austria, and being struck by what he saw.
