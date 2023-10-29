News
Iraqi cleric al-Sadr demands closure of U.S. embassy over Israel ties
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on the Iraqi government and lawmakers on Friday to close the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in response to Washington’s “unfettered support” for Israel.
“If the government and parliament do not abide by this demand, we will go for further actions which we will later announce,” the statement said.
The populist leader counts millions of Iraqis among his followers and has shown in the past he can stir up gatherings by hundreds of thousands of supporters, mostly working-class Shi’ite Muslims, if he wishes to exert political pressure.
Sadr has opposed Iranian influence in Iraq, setting him apart from other Shi’ite leaders who have close ties to Tehran. He has also opposed the U.S. and called for the departure of the last remaining U.S. troops in Iraq.
In June, his followers stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in connection with the burning of a Koran in Sweden. The demonstration was called by Sadr’s supporters.
Last year, he commanded his followers to storm Baghdad’s heavily secured Green Zone – which houses government buildings and embassies – and occupy parliament.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadallah in Dubai; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Amina Ismail; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Reigning Argentine champions Boca Juniors look to steady their ship in the second phase of Liga Profesional Argentina as they prepare to face Estudiantes at home.
After finishing at the summit last season, Boca Juniors rounded up the First Phase of Argentina’s premier division in the seventh and have faltered in the second phase as well as they sit in the 10th spot in Group B. With just four games left before the curtains are drawn on the season, the Argentine heavyweights would be vying to sneak up the ladder with multiple wins. Group B of Liga Profesional Argentina is tightly packed with just five points separating Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba who are in the fourth spot. The Xeneize have lost just two games played in their own backyard as they once again prepare to put on a show in front of their own faithful.
Riding on a similar boat as their rivals, Estudiantes are also looking to steady their season after just accumulating nine points from their opening 10 encounters. The visitors have garnered just seven points from their previous five games and have a daunting task ahead of them.
The two sides will also face each other in the Copa Argentina semi-final but the two managers will be focussed on ending their respective domestic campaigns in the best possible way.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes kick-off time
Boca Juniors will host Estudiantes at the Estadio Alberto José Armando with the two sides scheduled to kick start the game at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes online – TV channels & live streams
The match will be available for the viewers to watch on Paramount+, Fanatiz. fuboTV, and ViX+.
Team news & squads
Boca Juniors team news
Boca Juniors will once again miss the services of Argentine defender Nicolas Figal. The former Inter Miami defender is suffering from a muscular problem and will be a long-term absentee for his side. Left winger Exequiel Zeballos is another name who’s out injured after suffering from a cruciate ligament tear. Zeballos is set to return to training in January of next year.
Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will once again feature on the bench as the Uruguayan has found it difficult to score in Argentina with just a single goal to his name this season.
Boca Juniors Predicted XI: Romero; Anselmino, Roncaglia, Valentini; Weigandt, Saralegui, Campuzano, Sarachhi; Briasco, Benedetto, Janson.
Estudiantes team news
Estudiantes’ centre-back duo of Luciano Lollo and Federico Fernandez will miss the clash against Boca Juniors with the former suffering from Pubalgia while the latter recovering from a muscular problem.
Fernandez is scheduled to return to the camp next week while Lollo will feature with the side in the early weeks of December.
Pablo Piatti is another absentee for the visitors as he’s nursing a cruciate ligament tear and will return to action next month itself.
Estudiantes Predicted XI: Andujar; Godoy, Nunez, Romero, Benedetti; Ascacibar, Rodriguez; Zuqui, Rollheiser, Sosa, Boselli.
Head-to-Head Record
In the previous five games between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, the former has emerged victorious on three occasions while the latter have won just twice.
China’s chief epidemiologist who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
BANGKOK (AP) — Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive the country’s strict zero-COVID measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes, died on Friday. He was 60.
An announcement from China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention about Wu’s death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed.”
Wu’s health had been poor. He disappeared out of the public eye for months last year while battling cancer.
Wu, who earned his master’s and doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, had spent much of his early career working on HIV/Aids prevention in China.
Wu was instrumental in developing China’s flagship policy in the HIV epidemic among intravenous drug users, according to his biography on the UCLA website. In recognition of this work, he was awarded the 2005 International Rolleston Award. Later, he was also awarded a UNAIDS Gold Medal in 2008 for his overall work.
Yet, as China battled the COVID-19 virus, Wu came to be criticized by some for his choice to publicly voice support for the country’s strict virus control measures even as the weaknesses of the strategy became more pronounced.
“Dynamic zero-COVID is appropriate for China’s reality, and is the best choice to control our country’s current COVID situation,” he said in April 2022, during the height of Shanghai’s lockdown.
The strategy bought China time in the early days of the pandemic, but by 2022, as the virus became more and more easily spread, it showed signs of strain.
The mega city of Shanghai was unprepared for a lockdown and its residents scrambled for groceries and basic necessities, while many also found it hard to access urgent medical services as people were barred from leaving their homes or even entering hospitals. Many were also angry about a key aspect of virus controls, which involved mass field hospitals where people who tested positive were forced to go to by public health workers.
In private, Wu disagreed with the excesses of the zero-COVID strategy, but felt powerless to go against it.
As zero-COVID got unsustainable in the fall of 2022, he wrote an internal report urging the government to avoid excessive measures. But in public press conferences throughout the past few years, he voiced the official line.
Wu visibly aged during the virus fight. He was pictured in 2020 with mostly black hair; by 2022, his locks had gone entirely gray.
The news of Wu’s death came just hours after the death of former Premier Li Keqiang was announced. Li was the country’s No. 2 leader during the pandemic.
___
AP writer Dake Kang contributed to this report from Shenzhen, China.
Lessons in Vanderbilt Football: Georgia
Coming off an open date, we have to throw it all the way back to October 14th when the Georgia Bulldogs came to Nashville. The game was expected to be a massive blowout. Then the Dores struck first and created a turnover on Georgia’s first drive. A missed 47-yard FG followed by a Bulldog TD turned the tides back towards business as usual. Vanderbilt would hang around though. A 10-point surge for Georgia in the last 4 minutes of the first half, assisted by a Ken Seals TD and some defensive missed alignments, would provide the final margin.
Granted, the Dores did not stop fighting. The lead was pushed to 20 before being cut to 13. Vanderbilt even got it down to 10 late after a failed 2-point conversion could have made it 8. In the end, Georgia scored again to put the final margin back to 17. Based on the opposition, it was the best full game Vanderbilt has played all season. It made the struggles so far this season even more frustrating.
Lessons We Are Learning
Ken Seals is still the starter, and it may be because the things he is doing better than AJ Swann outweigh the potential of what Swann can do better than Seals. Swann still has more raw arm talent, but Seals is making better decisions and operating the offense better than Swann did. The offensive playcalling against Georgia was probably the best it has been all year except maybe UNLV. Seals was 19/29 for 201 yards with 2 TDs and an INT. The problem is he was 11/15 for 122 yards with a TD and an INT in the first half. He missed some throws, but the biggest limiter was Vanderbilt only having 4 2nd half drives. Georgia got more aggressive with the pass rush while Lynch/Lea got too timid. Still, Seals graded out at a 70.3 Total QBR, which outscored Georgia QB Carson Beck’s 69.9.
Lessons We Know Well
Joey Lynch still needs to be fired. It may have been a mostly acceptable game from a scheme and playcalling perspective, but the personnel decisions are still idiotic. There is no reason Will Sheppard should be on the sideline for more than 20-25 percent of the offensive snaps unless he has an injury. I would be surprised if Sheppard played more than 50 percent of the snaps against Georgia. There were also important 3rd downs where he was pulled off. Sometimes, he was on for 1st down then pulled for 2nd and 3rd. I am fine with rotating Quincy Skinner and London Humphreys some since they refuse to use 4 WRs, but Gamarion Carter should not be playing instead of Sheppard unless necessary. Lynch also regressed to his mean late with a designed drag on 3rd and 7 with the inside WR and TE setting up to block. Vanderbilt was down 13 with 9:05 to go. It fell incomplete anyway.
It is a good thing Vanderbilt has guys who can step up when the coaches decide they do not want to utilize one of the most effective WRs in school history. Jayden McGowan had 5 catches for 58 yards. London Humphreys pulled in 2 passes for 51 including the 49-yard TD on the first drive. Sedrick Alexander, Richie Hoskins, Justin Ball, Quincy Skinner, and Justin Sherrill all had a pair of catches with yardage totals between 16 and 12 yards each. Spreading the ball with that cast is great. It is one of the things Seals does really well, whereas Swann was locking in on 1 guy too often. Will Sheppard needs to be targeted more than 4 times no matter what coverages he faces. The one catch he had was ridiculous on 4th and 8.
The injuries continue on defense. De’Rickey Wright and Martel Hight were out before the game. Trudell Berry and CJ Taylor went down during the game. Taylor is the best player on this defense. The report for today is that Taylor is doubtful while Wright is questionable. Kane Patterson is back along with Savion Riley, who also went down during the Georgia game. Wright’s ankle has been bothering him for a long time. I would be careful with it and Taylor’s knee. Taylor probably is in the situation he is in because he tried to play through a nagging injury that could have made the joint less stable when he jammed it up while trying to spin through the contact from Carson Beck saving a TD with a full send dive.
At least the defensive gameplan was better. The zones got picked apart on intermediate throws, especially to the middle, and they were playing conservatively to avoid giving up deep plays. The biggest difference from the Florida game and most of the season was that DBs were starting close to the line then bailing instead of starting 8-10 yards off then still bailing. DBs were able to plant and drive on screens and other edge throws at or near the LOS. The blitzing was also minimal, but 4-man pressures got home a couple times for 2 sacks while also getting decent pressure on Beck for most of the game. He did get extended protection in some crucial spots, unfortunately. Add this to “if we could do it against Georgia, where has it been all year?” pile.
Special teams was mostly uneventful except for Jacob Borcila leaving a 47-yard FG short. That moment felt like the death of whatever upset hopes might have crept in after the initial TD drive followed by a strip sack. The Dores were still up 7-0, but it left the game at one score. The miss also probably altered the coaches’ ideas about the need to score TDs instead of trusting Borcila. Also, Matthew Hayball shanked his first punt for only 33 yards thanks to a generous bounce then proceeded to net 46 (muffed but recovered by UGA), 42, and 46. The return game was silent except for McGowan trying on a single kickoff where he nearly slipped through at full speed except for one grab that slowed him down. Otherwise, it might have been a big return.
Lessons for Further Study
Was it one decent performance, or was it a building block? The Commodores have to win out for a bowl game. That goal is almost certainly out the window. However, winning a couple of the final 4 games down the stretch might be enough to restore some faith in, or at least patience for, HC Clark Lea with the assumption he makes necessary offseason changes.
What changes were made during the bye week? There are a lot of things this staff needed to address. Most of it was about their own approach when it comes to schemes, playcalling, and personnel usage. No, the players have not been at their best. The coaches need to put them in the best positions to succeed THEN worry about the execution. Too often, the players have been setup to fail then not had perfect execution when perfection was necessary for success.
Extra Credit
So, normally, I do a big “Open Week” version where I look back at the preseason question list. Since I screwed that up, I am just going to do quick hitters on that broad view stuff.
Does Vanderbilt and Clark Lea carry over the finish to last season (sans season finale), or is it mid- or late-season before the Dores find their feet again? Well, it definitely was not carried over. Whether a mid- or late-season resurgence can happen again is up in the air. Game 8 was the best performance of the season against the best team on the schedule. Maybe? Or is this the hope the kills us?
Does the offensive line see another big step forward? No. Just no. The pass protection might be getting a little better as the season goes, but they have been generally awful so far. Huge disappointment.
Can the front seven create pressure without excessive blitzing? The immediate reaction is another no with laughing, but the problem is we have almost exclusively seen 4-man pressures. Most teams do not generate pass rush only sending 4. DC Nick Howell has not been fond of blitzing at all. Finding a better balance would be nice down the stretch.
Can any of the DBs be reliably effective? The safeties have been mostly okay. De’Rickey Wright is very good, and it has taken injuries for teams to get the best of him. Jaylen Mahoney has also been very good for the most part. Marlon Sewell, Savion Riley, and John Howse IV (except the late deep pass against UNLV) have been serviceable backups. They have been caught out a few times when forced into too much action by injuries. Trudell Berry and Martel Hight have flashed on both ends of the spectrum, but they have not quite fit “reliably effective.” BJ Anderson has been horrible, and Tyson Russell has been below average. Gumbo Gaskins got his first major action of the season against Georgia and showed some good coverage skills but was also playing even softer as if he was nervous, which is understandable.
Has anyone stepped up in the RB room? Not really. They have had a hard time with the OL unable to do anything useful while run blocking. Sedrick Alexander has flashed some high end ability a few times, especially as a receiver out of the backfield, but he has been inefficient at times, too. Patrick Smith has been okay, but he is not quite shifty enough to have much success with the blocking given. He is a more straight-line guy who has good speed but is not as agile. His success was almost entirely against Alabama A&M and Wake though.
Is the Fall Camp hype about how good Vanderbilt’s WRs are or how bad the DBs are? Yes. The answer here is yes. The WRs are very good. It might be the best receiving corps top to bottom that Vanderbilt has ever had. The only group that can come close was 2012 with Matthews, Boyd, and Krause. Krause did not break out until 2013 when Boyd was gone for disciplinary reasons. The DB situation was already addressed.
What is sophomore AJ Swann? Inconsistent has been the answer. His season since halfway through the UNLV game has been impacted by injury. The extent is unknown to me. He looked like he was fine for most of the Kentucky game before going down clutching his elbow late. There were bad passes in that game, but the ball flight looked fine. The issue is supposedly lingering, but Swann’s struggles may have lost him the job unless Seals goes through a serious rough patch. We got to see Swann’s arm at its best and worst in the same game too often. Swann will need to show he can be steadier if and when he gets another chance.
What differences do we see from Clark Lea and his coordinators? The defense is basically the same soft mess as last season. The offense is generally idiotic until the opposition takes a big lead except for the Georgia and Florida games. Against Florida, the offense started somewhat smart then went straight to hell. Against Georgia, the playcalling was mostly okay as noted above, but the personnel usage was braindead. Basically, any changes have been bad. It is time to change the coordinators.
