Montana State Bobcats visit Idaho

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

MOSCOW, Idaho — No. 2-ranked MSU (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) will face No. 9 Idaho (5-2, 3-1) at the Kibbie Dome at 2 p.m. Mountain Time Saturday.

Game story: No. 2 Montana State Bobcats fall to No. 9 Idaho Vandals on late field goal miss

The Bobcats haven’t defeated Idaho on the road since 1990, when they won 27-24 at the Kibbie Dome. The Vandals have only hosted MSU three times since then (Idaho moved up from the FCS to the FBS in 1996 and returned to the Big Sky Conference in 2017).

The Cats have won their last two games against the Vandals, both at Bobcat Stadium: 24-23 in 2018 and 20-13 in 2021.

MSU is coming off a 42-30 win at then-No. 3 Sacramento State. Idaho had a bye last week and lost to Montana 23-21 in Moscow two weeks ago.

The Cats are six-point favorites to win Saturday’s game.

Pregame

Both teams will be without key players.

MSU starting fullback Derryk Snell and first-string nickelback Level Price Jr. are inactive due to injury for the second straight week, MSU announced. Ryan Lonergan filled in for Snell and Miles Jackson was Price’s replacement last week.

MSU starting ‘Mike’ linebacker Danny Uluilakepa will miss Saturday’s game because of an elbow injury he suffered on the second play from scrimmage at Sac State. McCade O’Reilly will start.

Vandals standout defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby is out with a shoulder injury, according to Idaho sports information. James-Newby, a Helena High graduate who transferred to Idaho from Montana Tech, leads the Vandals in tackles for loss (six) and sacks (five).

MSU sophomore wide receiver Taco Dowler is set to play his first game of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Also available are running back Lane Sumner, who has been out with an injury since the season opener, and Simeon Woodard, who has been banged up for most of the season and sat on the sideline for most of last week’s game.

First quarter

MSU D-ends Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour combined to sack Gevani McCoy on the first two plays from scrimmage, and the Vandals went three-and-out.

The Cats also went three-and-out on their first drive.

Idaho faced a fourth down with 2 yards to go on the following drive and converted it on an offsides penalty called against MSU. On replay, it appeared Vandals right tackle Charlie Vliem moved first. That would’ve resulted in a false start and, most likely, a punt.

The Vandals converted a 4th and 3 a handful of plays later on a 6-yard pass from McCoy to Terez Traynor. They attempted a double pass on third down a few plays later, but Hayden Hatten’s pass back to McCoy was batted down by Grebe, and the ball rolled 23 yards backwards before McCoy jumped on it. It was ruled a fumble because it was a lateral, forcing a 53-yard field goal attempt. Ricardo Chavez drilled it to put Idaho up 3-0 with 1 minutes, 6 seconds left in the quarter.

The drive lasted 20 plays, 59 yards and 10:51.

SCORE: Idaho 3, Montana State 0

Second quarter

Idaho made it 10-0 with 7:58 left in the half after McCoy completed a 6-yard TD pass to Traynor. The score was set up by a 30-yard pass from McCoy to Jermaine Jackson and 3-yard run from Nick Romano on 4th and 2 — Idaho’s third fourth-down conversion in as many tries.

MSU free safety Dru Polidore missed that drive. He appeared back on the sideline a couple drives later with a big cast on his right hand and his pads still on.

A third-down pass from Tommy Mellott to Treyton Pickering at the 1:14 mark gave MSU its first first down of the game. The Cats got two more first downs on the drive and got into good position to score. The referees picked up a pass interference flag called against Idaho, and Dowler dropped a TD from Mellott, forcing MSU to attempt a 49-yard field goal. Brendan Hall’s kick was low and blocked, giving Idaho the ball back with 32 seconds left.

Sacks from Sebastian Valdez and Kenneth Eiden IV prevented Idaho from getting another scoring chance before the half ended.

This is the first time MSU has been shut out in the first half since the FCS title game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8, 2022. That was 22 games ago.

The Vandals won the time of possession battle 24:05 to 5:55 and out-gained the Cats 149 to 52 in the half. MSU’s FCS-best rushing offense, which averaged 325.6 yards on 7.7 yards per carry entering Saturday, finished the first half with 25 yards on 3.1 ypc.

SCORE: Idaho 10, Montana State 0

Third quarter

MSU put up its first points of the game on a 16-yard TD pass from Mellott to Jared White at the 9:36 mark, cutting Idaho’s lead to 10-7.

The score happened three plays after a 45-yard pass from Mellott to Jacob Trimble on 3rd and 7.

Idaho drove into MSU territory on the ensuing drive, but a deep pass from McCoy intended for Jermaine Jackson fell incomplete on 4th and 1 from MSU’s 41-yard line.

The Cats took advantage. A 45-yard pass from Mellott to Treyton Pickering led to a 2-yard TD on a pop pass from Mellott to Clevan Thomas Jr. with 5:29 left in the quarter.

SCORE: Montana State 14, Idaho 10

Fourth quarter

Idaho took a 17-14 lead on a 3-yard TD run from Anthony Woods with 11:24 left. That capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 9:05.

The Cats took the lead back on the following seven-play, 75-yard drive. Julius Davis rushed 24 yards for a TD to make it 21-17 with 7:58 remaining.

Idaho went up 27-24 on a 12-yard TD pass from McCoy to Hayden Hatten on 3rd and 10 at the 2:47 mark.

Hall missed a 43-yard field goal wide right with 18 seconds left.

FINAL SCORE: Idaho 24, Montana State 21

Continue Reading

