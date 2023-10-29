News
PHOTOS: Rock Chalk Homecoming Block Party | News, Sports, Jobs
photo by: Shawn Valverde/Special to the Journal-World
photo by: Shawn Valverd/Special to the Journal-World
photo by: Shawn Valverde/Special to the Journal-World
photo by: Shawn Valverde/Special to the Journal-World
photo by: Shawn Valverde/Special to the Journal-World
photo by: Shawn Valverde/Special to the Journal-World
photo by: Shawn Valverde/Special to the Journal-World
Investigators recall clues that led to body of missing Ohio woman Sierah Joughin
The disappearance of a young woman from rural Ohio in the summer of 2016 left behind chilling clues discovered in a dark cornfield and a so-called “barn of horrors” owned by a local man with a history of abduction.
Sierah Joughin, 20, was on break from the University of Toledo when she vanished while riding her bicycle home from her boyfriend’s house on the evening of July 19, 2016. Her boyfriend had followed her on his motorcycle for part of the trip. At her request, the two parted ways a short distance from her home in the town of Metamora.
“I remember exactly what I said. I kissed her, I told her I loved her and to text me when she got home,” Josh Kolasinski, Joughin’s boyfriend, told ABC News.
But Joughin never made it home, and that was the last time she was ever seen alive.
A new “20/20” airing Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET explores the abduction case, featuring interviews from investigators and Joughin’s loved ones.
After Joughin didn’t return home from the bike ride, her family alerted police. Later that evening, a sheriff’s deputy found her purple bicycle in a cornfield just a half mile away from the home.
Megan Roberts, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, got a call around 1 a.m. in the morning asking her to assist in processing the crime scene.
MORE: Parents, investigators recall long quest for answers after Jacob Wetterling’s 1989 abduction
Investigators combed the area and found more clues tucked into the cornfield — a screwdriver, men’s sunglasses, a sock, a set of fuse boxes, motorcycle tracks and evidence of a struggle indicated by broken cornstalks and cornstalks with streaks of blood on them.
“It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up. You just had this eerie feeling that you knew that this was an abduction site,” Roberts said.
Authorities kept a tight lid on what they found and blocked the road leading to the site. Joughin’s family were left on edge and wondering what authorities had discovered.
“They said, ‘We’re not letting anybody down there,’” Joughin’s mom, Sheila Vaculik, told ABC News. “All’s they could say was that they were investigating.”
When the FBI alerted the family of the bike’s discovery the next morning, they knew something was seriously wrong. The community launched a massive search, walking through the cornfields and scanning for any signs of Joughin.
Police received a bloodstained helmet from a farmer who found it on the side of the road the night Joughin went missing. The farmer brought it to police the next day when he saw the news of Joughin’s disappearance.
Based on the evidence, investigators believed someone riding a motorcycle was involved. They say they had to look at Joughin’s boyfriend as a potential suspect, since he rode a motorcycle and was the last person to see her alive, according to retired Cleveland FBI agent Vicki Anderson-Gregg, who worked on the case.
Kolasinski cooperated with authorities. He drew a map for them of Joughin’s route showing where the couple departed and consented to searches of his residence, motorcycle and truck, according to investigators.
Joughin’s family said Kolasinski took good care of Joughin and they never had any suspicion he was involved with her disappearance.
“We weren’t able to find anything that put us in the direction that Josh had any involvement,” investigator Mark Evans said.
Having cleared her boyfriend, investigators then turned to the likelihood that a stranger may have abducted Joughin on her ride home, possibly in a crime of opportunity.
A break in the case came while investigators were knocking on nearby residents’ doors. Maj. Matt Smithmyer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said there were several stops he wanted to make, one being the home of James Worley — a man who lived on County Road 6 — the same road that Joughin lived on. Investigators showed up on just a hunch, but to their surprise, they said Worley began acting suspiciously and even made self-incriminating statements placing himself at the scene of Joughin’s suspected abduction.
“Mr. Worley makes a statement about how he was riding his motorcycle. And his bike is having issues. It sputters out. He goes into a cornfield. And he mentions that he lost his helmet, his fuses, his screwdriver and his sunglasses,” Cleveland FBI agent Devon Lossick said.
“I kind of had to stop my jaw from falling. None of that had been released to the media yet,” Lossick said.
MORE: What happened to Arizona teen Alissa Turney, who disappeared in 2001?
When police executed a search warrant on Worley’s barn, they found a crate filled with women’s lingerie and an empty, blood-stained freezer buried underground.
Three days after Joughin’s disappearance, Worley was arrested and charged with her abduction. Later that day, Joughin’s body was discovered tied up, bound and gagged in a shallow grave in another cornfield 2 miles from Worley’s home. Worley was then hit with additional charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping and felonious assault.
Vaculik said of learning about the heart-wrenching discovery, “It was horrible. Everybody was sobbing and crying and falling to their knees. It was painful, and it just literally sucks the life right out of you.”
Based on the forensic evidence collected at the abduction site and Worley’s barn, investigators believe Worley passed by Joughin on his motorcycle, hid in a cornfield further up the road, then attacked Joughin as she rode by on her bicycle, hitting her in the head with his helmet. They believe Worley then left the scene and returned with his truck, abducted her and took her to his barn, where he kept her until she asphyxiated and then disposed of her body.
There was no evidence of sexual assault, according to investigators.
Investigators say each crime scene was linked to Worley and Joughin through DNA found on the items obtained as evidence.
But before Sierah Joughin there was Robin Gardner, a woman who was abducted by Worley under eerily similar circumstances in 1990 and lived to tell her story. She detailed her ordeal in an interview with ABC News.
Gardner testified in court at the murder trial for Worley, who had pleaded guilty to abducting Gardner and served three years in prison.
“I felt very strongly I had to be [Sierah’s] voice. I knew the fear. She wasn’t there. I had to speak for her,” Gardner told ABC News.
Worley pleaded not guilty to all charges at his murder trial. His defense argued that the lack of Worley’s DNA on some of the evidence meant there was reasonable doubt he kidnapped and murdered Sierah.
The jury found Worley guilty on all counts against him. He was sentenced to death and is on death row awaiting execution. His conviction was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court, but Worley is now exploring a federal appeal.
In 1996, Worley was questioned by police over the disappearance of Claudia Tinsley after her mother reported she last saw her daughter leaving in Worley’s car, retired Toledo police detective Rick Molnar said.
Molnar said that Worley told police he drove around for 45 minutes before dropping her off. Worley denied playing any role in Tinsley’s disappearance, something he recently reiterated to “20/20” in a prison letter. He has never been charged with any crime related to the case.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Joughin’s aunt, Tara Ice, founded Justice for Sierah, a non-profit organization dedicated to making the community safer from repeat offenders. Their advocacy resulted in the passage of Sierah’s Law – an Ohio statute that created a searchable violent criminal database.
“It’s just amazing that [Sierah] is continuing to make changes in this world,” said Cathy Shaffer, Sierah’s grandmother.
‘Barn of horrors’: Investigators recall clues that led to body of missing Ohio woman Sierah Joughin originally appeared on abcnews.go.com
Alex Grinch cites lack of film for wheel route issues vs. Utah
Alex Grinch cited a lack of “video” when talking about USC’s struggles in stopping Sione Vaki as a pass-catcher out of the backfield vs. Utah.
Specifically, Grinch was asked about the Trojans’ inability to stop Vaki on wheel routes. Vaki, who began the season as a defensive player but has transitioned to an offensive role, scored from a wheel route on Utah’s opening drive vs. the Trojans.
“Third play of the game, you’re trying to be aggressive. There’s no justification for doing it other than it’s a play that hasn’t shown up on video,” Grinch said. “We were playing the percentages … They catch you in a call and put some bigger bodies on the field and give them credit. That’s two plays in the ball game and you’re sick to your stomach when they happen.”
Here’s a replay of Vaki’s touchdown on the third play of the game:
WHAT A START 👏@Utah_Football takes an early lead over USC! pic.twitter.com/1h8HVNMlyK
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023
Vaki finished the game with 5 catches for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 34-32 road win for the Utes.
It’s worth noting that while Vaki’s role in Utah’s offense is relatively new, this particularly play has shown up before. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes overthrew Vaki on a similar concept the week prior against Cal.
It’s been a season full of struggles for Grinch and USC’s defense. The Trojans’ defense ranks 91st nationally in yards per play allowed. They still have to face two elite offenses in Oregon and Washington during the month of November as well.
USC will try to snap its two-game losing streak on Saturday vs. Cal.
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
By Blake Brittain
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – “ Too Small” – a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump that a California lawyer intended to slap on T-shirts – instead has become the center of another U.S. Supreme Court battle exploring the intersection of trademark law and free speech rights.
The justices are set to hear arguments on Wednesday in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s appeal of a lower court’s decision that reversed the agency’s denial of attorney Steve Elster’s 2018 trademark application for “Trump Too Small.” At issue is whether the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment free speech protections for criticism of public figures outweigh the agency’s concerns over Trump’s rights, as the lower court found.
The agency will try to convince the justices to uphold a 1946 federal law that bars trademarks featuring a person’s name without consent. President ‘s administration is seeking to protect Trump – the man he defeated in the 2020 U.S. election – from, in its view, having his name misappropriated in commerce. Trump is not personally involved in the case.
Elster has argued that a ruling favoring the government would give politicians improper control over speech about them. The agency, on the other hand, has said that trademarks like Elster’s could restrict the free speech of others on political matters by giving legal ownership of certain words to specific people.
Trademarks protect identifiers of sources of goods, like brand names, logos and advertising slogans.
The Supreme Court in recent years has struck down two trademark laws based on free speech concerns. It ruled in favor of Asian-American rock band The Slants in 2017 against a ban on trademarks that “disparage,” and in favor of artist against a prohibition on “immoral” or “scandalous” marks in a dispute over his “FUCT” brand in 2019.
Elster applied for the “Trump Too Small” trademark to use on T-shirts, inspired by an exchange between Trump and U.S. during a March 2016 Republican presidential candidate debate.
Trump earlier sought to denigrate Rubio by calling him “Little Marco.” Rubio responded at a campaign rally in Virginia that his rival had disproportionately small hands. Trump defended the size of his hands at the debate.
“Look at those hands. Are they small hands?” Trump asked. “If they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you, there’s no problem. I guarantee it.”
Elster told the Supreme Court that his trademark uses a double meaning to criticize Trump while expressing his views about “the smallness of Donald Trump’s overall approach to governing.” Trump was president at the time of Elster’s application.
The agency denied the application based on the 1946 law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit later reversed that decision.
‘I STUMP FOR TRUMP’
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing Biden’s administration, told the Supreme Court in a brief that the 1946 law differed from the two that the justices recently invalidated because it did not restrict speech based on an applicant’s viewpoint.
The trademark office said that the law is meant to prevent a person’s name from “being exploited for another’s commercial gain,” and has been used to reject trademarks with positive connotations (“Better With Biden,” “I Stump For Trump”) and neutral ones (“Obama Pajama,” “Royal Kate”) in addition to critical messages.
“To give Elster a (trademark) registration, I don’t think it really enhances in any way his right to speak,” said Jonathan Moskin, a partner at law firm Foley & Lardner who wrote a brief supporting the agency on behalf of the International Trademark Association, which represents various trademark owners. “He can put his slogan anywhere he wants – whether or not he gets a registration.”
Moskin also said that a Supreme Court trademark decision from June – in which the justices ruled in favor of Jack Daniel’s in a dispute over dog toys that parodied its famous whiskey bottles – may have “pulled back a little bit” from the Slants and Brunetti precedents.
Elster in a brief to the court wrote that the 1946 law “effectively precludes the registration of any mark that criticizes public figures – even as it allows them to register their own positive messages about themselves.” Elster noted that “Joe 2020” and “Hillary For America” were registered, but “No Joe in 2024” and “Hillary for Prison 2016” were rejected under the law.
Golden Gate University School of Law professor Samuel Ernst, who wrote a court brief supporting Elster, said a win for the government would create a “heckler’s veto” for politicians who want to prevent trademarks criticizing them. Ernst also said the law at issue does not further the overarching trademark law goal of preventing marketplace confusion.
“Nobody would be confused into believing that Donald Trump is selling T-shirts accusing him of being too small,” Ernst said.
(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)
