Police Find Suicide Note Left By Maine Mass Shooter

Law enforcement has found a suicide note left by the suspect in the Maine mass shooting, Robert Card, addressed to his son.

Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI surrounded Card’s home, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” multiple times. Explosions were also heard from within the home.

Suicide Note Found From Maine Mass Shooter

Robert Card is the man responsible for killing at least 18 people, and injuring several others, late Wednesday night. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is facing eight counts of murder, Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross said. Police say he is only facing eight counts for now because only eight victims have been identified. It is expected that more murder counts will come in the warrant as more victims are identified.

As the FBI raids the suspect’s home, a suicide note was found from Card, addressed to his son, per ABC News. It is unclear at this time what the note exactly said, and Card’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Authorities found the suspect’s white Subaru at a location in Lisbon, several miles southeast of Lewiston, where the shootings took place Wednesday night. They recovered a firearm from the vehicle, and are testing and tracing the gun to determine if it was involved in the shooting.

After locating the car, a massive manhunt was underway to locate the suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous. Around 5:30 p.m. EST, a video was shared to social media that showed the FBI standing outside of a home in Bowdoin, Maine, with their weapons pointed at the end of the road, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” several times.

Residents in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin have been asked to shelter in place.

On October 25 at approximately 6:56 p.m. ET, the Auburn communications center received a 911 call of a male shooting in the Sparetime Recreation Center, a bowling alley located in the town of Lewiston, Maine.

Then, around 7:08 p.m. ET, the communications center continued to receive multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside a local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille, in the same town of Lewiston.

A total of 18 people have died thus far — Seven people at the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley, eight people at the local Schemengees Bar and Grille, and three people who were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Several others are injured and remain at the hospital for care.

Maine Is Grieving From The Tragic Events

Following the tragic events, the Maine Governor spoke out, saying the entire town is grieving this unfortunate event. “This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” Mills said. “No city does — no state, no people.”

Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police also spoke out early Thursday to address the public. “A large law enforcement response from the multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was and what was happening,” he stated. “As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into.”

This is a developing story…