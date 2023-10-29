News
Police Find Suicide Note Left By Maine Mass Shooter
Law enforcement has found a suicide note left by the suspect in the Maine mass shooting, Robert Card, addressed to his son.
Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI surrounded Card’s home, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” multiple times. Explosions were also heard from within the home.
Suicide Note Found From Maine Mass Shooter
Robert Card is the man responsible for killing at least 18 people, and injuring several others, late Wednesday night. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is facing eight counts of murder, Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross said. Police say he is only facing eight counts for now because only eight victims have been identified. It is expected that more murder counts will come in the warrant as more victims are identified.
As the FBI raids the suspect’s home, a suicide note was found from Card, addressed to his son, per ABC News. It is unclear at this time what the note exactly said, and Card’s whereabouts are still unknown.
Authorities found the suspect’s white Subaru at a location in Lisbon, several miles southeast of Lewiston, where the shootings took place Wednesday night. They recovered a firearm from the vehicle, and are testing and tracing the gun to determine if it was involved in the shooting.
After locating the car, a massive manhunt was underway to locate the suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous. Around 5:30 p.m. EST, a video was shared to social media that showed the FBI standing outside of a home in Bowdoin, Maine, with their weapons pointed at the end of the road, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” several times.
Residents in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin have been asked to shelter in place.
On October 25 at approximately 6:56 p.m. ET, the Auburn communications center received a 911 call of a male shooting in the Sparetime Recreation Center, a bowling alley located in the town of Lewiston, Maine.
Then, around 7:08 p.m. ET, the communications center continued to receive multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside a local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille, in the same town of Lewiston.
A total of 18 people have died thus far — Seven people at the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley, eight people at the local Schemengees Bar and Grille, and three people who were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Several others are injured and remain at the hospital for care.
Maine Is Grieving From The Tragic Events
Following the tragic events, the Maine Governor spoke out, saying the entire town is grieving this unfortunate event. “This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” Mills said. “No city does — no state, no people.”
Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police also spoke out early Thursday to address the public. “A large law enforcement response from the multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was and what was happening,” he stated. “As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into.”
This is a developing story…
News
Three players, coach inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the big Florida-Georgia rivalry game kicks off Saturday afternoon in EverBank Stadium, legends from the rivalry’s past were honored.
“I’m still trying to figure out why I’m getting inducted,” former Georgia head coach Mark Richt said. “My record was 5-10 against the Gators so they must have felt sorry for me, but anyways I’m glad to be here.”
Richt joined Bulldogs wide receiver Terrence Edwards as well as Gators cornerback Joe Haden and running back Earnest Graham as the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Class. Now, there are 121 members inducted since it was created in 1995.
“It feels great like I said I feel like the stars are aligning this week getting inducted into the Florida-Georgia hall of fame,” Former Florida running back Earnest Graham said. “A game that there has been so many great players that have come through this game, so many great memorable match ups.”
During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Richt had a 145-51 record and was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005. He led the Bulldogs to two SEC Championships and 15 consecutive bowl games. The Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame induction is not the only legendary accolade coach Richt has been honored with. He is also a member of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, as well as earning the 2017 ACC Coach of the Year award and the 2017 Walter Camp Coach of the Year award.
“Honors are great, but especially as a coach it’s a reflection of all the people you worked with, all the players and coaches, and administration, and fan bases,” Richt said. “It truly does take everybody to win.”
Edwards was a Bulldogs wide receiver from 1999-2002. During his four-year tenure in Athens, he led the team in receiving. As a senior, Edwards broke records for most career receptions (204), single season receiving yards (1,004 in 2002), career receiving yards (3,093) and career touchdown receptions (30).
Haden made history as the first true freshman to start at cornerback. He started all 40 games for the Gators from 2007-2009. Haden totaled 218 total tackles, 157 solo, 34 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 3.5 sacks.
“Lost to Georgia one time in this rivalry my freshman year and they came out celebrated on the field and it was actually one of the most embarrassing moments of my football career and that’s why we came back and did our thing my sophomore year and also my junior year,” Haden said.
Graham is one of the best running backs to wear the Gators uniform. From 1998-2002 he set school records in 33 rushing touchdowns and 3,065 career rushing yards. His versatility extends to 3,468 all-purpose yards and nine career 100-yard rushing games, tying for fifth in school history.
“Just to think about those emotions that got through your body and be able to play in that game and be able to have a pivotal moment in that game, but to look back and see the history of it,” Graham said. “You gain a different appreciation for it is awesome.”
Reminiscing on their college playing days — playing in the Florida-Georgia rivalry was always a memorable moment.
“It’s special,” Haden said. “It’s special for your family. It’s special just looking out into the crowd when you see it split 50/50. There’s nothing like it. It’s not like just sprinkles of your fans everywhere. It’s like you look to your right that’s your fans. If you look to the left you don’t get any love. Nice atmosphere and it’s talented players.”
News
An Idaho woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago
SEATTLE (AP) — An Idaho woman is suing her one-time fertility doctor, saying he secretly used his own sperm to inseminate her 34 years ago — the latest in a string of such cases brought as at-home DNA sampling enables people to learn more about their ancestry.
Sharon Hayes, 67, of Hauser, Idaho, said in the lawsuit that she sought fertility care from Dr. David R. Claypool, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Spokane, Washington, in 1989 after she and her then-husband had been unable to conceive.
She wanted an anonymous donor, and, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court, Claypool informed her the donor would be selected based on traits she selected, such as hair and eye color, and that the donor would be screened for health or genetic issues. He charged $100 cash for each of several treatments, saying the money was for the college or medical students who were donating the sperm, the lawsuit said.
But last year, her 33-year-old daughter, Brianna Hayes, learned who her biological father was after submitting her DNA to the genetic testing and ancestry website 23andMe, Brianna Hayes told The Associated Press on Thursday.
“It’s been an identity crisis, for sure,” she said. “This was hidden from me my whole life. I felt traumatized for my mom, and the fact that I’m a product of his actions is off-putting.”
Hayes also learned something else: She had at least 16 other half-siblings in the area, she said. It was not immediately clear if any other women are pursuing legal claims against Claypool.
The AP was unable to reach Claypool through phone numbers listed for him. His lawyer, Drew Dalton, declined to comment in response to an emailed request, saying he had not had a chance to speak with his client.
Dalton told The Seattle Times, which first reported about the lawsuit Thursday, the matter had been in mediation. But the newspaper reported that Claypool claimed he had no knowledge of the allegations and didn’t know Sharon Hayes. He stopped practicing in 2005, he said.
“I know people are very happy,” Claypool said of his past patients. “But this is the first I’ve heard of anything in 40 years.”
A number of cases of “fertility fraud” have arisen as online DNA services have proliferated. Last year, a New York Times story said more than 50 U.S. fertility doctors had been accused of fraud related to donated sperm, and a Netflix documentary focused on an Indiana fertility specialist who secretly fathered at least 94 children while inseminating patients.
A Colorado jury awarded nearly $9 million to three families who accused a fertility doctor of using his own sperm to inseminate mothers who requested anonymous donors.
The claims in Sharon Hayes’ lawsuit include fraud, failure to obtain consent in violation of state medical malpractice law, and violation of state consumer protection law for “his scheme to charge cash for his own sperm, while he was representing it was a donor’s sperm,” said RJ Ermola, an attorney for Hayes.
Brianna Hayes said she has enjoyed getting to know her half-siblings, but she has never met Claypool. She initially sought genetic information to see if it would help explain health issues, including a childhood bout with leukemia — “conditions that do not run on my mom’s side of the family.”
She said her mother has struggled with the revelation: “She’s a puddle this morning,” she said. “She feels immense guilt for putting me in this situation. I told her, ‘This wasn’t you at all — you went through all the appropriate channels to do what you needed to do. You were just being a mom, wanting to be a loving mother.'”
News
Premier League club mull move for O’Riley – gossip
Brentford are considering a January bid for in-form Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. (Teamtalk), external
Celtic could do with a target man alternative to Kyogo for Champions League nights, says the club’s former striker Chris Sutton, who is concerned Oh Hyeon-gyu is not up to the job. (Daily Record), external
Read the rest of Saturday’s Scottish gossip.
