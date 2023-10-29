News
Premier League club mull move for O’Riley – gossip
Brentford are considering a January bid for in-form Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. (Teamtalk), external
Celtic could do with a target man alternative to Kyogo for Champions League nights, says the club’s former striker Chris Sutton, who is concerned Oh Hyeon-gyu is not up to the job. (Daily Record), external
‘Floridians Are Getting Absolutely Crushed’
Floridians are grappling with a severe insurance crisis exacerbated by policy decisions from the DeSantis administration, according to a recent report from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).
The union, which advocates for fairness, democracy and quality public education, found that homeowner insurance rates in the Sunshine State are nearly triple the national average.
“Floridians are getting absolutely crushed by insurance rate hikes,” an industry analyst said, pointing to an urgent need for reform.
With Florida having the highest home insurance rates in the country, the costs have led many residents to forego insurance altogether, putting vulnerable communities at even higher risk — especially given Florida’s susceptibility to hurricanes and other severe weather events linked to climate change.
Tracy, a community liaison specialist at Miami-Dade County public schools, serves as an unfortunate example of the crisis and the dangerous risk homeowners assume when they opt to go without insurance. Unable to afford the steep premiums, she discontinued her home insurance and later lost her home to a fire.
“Our governor needs to know that the cost of living we had three years ago is not what we have now,” Tracy said. “For a middle-class person to live effectively, the cost of living has to be lower to live a life and not just live paycheck to paycheck.”
While it may be tempting to save money through self-insurance or taking risks without coverage, in a state like Florida that frequently faces hurricanes and severe weather, it’s a gamble. Even those who wish to maintain insurance coverage find obstacles in their path. Some insurance companies have stopped writing new policies in disaster-prone states like Florida and California, adding another layer of difficulty for homeowners. Insurers are raising prices or reducing coverage as weather events tied to climate change proliferate, introducing a new economic calculus for homeowners and potential buyers.
The DeSantis administration has not been a passive actor in this saga. In January, insurance prices were projected to rise by an average of 40% this year under its watch. Policy measures include the creation of a $2 billion taxpayer-funded reinsurance fund, a step usually undertaken by insurance companies in the open market.
In addition, Floridians have also lost the ability to recover attorney fees when suing nonpaying insurers, further tilting the scales against homeowners.
The role of political contributions raises some eyebrows. It’s been reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his associated political committee have received nearly $4 million from insurance industry stakeholders, according to the AFT. This figure balloons to nearly $10 million when contributions to the Republican Party of Florida are accounted for. The alignment between these donations and policies that seemingly favor insurers over homeowners has led many to question the motivations behind the administration’s actions.
Florida’s insurance woes stand in contrast to states like Louisiana and Alabama, which boast better-regulated insurance markets and homeowner-friendly policies. For example, Alabama offers incentives for homeowners to make their properties more resistant to wind damage, effectively lowering insurance premiums.
These strategies present viable models for Florida, a state where the escalating costs of insurance are forcing some residents to either leave or go without coverage, contributing to a rise in foreclosures and exacerbating the state’s existing housing crisis.
Maclachlan: MacLachlan farming empire undergoes historic split after 135 years
In a newsletter addressed to their staff, which was shared internally in July and recently made public, the MacLachlan family revealed that brothers Jock and Callum would be departing the family business. Their departure is a strategic maneuver involving the rationalization of Jumbuck Pastoral and aligns with long-term succession planning within the family.
The MacLachlan brothers officially left the company at the end of September, concluding their illustrious tenure at one of the country’s leading producers of beef and sheep. Their departure has resulted in the partitioning of Jumbuck Pastoral’s colossal 5.2 million-hectare empire, a property portfolio larger than the entire Netherlands and valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The empire will be shared between the two brothers and their father, Hugh MacLachlan.
Jock MacLachlan will assume control of the 58,680-hectare McCoys Well station located in South Australia and the 505,857-hectare Derby Station in Western Australia. In contrast, his brother Callum will take charge of one of the family’s most iconic assets, the 1.2 million-hectare Wave Hill Station in the Northern Territory, which was jointly purchased by Jumbuck in collaboration with the wealthy Wilson family for $104 million in 2021. Callum will also manage the 541,400-hectare Killarney Station.
The MacLachlan family’s remaining properties, including Blina Station in Western Australia, Bulgunnia Station, Commonwealth Hill in South Australia, and Gunbar Station in New South Wales, will be retained by their father, Hugh MacLachlan, who serves as the chairman of Jumbuck Pastoral, and their sisters, Airlie MacLachlan, Islay McKenzie, and Brooke Yates.
Earlier this year, the MacLachlan family made headlines when Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group acquired Jumbuck’s 1 million-hectare Rawlinna Station in Western Australia, solidifying its status as the country’s largest sheep property.
“Planning for family succession, most regrettably, sees my sons Jock and Callum departing the Jumbuck family in September,” commented Hugh MacLachlan. “As joint managing directors, they have served Jumbuck for a very long period of time, with distinction. It is their enterprise and financial expertise, and theirs alone, that expanded Jumbuck interests into the Victoria River district of the Northern Territory,” he added. “In the meantime, Jumbuck will carry on as before with my daughters Airlie, Islay, and Brooke as directors taking more active roles where they can.”
Before this significant reorganization, Jumbuck Pastoral ranked as the third-largest landowner in the nation, trailing behind Crown Point Pastoral Company, owned by graziers Donny and Colleen Costello and their partner, former horse-racing trainer Viv Oldfield, and ASX-listed Australian Agricultural Company. Crown Point further expanded its cattle station empire to more than 9.2 million hectares in September of last year with the acquisition of Mount Doreen Station in the Northern Territory for approximately $70 million. Australian Agricultural Company holds an impressive 6.6 million hectares of cattle stations.
Gina Rinehart, the billionaire owner of Hancock Prospecting, formerly the nation’s largest landowner, has been divesting her vast cattle station holdings, selling over $500 million in properties to shift her focus to higher-value Wagyu beef farming.
The MacLachlan family’s decision to divide their extensive farming empire marks a turning point in the Australian agricultural landscape, reshaping the hierarchy of the country’s largest landowners and opening a new chapter in the storied history of Jumbuck Pastoral.
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The wife of a former Alaska Airlines pilot who prosecutors say tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight while riding in the cockpit jump seat said Thursday she knew her husband was struggling with depression but that she was in a state of shock over his arrest.
“This is not my Joe,” Sarah Stretch told reporters after attending her husband ‘s first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon.
“He never would’ve done that. He never would’ve knowingly done any of that,” she added, her voice quivering. “That is not the man that I married.”
Ethan Levi, a defense attorney for Emerson, said that Emerson was not suicidal or homicidal while on board the Horizon Air flight. “There was no intention to harm himself or other people,” he said.
Levi added that Emerson wanted to thank the flight crew for their “timely and heroic actions.”
State and federal prosecutors accused Emerson of trying to engage an emergency fire suppression system while riding in the cockpit jump seat as an off-duty pilot on Horizon Air flight 2059 from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Sunday. After a brief struggle with the pilots, he left the cockpit and was placed in wrist restraints in the back of the plane, according to court documents.
The plane was diverted to Portland, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.
Emerson has pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder. Federal prosecutors meanwhile charged Emerson with interfering with a flight crew, which can carry up to 20 years in prison.
In charging documents, police said Emerson told them he’d had a nervous breakdown, had been struggling with depression and hadn’t slept for 40 hours.
Emerson was cited in charging documents as saying a friend had recently passed away. His defense attorney Levi clarified Thursday that his friend, who was a best man at his wedding, actually passed away about six years ago.
Emerson also said he had taken psychedelic mushrooms for the first time about 48 hours earlier. The pilots and others who encountered Emerson said he did not appear intoxicated, according to court documents.
The FBI affidavit said Emerson, who as an off-duty pilot was authorized to ride in the cockpit’s jump seat, made casual conversation with the captain and first officer when the plane was between Astoria, Oregon, and Portland, before trying to grab two red handles that would have activated the plane’s fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines.
After what the flight crew described as a struggle lasting only about 30 seconds, Emerson left the cockpit, the FBI said.
Flight attendants placed Emerson in wrist restraints and seated him in the rear of the aircraft, but as the plane descended, he tried to grab the handle of an emergency exit, according to the document. A flight attendant stopped him by placing her hands on top of his, it said.
Alaska Airlines said Tuesday that Emerson had been relieved of all duties. He last piloted a flight on Oct. 19, the airline said, three days before the Horizon Air episode.
Emerson joined Horizon as a first officer or co-pilot in 2001. In 2012, he went to work at Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska in 2016. Emerson was promoted to captain in 2019.
The averted disaster has renewed attention on the mental fitness of those allowed in the cockpit.
Alaska Airlines said Emerson met all requirements for medical exams “and at no point were his certifications denied, suspended or revoked.”
Emerson was to remain in custody.
Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
