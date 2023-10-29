News
Premier League LIVE: Man Utd vs Man City, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, West Ham vs Everton, Aston Villa vs Luton score, commentary & updates – Live
The $0 hack that makes ordinary store-bought frosting taste homemade
Similar to hacks that can level up a boxed cake mix, TikToker Dallasknows (@dallasknows) has a hack for helping store-bought frosting taste more like a homemade creation.
“Just a reminder that when you frost a cake you’re supposed to whip the icing first,” @dallasknows describes in a TikTok that’s been viewed 9.6 million times.
Not only does whipping the icing make it taste better, the video claims, but it also “literally makes double” the amount.
“You’re telling me that I’m not supposed to eat it directly out or the jar with a spoon,” laughed @marie_lblanc.
Better Homes and Gardens tested whipping store-bought frosting and confirmed that the process really does increase the quantity due to “beating air into the frosting.”
Simply stirring canned frosting may also help spread it more easily. For instance, while a can of Duncan Hines buttercream frosting on Amazon does not specify that whipping is recommended before frosting, it does instruct users to stir frosting before using it and cautions that cold frosting especially will be hard to spread.
Does whipped frosting taste better?
Not everyone who watched the video felt the hack would result in tastier frosting.
“I’m sure it’s easier to spread, but I hate whipped frosting. It doesn’t taste right to me,” said @rdngisfndmntl.
However, @dallasknows was quick to point out that hand-whipped frosting is much different than buying store-bought whipped frosting.
“The store-bought whipped frosting has additional preservatives to keep it light and not allow it to fall flat on the shelf. not a fan of that either,” @dallasknows replied.
Whipping store-bought frosting to increase its volume can also help anyone who is decorating a cake or cupcakes with multiple colors. For instance, Kedia (@cake_tips) demonstrates how one can of frosting can be whipped and separated to be dyed with different colors and even flavors to decorate with.
And when a few commenters countered that whipping store-bought frosting sounds like just as much work as making homemade icing, @dallasknows points out one key reason to choose store-bought over homemade — it’s cheaper.
But no matter how tasty whipped frosting may be — or how helpful the results — several commenters admitted that this is one hack they will definitely be skipping.
“If I am buying store bought frosting there is a reason. Putting in a bowl and whipping it ain’t gonna happen,” @_sure_jan confessed.
“I warm it up in the microwave, it goes shiny like on a Sachertorte and everyone thinks it’s homemade,” added @brightheartraccoonkit for a different twist.
Preview: FC Twente vs. Feyenoord – prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Eredivisie clash between FC Twente and Feyenoord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.
FC Twente and champions Feyenoord, two of the strongest clubs in the early stages of the Eredivisie, meet at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday.
Just one point and one place separate the two sides in the table heading into the weekend, with Twente fourth and Feyenoord third having extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 4-0 win over Vitesse in their last league outing.
Match preview
© Reuters
FC Twente go into Sunday’s match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Heracles last weekend, which saw their winning streak of three games without conceding a goal come to an end.
After three straight wins against Vitesse, Heerenveen and Fortuna Sittard, they are in the race for a top-four finish in the Eredivisie, as a win would see them pass Feyenoord, who are just one point ahead of Twente in third place.
The Heracles draw was only the second time this season that Twente had dropped points, having also lost 1-0 away to RKC Waalwijk over a month ago – still the only game in which they failed to score.
Additionally, Twente are one of only five teams still unbeaten at home this Eredivisie season, with four wins from four games and only two goals conceded.
Although Joseph Oosting‘s side are well behind current leaders PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord in terms of goals scored, they have not gone without netting in four home games.
© Reuters
Feyenoord, on the other hand, will have nothing but positive emotions ahead of Sunday’s game, having clinched their second Champions League group win with a 3-1 victory over Lazio in midweek to take top spot in the group.
In the league, the record is even more impressive with seven wins and two draws in the first quarter of the season.
Last weekend’s 4-0 win over Vitesse was Feyenoord’s seventh consecutive victory in the Eredivisie – an outstanding run in which they scored four or more goals in five of their seven matches.
With three wins, one draw and a total of 13 goals scored, the team have been equally successful in home and away matches, which indicates a consistent level of performance in all departments.
A win on Sunday would put Feyenoord four points clear of FC Twente in the table and could close the gap on the so-far perfect PSV Eindhoven, while also potentially leapfrogging AZ Alkmaar into second, if the top two fail to win at the weekend.
FC Twente Eredivisie form:
Feyenoord Eredivisie form:
Feyenoord form (all competitions):
Team News
© Reuters
FC Twente go into this match with some injury concerns, as there are question marks over the use of Michel Vlap, Naci Unuvar, Max Bruns and Joshua Brenet.
Vlap last played in the 3-0 win over Fortuna Sittard, but had to sit out the last game against Heracles, where Mitchell Van Bergen took his place on the left wing. He would be a possible option for the starting XI if Vlap is out.
In the final third, Sem Steijn has been one of the most important players for Twente this season – the attacking midfielder leads the club with five goals, making him the fourth-highest scorer in the competition.
Yankuba Minteh and Gernot Trauner are the only players missing for the Dutch champions prior to the game on Sunday.
Centre back Trauner had last played in the 3-2 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid, but had to be substituted off due to injury. Since then, Lutsharel Geertruida has been his replacement in defence and scored a goal in the 4-0 win against Vitesse.
Santiago Gimenez is Feyenoord’s most lethal player with 13 goals, including netting the opening goal four times, making him the top scorer in the 2023-24 Eredivisie season so far.
FC Twente possible starting lineup:
Unnerstall; Sampsted, Hilgers, Propper, Regeer; Kjolo, Sadilek, Rots, Steijn, van Bergen; Ugalde
Feyenoord possible starting lineup:
Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber, Stengs; Paixao, Minteh, Gimenez
We say: FC Twente 1-2 Feyenoord
Feyenoord are the team with the most goals in the Eredivisie this season and are virtually unstoppable with Gimenez leading the line.
On the other hand, FC Twente have only conceded two goals at home and certainly have the defensive quality to keep the visitors as quiet as possible, but the task will be incredibly difficult.
Refreshed Porsche 911 revealed in spy photos with very little camo, restyled front and rear
If these spy shots are any indication, Porsche is getting rather close to revealing its refresh for this generation of 911. Presumably, this will be referred to as the 992.2 generation of 911, and the car we’re looking at now appears to be equipped with Porsche’s optional Aero Kit.
The level of camouflage on this test car is also reduced compared to the last set of 911 spy shots we got to examine. Its front bumper is showing off a new vent design without any shrouding in place to conceal it. We’ll need to wait for proper information, but it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that those vertical slats are active, allowing them to open and close as necessary to allow airflow. The central part of the front grille is open and revealing its shape now, too, and we get to take a peek at the flanking directional openings on either side of the central grille, too. And finally, take a gander at those new lights that now directly integrate the turn signals within the main headlight assembly.
Turn your attention rearward for a good look at the new rear bumper and exhaust outlet. The model designation and taillight are still shrouded by camo, but below that you can see a rear bumper with more pronounced corners and a unique lower portion. The black plastic surround for the exhaust is all new, and this particular tester has its tips pushed to the middle. Compared to the current 911, the exhaust exit is much more centrally located, though still not a direct central exit like the GT3 models. That Aero Kit makes itself known via the extra aggressive front splitter, but it’s most obvious in the rear with the tall rear wing.
We hope to see the completely undisguised refreshed 911 soon where all of its new secrets will be revealed.
