News
RV City builds surprising bonds between rival Florida-Georgia fans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During the week leading up to the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville, RV City is the place to be.
The annual days-long tailgating tradition has had some fans coming back for at least a decade. And it’s brewed some unlikely friendships between rivala.
Gene and Rendi Carter said they meet with a group of seven families away from RV City throughout the year.
And like their own household — the Carters’ group has divided loyalties.
Gene Carter has been a Gators fan since 1992, and his wife, Rendi, is a University of Georgia alum with two degrees.
“It does not come between us, but it is definitely a good time,” Rendi Carter said.
Everyone in their group looks forward to Florida-Georgia week — cheering on their respective teams in close quarters.
“The camaraderie. The people. The festivities. Friends coming in from all over to have a good time,” Gene Carter said.
It’s a similar story for die-hard Georgia fan Lisa Freeman, who also gathers with friends from RV City in between Florida-Georgia games.
“We will have a big weekend or a long weekend at one of our houses no matter where it is,” Freeman said. “We all have been to each other’s place and just watch TV and socialize. Celebrate special events. It is just like a big family.”
Freeman said no matter which spot she’s claimed over the last 12 years at RV City, she’s sure to leave with friends — both ‘Dawgs and Gators.
“It is fantastic because it is not like they are Florida fans, and we are Georgia fans,” Freeman said. “We are just all people, and we love each other.”
And they stay friends no matter the final result on the scoreboard.
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX – All rights reserved.
News
Iraqi cleric al-Sadr demands closure of U.S. embassy over Israel ties
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on the Iraqi government and lawmakers on Friday to close the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in response to Washington’s “unfettered support” for Israel.
“If the government and parliament do not abide by this demand, we will go for further actions which we will later announce,” the statement said.
The populist leader counts millions of Iraqis among his followers and has shown in the past he can stir up gatherings by hundreds of thousands of supporters, mostly working-class Shi’ite Muslims, if he wishes to exert political pressure.
Sadr has opposed Iranian influence in Iraq, setting him apart from other Shi’ite leaders who have close ties to Tehran. He has also opposed the U.S. and called for the departure of the last remaining U.S. troops in Iraq.
In June, his followers stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in connection with the burning of a Koran in Sweden. The demonstration was called by Sadr’s supporters.
Last year, he commanded his followers to storm Baghdad’s heavily secured Green Zone – which houses government buildings and embassies – and occupy parliament.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadallah in Dubai; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Amina Ismail; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
News
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.
Reigning Argentine champions Boca Juniors look to steady their ship in the second phase of Liga Profesional Argentina as they prepare to face Estudiantes at home.
After finishing at the summit last season, Boca Juniors rounded up the First Phase of Argentina’s premier division in the seventh and have faltered in the second phase as well as they sit in the 10th spot in Group B. With just four games left before the curtains are drawn on the season, the Argentine heavyweights would be vying to sneak up the ladder with multiple wins. Group B of Liga Profesional Argentina is tightly packed with just five points separating Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba who are in the fourth spot. The Xeneize have lost just two games played in their own backyard as they once again prepare to put on a show in front of their own faithful.
Riding on a similar boat as their rivals, Estudiantes are also looking to steady their season after just accumulating nine points from their opening 10 encounters. The visitors have garnered just seven points from their previous five games and have a daunting task ahead of them.
The two sides will also face each other in the Copa Argentina semi-final but the two managers will be focussed on ending their respective domestic campaigns in the best possible way.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes kick-off time
Boca Juniors will host Estudiantes at the Estadio Alberto José Armando with the two sides scheduled to kick start the game at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes online – TV channels & live streams
The match will be available for the viewers to watch on Paramount+, Fanatiz. fuboTV, and ViX+.
Team news & squads
Boca Juniors team news
Boca Juniors will once again miss the services of Argentine defender Nicolas Figal. The former Inter Miami defender is suffering from a muscular problem and will be a long-term absentee for his side. Left winger Exequiel Zeballos is another name who’s out injured after suffering from a cruciate ligament tear. Zeballos is set to return to training in January of next year.
Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will once again feature on the bench as the Uruguayan has found it difficult to score in Argentina with just a single goal to his name this season.
Boca Juniors Predicted XI: Romero; Anselmino, Roncaglia, Valentini; Weigandt, Saralegui, Campuzano, Sarachhi; Briasco, Benedetto, Janson.
Estudiantes team news
Estudiantes’ centre-back duo of Luciano Lollo and Federico Fernandez will miss the clash against Boca Juniors with the former suffering from Pubalgia while the latter recovering from a muscular problem.
Fernandez is scheduled to return to the camp next week while Lollo will feature with the side in the early weeks of December.
Pablo Piatti is another absentee for the visitors as he’s nursing a cruciate ligament tear and will return to action next month itself.
Estudiantes Predicted XI: Andujar; Godoy, Nunez, Romero, Benedetti; Ascacibar, Rodriguez; Zuqui, Rollheiser, Sosa, Boselli.
Head-to-Head Record
In the previous five games between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, the former has emerged victorious on three occasions while the latter have won just twice.
Useful links
News
China’s chief epidemiologist who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
BANGKOK (AP) — Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive the country’s strict zero-COVID measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes, died on Friday. He was 60.
An announcement from China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention about Wu’s death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed.”
Wu’s health had been poor. He disappeared out of the public eye for months last year while battling cancer.
Wu, who earned his master’s and doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, had spent much of his early career working on HIV/Aids prevention in China.
Wu was instrumental in developing China’s flagship policy in the HIV epidemic among intravenous drug users, according to his biography on the UCLA website. In recognition of this work, he was awarded the 2005 International Rolleston Award. Later, he was also awarded a UNAIDS Gold Medal in 2008 for his overall work.
Yet, as China battled the COVID-19 virus, Wu came to be criticized by some for his choice to publicly voice support for the country’s strict virus control measures even as the weaknesses of the strategy became more pronounced.
“Dynamic zero-COVID is appropriate for China’s reality, and is the best choice to control our country’s current COVID situation,” he said in April 2022, during the height of Shanghai’s lockdown.
The strategy bought China time in the early days of the pandemic, but by 2022, as the virus became more and more easily spread, it showed signs of strain.
The mega city of Shanghai was unprepared for a lockdown and its residents scrambled for groceries and basic necessities, while many also found it hard to access urgent medical services as people were barred from leaving their homes or even entering hospitals. Many were also angry about a key aspect of virus controls, which involved mass field hospitals where people who tested positive were forced to go to by public health workers.
In private, Wu disagreed with the excesses of the zero-COVID strategy, but felt powerless to go against it.
As zero-COVID got unsustainable in the fall of 2022, he wrote an internal report urging the government to avoid excessive measures. But in public press conferences throughout the past few years, he voiced the official line.
Wu visibly aged during the virus fight. He was pictured in 2020 with mostly black hair; by 2022, his locks had gone entirely gray.
The news of Wu’s death came just hours after the death of former Premier Li Keqiang was announced. Li was the country’s No. 2 leader during the pandemic.
___
AP writer Dake Kang contributed to this report from Shenzhen, China.
RV City builds surprising bonds between rival Florida-Georgia fans
Iraqi cleric al-Sadr demands closure of U.S. embassy over Israel ties
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
China’s chief epidemiologist who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Lessons in Vanderbilt Football: Georgia
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle
PHOTOS: Rock Chalk Homecoming Block Party | News, Sports, Jobs
Investigators recall clues that led to body of missing Ohio woman Sierah Joughin
Alex Grinch cites lack of film for wheel route issues vs. Utah
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
A delivery driver who shot a YouTuber who was pranking him said it was justifiable self-defense — and a jury agreed
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
Real estate guru Grant Cardone says too many Americans are chasing after the dream of homeownership. Here’s what he thinks you should do instead
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Interesting Articles
RV City builds surprising bonds between rival Florida-Georgia fans
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Iraqi cleric al-Sadr demands closure of U.S. embassy over Israel ties
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
China’s chief epidemiologist who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Lessons in Vanderbilt Football: Georgia
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
A 73-year-old Arizona woman told Dave Ramsey she has student loans and no savings — 5 retirement catch-up tactics that don’t sacrifice your lifestyle
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
PHOTOS: Rock Chalk Homecoming Block Party | News, Sports, Jobs
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Investigators recall clues that led to body of missing Ohio woman Sierah Joughin
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Alex Grinch cites lack of film for wheel route issues vs. Utah
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Trump Too Small’ T-shirt slogan turns into US Supreme Court battle
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News5 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News5 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News1 day ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News4 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News1 day ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education3 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
News5 days ago
A woman who’s lived on cruise ships for over 10 years shared 2 things she’s not allowed to do on board