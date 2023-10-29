News
Taiwo Awoniyi interview: LFC connection, Forest at Anfield and more
Awoniyi arrived at Liverpool in August 2015 having impressed for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where he played alongside the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.
Work permit issues meant he would spend the majority of the next six years away from Merseyside, however. He was loaned to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron (twice), Gent, Mainz and, finally, to Union Berlin, whom he joined on a permanent basis in 2021.
After scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances there in the 2021-22 campaign, he then moved to Forest, fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League.
His 11 goals last season – including a winner against the Reds at the City Ground – helped to ensure Cooper’s side avoided relegation.
“For me, going through all those clubs and all those stages, it was all with the aim of one day being back in the Premier League,” Awoniyi says. “I think in the end it was worth it, but I can say it was a tough journey.
“Liverpool, I always say, is a family club. You develop as a person as well as a footballer, and I give so much credit to Liverpool for the way they looked after me, all the time I was away. I’m forever grateful for that.
“It was an important period, really good for me, and it was a big reason I was able to develop into the player and the person I have.”
Awoniyi speaks glowingly of his experiences with Jürgen Klopp. He remembers the pre-season of 2021, when he spent a few days training with Liverpool’s senior squad at their camp in Austria, and being struck by what he saw.
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is intensifying efforts to transport migrants out of the city as its shelter system reaches capacity, setting up a dedicated office to provide asylum-seekers with free, one-way tickets to anywhere in the world.
City Hall confirmed the establishment of a new “reticketing center” in Manhattan as its latest bid to ease pressure on its shelters and finances following the arrival of more than 130,000 asylum-seekers since last year.
Mayor , a Democrat, has described the situation as a crisis and has begun to warn that shelters are so full that migrants will soon be forced onto the street as winter approaches.
“I cannot say this enough. You know, we are out of the room,” he told reporters this week. “And it’s not ‘if’ people will be sleeping on the streets, it’s when. We are at full capacity.”
The city’s plan to offer migrants transportation builds upon previous efforts to send the asylum-seekers elsewhere, though the establishment of the dedicated reticketing center marks a renewed emphasis on the strategy.
The city has stressed that the offer for travel is voluntary.
The mayor’s office has recently limited adult migrants to 30 days in city shelters and 60 days for migrant families with children. Migrants, most of whom arrive without the legal ability to work, can reapply for housing if they are unable to find a new place to live.
A spokeswoman for Adams said about 20,000 people have received either 30- or 60-day notices. Less than 20% of people who have exceeded the limits are still in city shelters, she said. City Hall officials have said such statistics are proof that their policies are promoting migrants to find alternate housing.
Adams is also seeking seeking to suspend a unique legal agreement that requires New York City to provide emergency housing to homeless people. No other major U.S. city has such a requirement, and the mayor’s office has argued in court that the mandate was never meant to apply to an influx of migrants. A judge this month directed the city to enter mediation discussions with homeless advocacy groups to find a solution.
The mayor’s office said it has rushed to set up more than 200 emergency shelters to house migrants, including renting space in hotels and erecting large-scale facilities. More than 65,000 migrants are in city shelters.
Adams said he expects the influx to cost about $12 billion over the next three years.
Premier League LIVE: Man Utd vs Man City, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, West Ham vs Everton, Aston Villa vs Luton score, commentary & updates – Live
The $0 hack that makes ordinary store-bought frosting taste homemade
Similar to hacks that can level up a boxed cake mix, TikToker Dallasknows (@dallasknows) has a hack for helping store-bought frosting taste more like a homemade creation.
“Just a reminder that when you frost a cake you’re supposed to whip the icing first,” @dallasknows describes in a TikTok that’s been viewed 9.6 million times.
Not only does whipping the icing make it taste better, the video claims, but it also “literally makes double” the amount.
“You’re telling me that I’m not supposed to eat it directly out or the jar with a spoon,” laughed @marie_lblanc.
Better Homes and Gardens tested whipping store-bought frosting and confirmed that the process really does increase the quantity due to “beating air into the frosting.”
Simply stirring canned frosting may also help spread it more easily. For instance, while a can of Duncan Hines buttercream frosting on Amazon does not specify that whipping is recommended before frosting, it does instruct users to stir frosting before using it and cautions that cold frosting especially will be hard to spread.
Does whipped frosting taste better?
Not everyone who watched the video felt the hack would result in tastier frosting.
“I’m sure it’s easier to spread, but I hate whipped frosting. It doesn’t taste right to me,” said @rdngisfndmntl.
However, @dallasknows was quick to point out that hand-whipped frosting is much different than buying store-bought whipped frosting.
“The store-bought whipped frosting has additional preservatives to keep it light and not allow it to fall flat on the shelf. not a fan of that either,” @dallasknows replied.
Whipping store-bought frosting to increase its volume can also help anyone who is decorating a cake or cupcakes with multiple colors. For instance, Kedia (@cake_tips) demonstrates how one can of frosting can be whipped and separated to be dyed with different colors and even flavors to decorate with.
And when a few commenters countered that whipping store-bought frosting sounds like just as much work as making homemade icing, @dallasknows points out one key reason to choose store-bought over homemade — it’s cheaper.
But no matter how tasty whipped frosting may be — or how helpful the results — several commenters admitted that this is one hack they will definitely be skipping.
“If I am buying store bought frosting there is a reason. Putting in a bowl and whipping it ain’t gonna happen,” @_sure_jan confessed.
“I warm it up in the microwave, it goes shiny like on a Sachertorte and everyone thinks it’s homemade,” added @brightheartraccoonkit for a different twist.
