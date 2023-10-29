Awoniyi arrived at Liverpool in August 2015 having impressed for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup in New Zealand, where he played alongside the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Work permit issues meant he would spend the majority of the next six years away from Merseyside, however. He was loaned to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron (twice), Gent, Mainz and, finally, to Union Berlin, whom he joined on a permanent basis in 2021.

After scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances there in the 2021-22 campaign, he then moved to Forest, fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League.

His 11 goals last season – including a winner against the Reds at the City Ground – helped to ensure Cooper’s side avoided relegation.

“For me, going through all those clubs and all those stages, it was all with the aim of one day being back in the Premier League,” Awoniyi says. “I think in the end it was worth it, but I can say it was a tough journey.

“Liverpool, I always say, is a family club. You develop as a person as well as a footballer, and I give so much credit to Liverpool for the way they looked after me, all the time I was away. I’m forever grateful for that.

“It was an important period, really good for me, and it was a big reason I was able to develop into the player and the person I have.”

Awoniyi speaks glowingly of his experiences with Jürgen Klopp. He remembers the pre-season of 2021, when he spent a few days training with Liverpool’s senior squad at their camp in Austria, and being struck by what he saw.