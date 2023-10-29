News
The sudden death of China’s former No. 2 leader Li Keqiang has shocked many
HONG KONG (AP) — The sudden death of China’s former second-ranking leader, Li Keqiang, has shocked many people in the country, with tributes offered up to the ex-official who promised market-oriented reforms but was politically sidelined.
Li, who died early Friday of a heart attack, was China’s top economic official for a decade, helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising political, economic and military tensions with the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Li was extolled as an excellent (Communist Party of China) member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in its brief obituary.
Li was known for his advocacy of private business but lost much of his influence as President accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services in aid of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”
A hashtag related to his death on the Chinese social media platform Weibo drew over 1 billion views in just a few hours. On posts about Li, the “like” button was turned into a daisy — a common flower for funerals in China, and many users commented “rest in peace.” Others called his death a loss and said Li worked hard and contributed greatly to China.
The Chinese government, however, had little to say immediately about Li. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asked reporters to refer to information from official news agency Xinhua and the obituary released later.
“We deeply mourn over the tragic passing of Comrade Li Keqiang due to a sudden heart attack,” she said.
Beijing resident Xia Fan, 20, said she was saddened by the death of Li, whom she called “a really conscientious and responsible premier.” She said her mind was blank when she first heard about the news.
“He really accompanied the growth of our generation, that’s how it feels in my heart,” she said.
Designer Chen Hui said Li contributed greatly to China’s development. “If I were to talk about it, it’s impossible to finish it in one day. It’s a pity,” Chen said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences on the passing of Li, said Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson.
Nicholas Burns, U.S. ambassador to China, also extended his condolences to Li’s family, the Chinese government and the Chinese people in both English and Chinese on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Japan’s embassy in China expressed its condolences on Weibo. It said Li had visited Japan in 2018 and he played an importance role in the relations of both countries.
Li, an English-speaking economist, was from a generation of politicians schooled during a time of greater openness to liberal Western ideas. Introduced to politics during the chaotic 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, he made it into prestigious Peking University, where he studied law and economics, on his own merits rather than through political connections.
Li had been seen as former Communist Party leader Hu Jintao’s preferred successor as president about a decade ago. But the need to balance party factions prompted the leadership to choose Xi, the son of a former vice premier and party elder, as the consensus candidate.
The two never formed anything like the partnership that characterized Hu’s relationship with his premier, Wen Jiabao — or Mao Zedong’s with the redoubtable Zhou Enlai — although Li and Xi never openly disagreed over fundamentals.
Last October, Li was dropped from the Standing Committee at a party congress despite being more than two years below the informal retirement age of 70. He stepped down in March and was succeeded by , a crony of Xi’s from his days in provincial government. His departure marked a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer China’s economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to Xi.
___
Associated Press journalist Simina Mistreanu in Beijing contributed to this report.
Where does Keith Henderson & Tim Worley rank among UGA football duos?
In sports, we always flash back to a time when there was a singular moment that remains unforgettable. You always enjoy relive those memorable plays and games — precious memories, how they linger.
While there have been some down times in the Georgia-Florida rivalry, from the UGA perspective, there have been highlights that will warm our hearts as long as the world turns.
Such as November 9, 1985, when the Florida Gators were ranked No. 1 in the country but were outclassed by the Bulldogs, 24-3. Doing the damage for the Dawgs, for the most part, were the performances of running backs Keith Henderson and Tim Worley.
If you are the number one team in the country and you can’t score a single touchdown, you know you have had an off day that is unsurpassed. The Gators couldn’t do anything on offense and they couldn’t stop Henderson and Worley.
All they did was pound the Florida defense relentlessly, scoring three touchdowns. Henderson rushed for scoring jaunts of 76 and 32 yards, while Worley dashed 89 yards to tie the school record for scoring distance.
The Bulldogs only threw for 31 passing yards, allowing the two running backs to accumulate yards in gulps that led their team to victory in the old Gator Bowl.
At that time, Florida had never won the SEC title, and many fans in orange and blue, prior to that game, felt that their time had come. However, they had to wait another six years before winning the conference championship.
Worley was a slashing runner who had rare quickness. At the snap of the ball, he was running at full speed in only a couple of steps. Henderson and Glynn Harrison were the two “prettiest” runners I have ever seen, prettiest meaning their broken-field running style.
They seemed to run in slow motion and could follow their blockers with movements that was poetry in motion. One of the most electrifying and dazzling runs came in Jacksonville when Harrison rushed for a long-distance score, but a motion penalty nullified the run. Talk about bad luck! What a bummer.
When Matt Brinkley, president of the Athens Touchdown Club, invited Henderson and Worley to honor them at a recent meeting, the membership watched Henderson and Worley run again with highlights assembled by Mark Maxwell. I began to think about other tandem running backs in the past.
Who was the best? You start with Frank Sinkwich and Charley Trippi who would likely get the votes of ole timers and historians along the way. Sinkwich won the Heisman in 1942 and Trippi should have won it in 1946, but he did win the Maxwell Award his last year at Georgia.
The Maxwell goes to the best player in the country also, but that award never got the attention the Heisman gets.
“There is no question that the voters, most of them hailing from the East, had a plan to give the Heisman to Doc Blanchard of Army one year and then Glenn Davis the next,” the late Jesse Outlar, sports editor of the Atlanta Constitution once said. He was right as it turned out. Blanchard won the Heisman in 1945 and Davis in 1946.
The record shows Trippi ahead in the stats in ‘46: He rushed the ball 130 times for 800 yards, for a 6.2 average and nine touchdowns. Davis rushed 123 times for 712 yards, a 5.8 average and seven touchdowns. In addition to that, Trippi was far superior as a passer and did more for his team. He played defense as expertly as he did offense. Additionally, he also punted and returned kicks. They give four scholarships today for what Trippi did for his team in 1946.
Of course, those who have followed the Bulldogs of late would likely suggest that Nick Chubb and Sony Michel should get votes for the two best running backs on the same Georgia team. Not sure how I would vote after Sinkwich and Trippi, but anyone supporting Henderson and Worley for a “Dynamic Duo” citation would obviously have much support from those who have followed the Bulldogs over the years.
For a one game performance in upsetting and dominating a No. 1 team, however, Henderson and Worley were as classic as there has ever been in Red and Black.
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyers sparred in a Virginia courtroom Friday over whether a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student should get only workers’ compensation for her serious injuries.
Abby Zwerner is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million, alleging gross negligence against school administrators. But the school board is trying to block the lawsuit, arguing that Zwerner’s injuries fall under workers’ compensation.
The former first-grade teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks and endured multiple surgeries after a bullet struck her hand and chest. Workers’ compensation would provide up to nearly 10 years’ pay and lifetime medical benefits for physical and psychological injuries.
Zwerner attended Friday’s hearing before a judge, her left arm still supported by a sling and her left hand wrapped in a thick, cloth bandage.
One of her attorneys, Kevin Biniazan, asked the judge to allow Zwerner’s lawsuit to proceed to trial because “no first-grade teacher expects to be shot at work.”
“The particular danger of encountering a firearm is not in the nature of employment for a first-grade teacher,” Biniazan said.
But Anne Lahren, an attorney for the school board, said the incident “falls squarely” under workers’ compensation because Zwerner was working in her capacity as a teacher. And Zwerner’s lawsuit centers on allegations of negligence at her workplace, which also fall under the law, Lahren added.
Robert Samuel, another school board lawyer, said: “This doesn’t mean that Ms. Zwerner doesn’t get benefits and is left out in the cold.”
Matthew Hoffman, a circuit court judge in Newport News, said he’ll rule on the matter in the next week. He’ll have to decide whether Zwerner’s allegations can move forward in court or if they belong before the workers’ compensation commission.
After the hearing, Zwerner stood with her attorneys outside the courtroom. She declined to answer direct questions from a gaggle of reporters, her face holding back emotion.
“It’s an overwhelming moment for her — I think we have to appreciate that,” Biniazan said. “It’s all culminating in some ways on today. So, as much as Abby may have thoughts and comments, they’re all swirling around in her head, probably faster than she can articulate them. So I hope you can excuse her in speaking through us.”
Zwerner was shot at Richneck Elementary School in early January by one of her students. She rushed the rest of the children out of the classroom before she collapsed in the school’s office.
The former teacher says administrators ignored multiple warnings the boy had a gun that day and had routinely dismissed ongoing concerns about his troubling behavior. Legal experts say Zwerner’s lawsuit faces an uphill battle under Virginia’s uncommonly strict workers’ compensation law, which covers allegations of negligence.
Meanwhile, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot Zwerner is still awaiting sentencing for felony child neglect. Deja Taylor’s sentencing was scheduled for Friday afternoon but postponed until December.
Court records indicate the delay comes at the request of both the defense and prosecutors, in part because a report was not yet available from the guardian ad litem. In Virginia, a guardian ad litem is appointed to represent the interests of the child in cases alleging neglect.
Taylor faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty, though prosecutors will recommend only a six-month sentence as part of a plea deal.
Taylor told police she believed her 9mm handgun was secured at home with a trigger lock. But authorities said they never found a lock during searches of the home.
Taylor’s son told authorities he climbed onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the weapon was in her purse. He concealed the gun in his backpack and then his pocket before shooting his teacher in front of the class, prosecutors said.
Moments later, the 6-year-old told a reading specialist who restrained him, “I shot that (expletive) dead” and “I got my mom’s gun last night,” according to search warrants.
Taylor has pleaded guilty separately to using marijuana while owning a gun, which is illegal under U.S. law, and will be sentenced in federal court next month. A plea deal in that case calls for 18 to 24 months behind bars.
#14 Hogs beat #3/2 Purdue, 81-77, in OT
FAYETTEVILLE – Tramon Mark hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and scored five points in overtime to lead #14 Arkansas to an 81-77 overtime victory over #3/2 Purdue in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena.
The game, which was not part of the 2023-24 Arkansas season ticket package, was a sell-out (19,200) and was a charity event. Proceeds from the contest will go to Arkansas 211, part of the United Way, and benefit those affected by tornadoes in Arkansas this past spring.
Mark finished led five Razorbacks in double figures with 15 points along with Trevon Brazile (15), Chandler Lawson (10), El Ellis (12) and Khalif Battle (12). Mark also led the team in rebounds with six. Lawson sealed the win by making two free throws with six seconds left for a five-point lead.
The Razorbacks shot 50.8% from the field for the game and had 14 steals, forcing 20 turnovers.
Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey battled foul trouble but finished with 15 points, making 7-of-8 free throws, with a game-high nine rebounds.
Arkansas officially opens the season on Monday (Oct. 6) when the Razorbacks host Alcorn State at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena.
FIRST HALF: Arkansas 31 – Purdue 26
- Arkansas grabbed its first lead, 14-12, at 9:56 after Khalif Battle had a basket, a steal and a layup.
- Trevon Brazile hit a basket at 7:52 to give Arkansas an 18-16 lead.
- El Ellis had a basket at 3:30 to give Arkansas a 24-22 lead and the Hogs led the remainder of the first half.
- Arkansas shot 48.3 percent from the field and held Purdue to 34.5%. Purdue was just 2-of-13 from 3-point range.
- Purdue had zero first-half assists.
- El Ellis led Arkansas with seven first-half points and Makhi Mitchell added six.
SECOND HALF: Arkansas 38 – Purdue 43
- Arkansas led by as many as seven with 5:18 before Purdue used a 7-0 run to tie the game with 3:24 left.
- The lead bounced back and forth before Braden Smith converted an old-fashion 3-point play to lead 69-66 with 37 seconds left.
- Mark answered with his tough 3-pointer on the left wing to tie the contest at 69-69.
- Mark and Lawson teamed up to force a Purdue turnover with six seconds left. Ellis drove and tried a layup and the buzzer but came up short.
- Brazile led Arkansas with 13 second-half points, making two 3-pointers and going 5-of-5 at the line.
- Purdue was 5-of-12 from 3-point range and 10-of-13 at the line in the second half
- Arkansas did not attempt a free throw 11:24 in the second half. They finished 7-of-8 in the period.
OVERTIME: Arkansas 12 – Purdue 8
- Purdue struck first in overtime with two free throws from Edey at 3:24.
- Arkansas answered with an old-fashion 3-point play by Ellis to go up one and held the lead the rest of overtime.
- Mark made two free throws with 20 seconds to put the Hogs up four (79-75) and Lawson made two at the charity stripe for a six-point lead (81-75) with six seconds left to secure the win.
- Mark and Ellis each had five points in overtime,
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Arkansas starters were El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson.
- Arkansas controlled the tip to start the game and in overtime.
- Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn scored the game’s first points on putback at 18:58. Devo Davis scored Arkansas’ first basket at 17:28.
- Khalif Battle was the first sub for Arkansas.
- Arkansas handed Purdue its first ever loss in an exhibition game under head coach Matt Painter. Painter is now 28-1 all-time in exhibition games.
- Arkansas is 72-10 all-time in exhibition games and 65-9 in home exhibition games.
1H | 17:30 | Arkansas 2 – Purdue 4
Devo Davis gets the Hogs on the board.
1H | 15:01 | Arkansas 5 – Purdue 7
Chandler Lawson hits Arkansas’s first triple of the game. The Boilermakers lead 10-5 at the first media timeout.
1H | 10:48 | Arkansas 10 – Purdue 12
El Ellis cuts Purdue’s lead to two with a three at the end of the shot clock.
1H | 10:00 | Arkansas 14 – Purdue 12
Khalif Battle gets four points in a matter of seconds to give Arkansas the lead.
1H | 4:03 | Arkansas 22 – Purdue 22
Battle gets the rebound and bucket to tie the game up at the final media timeout of the half.
1H | 2:35 | Arkansas 28 – Purdue 22
Makhi Mitchell inside for two! Hogs are on an 8-0 run and the Boilermakers call a timeout.
Hogs lead 31-26 at halftime.
2H | 18:40 | Arkansas 37 – Purdue 28
Trevon Brazile opens the half with back-to-back threes.
2H | 13:20 | Arkansas 41 – Purdue 39
Layden Blocker scores his first points of the day to give Arkansas the lead.
2H | 9:38 | Arkansas 54 – Purdue 48
Battle goes back-to-back and Purdue takes a timeout! He leads the Hogs with 12 points.
2H | 7:20 | Arkansas 61 – Purdue 54
Hogs get the turnover and Brazile slams it down!
2H | :22 | Arkansas 69 – Purdue 69
Tramon Mark nets the contested three to tie things up at 69!
The game is headed to overtime. The Hogs win the tip.
