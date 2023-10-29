Three players, coach inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the big Florida-Georgia rivalry game kicks off Saturday afternoon in EverBank Stadium, legends from the rivalry’s past were honored.

“I’m still trying to figure out why I’m getting inducted,” former Georgia head coach Mark Richt said. “My record was 5-10 against the Gators so they must have felt sorry for me, but anyways I’m glad to be here.”

Richt joined Bulldogs wide receiver Terrence Edwards as well as Gators cornerback Joe Haden and running back Earnest Graham as the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Class. Now, there are 121 members inducted since it was created in 1995.

“It feels great like I said I feel like the stars are aligning this week getting inducted into the Florida-Georgia hall of fame,” Former Florida running back Earnest Graham said. “A game that there has been so many great players that have come through this game, so many great memorable match ups.”

During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Richt had a 145-51 record and was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005. He led the Bulldogs to two SEC Championships and 15 consecutive bowl games. The Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame induction is not the only legendary accolade coach Richt has been honored with. He is also a member of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, as well as earning the 2017 ACC Coach of the Year award and the 2017 Walter Camp Coach of the Year award.

“Honors are great, but especially as a coach it’s a reflection of all the people you worked with, all the players and coaches, and administration, and fan bases,” Richt said. “It truly does take everybody to win.”

Edwards was a Bulldogs wide receiver from 1999-2002. During his four-year tenure in Athens, he led the team in receiving. As a senior, Edwards broke records for most career receptions (204), single season receiving yards (1,004 in 2002), career receiving yards (3,093) and career touchdown receptions (30).

Haden made history as the first true freshman to start at cornerback. He started all 40 games for the Gators from 2007-2009. Haden totaled 218 total tackles, 157 solo, 34 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 3.5 sacks.

“Lost to Georgia one time in this rivalry my freshman year and they came out celebrated on the field and it was actually one of the most embarrassing moments of my football career and that’s why we came back and did our thing my sophomore year and also my junior year,” Haden said.

Graham is one of the best running backs to wear the Gators uniform. From 1998-2002 he set school records in 33 rushing touchdowns and 3,065 career rushing yards. His versatility extends to 3,468 all-purpose yards and nine career 100-yard rushing games, tying for fifth in school history.

“Just to think about those emotions that got through your body and be able to play in that game and be able to have a pivotal moment in that game, but to look back and see the history of it,” Graham said. “You gain a different appreciation for it is awesome.”

Reminiscing on their college playing days — playing in the Florida-Georgia rivalry was always a memorable moment.

“It’s special,” Haden said. “It’s special for your family. It’s special just looking out into the crowd when you see it split 50/50. There’s nothing like it. It’s not like just sprinkles of your fans everywhere. It’s like you look to your right that’s your fans. If you look to the left you don’t get any love. Nice atmosphere and it’s talented players.”