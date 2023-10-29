News
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live results and analysis
The fight is finally here. Tyson Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV).
The fight will be contested in a boxing ring over 10 rounds, but Fury’s belt won’t be on the line.
Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), 35, of Manchester, England, defeated Dillian Whyte by sixth-round TKO in 2022 and eight months later stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th-round . It was expected that Fury would face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship, but talks to finalize the bout ended in March.
Ngannou, 37, of Cameroon, has notable victories in the UFC against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021, and against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. Ngannou left the UFC a year later and signed a contract with the PFL that allows him to box.
Follow along as Mike Coppinger, Marc Raimondi and Brett Okamoto recap the action or buy Fury-Ngannou on ESPN+ PPV
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Dan Williams
CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Drones caused explosions that rocked two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea on Friday, the Egyptian army said, while Israel said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike Israel.
The explosions injured six people and illustrated the risk of regional spillover from the Israel-Gaza conflict. There was no claim of responsibility.
Israel’s foreign ministry said the Iran-backed Houthi launched drones and missiles “with the intention of harming Israel.”
Egypt’s military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said two drones were fired from the southern Red Sea aiming north. Yemen is at the south end of the sea and Israel at the north.
One drone crashed into a building adjacent to a hospital in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel, injuring six, in the early hours of Friday, Egypt’s military said.
The second drone was downed outside Egyptian airspace on Friday morning, and the debris fell in a desert area of Nuweiba town, about 70 km (43 miles) from the Israeli border, Egypt said.
Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that combat helicopters had been scrambled when “an aerial threat was spotted in the Red Sea region”.
“To our understanding, the strike that took place in Egypt originated in this threat,” he added in a televised briefing before Israel’s foreign ministry attributed the drones to the Houthi.
Witnesses in Taba and Nuweiba, popular tourist destinations on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, said they heard explosions and saw smoke as well as Egyptian warplanes flying overhead.
EGYPT EXPOSED
“The air force and air defence force are intensifying efforts to secure Egyptian airspace on all strategic directions,” the Egyptian military said.
The Israeli spokesman said, “Israel will work with Egypt, and the United States, and bolster regional defences against threats from the Red Sea region.”
The U.S. said last week a Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted projectiles launched by the Houthi, potentially toward Israel.
Bordering both Gaza and Israel, Egypt is exposed to the conflict that blew up after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Cairo has been prominently advocating for aid flows into Gaza, the release of Hamas’ hostages and a ceasefire.
On Wednesday, Hamas said it had targeted the Israeli town of Eilat, across the border from Taba, with a missile in what appeared to be the Islamist group’s longest-range Palestinian attack since Oct. 7.
(Reporting by Emily Rose and Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, Nafisa Eltahir, Ahmed Tolba, Hatem Maher, and Mai Shams El-Din in Cairo, Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, Nayera Abdallah, Nadine Awadalla and Ahmed Elimam in Dubai; writing by Rami Ayyub and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Michael Perry, Andrew Cawthorne, Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)
Police Find Suicide Note Left By Maine Mass Shooter
Law enforcement has found a suicide note left by the suspect in the Maine mass shooting, Robert Card, addressed to his son.
Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI surrounded Card’s home, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” multiple times. Explosions were also heard from within the home.
Suicide Note Found From Maine Mass Shooter
Robert Card is the man responsible for killing at least 18 people, and injuring several others, late Wednesday night. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is facing eight counts of murder, Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross said. Police say he is only facing eight counts for now because only eight victims have been identified. It is expected that more murder counts will come in the warrant as more victims are identified.
As the FBI raids the suspect’s home, a suicide note was found from Card, addressed to his son, per ABC News. It is unclear at this time what the note exactly said, and Card’s whereabouts are still unknown.
Authorities found the suspect’s white Subaru at a location in Lisbon, several miles southeast of Lewiston, where the shootings took place Wednesday night. They recovered a firearm from the vehicle, and are testing and tracing the gun to determine if it was involved in the shooting.
After locating the car, a massive manhunt was underway to locate the suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous. Around 5:30 p.m. EST, a video was shared to social media that showed the FBI standing outside of a home in Bowdoin, Maine, with their weapons pointed at the end of the road, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” several times.
Residents in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin have been asked to shelter in place.
On October 25 at approximately 6:56 p.m. ET, the Auburn communications center received a 911 call of a male shooting in the Sparetime Recreation Center, a bowling alley located in the town of Lewiston, Maine.
Then, around 7:08 p.m. ET, the communications center continued to receive multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside a local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille, in the same town of Lewiston.
A total of 18 people have died thus far — Seven people at the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley, eight people at the local Schemengees Bar and Grille, and three people who were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Several others are injured and remain at the hospital for care.
Maine Is Grieving From The Tragic Events
Following the tragic events, the Maine Governor spoke out, saying the entire town is grieving this unfortunate event. “This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” Mills said. “No city does — no state, no people.”
Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police also spoke out early Thursday to address the public. “A large law enforcement response from the multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was and what was happening,” he stated. “As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into.”
This is a developing story…
Three players, coach inducted into Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the big Florida-Georgia rivalry game kicks off Saturday afternoon in EverBank Stadium, legends from the rivalry’s past were honored.
“I’m still trying to figure out why I’m getting inducted,” former Georgia head coach Mark Richt said. “My record was 5-10 against the Gators so they must have felt sorry for me, but anyways I’m glad to be here.”
Richt joined Bulldogs wide receiver Terrence Edwards as well as Gators cornerback Joe Haden and running back Earnest Graham as the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Class. Now, there are 121 members inducted since it was created in 1995.
“It feels great like I said I feel like the stars are aligning this week getting inducted into the Florida-Georgia hall of fame,” Former Florida running back Earnest Graham said. “A game that there has been so many great players that have come through this game, so many great memorable match ups.”
During his tenure with the Bulldogs, Richt had a 145-51 record and was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005. He led the Bulldogs to two SEC Championships and 15 consecutive bowl games. The Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame induction is not the only legendary accolade coach Richt has been honored with. He is also a member of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, and the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame, as well as earning the 2017 ACC Coach of the Year award and the 2017 Walter Camp Coach of the Year award.
“Honors are great, but especially as a coach it’s a reflection of all the people you worked with, all the players and coaches, and administration, and fan bases,” Richt said. “It truly does take everybody to win.”
Edwards was a Bulldogs wide receiver from 1999-2002. During his four-year tenure in Athens, he led the team in receiving. As a senior, Edwards broke records for most career receptions (204), single season receiving yards (1,004 in 2002), career receiving yards (3,093) and career touchdown receptions (30).
Haden made history as the first true freshman to start at cornerback. He started all 40 games for the Gators from 2007-2009. Haden totaled 218 total tackles, 157 solo, 34 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 3.5 sacks.
“Lost to Georgia one time in this rivalry my freshman year and they came out celebrated on the field and it was actually one of the most embarrassing moments of my football career and that’s why we came back and did our thing my sophomore year and also my junior year,” Haden said.
Graham is one of the best running backs to wear the Gators uniform. From 1998-2002 he set school records in 33 rushing touchdowns and 3,065 career rushing yards. His versatility extends to 3,468 all-purpose yards and nine career 100-yard rushing games, tying for fifth in school history.
“Just to think about those emotions that got through your body and be able to play in that game and be able to have a pivotal moment in that game, but to look back and see the history of it,” Graham said. “You gain a different appreciation for it is awesome.”
Reminiscing on their college playing days — playing in the Florida-Georgia rivalry was always a memorable moment.
“It’s special,” Haden said. “It’s special for your family. It’s special just looking out into the crowd when you see it split 50/50. There’s nothing like it. It’s not like just sprinkles of your fans everywhere. It’s like you look to your right that’s your fans. If you look to the left you don’t get any love. Nice atmosphere and it’s talented players.”
