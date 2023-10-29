News
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
The strikes reflect the Biden administration’s determination to maintain a delicate balance. The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, possibly fueled by Israel’s war against Hamas, while also working to avoid inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday that the strikes near Boukamal by F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft targeted a weapons storage facility and ammunition storage facility used by the IRGC and affiliated groups. “Both facilities were destroyed,” he said. “We currently assess there were no casualties in the strikes.”
A senior U.S. military official said there had been Iranian-aligned militia and IRGC personnel on the base and no civilians. The official would not say how many munitions were launched by the jets.
A senior defense official said the sites were chosen because the IRGC stores the types of munitions there that were used in the strikes against U.S. bases and troops. The two officials briefed reporters after the strikes on condition of anonymity to provide details on the mission that had not yet been made public.
Syrian opposition activists confirmed the U.S. strikes in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour. Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, said the main target was an area known as “the farms” outside the town of Mayadeen. He said it is an important transit site where weapons from Iran are stored before being shipped to Lebanon.
He said the second strike hit an area known as the “green belt” in the Boukamal area that borders Iraq. According to Abu Layla, some people were evacuated before the strikes because the retaliation was expected. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said ambulances were seen rushing to the area but it wasn’t clear if there were casualties.
Meanwhile Friday, an Iranian semiofficial news agency, Tasnim, said gunmen in east Syria fired 10 rockets on a base housing American troops in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes. A U.S. official confirmed the rocket attack and said there were no reported casualties.
And the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for several Iran-backed groups, said fighters attacked al-Assad airbase in western Iraq with a suicide drone. U.S. officials said it was shot down a few kilometers away and did not hit the base.
According to the Pentagon, as of Friday there had been at least 20 attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17. Ryder said 21 U.S. personnel were injured in two of those assaults when drones targeted al-Assad airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf garrison in Syria.
In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the “precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.”
In a letter sent Friday to congressional leaders, President Joe Biden wrote: “The strikes were intended to establish deterrence and were conducted in a manner to limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties. I directed the strikes in order to protect and defend our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities.”
The senior defense official told reporters that the airstrikes will have a significant impact on the ability of Iranian proxy groups to continue to attack U.S. forces. Asked what groups were targeted, the official said there are several that can have different names, but the U.S. holds Tehran responsible for funding, arming, equipping and directing the proxies. The official said the airstrikes were not designed to expand the conflict in the region, but to compel Iran to direct the militia groups to cease the attacks on American bases and personnel.
The Biden administration has not accused Iran of having a direct role in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and has said it appears so far that Tehran was not aware of it beforehand. But the U.S. has noted that Iran has long supported Hamas and has raised concerns that Iran and its proxies could turn the conflict into a wider war.
Austin said the U.S. does not seek a broader conflict, but if Iranian proxy groups continue, the U.S. won’t hesitate to take additional action to protect its forces.
According to the Pentagon, all the U.S. personnel hurt in the militant attacks received minor injuries and all returned to duty. In addition, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.
The retaliatory strikes came as no surprise. Officials at the Pentagon and the White House have made it clear for the past week that the U.S. would respond, with Ryder saying again Thursday that it would be “at the time and place of our choosing.”
The latest spate of strikes by the Iranian-linked groups came in the wake of a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel nearly three weeks ago, but Israel has denied responsibility for the al-Ahli hospital blast and the U.S. has said its intelligence assessment found that Tel Aviv was not to blame.
The U.S., including the Pentagon, has repeatedly said any strike response by America would be directly tied to the attacks on the troops, who are focused on the fight against Islamic State militants in the region. They said the strikes are not connected to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Such retaliation and strikes against Iranian targets in Syria after similar attacks on U.S. bases are routine.
In March, for example, the U.S. struck sites in Syria used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after an Iranian-linked attack killed a U.S. contractor and wounded seven other Americans in northeast Syria. American F-15 fighter jets flying out of al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar struck several locations around Deir el-Zour.
U.S. officials have not publicly tied the recent string of attacks in Syria and Iraq to the violence in Gaza, but Iranian officials have openly criticized the U.S. for providing weapons to Israel that have been used to strike Gaza, resulting in civilian death.
Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue contributed from Beirut.
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live results and analysis
The fight is finally here. Tyson Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV).
The fight will be contested in a boxing ring over 10 rounds, but Fury’s belt won’t be on the line.
Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs), 35, of Manchester, England, defeated Dillian Whyte by sixth-round TKO in 2022 and eight months later stopped Derek Chisora in the 10th-round . It was expected that Fury would face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship, but talks to finalize the bout ended in March.
Ngannou, 37, of Cameroon, has notable victories in the UFC against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021, and against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. Ngannou left the UFC a year later and signed a contract with the PFL that allows him to box.
Follow along as Mike Coppinger, Marc Raimondi and Brett Okamoto recap the action or buy Fury-Ngannou on ESPN+ PPV
Drone blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to Houthi
By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Dan Williams
CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Drones caused explosions that rocked two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea on Friday, the Egyptian army said, while Israel said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement sent them to strike Israel.
The explosions injured six people and illustrated the risk of regional spillover from the Israel-Gaza conflict. There was no claim of responsibility.
Israel’s foreign ministry said the Iran-backed Houthi launched drones and missiles “with the intention of harming Israel.”
Egypt’s military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said two drones were fired from the southern Red Sea aiming north. Yemen is at the south end of the sea and Israel at the north.
One drone crashed into a building adjacent to a hospital in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel, injuring six, in the early hours of Friday, Egypt’s military said.
The second drone was downed outside Egyptian airspace on Friday morning, and the debris fell in a desert area of Nuweiba town, about 70 km (43 miles) from the Israeli border, Egypt said.
Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that combat helicopters had been scrambled when “an aerial threat was spotted in the Red Sea region”.
“To our understanding, the strike that took place in Egypt originated in this threat,” he added in a televised briefing before Israel’s foreign ministry attributed the drones to the Houthi.
Witnesses in Taba and Nuweiba, popular tourist destinations on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, said they heard explosions and saw smoke as well as Egyptian warplanes flying overhead.
EGYPT EXPOSED
“The air force and air defence force are intensifying efforts to secure Egyptian airspace on all strategic directions,” the Egyptian military said.
The Israeli spokesman said, “Israel will work with Egypt, and the United States, and bolster regional defences against threats from the Red Sea region.”
The U.S. said last week a Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted projectiles launched by the Houthi, potentially toward Israel.
Bordering both Gaza and Israel, Egypt is exposed to the conflict that blew up after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Cairo has been prominently advocating for aid flows into Gaza, the release of Hamas’ hostages and a ceasefire.
On Wednesday, Hamas said it had targeted the Israeli town of Eilat, across the border from Taba, with a missile in what appeared to be the Islamist group’s longest-range Palestinian attack since Oct. 7.
(Reporting by Emily Rose and Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, Nafisa Eltahir, Ahmed Tolba, Hatem Maher, and Mai Shams El-Din in Cairo, Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, Nayera Abdallah, Nadine Awadalla and Ahmed Elimam in Dubai; writing by Rami Ayyub and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Michael Perry, Andrew Cawthorne, Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)
Police Find Suicide Note Left By Maine Mass Shooter
Law enforcement has found a suicide note left by the suspect in the Maine mass shooting, Robert Card, addressed to his son.
Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI surrounded Card’s home, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” multiple times. Explosions were also heard from within the home.
Suicide Note Found From Maine Mass Shooter
Robert Card is the man responsible for killing at least 18 people, and injuring several others, late Wednesday night. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is facing eight counts of murder, Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross said. Police say he is only facing eight counts for now because only eight victims have been identified. It is expected that more murder counts will come in the warrant as more victims are identified.
As the FBI raids the suspect’s home, a suicide note was found from Card, addressed to his son, per ABC News. It is unclear at this time what the note exactly said, and Card’s whereabouts are still unknown.
Authorities found the suspect’s white Subaru at a location in Lisbon, several miles southeast of Lewiston, where the shootings took place Wednesday night. They recovered a firearm from the vehicle, and are testing and tracing the gun to determine if it was involved in the shooting.
After locating the car, a massive manhunt was underway to locate the suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous. Around 5:30 p.m. EST, a video was shared to social media that showed the FBI standing outside of a home in Bowdoin, Maine, with their weapons pointed at the end of the road, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” several times.
Residents in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin have been asked to shelter in place.
On October 25 at approximately 6:56 p.m. ET, the Auburn communications center received a 911 call of a male shooting in the Sparetime Recreation Center, a bowling alley located in the town of Lewiston, Maine.
Then, around 7:08 p.m. ET, the communications center continued to receive multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside a local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille, in the same town of Lewiston.
A total of 18 people have died thus far — Seven people at the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley, eight people at the local Schemengees Bar and Grille, and three people who were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Several others are injured and remain at the hospital for care.
Maine Is Grieving From The Tragic Events
Following the tragic events, the Maine Governor spoke out, saying the entire town is grieving this unfortunate event. “This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security,” Mills said. “No city does — no state, no people.”
Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police also spoke out early Thursday to address the public. “A large law enforcement response from the multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was and what was happening,” he stated. “As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene, very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into.”
This is a developing story…
