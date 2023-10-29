News
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The wife of a former Alaska Airlines pilot who prosecutors say tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight while riding in the cockpit jump seat said Thursday she knew her husband was struggling with depression but that she was in a state of shock over his arrest.
“This is not my Joe,” Sarah Stretch told reporters after attending her husband ‘s first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon.
“He never would’ve done that. He never would’ve knowingly done any of that,” she added, her voice quivering. “That is not the man that I married.”
Ethan Levi, a defense attorney for Emerson, said that Emerson was not suicidal or homicidal while on board the Horizon Air flight. “There was no intention to harm himself or other people,” he said.
Levi added that Emerson wanted to thank the flight crew for their “timely and heroic actions.”
State and federal prosecutors accused Emerson of trying to engage an emergency fire suppression system while riding in the cockpit jump seat as an off-duty pilot on Horizon Air flight 2059 from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Sunday. After a brief struggle with the pilots, he left the cockpit and was placed in wrist restraints in the back of the plane, according to court documents.
The plane was diverted to Portland, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.
Emerson has pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder. Federal prosecutors meanwhile charged Emerson with interfering with a flight crew, which can carry up to 20 years in prison.
In charging documents, police said Emerson told them he’d had a nervous breakdown, had been struggling with depression and hadn’t slept for 40 hours.
Emerson was cited in charging documents as saying a friend had recently passed away. His defense attorney Levi clarified Thursday that his friend, who was a best man at his wedding, actually passed away about six years ago.
Emerson also said he had taken psychedelic mushrooms for the first time about 48 hours earlier. The pilots and others who encountered Emerson said he did not appear intoxicated, according to court documents.
The FBI affidavit said Emerson, who as an off-duty pilot was authorized to ride in the cockpit’s jump seat, made casual conversation with the captain and first officer when the plane was between Astoria, Oregon, and Portland, before trying to grab two red handles that would have activated the plane’s fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines.
After what the flight crew described as a struggle lasting only about 30 seconds, Emerson left the cockpit, the FBI said.
Flight attendants placed Emerson in wrist restraints and seated him in the rear of the aircraft, but as the plane descended, he tried to grab the handle of an emergency exit, according to the document. A flight attendant stopped him by placing her hands on top of his, it said.
Alaska Airlines said Tuesday that Emerson had been relieved of all duties. He last piloted a flight on Oct. 19, the airline said, three days before the Horizon Air episode.
Emerson joined Horizon as a first officer or co-pilot in 2001. In 2012, he went to work at Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska in 2016. Emerson was promoted to captain in 2019.
The averted disaster has renewed attention on the mental fitness of those allowed in the cockpit.
Alaska Airlines said Emerson met all requirements for medical exams “and at no point were his certifications denied, suspended or revoked.”
Emerson was to remain in custody.
___
Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Travis Kelce attends World Series Game 1 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 27: Travis Kelce looks on from a suite during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, Texas – There was a bit of star power in Arlington at the World Series game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift’s apparent boyfriend) Travis Kelce and was spotted in a luxury box at Globe Life Field.
Swift was not seen with Kelce at the game, but the Chiefs tight end was caught on the scoreboard dancing to the singer’s “Shake It Off.”
Kelce, who grew up in the Cleveland area, has no obvious connection to either team.
He did attend the NLCS with his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
It was rumored that Kelce’s quarterback, Rangers fan Patrick Mahomes, fan was going to come to the game.
USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale posted that Mahomes was unable to make the game.
Mahomes father, Pat Sr., pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2001.
Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos this Sunday.
More than half of women 50 and over keep a ‘sexual toolbox,’ new poll finds. Here’s what it is — and how to build your own.
A September Kindra-Harris poll asked menopausal women age 50 and over about their sex lives, and the findings are telling: Although 70% of participants reported enjoying penetrative vaginal sex, 41% said they experience pain during sex (medically known as dyspareunia), and nearly one-third of the latter group continue to have sex despite experiencing discomfort.
Why? “Because they are resigned to the inevitability of it,” Juliana Hauser, family and marriage therapist, sexuality expert and member of Kindra’s advisory board, tells Yahoo Life. In other words, they assume that pain during sex is normal for people with vulvas, and, moreover, they see sex as a “duty” that prioritizes their partner’s needs, Hauser says. Also, some may not be aware of the (often treatable) medical conditions that can exacerbate pain during sex, she adds.
Discussions of vaginal health and vulvar pleasure have been hushed for decades, says Dr. Jill Krapf, an ob-gyn and medical adviser to Evvy, and this can discourage women from communicating their needs both in and outside of the bedroom. “A majority of women wait until they are experiencing serious issues before going to see an ob-gyn,” Krapf tells Yahoo Life.
Thankfully, albeit slowly, things seem to be changing. According to the poll, more than half of women 50 and over keep a “sexual toolbox” filled with products, including lubricants, that prioritize pleasure and help them have the most comfortable sexual experiences possible.
First, what causes pain during sex?
As the study makes clear, pain during sex is more common than most people realize, and one of the most prevalent causes is vaginal dryness, which affects up to 60% of menopausal women and is typically caused by a loss of estrogen, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Pain can also be triggered by uncomfortable sex positions, feeling emotionally disconnected or insecure and lack of communication, Hauser adds. Medically, dyspareunia is linked to vaginismus (involuntary muscle tightness), endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, and urinary tract or sexually transmitted infections, says Krapf.
What should be in a woman’s sexual toolbox?
Both Krapf and Hauser stress that a sexual toolbox should be specifically catered to its owner’s needs — so no two will be exactly the same. That said, there are a few items many will contain, including:
Lubricant
Lubricant helps replace any lack of natural vaginal lubrication during sex and can “help increase feelings of pleasure,” says Hauser. There are water-based, oil-based and silicone-based lubes, and it’s important to choose one that meshes well with your anatomy and the materials of your other tools. (For example, oil-based lube can break down latex condoms.) Water-based lubes are popular and generally safe. Krapf recommends Good Clean Love BioNude Ultra Sensitive Personal Water-Based Lubricant because it’s hypo-allergenic and “suitable for almost everyone.”
Vaginal moisturizer
Unlike lube, which is used on-demand during sex, vaginal-vulvar moisturizers are regularly applied on and around the vulva to “help rebuild moisture over time, so you’re always ready for intimacy,” says Hauser. Think of it as an added step to a post-shower moisturizing routine.
You don’t necessarily need any special products for this. Krapf recommends CeraVe Healing Ointment, for example. “I prefer it because it is lanolin- and fragrance-free, which offers soothing relief for dry skin,” she says. There’s also Foria’s Vibrance Everyday Moisturizer, made of organic botanicals, and Stripes’ Vag of Honor Hydrating Gel, which contains moisturizing squalene and hyaluronic acid.
Toys
Sex toys are key for enhancing pleasure, and the options are endless. Hauser says vibrators and dildos are common toolbox staples — it’s all about experimenting to learn what works best for you. “My biggest advice is to give yourself the freedom to explore what gives you pleasure with an attitude of curiosity and fun,” Hauser says. A 2017 study found that nearly 37% of American women require clitoral stimulation to achieve orgasm — in fact, most women don’t climax from penetrative sex alone — so a clitoral vibrator is a good place to start.
Sensory aids
Involving all of the senses during sex means being as present as possible, so things like candles, comfy pillows and textured toys like a feather teaser can help, Hauser says.
Condoms
Condoms don’t just protect against pregnancy — they also prevent the spread of STIs, can help provide extra lubrication and can enhance sensory pleasure with textured ribbing. Krapf likes SKYN Original Condoms “for being non-latex and suitable for even the most sensitive patients,” she says.
Wipes
If you like to freshen up before or after doing the deed, Krapf recommends keeping Water Wipes on hand. “Unlike many other options on the market, these wipes contain only one ingredient, water, with no added chemicals, fragrances or skin-drying agents,” she says. “They are gentle on your intimate areas.”
Communication
Although this isn’t a tangible item you can stow away, it may be a sexual toolbox’s most important asset. Communication “is an expected, desired and welcomed” part of sex that is key to ensuring that everyone involved not only has a good time, but is also free from pain or discomfort, says Hauser. “Feel empowered to make changes for pain-free intimacy,” she says.
Krapf also points out that a fulfilling sex life is more than just vaginal penetration. “Communication, emotional connection and exploring various forms of intimacy are all vital components of a healthy sexual relationship,” she says.
Why is it important for women to have a sexual toolbox?
Sexual toolboxes aren’t just functional, they’re also empowering. “It gives you control,” Krapf explains. “And can also enhance intimacy and emotional connection in relationships.”
They’re also just plain practical. “As our lives get more and more stressful — as they often do during midlife between kids, parents, career and other responsibilities — it can be harder to fully relax and find ourselves in a state of mind ready to receive pleasure,” says Hauser. “Having some tools to help your mind and body become physically and emotionally ready for intimacy is a game changer for many.”
She adds: “A sexual toolbox is a private proclamation that your pleasure matters and is your birthright and responsibility.”
Brentford midfielder Waruih drawing inspiration from Trevitt, Olakigbe
Brentford midfielder Angel Waruih is drawing inspiration from two B teammates.
The 19 year-old hopes to follow Ryan Trevitt and Michael Olakigbe into the first team.
On Trevitt, currently on-loan at Exeter City, Waruih told the club’s website: “Especially being in the same position as me and not too much older than me, it’s great to see how well he did last season, then obviously pushing onto the first team, now he’s getting his first team minutes out on loan, it’s great to see.”
On Olakigbe, he added: “Especially being so close with him, seeing how much he works on and off the field, it’s great to see him getting his first team appearances in the Premier League.
“Hopefully I can push on and take something from it.”
