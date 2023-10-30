A male model who worked at Abercrombie & Fitch sued the company, saying in a lawsuit that it allowed the former CEO to run a sex-trafficking ring

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
A male model sued Abercrombie & Fitch, saying the company allowed its former CEO to exploit models.
The lawsuit comes after the BBC published a report with claims the CEO ran a sex trafficking ring.
CEO Mike Jefferies ‘sexually abused his many victims’ the lawsuit said.
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
Jeffries, who left Abercrombie in 2014, converted the chain from a struggling retailer of hunting apparel to a seller of must-have teen clothing. But he faced criticism for the company’s sexualized marketing, including billboards and beefy models that alienated potential customers who didn’t fit into its image.
The lawsuit comes after a BBC report earlier this month raised similar allegations against Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith.
The lawsuit, filed by David Bradberry in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, says Jeffries had modeling scouts scouring the internet and elsewhere to identify attractive young men seeking to be the next face of Abercrombie. Often, these prospective models became sex-trafficking victims, sent to New York and abroad and abused by Jeffries and other men, all under the guise that they were being recruited to become the next Abercrombie model, the lawsuit contends.
“Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models,” the suit said.
Per the suit, these practices occurred between at least 1992 to 2014. Jeffries, Smith, and the Jeffries Family Office LLC are named in the suit. It seeks class-action status and estimates that over a hundred young models, in addition to Bradberry, were victims.
“Among other things, Jeffries sexually abused his many victims and caused his victims to engage in commercial sex acts, specifically sex acts for which his victims received things of value, including money, promises of career advancement, and promises that Jeffries would hire them to work as Abercrombie models,” according to the suit.
A&F, based in New Albany, Ohio, declined to comment Friday. Earlier this month, the retailer said that it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the issues raised by the BBC. It said the company’s current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Jeffries’ sexual misconduct.
“For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today,” the company said. “We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”
Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, said in a statement that Jeffries “will not comment in the press on this new lawsuit, as he has likewise chosen not to regarding litigation in the past. “
“The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter,” Bieber added.
Once a household name for affluent teens and now benefiting from a resurgence in popularity, the company long faced controversy under the direction of Jeffries.
In the 2000s, the company faced multiple accusations of racism and discrimination against employees of color. The focus on these controversies heightened during the pandemic thanks to the documentary “White Hot.”
Earlier in October, the BBC published a two-year investigation into Jeffries and Smith that alleged the pair were involved in organizing events that recruited young men for sex acts. Men said they were exploited or abused, and others noted that modeling opportunities were tied to participation in sex acts.
In some cases, Jeffries and Smith were present during the sex acts.
The company told the BBC that they were “appalled and disgusted” by the claims made about Jeffries.
Patriots
Josh Uche may have already played his final snap with the Patriots.
The Patriots linebacker’s status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins was downgraded to out due to an ankle/toe injury, the team announced Saturday.
The news of Uche’s absence from Sunday’s game coincided with a report on his potential movement at the trade deadline. Uche was tabbed as a player “worth watching” and has “garnered trade interest” ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.
Uche has been speculated as a popular trade candidate in recent weeks, when the Patriots lost three games in a row and were viewed as a possible seller at the trade deadline. The fourth-year linebacker is in the final year of his rookie deal, making it a bit more likely that the Patriots would be willing to part ways with him.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t signal what the team’s stance would be ahead of the trade deadline when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Obviously, Belichick hasn’t been known to tip his hand over the years, but he did share some insight into what could come into play when trading a player away at the deadline.
When asked if the compensatory pick formula is a “sort of tertiary factor” in making a trade, Belichick said that it “has some relevance.” Typically, teams that lose the highest-signed players in free agency will receive a third- or fourth-round pick.
That also appears to be what the Patriots might be looking for in return in a possible trade involving Uche, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
“He’s valuable, and he has a premium skill, which is as a pass-rusher,” Breer said while laying out the Patriots’ possible deadline plans while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.” “So, they’re gonna listen on, my understanding is, just about everybody. Now, that’s within reason. Like, they’re not gonna trade Christian Gonzalez off IR. But they’re gonna listen.
“And the more people I talked to last week, the more I got the idea that they’re gonna be fishing around for, like, third- and fourth-round picks a little bit. So, if they can add one of those or two of those for a player that maybe isn’t playing a lot, or they’re not gonna re-sign, I think that would be the sort of idea that they’d be looking at.”
There haven’t been any teams linked to Uche in reports ahead of the deadline, adding some intrigue about his status.
After struggling in his first two seasons in the league, Uche had a breakout campaign in 2022. He recorded 11.5 sacks last season with 56 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He’s taken a bit of a step back this season, recording just two sacks and 17 pressures as he suffered an injury in Week 6.
Uche has also mostly been a passing-down player over his career. He’s only played 36 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this season and 773 of his 933 career defensive snaps have been on passing plays, per PFF.
As it pertains to Sunday’s game, the Patriots also downgraded offensive tackle Vedarian Lowe to out with an ankle injury. While Lowe lost his starting spot at right tackle to Mike Onwenu last week, he was the Patriots’ top backup offensive tackle.
The Patriots will also be without offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who was ruled out Friday with an illness.
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A glittering crown on her head and a bouquet of flowers in her hands, Andreia Solange Sicato Muhitu beamed at being named the co-winner of the the inaugural Mr. and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant.
The 28-year-old Angolan model has competed in beauty pageants in her home country since her teens and won some of them. But none made her feel more beautiful or purposeful as the pageant for people with albinism that was held this month in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.
“I can be that inspiration for young girls, especially those with albinism, to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin,” Muhitu said. “That is the strong message we are hoping to send out there.”
Albinism, an inherited genetic condition that reduces melanin pigment production, is “still profoundly misunderstood,” according to the U.N. human rights agency. People with the condition have pale-colored skin, hair and eyes, are vulnerable to sun exposure and bright light, and often have eyesight problems and are prone to developing skin cancer.
Although traditional beauty pageants have come under criticism for objectifying women’s bodies, Muhitu thinks the Oct. 14 event where she was crowned could bring about positive change in parts of Africa where people with albinism are treated with disdain, ridicule and even violence driven by dangerously misguided superstitions.
“This crown gives me the opportunity to change the lives of people living with albinism in ways I never imagined, not just in my country, but in the entire region. I don’t feel shamed, I feel empowered,” she said, shaking hands with people eager to congratulate her.
The superstitions include the belief that having sex with a person with albinism can cure HIV or that their skin, hair, feet, hands, eyes, genitals or breasts have supernatural powers to bring good luck or boost the effectiveness of witchcraft potions, according to the U.N. and rights activists. In Malawi and Tanzania, people with the condition are sometimes killed for their body parts.
They typically face daily prejudice despite anti-discrimination laws. She and other pageant participants talked about rejection by families and fathers who denied paternity once they realized a child had albinism.
The contestants also highlighted how they need affordable skincare services and cancer treatment but more often receive hate, mocking or insults.
Muhitu, who works as head of the tourism department in southeastern Angola’s Cuando Cubango province, said ridicule at school almost derailed her dreams, but celebrating her skin color is helping her and others push back against stereotypes and stigma.
“The progressive laws on paper and the ugly reality on the ground are miles apart,” Muhitu said, adding: “It is time for soft power. We can change mindsets through modeling contests, storytelling, music and any outlets that are interesting. Art forms can be a powerful tool to change mindsets.”
Albinism is more common in sub-Saharan Africa, where it affects about 1 in 5,000 people. The prevalence can reach 1 in 1,000 in some populations in Zimbabwe and in other ethnic groups in southern Africa, compared to 1 in every 17,000 to 20,000 in North America and Europe, according to the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The 18 contestants who participated in the regional pageant in Zimbabwe came from countries that also included South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Tanzania. They included fashion designers, health workers and professional models.
Waving their national flags, they entertained a small audience with poetry, song and dance performances. They elegantly cat-walked in professional wear, evening gowns and African animal skin outfits before answering questions from a panel of judges on a variety of social and economic topics.
Held under the theme, “Into the light,” the pageant was aimed at shining a spotlight on the “boundless talents” of people with albinism in a region where they often face harsh treatment and stigma, event organizer Brenda Mudzimu, who also has albinism, said.
“We are mentally and physically tortured, yet we are no different from any other person except skin color,” said Mudzimu, whose Miss Albinism Trust founded the event as a local Zimbabwean contest in 2018.
The contestants were judged for their charisma, confidence, poise, quality of walk and intellect. The Mr. Albinism Southern Africa title was claimed by Zimbabwean Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla, 26, a trainee paralegal.
Winners also received cash prizes, trophies, medals and flowers for categories such as Miss Personality and the People’s Choice awards.
Muhitu, who received $250 for winning the Miss Albinism prize, commended the growing number of events that celebrate people with albinism in Africa.
“Pageants are a powerful way of showcasing our limitless potential. I love them and I want to keep on inspiring young girls to follow their dreams,” she said. “People living with albinism have dreams, they have talent, and they are amazing people. But they will stay in the background if they are not given a chance to sparkle.”
Another new writer makes their podcast debut, helping the gang work through the morass of a frustrating football loss to Boston College. Scions then breaks down Georgia Tech volleyball’s weekend versus two-thirds of the Research Triangle and unpacks a full slate of women’s tennis. Trivia this week: homecoming-themed!
Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!
We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumblese[email protected]), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!
Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Guest: Maggie Scroggs
Production: Akshay Easwaran
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
