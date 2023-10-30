Brock Wright Fantasy Week 8: Projections vs. Raiders, Points and Stats, Start or Sit

As a young man whose immediate family plans to transplant their life to the Phoenix metropolitan region, my concern for their well-being has grown after a recent trip to the area.

I grew up in St. Louis and currently study at the University of Florida, but nothing could have prepared me for the experience of seeing such unsustainable land use in person.

It’s a simple matter: The colossal urban sprawl in Phoenix poses disastrous consequences for its own future. The low-density, car-dependent development promoted as the city grew increases problems such as water usage, pollution and inefficient yields from land.

Other problems linked to land-use patterns include increased traffic, stress on the water supply and a growing cost of living.

This is a policy failure, as lawmakers of the past and present have made it illegal to build sustainable neighborhoods via zoning regulations.

Valley Metro has failed to provide any meaningful alternative to the automobile.

These issues are not impossible to solve. This city can take control its destiny if voters demand sustainability. I implore them to do so.

Noah Range, Gainesville, Fla.

An easy way to stop child poverty

The current chaos and division in the U.S. House puts millions of families in danger of slipping into deeper poverty. Federal assistance that provides food, education and housing to millions each year is being used as a political weapon.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

We have the power to mitigate the harm caused by these annual funding battles by supporting families through our tax code. In 2021, we witnessed how expanding the Child Tax Credit and including low-income families cut child poverty by almost half. Yet, recent U.S. Census data reveals that when Congress allowed the expansion to expire, child poverty more than doubled.

Stop the tug-of-war over government funding that leaves families in limbo.

Make the Child Tax Credit expansion a permanent solution, ensuring consistent support for families.

Chloe Harris, Mesa

‘America First’ should start with guns

America is sending billions of dollars to Ukraine so they can stop Russians from killing people in their bars and bowling alleys. America is also considering sending billions of dollars to Israel so they can stop the armed violence there.

America is sending “thoughts and prayers” to Maine for those same purposes. Lewiston has a right to feel cheated.

When America First types decry the cost of foreign aid and say, “We have to take care of our own problems before we help others,” gun violence should be the first problem they address.

We can reduce gun violence through legislation. Also, we can better enforce the gun laws already on the books for far less than we are spending on either Ukraine or Israel.

The gun problem in America is not about money. Stopping it with legislation and enforcement would be much more inexpensive and achievable than stopping foreign gun violence with cash.

Paul Franckowiak, Laveen

Lesko went to D.C. to do nothing

I laughed out loud when I read Debbie Lesko’s announcement that she is not running for reelection and explained, “Washington, D.C., is broken. … It is hard to get anything done.”

That is the goal of the Freedom Caucus, to do nothing for the public.

The events prior to and on Jan. 6 and since were due to the actions and inactions of many, including Lesko.

James Somerville, Sun City West

How Palestine can end this war

To all those horrified by the death and destruction in Gaza, know that the bombing could be stopped tomorrow. All the Palestinians need to do is recognize and accept Israel as a Jewish state, lay down their arms and pledge to move forward in a spirit of brotherhood and reconciliation to the benefit of all.

These are the same things they could have done 50 years ago.

Jay Wernikoff, Scottsdale

