Day of the Dead: What to know about the holiday and how to celebrate

If you’ve ever seen the movie Coco you may have an idea about the significance of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. While the movie does a good job of depicting the colors and sentiment behind the celebration, Día de los Muertos has a deeper cultural and spiritual tie to many Hispanic families.
Día de los Muertos is a week-long celebration where families honor their ancestors and dead loved ones. It is a celebration of life and death. The significance of the week-long ritual is centered around prayer and remembering friends’ and family members’ lives before they died.
Joe Garza, marketing and special event supervisor for the McAllen Convention Center, said Día de los Muertos is a way for people to remember those who have passed over to the afterlife.
During the holiday it is believed ancestors and loved ones who have crossed to the other side come to visit their families. It is tradition for families to leave out their loved one’s favorite food and drinks.
Garza said the foundation of family is highly valued in Hispanic culture, making this holiday important because it helps keep the memory of the dead alive.
During Día de los Muertos there are specific days reserved for loved ones who come and visit.
On Oct. 27, families celebrate their pets who have passed. On Oct. 28 many begin to light the first candle and place a white flower to welcome the lost souls.
On Oct. 29, the next candle is lit and a glass of water is placed for the lonely and forgotten souls, who do not have family members to remember them.
On Oct. 30, a third candle is lit, and another glass of water is placed along with a piece of bread dedicated to those who passed in tragic or fatal accidents.
On Oct. 31, a fourth candle is lit along with a glass of water and a piece of bread with fruit such as oranges, mandarines, and guavas. This is dedicated to ancestors and children who died and were not baptized.
Nov. 1, also known as Día de los Angelitos, is reserved for children who briefly lived on earth. In the Hispanic culture, it is believed the angelitos are so eager to come to visit their families that they arrive a day before.
The following day on Nov. 2 adult family members and friends who have passed come and visit their altars and families.
People often put up ofrendas along with photos of their family members, children or pets, their favorite toys, snacks, clothes, trinkets, glasses of water and food.
A way to set up a Día de los Muertos altar is by placing pictures of those who passed first at the top and going in order as it goes down the shelves.
Other items that are put on altars are cempasúchil, also known as marigolds, flowers and petals as they are believed to guide the spirits to the altars. White candles are believed to light the way to the spirits and salt is placed for purification.
Many place pan de muerto, sugar skulls, traditional foods such as mole and tamales, fruits such as oranges, mandarines, jicama and guavas, and decorate the altar with papel picado.
Altars are typically set up by Oct. 31.
In South Texas, the City of McAllen invited the community to share photos of their loved ones for its annual community ofrenda, which is showcased at the McAllen Convention Center.
Overall, Día de los Muertos is a day of remembrance of those who passed and who left an impact on the living.
A bear cub stopped to check out a Halloween decoration adorning the porch of a home in North Carolina recently, sniffing it before drinking water with its family.
Footage filmed by Asheville resident David Oppenheimer shows three bears, a mother bear and two older cubs, in the back yard of his home.
Oppenheimer’s video shows one cub sniffing around a spooky doll decoration. A second video recorded on a Ring camera shows bears drinking from a Freddie Kreuger water bowl.
Speaking to Storyful, Oppenheimer said the bear family has been spotted frequently in his neighborhood over the last week.
“This bear family has been frequently in the neighborhood this week. The mom bear has three larger cubs that seem to be a year and a half old and are close to the point of going out on their own.”
Oppenheimer regularly comes across black bears, and posts videos of the encounters to his YouTube channel. Credit: David Oppenheimer via Storyful
Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, acknowledges the symbiotic relationship of life and death. All Saints’ Day is dedicated to the saints of the church, who are in heaven. All Souls Day is set aside for those who have died, but have yet to attain heaven. All three are being marked on Nov. 1 and 2.
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday, also marked in some areas of the United States, held on Nov. 1 and 2. During those two days, the spirits are believed to return home and spend time with their relatives.
To welcome them, families build altars, or ofrendas, in their honor. These altars often include yellow marigolds, candles, photos of the deceased, cut tissue-paper designs, as well as food and beverages offerings, though these can vary from culture to culture.
Skulls, or calaveras, are often used as decorations. Though these can be made of papier-mâché, clay, wood, metal, cut-out tissue paper, they are often made of sugar decorated with colored icing, flowers, or metallic colored foils.
Both holidays are within days of each other, but they are not the same.
While both may be considered “spooky,” Halloween revolves around darkness, death, ghosts, witches, candy, and costumes. On the other hand, Day of the Dead is explicitly about the afterlife and remembrance.
All Saints’ Day is a holy day of the Catholic Church marked annually on Nov. 1. The day is dedicated to the saints of the church — all those who have attained heaven.
All Saints’ Day is traced to Pope Boniface IV, who consecrated the Pantheon at Rome to the Virgin Mary and all the Martyrs in 609 AD. Boniface IV also established All Souls’ Day, which follows All Saints.
The Catholic Church marks the day with a Mass. All Saints’ Day is also commemorated by the Eastern Orthodox Church as well as some protestant churches, such as Lutheran and Anglican denominations.
All Souls Day is a holy day set aside for honoring the dead, primarily celebrated in the Catholic Church.
According to Catholic belief, the soul of a person who dies can go to one of three places, heaven, hell or purgatory. Purgatory is believed to be a place where souls can be cleansed and perfected before they enter into heaven. Catholics celebrate All Souls Day, praying for souls in purgatory to be purified.
Sampriti Bhattacharyya broke free of the traditional gender constraints in her native India to become the founder and CEO of a pioneering electric-boatbuilder in the U.S. But ironically, when we connect via Zoom, she’s back in the confines of her teenage bedroom in Kolkata for the first time in seven years. She points out the relics of her past that led her to train as an aerospace engineer in the States: a copy of Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time (which further expanded her interest in the universe), the hulking Compaq computer on which she first googled “American internship,” and… a poster of a ’90s boy band. “The only thing I knew about America was NASA and the Backstreet Boys,” she says with a laugh.
The 36-year-old Bhattacharyya has been defying the odds from the beginning. She attended a small local college in Kolkata, not one of India’s prestige academic pipelines, and says people never thought of her as particularly smart. “The best that was expected out of me,” she recalls, “was maybe to be a housewife or work a low-key job.” But Bhattacharyya was always fascinated by space and curious about ocean exploration, taking astrophysics and cosmology classes as a “hobby.” She also dove into robotics projects.
Such single-mindedness can be a bit isolating, she admits, but it also “has its pluses”: It drove her to apply for no fewer than 540 internships on that Compaq. “Maybe if I sent 200 emails, then I would not have made it to the U.S.,” she muses. After receiving a total of four responses, she eventually scored a coveted summer internship at Fermilab, America’s particle physics and accelerator laboratory. At age 20, Bhattacharyya boarded a plane for the first time and arrived in Chicago with $200 in her pocket.
She soon fell in love with machines and coding—specifically, how technology could help solve what she calls the world’s hard problems. That notion would become her modus operandi and the crux of her subsequent start-ups. Following her Fermi gig and while earning a master of science at the Ohio State University, Bhattacharyya landed an internship working on autonomous aircraft at NASA’s Ames Research Center. NASA is where she also first learned about the youthful entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley. “I saw Mark Zuckerberg, and I was blown away by the fact that somebody young could be a CEO,” she says. “That planted the idea in my head about starting a company.”
First, she armed herself with more education, entering the PhD program in mechanical engineering at MIT. In 2015, at the age of 28 and two years before earning her doctorate as a roboticist, she launched Hydroswarm. The company, which produced underwater drones to map the ocean floor, ultimately folded, but Bhattacharyya’s goal of creating a fleet of autonomous vessels remained. Her ability to persevere despite, by her own count, “many failures,” is partly inspired by Amazon’s billionaire founder. “Jeff Bezos says, ‘Be stubborn on vision, but flexible on details,’ ” she says. “I did that when Hydroswarm didn’t pan out.”
Bhattacharyya pivoted, building an operating system to modernize existing boats and, she hoped, transform water-borne transport with self-piloting fleets. The pandemic threw a wrench into that plan, as it proved impossible to get access to vessels, let alone refit them. The entrepreneur in her, though, was convinced that the electric revolution could expand from land to sea. Computing was getting cheaper, sensors were becoming more advanced, and scalable manufacturing was now a real possibility. Instead of thinking smaller, she went bigger: “It became clear the answer was not retrofitting,” she says. “It was imagining the next-generation vessels from the ground up.”
In 2020, Bhattacharyya tapped fellow MIT-trained engineer Reo Baird to help launch Navier, in the hope of creating a cleaner, more efficient way to travel on the waves and, in the process, alleviating congestion on the roads. The duo established a core team of seven industry experts by selling them the dream. Bhattacharyya recruited hydrofoil specialist Paul Bieker as the lead naval architect. “I called him up and said, ‘I know you built $40 million yachts for America’s Cup, but if we scale this technology, it will change the way people move on the waterways,’ ” she says. When engineer Kenneth Jensen, who previously worked at Google and Uber, initially rebuffed her overtures, Bhattacharyya told him, “This thing has to exist.” He is now Navier’s chief technology officer. Her persistence also saw the start-up draw $10 million in seed funding from the likes of Google cofounder Sergey Brin, Android cofounder Rich Miner, and other venture capitalists.
Working out of its San Francisco headquarters, Navier designed a 30-foot, eight-passenger electric foiling yacht (the N30) that progressed from sketch to full-scale, finished boat in 11 months. Three months later, a second vessel was complete. “What amazed me was that they worked in the first sea trial,” Bhattacharyya says.
“The best that was expected out of me,” she recalls, “was maybe to be a housewife or work a low-key job.”
The N30 glides four feet above the water on three carbon foils that boost speed and efficiency while minimizing wake and drag. The foil concept has been around since the early 19th century, but Navier’s proprietary operating system sets the N30 apart. The vessel’s sensors feed information about wave conditions to software that then adjusts the foils to ensure a smooth ride. (We tested it, and it was downright peaceful.) The tech array even includes autodocking, or “one-click docking.” The boat is also equipped with two 90 kW electric motors that allow it to hit 35 knots at full tilt and cover 75 nautical miles at 22 knots. Thanks to the foils and the diminished drag, the zero-emissions cruiser, Navier claims, is 10 times more efficient than traditional gas-powered boats. “It is the most advanced electric marine vessel for sure,” Bhattacharyya says.
The N30 will be available in three configurations: Open ($375,000), Hardtop ($450,000), and Cabin ($550,000). The company expects to deliver between 30 and 50 crafts by the end of next year, with the electromechanical R&D and assembly done in Alameda, Calif. These personal vessels will be a great way to “fine-tune” the technology, Bhattacharyya says, but are only a small part of Navier’s master plan. She hopes to eventually roll out electric water taxis and barges to transport people and goods in coastal cities around the world.
“I think when we make that happen,” she says, a note of steely determination underlying her sunny optimism, “that would really be the testament to my success.”
