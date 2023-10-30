News
Florida cop suspended after stopping runaway car with kids inside but no driver
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some might call Karl Hirsch a hero.
A Fort Lauderdale cop, Hirsch used his patrol cruiser to help stop a moving car that had two little girls in the backseat and no driver. But instead of praise, Hirsch got a 20-hour unpaid suspension.
The Jan. 26 incident caused no injuries, but triggered an Internal Affairs investigation ordered by Police Chief Patrick Lynn. On May 24, Internal Affairs investigators notified Hirsch he was being investigated for potentially violating department policy by “carelessly, negligently or intentionally causing waste, loss or damage to any city property.”
In the process of stopping the runaway car, Hirsch caused nearly $10,000 in damage to his own squad car.
Lynn declined to comment for this story.
Hirsch, 27, was not able to comment without permission from the chief.
Hirsch, who joined the force in June 2019, comes with a law enforcement lineage. His late father was a sergeant with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department; his mother has had a long career there as a traffic homicide investigator; and his maternal grandfather is a retired Hollywood cop.
The incident was Hirsch’s third accident within the year. There is no dash-cam footage of the accidents because Fort Lauderdale squad cars are not equipped with dashboard cameras. All three accidents were deemed preventable.
Officers with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department can face termination if they are involved in four preventable accidents within a year, the city’s Human Resources director said.
Mayor Dean Trantalis declined to comment on Hirsch’s suspension as did Commissioner John Herbst, who won police union support in his election last year, and Commissioner Steve Glassman. All three said they didn’t feel comfortable commenting because they did not have details on the case.
The department’s policies and procedures are designed to protect not only the officers, but the public, City Manager Greg Chavarria told The South Florida Sun Sentinel. And the command staff relied on those policies when reviewing the case.
“This was the officer’s third incident within one year,” Chavarria said. “We follow a matrix that tells us what action to take. We took action based on the recommendation made by the chief.”
Would the outcome have been different if it was Hirsch’s first accident? Chavarria couldn’t say.
But he said he plans to ask staff to review the department’s policies and procedures to see if there’s room for improvement.
“And if there is, we’re happy to look at that,” Chavarria said. “We always look to be better.”
Hirsch was involved in two accidents three days apart in March 2022.
In the first accident, he hit another car while backing up his squad car, damaging one of the wheels. For that, he received written counseling.
In the second incident, Hirsch hit another vehicle while driving through an intersection. No one was injured, but investigators determined he did not have the right of way. For that, he was given a one-day unpaid suspension. He appealed the decision and wound up with a written warning instead. He was also required to go through driver training.
Here’s what happened on the day he helped rescue the girls, ages 5 and 6.
According to the official record, police were chasing down three armed robbery suspects in a black Infiniti. One of the suspects was a mother with her two young daughters in the back seat.
Hirsch, who told Internal Affairs he was providing backup to a deputy already involved in the chase, saw the driver jump out of the car while it was still moving and escape over a wall in the 4700 block of West Commercial Boulevard. Soon after, a second suspect, a friend of the girls’ mother, jumped out of the backseat of the moving vehicle, police said.
That’s when Hirsch noticed a child’s feet hanging out of the rear driver’s side door. The driverless car was traveling along at around 10 mph by Hirsch’s estimate.
“It was apparent that this was a 5- to 7-year-old child hanging on to the inside of the vehicle to prevent themselves from falling out,” Hirsch wrote in a report detailing the incident. “At this point, I greatly feared for the safety of the children as this vehicle was picking up in speed towards an oncoming roadway.”
A Broward Sheriff’s deputy driving an unmarked unit following behind maneuvered his F-150 truck in front of the car to bring it to a stop.
In his report, Hirsch said he was worried the car might roll backward or the third suspect might jump behind the wheel and take off. He attempted to maneuver his squad car behind the Infiniti to barricade it in place. But as he hit the grass he lost control of his cruiser and ran into the Infiniti, causing $9,721 in damage to his vehicle.
Body camera footage shows Hirsch racing to the car to check on the terrified girls, who were screaming and crying but unharmed. The girls’ mother, the third suspect, was in the backseat with the children. Hirsch scooped up both girls, one by one, and tried to calm them down.
Hirsch’s body camera footage later shows him discussing the crash with the deputy, Jerry Wengert, who helped stop the car.
“The fact that this car had kids and the ——- feet of the kids were hanging out of the ——- car,” Wengert told Hirsch.
“But are they gonna say, ‘Hey, you hit a car that had kids in it? Was that the smart thing to do, to stop it?’” Hirsch said in response.
“We had to stop it,” Wengert replied. “Like I had a car in front of it, dude. Because the kids were by themselves in the ——- car. We had no choice. You think I’m gonna wreck my car like that? We had to stop it. There was no driver in the ——- vehicle. The kids’ feet were hanging out of the back of the ——- car.”
All three suspects were arrested that day.
According to police, the trio were involved in an armed robbery a month earlier at a Home Depot in Sunrise on Dec. 26, 2022. A man and woman walked out of the store with $655 in merchandise, then headed to a black Infiniti parked out front with another woman in the passenger seat.
Two loss-prevention officers following close behind told police the two women swung steel pipes at them, forcing them to retreat. As the suspects drove off, the man made a gun symbol with his finger, pointed at the two employees and said “Bang bang.”
One month later, two Sunrise detectives conducting surveillance saw the Infiniti backed into a parking space at Oswald Park in Fort Lauderdale. A man, two women and two children were inside. When the detectives approached the car on foot, the man climbed from the back seat to the front and took off, driving over parking stumps and shrubs and nearly hitting one of the detectives, who had to jump behind an unmarked police vehicle.
The detectives followed the car, soon joined by Fort Lauderdale police and Sheriff’s deputies.
A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter followed the car throughout the chase along on Interstate 95 and through Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill and Tamarac.
During the chase, the Infiniti caused several traffic accidents, police say.
After all three were arrested, both women told police the man driving the Infiniti that day was the same man who drove the getaway car the day of the robbery. The man, however, denied any involvement in the Home Depot robbery.
The girls’ mother, Moesha Pierce, is now in prison. Pierce, 27, of Pompano Beach, pleaded no contest to the robbery and was sentenced to two years in prison. Shatarise Brown, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. Joshua Ross, 32, of Pompano Beach — the driver who police say bailed out of the car on Jan. 26 and was later found hiding in a nearby hotel — was never formally charged with armed robbery.
According to a memo filed by a prosecutors with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, there was no independent witness who could identify him as one of the people who robbed the Home Depot.
After the police pursuit on Jan. 26, Ross faced several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempt to flee and elude law enforcement and neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Those charges were dropped for different reasons, including the fact that Ross has outstanding warrants on other felony cases, according to the prosecutor’s memo.
Wengert was neither disciplined for his role in stopping the vehicle nor investigated by Internal Affairs, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency’s Pursuit Review Board reviewed Wengert’s actions that day and found them compliant.
In his official report, Wengert said he saw the driver and rear passenger bailing out of the car and attempting to flee, leaving small children in the back seat while the car was still in motion.
“Knowing the vehicle had no driver behind the wheel, the fear that great bodily harm was imminent to the children still inside, and that the vehicle was headed into traffic and towards a large tree, I utilized my vehicle as a barrier to immediately and safely immobilize the vehicle,” he wrote.
Eric Schwartzreich, a high-profile attorney who has previously represented Wengert, was not surprised to learn the deputy had not been disciplined for his actions that day.
“There would be no reason for him to be disciplined,” Schwartzreich said. “He saved children that day. Deputy Wengert has not done anything wrong. I don’t think anyone did anything wrong in this case. Police officers need to be flexible, instinctive and intuitive — not trained robots. Flexibility is key. The actions of the officers were heroic that day, the definition of the words protect and serve.”
Jeff Marano, former union president for the Hollywood Police Department, told The South Florida Sun Sentinel he’s known Hirsch since he was a kid and is friends with the family.
According to Marano, Hirsch would probably do it all over again, even with the 20-hour unpaid suspension.
“It’s a judgment call,” Marano said. “And you take your hits. I’m sure Karl would do it again in order to save those children. I’m sure he’d do it again. Policies are policies. But there are always extenuating circumstances. And in this case, there was a life-saving component.”
Marano said he’s been friends with Hirsch’s grandfather for decades. He knew Hirsch’s dad, too.
Like any street cop, you have to make split-second decisions that mean life or death for not only the officer but the people they’re paid to protect, Marano said.
During the Internal Affairs investigation, Hirsch was asked whether he’d ever been trained in the maneuver required to stop a moving car.
“No sir,” Hirsch answered. “And I understood that going into it, but I made the decision that I thought I had to make in that moment.”
The outcome in this particular case could affect police morale in two ways, said Eugene O’Donnell, a law professor with John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.
“The fallout from this kind of decision will reverberate, especially among the cadre of the most dedicated cops,” he said. “They will take this to heart more than anybody. If you can’t stand up for your people when they do something courageous and honorable, even if it violates something technical, then we’re lost. The profession is lost.”
Nowadays, some police agencies get too caught up on protocol, said O’Donnell, who was a police officer and prosecutor earlier in his career. Back when he was a cop, rules were guidelines and mitigating circumstances were taken into consideration. That is no longer the case, he argues.
“Increasingly, the rules are paramount and there’s no allowance for judgment and no allowance for exceptions,” O’Donnell said. “Not intervening is the safer side of the street for cops now.”
Police departments today face a challenge in striking a balance between holding officers accountable and slapping them with harsh punishment that discourages them from doing their jobs, O’Donnell said.
“You have to take into account morale and what kind of culture you want to create,” he said. “Are you going to make risk aversion the center of what police do, where the main goal is to not get into trouble? And if you even think a rule might be broken, do nothing?”
The fact that Hirsch got a two-day suspension stunned Bob Jarvis, a law professor with Nova Southeastern University.
“It’s just outrageous,” said Jarvis, who argued the cop played hero that day, not villain.
“You are vilifying him by suspending him,” Jarvis said. “They should have commended him for saving those two little girls. You have to give cops a lot of leeway. We pay them to read the situation and make split-second decisions.”
Jarvis also said the suspension could have unintended consequences, hurting morale throughout the department.
“If you feel upper management does not have your back, you think, ‘Why stick my neck out? Management is not going to back me.’”
Who knows what would have happened if Wengert and Hirsch hadn’t pinned the car, and how much longer the chase would have lasted.
As for Hirsch, he has already served his suspension.
In a Facebook video created by the city before the Jan. 26 incident, Hirsch speaks with boundless enthusiasm about his work as a road patrol officer.
His mother, Jill Hirsch, also appears in the video. She tells viewers her son has wanted to be a police officer just like his dad ever since he could walk and talk.
The video includes footage of Hirsch in his squad car and photos of him as a tow-headed child posing with his father, Karl Hirsch Sr. The elder Hirsch retired from the department in 2005 and died on Sept. 29. He was 67.
The video ends with these words from his son: “I’ve always said this job is the best job in the world. And I wouldn’t rather do anything else. Who’s to say you shouldn’t chase that dream and enjoy going to work every day. There’s not many people who can say that each day.”
Hundreds of Serbian police deploy in border zone with Hungary after deadly shooting among migrants
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Serbian officers were dispatched Saturday into a border area with Hungary, where they detained several people after a shooting between migrants killed three people and injured one, police said.
Reports of violence and gun battles have become common near the border between Serbia and European Union member nation Hungary. Thousands of migrants have been camping in the area, looking for ways to cross with the help of people smugglers.
Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, who visited the area, pledged that “we will not move from here until every person responsible for any criminal act or incident is removed.”
Police actions are aimed at “curbing irregular migration and raising the level of security in this part of the country, where clashes among migrants are frequent, not rarely with the use of firearms,” the force said in a statement.
Police said they detained two people Saturday from Kosovo who are suspected of smuggling migrants and supplying them with weapons. Officers also found 54 Turkish passports, the statement added.
Late on Friday, police reported detaining four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of unlawful possession of guns and explosives. It was not immediately clear whether any of the detained people will be charged with the shooting that took place earlier on Friday.
The suspected clash between groups of migrants happened in abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos. Police said the injured migrant received medical aid and an investigation was ongoing to establish what happened. The nationalities of the victims and the injured migrant, as well as other details, were still unclear, they said.
Police raided the area and seized two automatic rifles and ammunition. They also found 79 migrants and transferred them to reception centers, the statement said.
The Serbia-Hungary border area lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration toward Western Europe, which leads from Turkey to Greece and Bulgaria, and then on to North Macedonia, Serbia or Bosnia.
Hungary’s staunchly anti-immigrant government has put up razor-wire fence on the border with Serbia to stop the influx, and has pushed back into Serbia migrants who enter Hungary. People smuggling gangs, however, have multiplied in the border area, often clashing for control.
Serbian police have raided the border zone on several occasions over the past several months, arresting suspected people smugglers and confiscating weapons. President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday that Serbia could bring in the military “to fix this,” state RTS television reported.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Cagliari face Frosinone in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season – but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Cagliari Calcio 4 – 3 Frosinone Calcio
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:30
Match ends, Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:29
Second Half ends, Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:29
Attempt blocked. Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Garritano with a cross.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:29
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Paulo Azzi.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:28
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Tommaso Augello.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:26
Goal! Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:26
Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:26
Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:24
Goal! Cagliari 3, Frosinone 3. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross following a corner.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:23
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:23
Attempt blocked. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:21
Offside, Frosinone. Matías Soulé tries a through ball, but Walid Cheddira is caught offside.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:18
Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:19
Attempt blocked. Paulo Azzi (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Oristanio.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:17
Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:15
Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:15
Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:14
Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:13
Offside, Frosinone. Anthony Oyono tries a through ball, but Mehdi Bourabia is caught offside.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:12
Foul by Walid Cheddira (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:11
Substitution, Frosinone. Caleb Okoli replaces Marco Brescianini.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:09
VAR Decision: No Penalty Cagliari.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:08
Penalty conceded by Stefano Turati (Frosinone) after a foul in the penalty area.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:08
Penalty Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti draws a foul in the penalty area.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:08
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:07
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Luca Garritano.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:06
Goal! Cagliari 2, Frosinone 3. Antoine Makoumbou (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:05
Substitution, Frosinone. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Reinier.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:04
Substitution, Frosinone. Anthony Oyono replaces Pol Lirola.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:04
Attempt missed. Paulo Azzi (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriele Zappa with a cross.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:02
Goal! Cagliari 1, Frosinone 3. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Pavoletti.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:00
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:59
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Pol Lirola.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
13:00
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Viola (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Azzi.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Substitution, Cagliari. Paulo Azzi replaces Jakub Jankto.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Substitution, Cagliari. Gaetano Oristanio replaces Zito Luvumbo.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Substitution, Cagliari. Nicolas Viola replaces Marco Mancosu.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Delay in match (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:50
Hand ball by Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:50
Attempt blocked. Matteo Prati (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:54
Delay in match (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:48
Matteo Prati (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:48
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:48
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:48
Substitution, Frosinone. Walid Cheddira replaces Marvin Çuni because of an injury.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:48
Substitution, Frosinone. Luca Garritano replaces Jaime Báez.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:45
Delay in match because of an injury Marvin Çuni (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:45
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Mancosu.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:45
Attempt blocked. Matteo Prati (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:39
Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 3. Marco Brescianini (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:37
Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:35
Second Half begins Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:35
Substitution, Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti replaces Alessandro Deiola.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:20
First Half ends, Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:19
Attempt missed. Jaime Báez (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:17
Marvin Çuni (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:15
Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Zito Luvumbo with a cross.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:14
Substitution, Cagliari. Gabriele Zappa replaces Nahitan Nández because of an injury.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:14
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:14
Delay in match because of an injury Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:13
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:10
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:08
Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:08
Attempt blocked. Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:06
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Alessandro Deiola.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:06
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:05
Attempt saved. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:05
Foul by Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:05
Attempt blocked. Ilario Monterisi (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinier.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:04
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Antoine Makoumbou.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:02
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:01
Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:59
VAR Decision: Penalty Cagliari.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
12:01
Penalty conceded by Matías Soulé (Frosinone) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:59
Attempt saved. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:59
Attempt blocked. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:57
Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:57
Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:54
Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 1. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:53
Hand ball by Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:52
Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Makoumbou.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:50
Foul by Marco Brescianini (Frosinone).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:50
Jaime Báez (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:49
Offside, Cagliari. Matteo Prati tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:47
Attempt missed. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:45
Attempt missed. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:41
Offside, Frosinone. Enzo Barrenechea tries a through ball, but Reinier is caught offside.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:40
Attempt missed. Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jaime Báez with a cross following a corner.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:38
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:38
Attempt saved. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:37
Foul by Matteo Prati (Cagliari).
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:32
Ilario Monterisi (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:31
First Half begins.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
11:00
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Cagliari vs Frosinone
10:30
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it’s Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
A male model who worked at Abercrombie & Fitch sued the company, saying in a lawsuit that it allowed the former CEO to run a sex-trafficking ring
-
A male model sued Abercrombie & Fitch, saying the company allowed its former CEO to exploit models.
-
The lawsuit comes after the BBC published a report with claims the CEO ran a sex trafficking ring.
-
CEO Mike Jefferies ‘sexually abused his many victims’ the lawsuit said.
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
Jeffries, who left Abercrombie in 2014, converted the chain from a struggling retailer of hunting apparel to a seller of must-have teen clothing. But he faced criticism for the company’s sexualized marketing, including billboards and beefy models that alienated potential customers who didn’t fit into its image.
The lawsuit comes after a BBC report earlier this month raised similar allegations against Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith.
The lawsuit, filed by David Bradberry in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, says Jeffries had modeling scouts scouring the internet and elsewhere to identify attractive young men seeking to be the next face of Abercrombie. Often, these prospective models became sex-trafficking victims, sent to New York and abroad and abused by Jeffries and other men, all under the guise that they were being recruited to become the next Abercrombie model, the lawsuit contends.
“Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models,” the suit said.
Per the suit, these practices occurred between at least 1992 to 2014. Jeffries, Smith, and the Jeffries Family Office LLC are named in the suit. It seeks class-action status and estimates that over a hundred young models, in addition to Bradberry, were victims.
“Among other things, Jeffries sexually abused his many victims and caused his victims to engage in commercial sex acts, specifically sex acts for which his victims received things of value, including money, promises of career advancement, and promises that Jeffries would hire them to work as Abercrombie models,” according to the suit.
A&F, based in New Albany, Ohio, declined to comment Friday. Earlier this month, the retailer said that it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the issues raised by the BBC. It said the company’s current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Jeffries’ sexual misconduct.
“For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today,” the company said. “We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”
Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, said in a statement that Jeffries “will not comment in the press on this new lawsuit, as he has likewise chosen not to regarding litigation in the past. “
“The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter,” Bieber added.
Once a household name for affluent teens and now benefiting from a resurgence in popularity, the company long faced controversy under the direction of Jeffries.
In the 2000s, the company faced multiple accusations of racism and discrimination against employees of color. The focus on these controversies heightened during the pandemic thanks to the documentary “White Hot.”
Earlier in October, the BBC published a two-year investigation into Jeffries and Smith that alleged the pair were involved in organizing events that recruited young men for sex acts. Men said they were exploited or abused, and others noted that modeling opportunities were tied to participation in sex acts.
In some cases, Jeffries and Smith were present during the sex acts.
The company told the BBC that they were “appalled and disgusted” by the claims made about Jeffries.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Florida cop suspended after stopping runaway car with kids inside but no driver
Hundreds of Serbian police deploy in border zone with Hungary after deadly shooting among migrants
Serie A result, final score and reaction
A male model who worked at Abercrombie & Fitch sued the company, saying in a lawsuit that it allowed the former CEO to run a sex-trafficking ring
