Florida shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 18 injured during Halloween celebrations
A shooting in Tampa, Florida, killed at least two people and injured 18 more after a fight broke out between two groups on a street crowded with hundreds of people during Halloween celebrations early Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near a strip of bars and clubs in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters at the scene.
“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups,” Bercaw said. “And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way.”
Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, triggering a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.
“They just said they had one person in custody, and I hope he’s the person,” Emmitt Wilson told Fox News Digital. Wilson said his 14-year-old son Elijah Wilson was killed in the shooting.
Wilson, whose family lives in Tampa, told reporters at the scene that his son was a “good child” who was “just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
“I’ve been trying to tell him to stop hanging around certain people, but he haven’t been listening,” Wilson said.
One suspect, only identified as a male, turned himself in to police, Bercaw said. Authorities believe that a second shooter was involved.
No details on the conditions of the 18 hospitalized with injuries were immediately provided.
Some officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.
The circumstances that led to the fight remain under investigation.
Authorities asked anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
San Francisco CEO who’s closing his $215 million company’s upscale office lounge says return-to-work push is ‘fighting a losing war’
For the past six months, employees at the tech company Expensify in San Francisco have had a special in-office perk: an upscale lounge offering them free specialty cocktails and other drinks. From its 16th-floor office, workers could enjoy champagne or a draft beer while collaborating in a restaurant-style booth or working on laptops at the bar.
But the lounge is due to close on November 1. The point, CEO David Barrett explained in a blog post on Wednesday, was to run an experiment.
Founded 15 years ago, the $215 million market-cap Expensify, which sells an expense-reporting app, was a remote-first company well before the pandemic. It even has an offshore program, in which employees can work abroad together for a few weeks every year.
But with COVID forcing millions of people to work from home, Barrett wrote, “we recognized that we were living through a transformational time for the rest of the market, and decided to fix up one of our offices and run a little experiment around a very simple question: Can anything bring workers back to the office voluntarily?”
The answer, he concluded, was mostly no: “In practice, the lounge was a place that people would generally visit, marvel at, work for a bit, and leave.”
Based on the experiment, he believes that employees at other companies currently working in the office “are likely going because they feel pressured to (either by their boss or their peers), not because it’s actually their preferred place to be.”
RTO divides the Fortune 500
At Amazon, employees staged a walkout earlier this year over the company’s return-to-office mandate, but managers now have the green light to terminate workers who ignore it, according to guidelines seen by Insider last week. Nike, meanwhile, recently updated its return-to-office policy from three days to four.
But while the return-to-office trend has been gaining steam, some companies are ignoring it. Nvidia, a $1 trillion AI powerhouse, offers luxurious office spaces, but it still lets employees decide whether to use them. Canva, the graphic design startup valued at $26 billion last year, has taken a similar approach.
In a recent survey of over 8,400 U.S. workers by FlexJobs, 63% of respondents said remote work was still the most important part of a job to them, ahead of salary and a good boss.
‘We’re just never going back’
Barrett believes there’s still a place for offices, but as a society “we’re just never going back to a regular nine-to-five office culture, a staple of not just our modern culture, but also the foundation of most urban planning.”
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan in August to convert empty office buildings into housing. “COVID taught us something,” he said. “If we want to acknowledge it or not, we are in a different norm. Everything has changed, and we have to be willing to change with it.”
Companies now insisting that employees return to the office might want to reconsider, Barrett suggested: “If the best office in the entire planet can’t compete with the local coffee shop, the tightly closed Pandora’s box of ‘work from anywhere’ has burst open, and will never be resealed. No amount of begging or coercion is going to work in the long run: The businesses that demand it are fighting a losing war of attrition against an infinite universal energy.”
But he noted that Expensify did derive a few other benefits from the lounge experiment, such as using it as a laboratory to test new products and impressing possible clients.
As Barrett wrote, “It was an incredible brand experience: Despite how lavish it seemed, from a cost perspective it was orders of magnitude cheaper to fix someone a cocktail in our own bar than to try to talk to that same potential customer at a conference booth.”
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
‘SNL’ recap: Nate Bargatze hosts with Foo Fighters
Hello boils and ghouls, welcome to SNL in Review: Halloween edition as stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosts Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Foo Fighters.
Usually, episodes like tonight produce sketches that tap into the macabre. SNL has a storied history of this, like David S. Pumpkins or the infamous Fear performance. Horror comedy is an illusive brand of humor, lots of hits and a ton of misses. I am joined tonight by former cast member Gary Kroeger. His favorite horror comedy is Beetlejuice, which is fitting as one of his first SNL episodes back in season 8 was hosted by Michael Keaton… on Oct. 30, the Halloween show. He says: “All I remember about the Michael Keaton show is that I thought we let him down. He was there every day staying late, fully committed to being part of the process, but I don’t think the show showcased his talent very well.”
I asked Gary what audiences should expect with a stand-up like Bargatze in charge tonight: “A stand-up is the host that the writers feel most free with. There’s a feeling that there is no reason to limit what they do because it’s going to be funny regardless. Stand-ups know how to deliver the joke and so the comedic thread of a sketch is never lost on them. When I was on the show the best examples were George Carlin and Eddie Murphy. Both transcended easy definitions, but they knew where the joke was no matter what they were doing. And if a sketch were going south they had instincts to save it. Don Rickles was another example. Rickles in one sketch just decided to go off script and the result was hysterical, even for those of us standing in front of the camera. I, I proudly recall, did not break character!”
Here’s hoping tonight’s show will be equally hilarious! (And, maybe, include some scares.)
Cold Open
In an interesting development, Mikey Day is playing President Joe Biden, celebrating Halloween in the Oval Office. This is classically executed – I can’t tell if Day has his own take on Biden, or if he’s channeling James Austin Johnson. Let’s brace ourselves for more of this, with Donald Trump as the presumptive 2023 GOP nominee.
A new aide enters the room – actually, no, it’s the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (Michael Longfellow). He is very bland, and has an “adult Black son” (Devon Walker). Kroeger shares: “The new political impressions are rock solid! As nuanced as ever. We have a new House Speaker and I think SNL will have a field day with this ultra-conservative, tin hat wearing clown from Louisiana.”
Another surprise! Christopher Walken shows up. He is playing the Spirit of Halloween. In South America, they maybe call him Papa Pumpkin. This is his first appearance on the show since 2008! Pretty interesting cold open. A glimpse into the next year.
More on Day: It is tough to do a really fresh Biden, in my view. Kroeger says: “I loved doing political figure impressions. Besides Mondale, Ted Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy, I did do Yassir Arafat on a Donahue spoof… With Mondale I looked for a sympathetic approach… I developed imitations by listening to hook phrases. I didn’t need more than a couple of days with a recording of anyone to find that phrase that put my vocal chords in the right position. But it’s more than just a voice, you also look for something to exploit in their personality. For me, Bobby Kennedy was always trying to please his brother, and that gave me – with Joe Piscopo as JFK – an angle for the sketch. With Teddy, sadly, it was his need to absolve himself of guilt.”
Monologue
Bargatze comes out to discuss the future, picking up his daughter and county fairs — really solid bits I assume are from his stand-up act. He shares that his dad was a magician growing up, back in the ’80s — when you could fistfight an orangutan. The crowd is into this episode.
Bargatze is a little nervous, but holds himself well. This is obviously a breakthrough moment for him, and he delivers. It’s fun giving someone less traditional a chance to host (“I’m as shocked as you are that I’m here,” he tells viewers). In previous eras of the show, bookers had to be more creative with their choices. I recommend watching this monologue to get a sense why he’s become so popular. It’s a solid block of stand-up and just fun watching someone make the most of their moment, like that Mark Walhberg movie Rock Star.
Gary Kroeger says: “I loved Nate Bargatze the first time I saw him a few years ago. He is the non comic, comic. Meaning he is just telling stories that — at least seem — real and how he relates his authentic persona to the situation is the source of the humor. He is an Everyman who is not every man. How he admits his shortcomings is so relatable that you laugh at him even if his jokes aren’t told in a classic, set-up/punchline format. He is the upper echelon of working stand-ups even though his approach is very different. It isn’t wildly observational or acutely satirical; he is, instead, the funniest guy at the barbeque with the hysterical story about what just happened to him.”
“Chef Show”
Contestants visited a historic Black church to learn the origins of soul food. A few years ago, Louis CK might have played Nate Bargatze’s part here. “Yes, I’m sorry,” Dougie (Bargatze) says in a twist after he’s announced as the winner. He’s a white guy from Rhode Island. The judges (Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson) are very confused. Top Chef host Padma Lakshi shows up as another sign that the show is working around the strike by using other types of performers.
“Hallmark Horror”
This fall, a chilling new vision of horror! This trailer is essentially A Christmas Prince meets Mama. Two almost human actors with human sounding voices find each other in their quaint hometown, in this funny spoof of terrible tropes. Hallmark has cornered the market on Christmas, now they are going after Halloween. This is funny! Watch it.
Former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson weighs in that she is “LOVING SNL tonight! Nate Barghazi did a smart, funny, great monologue and the first two sketches were excellent!”
“Washington’s Dream”
In a new country, there are a lot of questions – with these Revolutionary War soldiers, they question George Washington about the metric system, temperature scales and George Carlin-esque trivia about the game of football. Remember when Russell Brand played George Washington? (Fallon also played the first president on Update once.)
Kroeger says: “The cast seems to be more and more ensemble driven than in past years. Maybe that’s simply because it takes time to emerge as prominently as past stars, but I’m watching James Austin Johnson and Michael Longfellow. Molly Kearney is terrific. Chloe Fineman is the emerging, if not already emerged, presence on the show. And Mikey Day! And Bowen Yang! In short, the show is in no short supply of new talent.”
Jackson says she enjoyed “the brilliant ending to the George Washington sketch — which had to have been written or highly influenced by Nate — had a brilliant racist reference ending. Racism was handled funny in a couple of the sketches, the cooking show sketch. Nate’s deadpan face and him staying in character really allows me to laugh.”
“Lake Beach”
This parody song is a direct concept from JAJ’s stand-up. When he frames it, it’s a spoof of post 9/11 country music, and how terrible and trite it is. This music video still works, but I think that context makes the concept work even better. Funny to see Dave Grohl here.
Jackson says: “I have lived in Nashville 11 years now. Lake Beach music video was spot on.”
“Trick or Treating”
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (Sarah Sherman) warns kids from becoming scabs during the actors’ strike. This is barbed — I like it! It is taking shots, and Sherman is really funny channeling the quirky Nanny star-turned-labor leader.
Recently, SAG-AFTRA released guidelines for members looking to “celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity” with the strike. The union encourages members to “dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.” It’s been mocked and criticized – Drescher gets hit too, but Sherman lands a nice pro-union moment about breaking off a piece of Kit Kat bars… metaphorically speaking.
This is a classic. But let’s go a bit deeper. Tonight’s episode continues the show relying on stand-ups and non-actors this season as the actors’ strike continues, which has drawn some criticism. I asked Gary for his thoughts, given he’s an actor and proud union man. He has this nuanced take: “A show has an obligation to their audience as well as the company of actors. In terms of a comedy show, the obligation is to bring comedy to the screen. But you also have to show solidarity to the union that protects you. The loophole you mention is of course the SAG Net Code which covers talk and reality performers but I think putting comedic actors into that category is a stretch. Nevertheless, that is the loophole, it is provided, so why not take it? The question is, does this diminish the effectiveness of the strike? I think it does… [still] if I were on SNL I’d probably be right there working on the show and happy to be working.”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Pretty cool to see Walken introduce the performance! This throwback has a great energy. The performance is powerful and vital, evoking the band’s classic material.
Kroeger is on the record as a fan of the Foo Fighters. He notes tonight: “But We Are Here is particularly significant because it’s the first album since Taylor Hawkins died. Without giving a review of the album, I will say that it is probably their most personal music, yet every bit as hard driving as their previous work. And Dave Grohl holds a special place now in the pantheon of rock and roll. He is an ambassador for all that came before yet stays on the cutting edge of modern audio relevance. I think he is comfortable in his own skin.”
“Weekend Update”
Colin Jost has several funny jokes about new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Sarah Sherman plays Jost’s agent, JJ Gordan. Work has been slow during the strike, but there’s still opportunities – like him being in the Jurassic Park porn version and playing Jared Fogle in a Netflix biopic. We see the usual Jost slams that Sherman does in her other Update segments, but fun to see her as a character. Finally she gets some moments this season!
“Airplane”
Chloe Fineman is about to give birth mid-flight – her husband (Devon Walker) asks for a doctor. The other passengers volunteer their occupations and debate which job is harder. This is very funny! Chloe Troast plays a teacher. She educated future lawyers and doctors! Everyone boos her. (Kroeger says he’s not familiar yet with Troast but is looking forward to watching her develop with the show.) Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner have great moments here. But Dave Grohl shows up and steals the show – who remembers the awesome “Learn to Fly” music video?
Foo Fighters — “The Glass”
This is a great ballad – and H.E.R. duets! Amazing. She was the musical guest back in 2020, when Adele hosted. By the way, Kroeger enjoyed seeing Mick Jagger on the show last week. He says: “Mick Jagger is the King of All Ambassadors of what came before yet remains relevant. And the Stones new album is as many critics have said, a return to the classic sound of the Stones. I love it.”
Please Don’t Destroy’s “Dawg Food”
John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are eating Dawg Food, the new Hello Fresh. Silly!
Final Thoughts
—Well, what did you think? Vote here or below! (My take? Great episode, one of their best in long time.)
—Interested in more words from me? Do you love mid-aughts SNL? Check out my recent conversation with Rob Riggle!
—Thank you as always to Gary Kroeger! Please check out The Gary & Kenny Show on YouTube and podcast platforms, also www.garyhasissues!
—And thank you to Victoria Jackson, who called this episode the “best show SNL has done in a long time!”
—R.I.P. Friends star and former host Matthew Perry! In a classy move, his death is acknowledged during the goodnights.
Check back for updates throughout the episode.
Inmate suspected in prison attack on Kristin Smart’s killer previously murdered ‘I-5 Strangler’
COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate accused of attacking Paul Flores this summer, shortly after Flores reported to prison to serve his conviction for murdering college student Kristin Smart, strangled his serial killer cellmate two years ago, officials said.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week identified inmate Jason Budrow as the suspect in the Aug. 23 attack on Flores at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, about 185 miles (300 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.
The department declined to share information about how Budrow allegedly was able to get to Flores or whether it is investigating how the attack happened on the agency’s watch in light of Budrow’s previous behavior while incarcerated.
“CDCR is limited in the amount of information it can provide on incarcerated people’s housing for safety and security reasons,” the agency said in an email.
Budrow is serving life without parole for fatally strangling his girlfriend in 2010 in Riverside County. In a jailhouse interview that year with The Press-Examiner, he described himself as a “Satanist” and sported a “666” tattoo above his right eye. He also was convicted in 2006 of sexually assaulting a teenager.
In 2021, Budrow strangled his new cellmate, serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe, who was known as the I-5 Strangler in the 1970s and 1980s. Kibbe strangled and raped at least seven women — several of them in the Sacramento and Stockton areas along Interstate 5 — and cut his victims’ clothing into odd patterns.
The killing of Kibbe in Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento, earned Budrow another consecutive life sentence. An autopsy revealed that Budrow, then 40, strangled the 81-year-old Kibbe in their cell.
In a letter to The San Jose Mercury News, Budrow wrote that he killed Kibbe on the day they became cellmates, though he had planned the murder for months after he saw a TV special about him and had sought to share a cell so he could carry it out. Budrow wrote that although he wanted a single cell, he was on “a mission for avenging” Kibbe’s victims.
Budrow told the newspaper that he had carved “a crude inverted pentagram” into Kibbe’s body.
He was put into the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit — a single-person cell, like he wanted — before being transferred to Pleasant Valley. Budrow was placed in restrictive housing there, which under state law is reserved for prisoners who “may pose a risk to others or to themselves, or whose behavior disrupts the safe and orderly functioning of the facility,” according to the corrections department.
The state would not say whether Flores was also in restricted housing at the time of the attack, which occurred somewhere between the recreational yard and the medical clinic. Authorities also haven’t disclosed a possible motive.
Flores was hospitalized in serious condition for two days before he was returned to the prison, state officials said. After the attack, Budrow was found near the scene with some sort of prison-made weapon and surrendered to prison staff, authorities said.
Prison officials have recommended that prosecutors charge Budrow in the attack on Flores. The Fresno County district attorney’s office has not yet been given the case for review, spokesperson Taylor Long said in an email Friday afternoon.
Flores was only transferred to Pleasant Valley the week before the attack to serve his sentence of 25 years to life in prison for killing Smart. His attorney, Harold Mesick, didn’t immediately respond to a Friday request for comment.
Smart, then 19, disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo on the state’s scenic Central Coast over Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Her remains have never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.
Prosecutors say Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at the university, where they were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party.
Flores was arrested in 2021 along with his father, who was accused of helping to hide Smart’s body. Flores was convicted of first-degree murder last year. A separate jury acquitted his father, Ruben Flores, of being an accessory after the fact.
