Former White County Middle School teacher charged with rape of a child

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former middle school teacher in White County has been charged with three counts of rape of a child after he was discovered to have allegedly been engaged in inappropriate behavior with a minor.
District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children Services began investigating 27-year-old Austin Damon Allen, a teacher at White County Middle School, earlier this week.
Officials said the investigation stemmed from allegations that Allen was involved in inappropriate behavior.
After learning of the allegations, the White County Director of Schools allegedly suspended Allen from his teaching position, and placed him on leave pending the investigation’s results.
On Friday, Oct. 27, investigative efforts revealed that Allen had engaged in sexual acts with a minor child, according to District Attorney General Dunaway.
Investigators then sought warrants charging Allen with three counts of rape of a child. Allen was taken into custody in Cookeville with the assistance of the Cookeville Police Department.
Authorities reported that Allen was taken to the White County Jail where he was booked and is being held on $750,000 bond, which was set by the White County Judge Commissioner.
White County Schools released on a statement on Saturday, stating they are “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news.
White County Schools is shocked and deeply saddened by the news surrounding a former middle school teacher, and our thoughts, prayers, and efforts are with the affected children, their families, and our school community. From the initial report, the teacher was suspended, removed from campus, and subsequently had his employment terminated. The school district is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and will work diligently to serve our community to navigate the waters in the wake of this deplorable incident. If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the White County Sheriff’s Department. If you or a child are in need of counseling services, please contact the school system. This chapter is not a reflection of our school district and the incredible employees who lovingly serve students each day, and together, we will rebuild the trust and integrity that was damaged by the acts of one individual. As this is an ongoing investigation, the district has no further comment at this time.
Kurt Dronebarger, Director of Schools
District Attorney General Dunaway said the investigation remains ongoing, and that additional charges are forthcoming.
Anyone with information regarding any other potential victims is asked to call the District Attorney General at 931-528-5015 or the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-838-2700.
When we were growing up, one of the constant warnings from our parents was, “Don’t take candy from strangers!” That warning stayed with us year-round, except for on one glorious day at the end of October when all caution was thrown to the wind, everyone dressed up in costumes and we all went knocking on doors to beg strangers for candy.
Americans love Halloween and Americans love Halloween candy. Whether it’s the freedom to act like a kid for a day or that the candy tastes better when someone gives it to you instead of you paying for it yourself, it doesn’t matter. Americans are expected to spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, up in part due to a reported 13% increase in the cost of candy this year due to inflation.
So, with this candy extravaganza upon us, what are the best Halloween candies of all time?
Anything Reese’s: It’s no surprise that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are consistently ranked as the most popular Halloween candy in the nation. It’s an ingenious merger of all things glorious to your palette. Chocolate? Check. Peanut Butter? Check. It’s really hard to go wrong with that combo in any format and the Reese’s folks have that nailed. Of course, there are those who can’t partake due to allergies. That aside, Reese’s clearly needs to be on top of the definitive list.
100 Grand Bar: Due to inflation, the 100 Grand Bar should probably be like a $175,000 Bar at this point, but either way, it’s worth it. Chocolate, chewy caramel and little rice crisps make for a delicious and underrated bite. This doesn’t regularly make a lot of the top lists, maybe because of the name switch back in the day from the One Hundred-Thousand Dollar Bar or perhaps because it doesn’t have the commercials supporting it like it used to, but it’s absolutely worthy.
Candy Corn: As brought to my attention by Fox New Contributor Joe Concha on the podcast we co-host “The List” (available wherever you download your podcasts), candy corn is a candy that is quintessentially Halloween. Most other candies you can find and eat all year round, but the OG candy corn (yellow, orange and white) is meant specifically to be eaten at this time of year.
My take is that candy corn is both delicious and disgusting, a special feat that can only be replicated by a few other candies, like circus peanuts. But still, Joe is right and candy corn, according to CandyStore.com, does make it into the top 10 for most popular Halloween candies across the nation.
Plus, a fun fact: if you take your candy corn and arrange them in a full circle with the white tips pointing inward, and you stack similar circles on top of each other, the yellow ends will form a structure that resembles a baby piece of corn on the cob.
Red Swedish Fish: We will forgive that Swedish fish has another country in its name, while we celebrate that the manufacturer realized the other flavors were inferior and started packaging just the red fish together. These candies are so great that they are popular with a flavor only identified as … red. It’s not cherry, not strawberry, not raspberry and not really any flavor that you have tasted anywhere else.
It’s just “red”, it’s specific to this candy in particular, and it is scrumptious. There is a rumor that the flavor was originally based on a fruit called a lingonberry, but really, it’s just its own special flavor. That unique taste packed with a fantastic chew sure to rip out any crowns or fillings that you have in your teeth makes red Swedish fish ranked as a top candy choice in many states throughout the country.
Sour Patch Kids: If you like the idea of a sweet gummy, but also like to torture yourself first, then you will love getting a packet of Sour Patch Kids in your Halloween loot. Things really are more appreciated when you work for them, so getting to that sweet gummy inside after getting blasted with a sour pucker makes these a consistent favorite among the Halloween crowd.
Interestingly, Sour Patch Kids were originally marketed under a different name in the 1970s: “Mars Men”. They underwent a rebrand and came out as Sour Patch Kids in the mid-1980s, piggybacking off the Cabbage Patch Kids craze, and that’s when they really took off.
Twizzlers: While this delicious red licorice is often associated with going to the movies, Twizzlers are a staple of the Halloween assortment, too, with good reason. With a unique texture that gives you satisfaction while you rip it off, it also has a deep fake strawberry flavor which creates lots of satisfaction for your mouth.
While some west coast people will try to interject with “Red Vines!” as a substitute, I am from the Midwest and the authority here, so I will shoot that down and note that Red Vines have a bit of a soapy aftertaste. That’s why Twizzlers (and not any other red licorice brands) are the ones that make national top candy lists.
Also, it’s very important that you don’t go rogue and try to buy black licorice of any brand. Almost half of the people in America do not like black licorice and that number is even higher among young people, so stick with the strawberry Twizzlers.
Of course, if you are deciding what to hand out around the neighborhood, if inflation hasn’t made it impossible, buying full-size candy bars will make you a hero. But, you are pretty safe with just about anything other than those awful peanut flavored taffy-ish things in the orange and black wax wrappers.
If it were my personal list, I would probably throw a York Peppermint Patty or Junior Mints in there, as well as the somewhat controversial Mounds bar, but if you stick to the list, you will probably be considered a house of more treats than tricks.
Do you agree with the list? Weigh in below with what you would change or add and your personal favorites.
By David Shepardson and Joseph White
(Reuters) -The United Auto Workers on Saturday expanded its strike against General Motors to include its Spring Hill, Tennessee, engine plant, a move that could stall GM’s large pickup production and increase its financial pain.
The expansion of the seven-week strike leaves GM the only Detroit automaker without a contract deal. Chrysler-owner Stellantis reached agreement with the UAW on Saturday and Ford on Wednesday.
Those deals won workers a record 25% jump in wages over the 4-1/2-year contract and allow the companies to restart their profitable truck assembly lines.
At GM, people familiar with the bargaining said sticking points in the UAW negotiations include retirement benefits and issues related to temporary workers. GM has more retirees than either Ford or Stellantis and increases to pension benefits for workers hired before 2007 cost GM more than its rivals.
“We are disappointed by GM’s unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair agreement,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement to Reuters.
GM said in a statement that two of its large pickup plants could be affected by the Spring Hill walkout and that it wanted to reach an agreement quickly.
The UAW is already striking at GM’s Arlington, Texas, assembly plant, which makes the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban and Cadillac Escalade. GM said earlier this week that this walkout was costing it $400 million a week.
The Spring Hill plant, which employs 4,000 workers, supplies motors to nine assembly plants that build several of the automaker’s best-selling and most profitable vehicles.
UAW lawyer Benjamin Dictor said in a social media post: “Imagine, everyone is making trucks but you. If everyone else could get it done, what does that say about you?”
No more talks were expected on Saturday and it was unclear when GM and UAW would reconvene, sources familiar with the matter said.
STELLANTIS DEAL
The deal with Stellantis follows a template set by UAW and Ford. The deals will amount to total pay hikes of more than 33% when compounding and cost-of-living are factored in. The contracts will start with an initial increase of 11%.
“We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations,” Stellantis said on Saturday.
The Ford and Stellantis agreements will have to be ratified by all workers.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement the Stellantis “contract is a testament to the power of unions and collective bargaining to build strong middle-class jobs.”
The deal includes an agreement to reopen Stellantis’ assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which will now build midsize trucks, Fain said in a video on social media. The trucks could compete against Ford’s Ranger and GM’s Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon models.
The factory was previously shuttered and became a rallying point for the union’s bargaining campaign. Stellantis also agreed to build a battery plant next to the Belvidere plant, UAW said.
Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker called the agreement a “huge win for Illinois” and said the state will offer incentives to help offset the automaker’s costs.
Stellantis will also keep open two facilities that were under threat of closure — an engine manufacturing complex in Trenton, Michigan, and a machining operation in Toledo, Ohio, Boyer said.
In all, the automaker committed $19 billion in new investments in U.S. operations and the creation of 5,000 jobs where previously it planned to cut 5,000 jobs, Fain and Boyer said.
The UAW has won the right to strike over product investment decisions, Fain said.
INCREASED COSTS
Fain accused the Detroit automakers of enriching executives and investors while neglecting workers and said the UAW’s success would help blue-collar workers across the country.
The companies argued that UAW’s demands would significantly raise costs and put them at a disadvantage against EV leader Tesla and foreign brands such as Toyota Motor, which are nonunionized.
Ford expects the new contract will add $850 to $900 in labor cost per vehicle. Tesla already had a labor cost advantage of roughly $20 per hour, analysts have said.
The UAW negotiations coincided with high-profile labor campaigns by striking Hollywood writers and actors and by workers at delivery giant UPS. With staff shortages at many businesses, the labor movement appeared re-energized after decades of decline.
The contract talks drew the attention of Biden and Republican rivals who see Michigan and other prominent auto-producing states as pivotal to their 2024 campaign strategies.
(Editing by David Shepardson and Joseph White; Additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and Jeff Mason in Delaware; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by David Gregorio, Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)
If you’ve ever seen the movie Coco you may have an idea about the significance of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. While the movie does a good job of depicting the colors and sentiment behind the celebration, Día de los Muertos has a deeper cultural and spiritual tie to many Hispanic families.
Día de los Muertos is a week-long celebration where families honor their ancestors and dead loved ones. It is a celebration of life and death. The significance of the week-long ritual is centered around prayer and remembering friends’ and family members’ lives before they died.
Joe Garza, marketing and special event supervisor for the McAllen Convention Center, said Día de los Muertos is a way for people to remember those who have passed over to the afterlife.
During the holiday it is believed ancestors and loved ones who have crossed to the other side come to visit their families. It is tradition for families to leave out their loved one’s favorite food and drinks.
Garza said the foundation of family is highly valued in Hispanic culture, making this holiday important because it helps keep the memory of the dead alive.
During Día de los Muertos there are specific days reserved for loved ones who come and visit.
On Oct. 27, families celebrate their pets who have passed. On Oct. 28 many begin to light the first candle and place a white flower to welcome the lost souls.
On Oct. 29, the next candle is lit and a glass of water is placed for the lonely and forgotten souls, who do not have family members to remember them.
On Oct. 30, a third candle is lit, and another glass of water is placed along with a piece of bread dedicated to those who passed in tragic or fatal accidents.
On Oct. 31, a fourth candle is lit along with a glass of water and a piece of bread with fruit such as oranges, mandarines, and guavas. This is dedicated to ancestors and children who died and were not baptized.
Nov. 1, also known as Día de los Angelitos, is reserved for children who briefly lived on earth. In the Hispanic culture, it is believed the angelitos are so eager to come to visit their families that they arrive a day before.
The following day on Nov. 2 adult family members and friends who have passed come and visit their altars and families.
People often put up ofrendas along with photos of their family members, children or pets, their favorite toys, snacks, clothes, trinkets, glasses of water and food.
A way to set up a Día de los Muertos altar is by placing pictures of those who passed first at the top and going in order as it goes down the shelves.
Other items that are put on altars are cempasúchil, also known as marigolds, flowers and petals as they are believed to guide the spirits to the altars. White candles are believed to light the way to the spirits and salt is placed for purification.
Many place pan de muerto, sugar skulls, traditional foods such as mole and tamales, fruits such as oranges, mandarines, jicama and guavas, and decorate the altar with papel picado.
Altars are typically set up by Oct. 31.
In South Texas, the City of McAllen invited the community to share photos of their loved ones for its annual community ofrenda, which is showcased at the McAllen Convention Center.
Overall, Día de los Muertos is a day of remembrance of those who passed and who left an impact on the living.
