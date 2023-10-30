News
Giants vs. Jets line, odds and predictions: Our experts predict a Jets win
“Optimistic” may not be the best word to describe the fan bases of the New York Jets and New York Giants — let’s say things are… “better than they were a month ago.” This Sunday, the Jets are a road favorite in what is, technically, their home stadium vs. the Giants. The Jets will be looking for their third straight win, while a victory for the G-Men would make it two in a row.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday from Metlife Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play while Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner will return after missing last week’s game.
No one is going to come in and magically save the Jets season, so it’s good to see Zach Wilson playing with confidence throughout the last three games. Wilson hasn’t put up great numbers in those games, but he hasn’t made the critical mistakes that lose the games for his team, and with the way the Jets defense can play, that may be all Wilson needs to do.
Veteran backup QB Tyrod Taylor has steadied the Giants’ ship over the last two weeks. He completed more than 60 percent of his passes and, most importantly, has not turned the ball over. The Giants have only allowed 14 points to each of their last two opponents.
For the New York Jets to win, they must involve their offensive playmakers — often. Running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson should each see a heavy workload.
What are the odds for Giants vs. Jets?
Storylines for Giants vs. Jets
Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt looking to make name for himself vs. Jets’ CB Sauce Gardner
Giants vs. Jets: Which New York team is in better shape heading into the battle of MetLife?
Expert picks for Giants vs. Jets
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
By Andrew Goudsward
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday asked former President whether he wants to appear on television when he stands trial in federal court on charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump’s lawyers to give their opinion by Nov. 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024.
In two separate filings, NBC News and a coalition of 19 media organizations and press advocacy groups argue that the public has a right to see an unprecedented trial of a former U.S. president who is also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. They argue that a federal rule barring broadcast of criminal proceedings is unconstitutional.
Prosecutors have said in court filings that they oppose the effort but have not explained why. They are due to file their argument by Nov. 3.
Trump’s lead lawyer in the case, , previously told CNN that he personally supported televising the trial. Lauro told Reuters on Friday that Trump will respond “in accordance with the Court’s Order.”
It is unclear whether Trump, a former reality television star who has aggressively courted publicity in his business and political career, will want to broadcast the trial, which will come in the thick of the Republican nominating contest.
Trump has made extensive comments to TV cameras staked outside a New York state courtroom, where he is currently standing trial on civil business-fraud charges.
Federal courts, unlike many state courts, bar TV cameras and photography in courtrooms. A U.S. judicial panel on Thursday agreed to consider relaxing that broadcast ban, but said any change would not happen until after Trump stands trial in this case and a second criminal trial due to start in May over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Proceedings in a separate criminal election-subversion case in Georgia involving Trump and more than a dozen other defendants have been televised. He also is due to stand trial in March in New York in a case stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.
Trump has pleaded not guilty and accused prosecutors of interfering with his 2024 presidential campaign.
(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; editing by Andy Sullivan and Jonathan Oatis)
Florida shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 18 injured during Halloween celebrations
A shooting in Tampa, Florida, killed at least two people and injured 18 more after a fight broke out between two groups on a street crowded with hundreds of people during Halloween celebrations early Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near a strip of bars and clubs in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters at the scene.
“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups,” Bercaw said. “And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way.”
Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, triggering a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.
“They just said they had one person in custody, and I hope he’s the person,” Emmitt Wilson told Fox News Digital. Wilson said his 14-year-old son Elijah Wilson was killed in the shooting.
Wilson, whose family lives in Tampa, told reporters at the scene that his son was a “good child” who was “just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
“I’ve been trying to tell him to stop hanging around certain people, but he haven’t been listening,” Wilson said.
One suspect, only identified as a male, turned himself in to police, Bercaw said. Authorities believe that a second shooter was involved.
No details on the conditions of the 18 hospitalized with injuries were immediately provided.
Some officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.
The circumstances that led to the fight remain under investigation.
Authorities asked anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
San Francisco CEO who’s closing his $215 million company’s upscale office lounge says return-to-work push is ‘fighting a losing war’
For the past six months, employees at the tech company Expensify in San Francisco have had a special in-office perk: an upscale lounge offering them free specialty cocktails and other drinks. From its 16th-floor office, workers could enjoy champagne or a draft beer while collaborating in a restaurant-style booth or working on laptops at the bar.
But the lounge is due to close on November 1. The point, CEO David Barrett explained in a blog post on Wednesday, was to run an experiment.
Founded 15 years ago, the $215 million market-cap Expensify, which sells an expense-reporting app, was a remote-first company well before the pandemic. It even has an offshore program, in which employees can work abroad together for a few weeks every year.
But with COVID forcing millions of people to work from home, Barrett wrote, “we recognized that we were living through a transformational time for the rest of the market, and decided to fix up one of our offices and run a little experiment around a very simple question: Can anything bring workers back to the office voluntarily?”
The answer, he concluded, was mostly no: “In practice, the lounge was a place that people would generally visit, marvel at, work for a bit, and leave.”
Based on the experiment, he believes that employees at other companies currently working in the office “are likely going because they feel pressured to (either by their boss or their peers), not because it’s actually their preferred place to be.”
RTO divides the Fortune 500
At Amazon, employees staged a walkout earlier this year over the company’s return-to-office mandate, but managers now have the green light to terminate workers who ignore it, according to guidelines seen by Insider last week. Nike, meanwhile, recently updated its return-to-office policy from three days to four.
But while the return-to-office trend has been gaining steam, some companies are ignoring it. Nvidia, a $1 trillion AI powerhouse, offers luxurious office spaces, but it still lets employees decide whether to use them. Canva, the graphic design startup valued at $26 billion last year, has taken a similar approach.
In a recent survey of over 8,400 U.S. workers by FlexJobs, 63% of respondents said remote work was still the most important part of a job to them, ahead of salary and a good boss.
‘We’re just never going back’
Barrett believes there’s still a place for offices, but as a society “we’re just never going back to a regular nine-to-five office culture, a staple of not just our modern culture, but also the foundation of most urban planning.”
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan in August to convert empty office buildings into housing. “COVID taught us something,” he said. “If we want to acknowledge it or not, we are in a different norm. Everything has changed, and we have to be willing to change with it.”
Companies now insisting that employees return to the office might want to reconsider, Barrett suggested: “If the best office in the entire planet can’t compete with the local coffee shop, the tightly closed Pandora’s box of ‘work from anywhere’ has burst open, and will never be resealed. No amount of begging or coercion is going to work in the long run: The businesses that demand it are fighting a losing war of attrition against an infinite universal energy.”
But he noted that Expensify did derive a few other benefits from the lounge experiment, such as using it as a laboratory to test new products and impressing possible clients.
As Barrett wrote, “It was an incredible brand experience: Despite how lavish it seemed, from a cost perspective it was orders of magnitude cheaper to fix someone a cocktail in our own bar than to try to talk to that same potential customer at a conference booth.”
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
