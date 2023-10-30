Connect with us

Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia's request

(Reuters) – Hamas is looking for eight people identified by Russia as possibly being among the hostages in Gaza and is ready to free them, Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk told Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday.

RIA cited Marzouk, who has been visiting Moscow, as saying that the Russian foreign ministry had handed over a list of eight names, all of whom had dual citizenship.

“We are very attentive to this list and we will handle it carefully because we look at Russia as our closest friend,” Marzouk was cited as saying.

“Now we are looking for those people. It’s difficult, but we are looking. And as soon as we find them, we will release them. Despite the difficulties due to the current situation.”

Russia on Friday defended its decision to invite a Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the conflict.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Santos Laguna vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Goal.com

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Juárez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos Laguna and FC Juarez will square off at the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Sunday as we head towards the business end of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura campaign.

The hosts come into this encounter off the back of successive defeats at the hands of Club America (4-3) and Club Leon (2-0). Currently sitting in 14th place, four points off the 10th and final playoff position in the table, Pablo Repetto’s side desperately need a win here to keep their chances of advancing to the playoffs alive.

As for the visitors, FC Juarez were the runners-up at one stage, but a poor run of results has seen them fall off the cliff, and they now find themselves outside the automatic qualification places. However, the Braves’ 3-2 midweek victory over Atletico St. Louis has put them firmly back in contention, currently occupying ninth spot with 18 points after 13 rounds.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Juárez kick-off time

Santos Laguna and Juarez face off on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Coahuila, México. Kickoff is set for 9:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:05 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Juárez online – TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ViX+. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will not be able to call upon right-back Ismael Govea (knee), while 28-year-old centre-back Matheus Doria is also touch and go with a foot issue.

Santos Laguna possible XI: C. Lopez; R. Lopez, H. Rodriguez, R. Prieto, Campos; E. Rodriguez, Cervantes, Aquino, Vargas, Brunetta; Preciado

Juárez team news

FC Juarez will be without the services of right-winger Manuel Castro (ACL), who has been sidelined since December last year. Meanwhile, Oscar Ortega (groin) and Diego Valoyes (groin) should not return until next month either.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Mosquera, Paez, Cruz; Heredia, Garcia; Chavez, Hurtado, Saucedo; Santos

Head-to-Head Record

Deepak Chopra says inflammation is 'the number one pandemic of our times.' He suggests these 5 habits to help reduce it

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Deepak Chopra says inflammation is ‘the number one pandemic of our times.’ He suggests these 5 habits to help reduce it

Deepak Chopra, a world leader in alternative medicine and meditation, shed light on what he deems the world’s most pressing health problem in a talk this week in New York City, where he announced his company’s expansion into wellness tourism.

“The number one pandemic of our times right now is inflammation,” he said.

When the body’s immune system is alerted to anything foreign, like pollen or microbes, it triggers an inflammatory response. Acute inflammation protects the body and helps it heal. However, when inflammation persists, and becomes what’s known as chronic inflammation, serious health consequences can follow.

“Stress, inflammation, depression, anxiety, and chronic disease go together,” Chopra said. “Inflammation is the culprit in all these diseases.”

Constant stress can put the body in a state of chronic inflammation, which increases the risk for mental health problems like anxiety and depression along with heart disease and Alzheimer’s, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“The reason for that is trauma. Anyone who’s had trauma is likely to be inflamed,” Chopra said. The rise in mental health problems and chronic stress is related to the body’s response to trauma, which can stem from generational trauma, isolation, or the stress of the news cycle, Chopra explained.

There’s so much we can’t control, but Chopra says to look inward at what you can change. “It’s a very daunting task,” he admitted, but understanding the biology of inflammation and how it can be exacerbated by lifestyle habits is a good place to start, he continued.

Here’s how Deepak Chopra suggests reducing chronic inflammation.

1. Get enough sleep

Chopra says sleep is vital for reducing stress. Sleep deprivation is associated with increased inflammation, according to Harvard Health.

Most adults need at least seven to nine hours of sleep a night to reduce the risk of a host of chronic health problems like heart disease and stroke. Having a wind-down routine—including minimizing screen time, practicing mindfulness before bed, and keeping a consistent sleep and wake time—will help people get an ample number of hours.

2. De-stress

Since stress is linked to inflammation, finding ways to reduce it is crucial—whether it’s through mindfulness, meditation, exercise, or a hobby.

Even twenty minutes of an art activity or a couple of minutes of deep breathing, can make a difference over time. Practicing gratitude also serves to calm the minds and body and can, in turn, increase levels of happiness.

3. Stay emotionally connected to others

Positive relationships with others is associated with lower levels of inflammation, unlike isolation and loneliness which puts people at risk for chronic inflammation and a host of health conditions.

Finding ways to stay connected to others through volunteering, community groups, and activities can help mitigate health risks.

4. Find moments of joy

Research shows that finding moments of joy can increase feelings of calm and help us de-stress.

Luckily, there are opportunities for joy everywhere. Listen to a song you love, notice the leaves changing color, or smell the spices of a meal you love to cook.

5. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet

Chopra recommends eating an anti-inflammatory diet rich in plant-based, whole foods. Eating foods that fight inflammation can lower your risk for diabetes, heart disease, and depression. He touts the pillars of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and lean meats.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Monk comes up clutch as Kings outlast Lakers in overtime

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

KCRA logo

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 at home on Sunday night in overtime. De’Aaron Fox led the team in scoring with 37 points. He took over in the fourth quarter, even after turning his ankle with just a few minutes left in regulation. A Keegan Murray 3-pointer gave the Kings a seven-point lead late in the fourth but the Lakers were able to rally and tie the game to force an extra period of play. With Domantas Sabonis on the bench after fouling out and De’Aaron Fox eventually sidelined as his injury worsened, the Kings needed heroics.Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter answered the call, exchanging big 3s in overtime to get the team over the hump. Lebron James and Anthony Davis combined for 57 points and 31 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for them to steal one in Sacramento. The Kings’ next game is on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 at home on Sunday night in overtime.

De’Aaron Fox led the team in scoring with 37 points. He took over in the fourth quarter, even after turning his ankle with just a few minutes left in regulation.

A Keegan Murray 3-pointer gave the Kings a seven-point lead late in the fourth but the Lakers were able to rally and tie the game to force an extra period of play.

With Domantas Sabonis on the bench after fouling out and De’Aaron Fox eventually sidelined as his injury worsened, the Kings needed heroics.

Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter answered the call, exchanging big 3s in overtime to get the team over the hump.

Lebron James and Anthony Davis combined for 57 points and 31 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for them to steal one in Sacramento.

The Kings’ next game is on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Trending