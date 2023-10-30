Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia’s request

Fox plays through pain, Monk comes up clutch as Kings outlast Lakers in overtime Updated: 8:52 PM PDT Oct 29, 2023

ROAD IN UTAH THIS MORNING. WE'RE JOINED BY THE KINGS, PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS, JOHN RINEHART. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME THIS MORNING. A BUSY DAY AHEAD. I GOT TO ASK YOU THIS, THOUGH. KINGS COMING OFF A SUCCESSFUL SEASON, A TRIP TO THE PLAYOFFS, HOW DIFFERENT IS THE VIBE AROUND THE TEAM THIS YEAR COMPARED TO WHERE IT WAS JUST A YEAR AGO? GOOD MORNING. AND THANKS FOR HAVING ME. YEAH, JUST VERY EXCITING DAY HERE. YOU KNOW, WE'RE ALWAYS THRILLED TO OPEN UP A NEW SEASON OF KINGS BASKETBALL HERE AT GOLDEN ONE CENTER. AND I CAN TELL YOU THAT THE VIBE IS GREAT. YOU KNOW, THE FANS HAVE NOT LET UP SINCE LAST SEASON WITH THEIR EXCITEMENT AND THEIR SUPPORT. THE CITY HAS REALLY BEEN ROCKING WITH KINGS GEAR AND JUST KING SUPPORT ALL OVER AND, YOU KNOW, JUST STARTING OFF WITH A BIG WIN IN UTAH AND, YOU KNOW, GETTING READY TO HOST OUR FANS HERE AT GOLDEN ONE CENTER. THERE'S JUST A PALPABLE AMOUNT OF EXCITEMENT AND WE CAN'T WAIT TO GET STARTED. NOTHING QUITE LIKE OPENING NIGHT. SO WHAT CAN FANS EXPECT AT THE GOLDEN ONE TONIGHT? YEAH, OPENING NIGHT DOES HAVE A LITTLE SPECIAL PLACE IN PEOPLE'S HEARTS. AND, YOU KNOW, FANS CAN EXPECT TO JUST HAVE, YOU KNOW, A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF FUN, SOME ENTERTAINMENT. YOU KNOW, THEY'LL BE GREETED WITH PURPLE CARPETS OUTSIDE OF GOLDEN ONE CENTER. WE'LL HAVE SOME GREAT HALFTIME ACTS WITH THE DOG POUND. YOU KNOW, GRAMMY NOMINATED RAP DUO FANS WILL RECEIVE A BRING THE ROAR T-SHIRT, YOU KNOW, WHEN THEY GET INTO THE BUILDING SO THEY CAN HELP BRING THAT ROAR FOR THE FOR THE TEAM AND JUST CONTINUE THAT EXCITEMENT IN GOLDEN ONE CENTER. AND THEN, OF COURSE, WE'LL HAVE OUR NORMAL ENTERTAINMENT KIND OF IN AND ABOUT GOLDEN ONE CENTER IN DOCO FOR WHEN FANS ARE ARRIVING AND THEN WHEN THEY GET THERE, THEY'LL BE ABLE TO ENJOY ALL THE GREAT FOOD AND BEVERAGES THAT WE SERVE. GOLDEN ONE CENTER. IT'S GOING TO BE FUN. I LOVE IT. SOME FOLKS ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET. YOU'RE ROLLING OUT THE PURPLE CARPET. A LOT TO CELEBRATE THIS YEAR. ALSO, 100 YEARS AS A FRANCHISE. ANY SPECIAL OFFERS OR GIVEAWAYS THAT FANS CAN KNOW ABOUT COMING UP? YEAH, WE'RE CELEBRATING OUR 100 YEARS OF ROYALTY FOR THIS YEAR. YOU KNOW, THE FRANCHISE HAS BEEN IN EXISTENCE FOR 100 YEARS. YOU KNOW, GOING BACK TO THE DAYS IN ROCHESTER AND THEN CINCINNATI AND KANSAS CITY, OMAHA AND NOW SACRAMENTO. SO WE HAVE, YOU KNOW, OUR GREAT 100 YEARS OF ROYALTY MERCHANDISE. YOU KNOW, WE HAVE OUR JERSEYS THAT CELEBRATE OUR 100 YEARS IN THE CITY EDITION. AND SO THERE'LL BE THINGS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR ACTUALLY, WHEN WE'RE CELEBRATE THE 100 YEARS OF ROYALTY. SO FANS WILL SEE IT NOT ONLY TONIGHT BUT THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE SEASON. WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE PART OF OPENING NIGHT? YOU KNOW, MY FAVORITE PART IS JUST WATCHING THE FANS COME INTO THE BUILDING. YOU KNOW, MANY OF THEM HAVE BEEN THERE BEFORE, BUT WE GET PEOPLE THAT HAVEN'T BEEN THERE BEFORE. AND JUST TO SEE THEIR FACE WITH THE EXCITEMENT THAT THEY HAVE AND THE ANTICIPATION THAT THEY HAVE AND THE FIRST TIME THAT THEY WALK THROUGH THOSE DOORS AT GOLDEN ONE CENTER, ESPECIALLY ON OPENING NIGHT WITH THE EXCITEMENT AND THE ENTERTAINMENT, YOU KNOW, IT JUST REALLY DOES HIT ME. UH, IT'S JUST SUCH A GREAT FEELING TO SEE THE JOY THAT ARE IN THE FACES OF YOUNG KIDS AS OLD, OLDER FOLKS. IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT AGE YOU ARE, YOU CAN ENJOY THE EXCITEMENT IN KINGS BASKETBALL. DEFINITELY. YOU JUST GOT TO BE A KID AT HEART. JOHN REINHART, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME THIS MORNING. WE APPRECIATE YOU. THANK YOU. APPRECIATE IT.