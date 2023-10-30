Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia’s request

Fox plays through pain, Monk comes up clutch as Kings outlast Lakers in overtime
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 at home on Sunday night in overtime. De’Aaron Fox led the team in scoring with 37 points. He took over in the fourth quarter, even after turning his ankle with just a few minutes left in regulation. A Keegan Murray 3-pointer gave the Kings a seven-point lead late in the fourth but the Lakers were able to rally and tie the game to force an extra period of play. With Domantas Sabonis on the bench after fouling out and De’Aaron Fox eventually sidelined as his injury worsened, the Kings needed heroics.Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter answered the call, exchanging big 3s in overtime to get the team over the hump. Lebron James and Anthony Davis combined for 57 points and 31 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for them to steal one in Sacramento. The Kings’ next game is on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
