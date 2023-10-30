Connect with us

Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers

Published

3 seconds ago

on

By

Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a summit on artificial intelligence in the United Kingdom next week, shortly after President Joe Biden issues a highly anticipated executive order on an emerging technology that has generated excitement and fear.

She’s scheduled to leave on Tuesday and return on Nov. 2, and she’ll be accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, according to her office.

Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Democratic administration’s approach to artificial intelligence on Nov. 1 before attending a summit on the topic the next day. Emhoff is expected to participate in events with civil society groups and young leaders focused on science learning, gender equity and countering hate.

Kirsten Allen, a spokeswoman for Harris, said the goal is a future “where every person is safe from the harms of AI and where every person can share equally in its benefits.”

Governments around the globe are racing to set guidelines for artificial intelligence. Besides Biden’s executive order, the European Union is putting the final touches on a comprehensive set of regulations that targets the riskiest applications for the technology.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to carve out a prominent role for Britain on the issue, and next week’s summit will be held at Bletchley Park, a historic estate north of London that once served as a base for World War II codebreakers. Teams at what’s dubbed the spiritual home of modern computing were able to crack the Nazis’ Enigma cipher, helping to end the war.

The summit will focus on the risks from what’s known as frontier artificial intelligence, which is cutting edge systems that can carry out a wide range of tasks and pose unknown risks to public safety. These systems are underpinned by large language models, which are trained on vast pools of text and data.

U.S. and European officials have spoken of working with “like-minded countries” to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. China has also been invited to the summit. In a speech on Thursday, Sunak defended the invitation against criticism that China should have been excluded, though he couldn’t say with “100% certainty” that Beijing will attend.

Some lawmakers in Sunak’s Conservative party had called for China’s invitation to be rescinded after the revelation that a parliamentary researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

“There can be no serious strategy for AI without at least trying to engage all of the world’s leading AI powers,” he said. “That might not have been the easy thing to do, but it was the right thing to do.” ___

Chan reported from London.

News

Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – After weeks of gang shootings, house fires, and the city nearly shutting down due to safety concerns officials in Wewoka finally have told their citizens what has been happening.

“Just talk to us, communication is the first step, and as a parent, it’s scary not knowing what’s going on,” said Jay Williams.

;elm:context_link;itc:0″ class=”link “>| Wewoka Police Department searches for deadly shooting suspect >

Williams said he’s lived in big cities throughout Tennessee as well as Oklahoma City before moving his boys and family back home to Wewoka.

“We came back for that smaller, tighter community feeling,” said Williams. “Around here you can feel safe knowing your kids can walk over to the skate park or to school without trouble but not anymore.”

This recent week he said there was a shooting at the local Family Dollar. Williams said he was coming home from work when he saw law enforcement outside, he snapped a picture.

Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened officials finally

Before the reported shooting there was a house fire that destroyed a man’s home. Williams sent a video of the dramatic scene that happened that night.

Williams and several other parents from Wewoka who contacted KFOR also said that a teenager was shot.

“But nobody is saying anything and it doesn’t feel safe anymore for my family,” said Williams. “It makes me want to leave. The way people are acting out here I don’t even want to let them outside. Hell, we might even have to move back to the city.”

The same week that these events happened Wewoka Public Schools posted on their Facebook page and announced that Friday’s school would be held virtually and pointed to the safety of their students and staff being the number one priority.

1698689092 523 Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened officials finally1698689092 523 Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened officials finally

KFOR contacted the Superintendent’s office and was told there would be a call back but there never was.

Then almost within the same couple of hours, The Wewoka Sorghum Festival which is held annually was canceled. The group pointed to the reason as adverse weather conditions. They said that vendors would have their money refunded.

1698689092 969 Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened officials finally1698689092 969 Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened officials finally

Jesse Grandstaff at Security State Bank told KFOR that the reason was due to the weather and pointed to the post that was made on Facebook as the statement behind the cancelation.

“We don’t know what is going on! Are we going to be shot out on the street? We just want someone to communicate with us,” said Williams. “It’s really not that hard. We all know what’s going on and we know that it is definitely not due to weather. Let us know if it’s safe or not because right now it doesn’t feel safe.”

;elm:context_link;itc:0″ class=”link “>| Cyclist killed in Edmond crash >

KFOR called Wewoka Police and was told that the Chief of the Wewoka Police Department would call back but never did. KFOR stayed outside of the department for nearly seven hours Friday and was told the Chief would be by to talk but never showed up.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police eventually posted about the situation Friday night on Facebook:

“The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department has been actively investigating several major crimes in the City of Wewoka. These crimes are related to gang activity between two gangs. The targets of the violence are known associates of the two gangs. From information gathered during the investigations, they are retaliating against each other after an incident that occurred earlier this year.

We have not been made aware of any direct threats. The two gangs are fighting against each other. Unfortunately, the violence has escalated and has been brought into local businesses causing concern within the community.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is working closely with Federal and State law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute any and all perpetrators responsible for the ongoing violence within the City of Wewoka.”

Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police

“I just want to know if my family will be safe,” said Williams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Continue Reading

News

Jenny McCarthy’s secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Jenny McCarthy’s secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News

Jenny McCarthy says the secret to her happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg is falling asleep together – even when they are apart.

The 50-year-old actress/model has been married to the New Kids on the Block star since 2014 and she’s revealed they always nod off together and manage it via FaceTime if they are not at home together.

Continue Reading

News

Former White County Middle School teacher charged with rape of a child

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Former White County Middle School teacher charged with rape of a child

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former middle school teacher in White County has been charged with three counts of rape of a child after he was discovered to have allegedly been engaged in inappropriate behavior with a minor.

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children Services began investigating 27-year-old Austin Damon Allen, a teacher at White County Middle School, earlier this week.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Officials said the investigation stemmed from allegations that Allen was involved in inappropriate behavior.

Austin Damon Allen (Courtesy: District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway)

Austin Damon Allen (Courtesy: District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway)

After learning of the allegations, the White County Director of Schools allegedly suspended Allen from his teaching position, and placed him on leave pending the investigation’s results.

On Friday, Oct. 27, investigative efforts revealed that Allen had engaged in sexual acts with a minor child, according to District Attorney General Dunaway.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Investigators then sought warrants charging Allen with three counts of rape of a child. Allen was taken into custody in Cookeville with the assistance of the Cookeville Police Department.

Authorities reported that Allen was taken to the White County Jail where he was booked and is being held on $750,000 bond, which was set by the White County Judge Commissioner.

White County Schools released on a statement on Saturday, stating they are “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news.

White County Schools is shocked and deeply saddened by the news surrounding a former middle school teacher, and our thoughts, prayers, and efforts are with the affected children, their families, and our school community. From the initial report, the teacher was suspended, removed from campus, and subsequently had his employment terminated. The school district is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and will work diligently to serve our community to navigate the waters in the wake of this deplorable incident. If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the White County Sheriff’s Department. If you or a child are in need of counseling services, please contact the school system. This chapter is not a reflection of our school district and the incredible employees who lovingly serve students each day, and together, we will rebuild the trust and integrity that was damaged by the acts of one individual. As this is an ongoing investigation, the district has no further comment at this time.

Kurt Dronebarger, Director of Schools

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

District Attorney General Dunaway said the investigation remains ongoing, and that additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information regarding any other potential victims is asked to call the District Attorney General at 931-528-5015 or the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-838-2700.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Trending