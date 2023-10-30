Hundreds of Serbian police deploy in border zone with Hungary after deadly shooting among migrants

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Serbian officers were dispatched Saturday into a border area with Hungary, where they detained several people after a shooting between migrants killed three people and injured one, police said.
Reports of violence and gun battles have become common near the border between Serbia and European Union member nation Hungary. Thousands of migrants have been camping in the area, looking for ways to cross with the help of people smugglers.
Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, who visited the area, pledged that “we will not move from here until every person responsible for any criminal act or incident is removed.”
Police actions are aimed at “curbing irregular migration and raising the level of security in this part of the country, where clashes among migrants are frequent, not rarely with the use of firearms,” the force said in a statement.
Police said they detained two people Saturday from Kosovo who are suspected of smuggling migrants and supplying them with weapons. Officers also found 54 Turkish passports, the statement added.
Late on Friday, police reported detaining four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of unlawful possession of guns and explosives. It was not immediately clear whether any of the detained people will be charged with the shooting that took place earlier on Friday.
The suspected clash between groups of migrants happened in abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos. Police said the injured migrant received medical aid and an investigation was ongoing to establish what happened. The nationalities of the victims and the injured migrant, as well as other details, were still unclear, they said.
Police raided the area and seized two automatic rifles and ammunition. They also found 79 migrants and transferred them to reception centers, the statement said.
The Serbia-Hungary border area lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration toward Western Europe, which leads from Turkey to Greece and Bulgaria, and then on to North Macedonia, Serbia or Bosnia.
Hungary’s staunchly anti-immigrant government has put up razor-wire fence on the border with Serbia to stop the influx, and has pushed back into Serbia migrants who enter Hungary. People smuggling gangs, however, have multiplied in the border area, often clashing for control.
Serbian police have raided the border zone on several occasions over the past several months, arresting suspected people smugglers and confiscating weapons. President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday that Serbia could bring in the military “to fix this,” state RTS television reported.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
Follow live coverage as Cagliari face Frosinone in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season – but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Cagliari Calcio 4 – 3 Frosinone Calcio
13:30
Match ends, Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3.
13:29
Second Half ends, Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3.
13:29
Attempt blocked. Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Garritano with a cross.
13:29
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Paulo Azzi.
13:28
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Tommaso Augello.
13:26
Goal! Cagliari 4, Frosinone 3. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
13:26
Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
13:26
Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).
13:24
Goal! Cagliari 3, Frosinone 3. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross following a corner.
13:23
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.
13:23
Attempt blocked. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
13:21
Offside, Frosinone. Matías Soulé tries a through ball, but Walid Cheddira is caught offside.
13:18
Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box.
13:19
Attempt blocked. Paulo Azzi (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Oristanio.
13:17
Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card.
13:15
Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
13:15
Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone).
13:14
Caleb Okoli (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13:13
Offside, Frosinone. Anthony Oyono tries a through ball, but Mehdi Bourabia is caught offside.
13:12
Foul by Walid Cheddira (Frosinone).
13:11
Substitution, Frosinone. Caleb Okoli replaces Marco Brescianini.
13:09
VAR Decision: No Penalty Cagliari.
13:08
Penalty conceded by Stefano Turati (Frosinone) after a foul in the penalty area.
13:08
Penalty Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti draws a foul in the penalty area.
13:08
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Viola with a cross.
13:07
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Luca Garritano.
13:06
Goal! Cagliari 2, Frosinone 3. Antoine Makoumbou (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
13:05
Substitution, Frosinone. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Reinier.
13:04
Substitution, Frosinone. Anthony Oyono replaces Pol Lirola.
13:04
Attempt missed. Paulo Azzi (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriele Zappa with a cross.
13:02
Goal! Cagliari 1, Frosinone 3. Gaetano Oristanio (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Pavoletti.
13:00
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.
12:59
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Pol Lirola.
13:00
Attempt blocked. Nicolas Viola (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Azzi.
12:54
Substitution, Cagliari. Paulo Azzi replaces Jakub Jankto.
12:54
Substitution, Cagliari. Gaetano Oristanio replaces Zito Luvumbo.
12:54
Substitution, Cagliari. Nicolas Viola replaces Marco Mancosu.
12:54
Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).
12:54
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12:54
Delay in match (Frosinone).
12:50
Hand ball by Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari).
12:50
Attempt blocked. Matteo Prati (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12:54
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12:54
Delay in match (Frosinone).
12:48
Matteo Prati (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12:48
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ilario Monterisi.
12:48
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12:48
Substitution, Frosinone. Walid Cheddira replaces Marvin Çuni because of an injury.
12:48
Substitution, Frosinone. Luca Garritano replaces Jaime Báez.
12:45
Delay in match because of an injury Marvin Çuni (Frosinone).
12:45
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Mancosu.
12:45
Attempt blocked. Matteo Prati (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12:39
Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 3. Marco Brescianini (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
12:37
Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box.
12:35
Second Half begins Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2.
12:35
Substitution, Cagliari. Leonardo Pavoletti replaces Alessandro Deiola.
12:20
First Half ends, Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2.
12:19
Attempt missed. Jaime Báez (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reinier.
12:17
Marvin Çuni (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12:15
Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Zito Luvumbo with a cross.
12:14
Substitution, Cagliari. Gabriele Zappa replaces Nahitan Nández because of an injury.
12:14
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12:14
Delay in match because of an injury Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
12:13
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.
12:10
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
12:08
Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 2. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.
12:08
Attempt blocked. Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.
12:06
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Alessandro Deiola.
12:06
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.
12:05
Attempt saved. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
12:05
Foul by Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).
12:05
Attempt blocked. Ilario Monterisi (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reinier.
12:04
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Antoine Makoumbou.
12:02
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
12:01
Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
11:59
VAR Decision: Penalty Cagliari.
12:01
Penalty conceded by Matías Soulé (Frosinone) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
11:59
Attempt saved. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
11:59
Attempt blocked. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
11:57
Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
11:57
Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11:54
Goal! Cagliari 0, Frosinone 1. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reinier.
11:53
Hand ball by Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari).
11:52
Attempt missed. Marco Mancosu (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Makoumbou.
11:50
Foul by Marco Brescianini (Frosinone).
11:50
Jaime Báez (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11:49
Offside, Cagliari. Matteo Prati tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
11:47
Attempt missed. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola.
11:45
Attempt missed. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box.
11:41
Offside, Frosinone. Enzo Barrenechea tries a through ball, but Reinier is caught offside.
11:40
Attempt missed. Simone Romagnoli (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jaime Báez with a cross following a corner.
11:38
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Simone Scuffet.
11:38
Attempt saved. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
11:37
Foul by Matteo Prati (Cagliari).
11:32
Ilario Monterisi (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11:31
First Half begins.
11:00
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
10:30
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it’s Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
A male model sued Abercrombie & Fitch, saying the company allowed its former CEO to exploit models.
The lawsuit comes after the BBC published a report with claims the CEO ran a sex trafficking ring.
CEO Mike Jefferies ‘sexually abused his many victims’ the lawsuit said.
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
Jeffries, who left Abercrombie in 2014, converted the chain from a struggling retailer of hunting apparel to a seller of must-have teen clothing. But he faced criticism for the company’s sexualized marketing, including billboards and beefy models that alienated potential customers who didn’t fit into its image.
The lawsuit comes after a BBC report earlier this month raised similar allegations against Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith.
The lawsuit, filed by David Bradberry in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, says Jeffries had modeling scouts scouring the internet and elsewhere to identify attractive young men seeking to be the next face of Abercrombie. Often, these prospective models became sex-trafficking victims, sent to New York and abroad and abused by Jeffries and other men, all under the guise that they were being recruited to become the next Abercrombie model, the lawsuit contends.
“Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models,” the suit said.
Per the suit, these practices occurred between at least 1992 to 2014. Jeffries, Smith, and the Jeffries Family Office LLC are named in the suit. It seeks class-action status and estimates that over a hundred young models, in addition to Bradberry, were victims.
“Among other things, Jeffries sexually abused his many victims and caused his victims to engage in commercial sex acts, specifically sex acts for which his victims received things of value, including money, promises of career advancement, and promises that Jeffries would hire them to work as Abercrombie models,” according to the suit.
A&F, based in New Albany, Ohio, declined to comment Friday. Earlier this month, the retailer said that it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the issues raised by the BBC. It said the company’s current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Jeffries’ sexual misconduct.
“For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today,” the company said. “We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”
Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, said in a statement that Jeffries “will not comment in the press on this new lawsuit, as he has likewise chosen not to regarding litigation in the past. “
“The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter,” Bieber added.
Once a household name for affluent teens and now benefiting from a resurgence in popularity, the company long faced controversy under the direction of Jeffries.
In the 2000s, the company faced multiple accusations of racism and discrimination against employees of color. The focus on these controversies heightened during the pandemic thanks to the documentary “White Hot.”
Earlier in October, the BBC published a two-year investigation into Jeffries and Smith that alleged the pair were involved in organizing events that recruited young men for sex acts. Men said they were exploited or abused, and others noted that modeling opportunities were tied to participation in sex acts.
In some cases, Jeffries and Smith were present during the sex acts.
The company told the BBC that they were “appalled and disgusted” by the claims made about Jeffries.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Patriots
Josh Uche may have already played his final snap with the Patriots.
The Patriots linebacker’s status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins was downgraded to out due to an ankle/toe injury, the team announced Saturday.
The news of Uche’s absence from Sunday’s game coincided with a report on his potential movement at the trade deadline. Uche was tabbed as a player “worth watching” and has “garnered trade interest” ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.
Uche has been speculated as a popular trade candidate in recent weeks, when the Patriots lost three games in a row and were viewed as a possible seller at the trade deadline. The fourth-year linebacker is in the final year of his rookie deal, making it a bit more likely that the Patriots would be willing to part ways with him.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t signal what the team’s stance would be ahead of the trade deadline when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Obviously, Belichick hasn’t been known to tip his hand over the years, but he did share some insight into what could come into play when trading a player away at the deadline.
When asked if the compensatory pick formula is a “sort of tertiary factor” in making a trade, Belichick said that it “has some relevance.” Typically, teams that lose the highest-signed players in free agency will receive a third- or fourth-round pick.
That also appears to be what the Patriots might be looking for in return in a possible trade involving Uche, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
“He’s valuable, and he has a premium skill, which is as a pass-rusher,” Breer said while laying out the Patriots’ possible deadline plans while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.” “So, they’re gonna listen on, my understanding is, just about everybody. Now, that’s within reason. Like, they’re not gonna trade Christian Gonzalez off IR. But they’re gonna listen.
“And the more people I talked to last week, the more I got the idea that they’re gonna be fishing around for, like, third- and fourth-round picks a little bit. So, if they can add one of those or two of those for a player that maybe isn’t playing a lot, or they’re not gonna re-sign, I think that would be the sort of idea that they’d be looking at.”
There haven’t been any teams linked to Uche in reports ahead of the deadline, adding some intrigue about his status.
After struggling in his first two seasons in the league, Uche had a breakout campaign in 2022. He recorded 11.5 sacks last season with 56 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He’s taken a bit of a step back this season, recording just two sacks and 17 pressures as he suffered an injury in Week 6.
Uche has also mostly been a passing-down player over his career. He’s only played 36 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this season and 773 of his 933 career defensive snaps have been on passing plays, per PFF.
As it pertains to Sunday’s game, the Patriots also downgraded offensive tackle Vedarian Lowe to out with an ankle injury. While Lowe lost his starting spot at right tackle to Mike Onwenu last week, he was the Patriots’ top backup offensive tackle.
The Patriots will also be without offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who was ruled out Friday with an illness.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
