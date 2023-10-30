News
Luis Diaz: Liverpool ‘aware’ of ‘ongoing situation’ involving forward’s family in Colombia
Liverpool say they are “aware of an ongoing situation” involving the family of Luis Diaz after reports his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia.
Liverpool said Diaz’s welfare “will continue to be our immediate priority”.
“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club said.
Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was a “worrying situation for all of us”.
“We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp said before the match.
Liverpool’s players then showed their support for Diaz during the 3-0 win at Anfield, holding up their team-mate’s shirt after taking the lead.
Klopp said after the game: “We got the news last night and it’s the most difficult I’ve ever had.
“When you’re that long in the business, you think you have experienced everything but it’s not about us. It’s all about Lucho and his family. We all hope and pray everything will be fine. It was a shock to the system. I didn’t know what to talk about in the team meeting.”
The Colombian Football Federation also offered support to the forward and his family.
“We express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” a statement read.
President Petro gave a news conference on Sunday in which he said the government and police were maintaining contact with Diaz, while the military were also engaged in the operation to recover his father.
Will JFK ban Dutch airline KLM?
JetBlue has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to remove KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from John F. Kennedy International Airport after the Dutch government announced plans to reduce flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
“If the Dutch government is allowed to effectively expel new entrant JetBlue from AMS without facing any consequential and proportional countermeasures from the Department, other governments may decide to follow suit,” JetBlue said, per Reuters.
The Department of Transportation has not yet responded to the request.
Why is the Dutch government limiting flights?
According to Reuters, the Dutch government released a statement last month explaining that the purpose of the move is to reduce noise pollution and cut down on emissions.
Transport Minister Mark Harbers said in the statement that the nation would limit flights out of the airport to 452,500 per year, which is 9.5% lower than the airport’s levels in 2019, per Reuters. If it is approved by the European Commission, the limit will go into effect next year.
While Schiphol itself supports the cap on flights, several airlines and industry groups were displeased by the news, per Reuters. KLM, the airline targeted by JetBlue’s proposed ban, is among those opposing limiting flights at Schiphol.
JetBlue has argued that this move violates the U.S.-EU Air Transport Agreement, which is an aviation treaty signed in 2007 designed to grant equal opportunity for U.S. and European airlines to provide international air transportation.
A spokesperson for the Dutch government told Reuters that the flight limit would not violate the treaty because it will not affect the actual traffic rights available to airlines.
How would this affect air travel?
JetBlue only recently began offering flights to Amsterdam, which became its third transatlantic destination, according to a statement from JetBlue announcing the new flights in April 2023. JetBlue does not offer flights to any other airport in the Netherlands.
While the Dutch government’s limit on flights at Schiphol would certainly cut down on the number of flights JetBlue could offer to Amsterdam, it is still unclear whether it would eliminate them completely. The flight limit would also affect the number of flights to other destinations within Europe.
If the U.S. DOT imposes the proposed ban on KLM, it would eliminate several routes. KLM offers several flights out of JFK, including routes to Stockholm and London, per the airline’s website. KLM offers flights to other American airports, including LAX and ATL, although only its flights out of JFK were mentioned in JetBlue’s proposal.
According to Reuters, the airline said it had warned the Dutch government that something similar to JetBlue’s proposed ban would occur in retaliation to the flight limit.
“This is very harmful for KLM and endangers the network that connects the Netherlands with the rest of the world,” the airline said, per Reuters.
Africa’s big four Clubs book African Football League semis places as competition enters thrilling final stages
- Thrilling opening week sees Wydad, Espérance, Sundowns and Al Ahly make AFL Semis
- First leg of Semis scheduled for Saturday
- Winner will take home USD 4 million
- All African Football League matches live on TV and digital platform
Four of Africa’s most celebrated and decorated clubs have made it to the semifinal phase of the African Football League (“AFL”), as the new tournament hots up this weekend.
Reigning 11-time African champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns have all confirmed their place in the last four of the competition, in which the champions take home a record $4 million winners prize.
The African Football League got off to a spectacular start with a four-goal thriller in the tournament opener in Tanzania between Al Ahly and hosts Simba SC – and it’s gotten better and better since.
Ahly got the better of Simba over two legs, Esperance beat DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns were too strong for Angola’s Atlético Petróleos de Luanda and Moroccan giants Wydad AC were just too strong for Nigeria’s Enyimba as they booked the last spot in the semifinals.
Semi-Final weekend: Big Four Square off:
North African giants Wydad and Esperance face each other in a titanic semifinal battle this weekend. The two will take to the field in a the first of two legs on Sunday October 29 at the State Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, Morocco. The return fixture will be played at the Stade Olympique de Radès in Tunis on November 1.
In the other semifinal clash Mamelodi Sundowns renew what has become one of African football’s biggest rivalries against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
The first leg will be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday October 29, while the return fixture will take place at the Cairo International Stadium on November 1.
The winners of the African Football League will receive prize money of $4 Million. The runner-up will get $3 Million.
The two semi-finalists will each get $1.7 Million while the quarter-finalists will each get $1Million.
ENDS
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate’s vote to fire top elections official had no effect
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A vote by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate last month to fire the state’s nonpartisan top elections official had no legal effect, and lawmakers are barred from ousting her while a lawsuit plays out, a Dane County judge ruled on Friday.
Administrator will continue serving as head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission pending a decision on whether elections commissioners are legally required to appoint someone for the Senate to confirm, Judge Ann Peacock said.
Senate Republicans voted in September to fire Wolfe, despite objections from Democrats and the Legislature’s own nonpartisan attorneys, who said the Senate didn’t have the authority to vote at that time.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to challenge that vote, and in court filings earlier this month, Republican legislative leaders changed course and claimed their vote to fire Wolfe was merely “symbolic” and had no legal effect. They also asked Peacock to order the elections commission to appoint an administrator for the Senate to vote on.
“This injunction provides needed certainty and should resolve any confusion resulting from the Legislature’s actions,” Kaul said in a statement.
An attorney representing GOP legislative leaders in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.
The bipartisan elections commission deadlocked in June on a vote to reappoint Wolfe. The three Republican commissioners voted in favor, but the three Democrats abstained to block the nomination from going before the Senate. Actions by the commission require a four-vote majority.
GOP lawmakers have accused the Democratic elections commissioners of neglecting their duty by not voting, and the Senate retaliated by rejecting confirmation for Democratic Commissioner Joseph Czarnezki this month, effectively firing him. But Democrats argue the commission is not required to make an appointment and that Wolfe can stay in office indefinitely as a holdover under a recent Supreme Court ruling that Republicans have used to maintain control of policy boards.
Wolfe has been the subject of conspiracy theories and targeted by threats from election skeptics who falsely claim she was part of a plot to rig the 2020 vote in favor of President Joe Biden. Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that has withstood two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit, a conservative law firm’s review, and multiple state and federal lawsuits.
The fight over who will run the battleground state’s elections agency has caused instability ahead of the 2024 presidential race for Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 local clerks who actually run elections. Peacock said her order on Friday would maintain the status quo.
“I agree with WEC that the public expects stability in its elections system and this injunction will provide stability pending the Court’s final decision,” she wrote.
___
Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Luis Diaz: Liverpool 'aware' of 'ongoing situation' involving forward's family in Colombia
Will JFK ban Dutch airline KLM?
Africa's big four Clubs book African Football League semis places as competition enters thrilling final stages
Wisconsin judge rules that GOP-controlled Senate's vote to fire top elections official had no effect
Road closures, map, and Metro schedule
White House Rips New GOP Speaker's 'Offensive' Mass Shooting Comment
Giants vs. Jets line, odds and predictions: Our experts predict a Jets win
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
Florida shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 18 injured during Halloween celebrations
San Francisco CEO who's closing his $215 million company's upscale office lounge says return-to-work push is 'fighting a losing war'
