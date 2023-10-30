News
Man United haven’t challenged City, but a derby is different
Pep Guardiola has usually tried to remain respectful when talking about neighbours Manchester United during his time as Manchester City manager, but earlier this season the mask slipped just a fraction.
When asked about possible Premier League title rivals this season, he listed Arsenal and then Liverpool before being interrupted by a reporter who said: Manchester United? The smirk that crept across Guardiola’s face at the suggestion gave the game away. The uncomfortable truth for United is that Guardiola’s reaction is justified.
In his seven full seasons at the Etihad Stadium, he’s won five titles and another eight major trophies. Last season alone he won the same number (three) as United have managed in total since he arrived in England in 2016. Guardiola has faced challenges from Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, but they’ve rarely come from United.
Speaking at his first City news conference more than seven years ago, Guardiola told supporters to “fasten your seat belts” but it was hard to imagine then just how far they’ve raced in front of their rivals.
Erik ten Hag is the latest United manager tasked with making up the ground but ahead of the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday, the gap between the two teams feels as big as ever.
At a news conference on Friday, Guardiola was asked about United as possible title contenders and, as usual, he tried to be courteous. “It’s too early,” he said. “All the time when you get the fixtures [in June], United are a contender. When you play just nine games, many things can happen from my experience. We have been behind with a few points in February and March and have been able to win at the end. Ask me a question with nine games left. The teams that are a little bit behind 1698623451 can be there.”
But if you believe the bookmakers, United aren’t even close. City are favourites to win a record fourth title in a row this season, while United, who have lost four of their first nine games, are seventh in the betting behind Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.
As he prepares for Sunday’s derby, the good news for Ten Hag is that United have a respectable record against Guardiola, winning seven of 19 meetings in all competitions, but the head-to-head record doesn’t tell the story of City’s overall dominance.
Since Guardiola arrived, United have never finished ahead of City in the Premier League and twice (in 2018-19 and 2021-22) finished more than 30 points behind. Across seven years since 2016, United have finished an average of 20 points behind their neighbours domestically, while in Europe, they’ve won one Champions League knockout tie (against Paris Saint-Germain in 2019) to City’s 12.
City have reached at least semifinals of the Champions League in each of the past three seasons. United, meanwhile, haven’t been past the quarterfinals for more than a decade. In his “fasten your seatbelts” news conference on his first day as City manager, Guardiola was asked three times about the difficulty of having a giant football club just a few miles up the road but, whether he wants to admit it or not, he’s barely had to give United a second thought since.
Nicol warns Man United: Man City are due for a huge win
Steve Nicol explains why he’s backing Manchester City to win big at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
A year into his job, Ten Hag believes they are starting to close the gap. They beat City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona last season but the problem, the Dutch manager says, is finding the consistency that Guardiola has managed to cultivate.
“In this moment we are six points back so we have to catch up,” Ten Hag said on Friday. “We are in the right direction and we have a way to go.” The worry for United fans is that their club has rarely got it right off the pitch, so they are unlikely to challenge on it.
City have run into their own problems and are still fighting more than 100 charges related to breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules but their recruitment of players over the past decade has been largely successful while United’s transfer policy has often bordered on chaos. United’s net spend on transfers since 2014 stands at $1.48 billion, while City’s is $916 million. It’s not that City have spent more money, it’s just that they’ve done it better.
As United showed with a 2-1 win in January, all that goes out of the window in a derby and despite a poor start to the season, Ten Hag will feel that a City team that have lost three of their past six games and haven’t kept a clean sheet for more than a month have vulnerabilities he can exploit.
The bigger success, however, would be closing the gap for more than just a one-off game and finally wiping the smile off Guardiola’s face.
Chicago woman found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. – A Chicago woman has been found guilty for her role in the barbaric execution-style murder of a Naperville man in 2018.
It took a jury about 90 minutes to reach the verdict for 43-year-old Candice Jones.
On Jan. 18, 2018, Naperville police responded to Whispering Hills Drive for a report of a missing man, identified as 20-year-old Michael Armendariz, who was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Prosecutors say Armendariz received a Snapchat message from one of Jones’ co-defendants, 26-year-old Cassanda Green, of Rockford, at about 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 14. After receiving that message, it’s alleged that Armendariz left his apartment and got into a vehicle driven by Green. Five minutes later, prosecutors say 27-year-old Ernest Collins came out of hiding in the back of the vehicle and shot Armendariz twice in the back of the head.
Collins and Green then took Armendariz’s body to Chicago where they stuffed it in a garbage can and placed the bin in Collins’ mother’s garage, prosecutors said. Collins’ mother is Jones.
Then, at some point, the garbage can was moved to the garage of a vacant home next to Jones’ home.
According to prosecutors, Collins and Green also took Armendariz’s apartment keys and burglarized his home the day after the murder.
Armendariz’s body was discovered in the vacant garage several months later.
A month after the murder, all three suspects were taken into custody.
“This evening, a jury found Candice Jones, the last of three defendants charged in the murder of Michael Armendariz, guilty of first-degree murder,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.
“Guilty verdicts, however, cannot bring Michael back to those who loved him. The diabolical plot devised by Candice Jones, Ernest Collins and Cassandra Green, and the execution of that plot, left a void in the lives of Michael’s surviving family and friends that will never be filled. I wish them strength as they continue their lives, having replaced Michael’s presence with just his memory
Jones is due in court on Dec. 18. She faces up to 75 years in prison.
Collin’s is back in court on Nov. 29. and faces up to life in prison.
Green is due in court on Nov. 13.
Luis Diaz: Liverpool ‘aware’ of ‘ongoing situation’ involving forward’s family in Colombia
Liverpool say they are “aware of an ongoing situation” involving the family of Luis Diaz after reports his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia.
Liverpool said Diaz’s welfare “will continue to be our immediate priority”.
“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity,” the club said.
Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was a “worrying situation for all of us”.
“We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz,” Klopp said before the match.
Liverpool’s players then showed their support for Diaz during the 3-0 win at Anfield, holding up their team-mate’s shirt after taking the lead.
Klopp said after the game: “We got the news last night and it’s the most difficult I’ve ever had.
“When you’re that long in the business, you think you have experienced everything but it’s not about us. It’s all about Lucho and his family. We all hope and pray everything will be fine. It was a shock to the system. I didn’t know what to talk about in the team meeting.”
The Colombian Football Federation also offered support to the forward and his family.
“We express our solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” a statement read.
President Petro gave a news conference on Sunday in which he said the government and police were maintaining contact with Diaz, while the military were also engaged in the operation to recover his father.
Will JFK ban Dutch airline KLM?
JetBlue has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to remove KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from John F. Kennedy International Airport after the Dutch government announced plans to reduce flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
“If the Dutch government is allowed to effectively expel new entrant JetBlue from AMS without facing any consequential and proportional countermeasures from the Department, other governments may decide to follow suit,” JetBlue said, per Reuters.
The Department of Transportation has not yet responded to the request.
Why is the Dutch government limiting flights?
According to Reuters, the Dutch government released a statement last month explaining that the purpose of the move is to reduce noise pollution and cut down on emissions.
Transport Minister Mark Harbers said in the statement that the nation would limit flights out of the airport to 452,500 per year, which is 9.5% lower than the airport’s levels in 2019, per Reuters. If it is approved by the European Commission, the limit will go into effect next year.
While Schiphol itself supports the cap on flights, several airlines and industry groups were displeased by the news, per Reuters. KLM, the airline targeted by JetBlue’s proposed ban, is among those opposing limiting flights at Schiphol.
JetBlue has argued that this move violates the U.S.-EU Air Transport Agreement, which is an aviation treaty signed in 2007 designed to grant equal opportunity for U.S. and European airlines to provide international air transportation.
A spokesperson for the Dutch government told Reuters that the flight limit would not violate the treaty because it will not affect the actual traffic rights available to airlines.
How would this affect air travel?
JetBlue only recently began offering flights to Amsterdam, which became its third transatlantic destination, according to a statement from JetBlue announcing the new flights in April 2023. JetBlue does not offer flights to any other airport in the Netherlands.
While the Dutch government’s limit on flights at Schiphol would certainly cut down on the number of flights JetBlue could offer to Amsterdam, it is still unclear whether it would eliminate them completely. The flight limit would also affect the number of flights to other destinations within Europe.
If the U.S. DOT imposes the proposed ban on KLM, it would eliminate several routes. KLM offers several flights out of JFK, including routes to Stockholm and London, per the airline’s website. KLM offers flights to other American airports, including LAX and ATL, although only its flights out of JFK were mentioned in JetBlue’s proposal.
According to Reuters, the airline said it had warned the Dutch government that something similar to JetBlue’s proposed ban would occur in retaliation to the flight limit.
“This is very harmful for KLM and endangers the network that connects the Netherlands with the rest of the world,” the airline said, per Reuters.
