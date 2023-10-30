News
‘[People] aren’t just endangering themselves when they do this’
Yellowstone National Park is an area of stunning natural beauty, and experiencing it firsthand is a privilege. But respecting the park is vital, and rules and safety measures are put in place for a reason.
Among the things visitors to the park should be careful of are the wild animals, the hot springs, falling trees, and the cold and treacherous waters.
The Lower Falls is one of the most scenic areas of the whole park, and while the fences that follow the trail alongside it might seem prohibitive in regards to accessing peak viewing spots, they are absolutely essential to the well-being of park-goers.
A video from Instagrammer Ryan Vaughn (@ryanv_3) uploaded to TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) has shown one visitor ignoring the fences to take a child on a dangerous path leading close to the surging water.
No matter how carefully she was treading, there was always the risk of slipping or tripping on the rugged terrain and falling, which would have taken her and the child straight over the edge of the raised land and into the fast-running current leading to the steep drop.
“You wanna go be an idiot that’s great. Don’t bring your kid,” one commenter said.
“Pure stupidity and child abuse,” said another.
“[People] aren’t just endangering themselves when they do this … they’re endangering the first responders who have to show up and try to save them,” noted a third.
According to Yellowstone National Park’s website, more than 100 people have died in the park’s lakes and rivers. Hypothermia from the cold waters is a serious risk, and in this case, the drop of 308 feet at the Lower Falls would be incredibly dangerous.
Yellowstone says that anywhere between 5,000 to 60,000 gallons of water can fall over the cliff in a single second.
There are numerous safe observation points to view the powerful natural force of the falling water, and binoculars or a camera with a good zoom function can provide a closer look without putting anyone in danger.
Underscoring the importance of safety, CBS News reported a young girl died at Yellowstone in 2014 when stepping off the trail and slipping and falling into the Lower Falls.
Luckily, such a tragedy didn’t happen in the video above, but hopefully, this is a lesson in safety that can encourage others to respect the rules.
Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.
News
Sacramento 132, L.A. Lakers 127
Percentages: FG .439, FT .765.
News
Police Confirm Details Regarding Maine Shooter’s ‘Suicide’ Note
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck has given more details regarding the note found in Robert Card’s home Thursday evening.
Law enforcement has confirmed that the 40-year-old Maine gunman, responsible for killing 18 individuals, was found dead Friday evening after a massive manhunt took place over the course of 48+ hours. He was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“At 7:45 last night, Mr. Card was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning, confirming Mr. Card died by suicide.
Trending:
Real Reason Behind Matthew Perry’s Cryptic ‘Mattman’ Posts Revealed
Duane “Dog” Chapman’s Son Reflects On The Death Of His Mother Beth
Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death ‘Deferred’ Pending Further Investigation
Britney Spears Fans Take Over Sam Asghari’s Halloween Post Amid Divorce
Matthew Perry’s Chilling Message ‘From Beyond’ Foreshadowed His Death
Sauschuck also confirmed that he was found in a trailer in a recycling center, from which Card had been fired.
Maine Gunman Confirmed To Have Died By Suicide
At 7:45 last night, Robert Card, the suspect in the Maine mass shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Prior to discovering the body, the FBI located a note in the home, which was believed to be owned by Mr. Card.
Sauschuck gave more details regarding the note found in Mr. Card’s home, explaining that it was a paper-style note addressed to a loved one. The note reportedly stated, “This is the passcode for my phone; this is the bank account numbers.”
Although Sauschuck did not describe it as an explicit suicide note, he did state that the note indicated that Mr. Card would not be around for much longer, and wanted this loved one to know about these personal details. The police do have a search warrant for Mr. Card’s cellphone and will release more details as law enforcement continues their investigation.
A motive for the shootings is still being evaluated and investigated.
The recycling center, the location where Mr. Card was found, was previously cleared twice, however, police ultimately found out that they missed a handful of trailers in the back of the property — an overflow lot that was filled with trailers in which law enforcement did not realize was part of the recycling center’s property.
“Overall, we have received 821 tips and leads, and we are continuing to work those,” Sauschuck stated in a press conference Friday morning. Sauschuck confirmed that those trailers had not been previously searched, but the owner had informed them of the rest of the trailers in the overflow lot, which then led police to search in that area.
The Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner did confirm that more details will come as their investigation continues. The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.
Maine Gunman Responsible For 18 Deaths In Lewiston
Robert Card is primary suspect for the shooting which killed 18 people and injured 13 others after he opened fire at a bowling alley and a local bar in Lewiston, Maine.
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Robert Card’s body was found at 7:45 p.m. on Friday near a recycling center, from which Card had been fired. The recycling center is located about 8 miles from where the second shooting occurred (at the local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille).
Authorities first learned of Card’s identity after the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying him as the man in the photos police released shortly after the shootings took place.
Later Wednesday evening, police discovered Robert Card’s car, a white Subaru, located about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston at Pejepscot Boat Launch, which was said to be abandoned. They did, however, recover a gun from inside the car.
On Thursday evening, the FBI raided a home believed to belong to the suspect, where they recovered a suicide note from Card, addressed to his son.
On Friday, authorities began searching the river and surrounding areas where Card’s car was located. It wasn’t until Friday evening around 7:45 p.m. ET that law enforcement found Robert Card dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Robert Card’s Concerning Mental Health History
Robert Card was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he enlisted in the Reserve in 2002. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine, U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee told CBS News.
The 40-year-old recently stated he was hearing voices, and had allegedly threatened to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco. He was then committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.
It is unclear why Card chose the bowling alley and the local bar as his targets on Wednesday, but reports have stated that he may have been searching for his ex-girlfriend, who recently broke up with him. Law enforcement has yet to confirm this.
The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.
News
Brock Wright Fantasy Week 8: Projections vs. Raiders, Points and Stats, Start or Sit
In Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), tight end Brock Wright and the Detroit Lions will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league (187.4 yards allowed per game).
When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Wright worth starting? For insights into his game against the Raiders, we’ve got you covered.
Should you start Wright on your fantasy team? Check out 4for4’s Who Should I Start tool to compare him against other players.
Brock Wright Week 8 Game Info
Let’s highlight some of the upcoming game’s vital info, including the projected fantasy points for Wright:
Brock Wright Fantasy Stats
Below is a peek at the fantasy numbers of Wright this season:
Check out the latest fantasy rankings from 4for4!
Brock Wright 2022 Fantasy Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|1.7
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|1.6
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|0.7
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brock Wright vs. Raiders
Here are a few key stats on the Raiders squad Wright will be playing:
‘[People] aren’t just endangering themselves when they do this’
Sacramento 132, L.A. Lakers 127
Police Confirm Details Regarding Maine Shooter’s ‘Suicide’ Note
Brock Wright Fantasy Week 8: Projections vs. Raiders, Points and Stats, Start or Sit
My family is moving to Phoenix, and I don’t like what I see
Anonymous fan who once mercilessly insulted LeBron James calls Jay-Z a ‘h*e’
Iranian teenager Armita Geravand dies, IRNA reports
Brest 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Oct 29, 2023) Game Analysis
Best Cheap SUVs: You don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot
Spurs 83-123 Clippers (Oct 29, 2023) Game Recap
Winning lotto ticket sold in Illinois • 11-year-old girl brutally beaten • iconic Chicago restaurant closes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash
The police chief who led a raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea -president
Jamie Dimon says the next generation of employees will work 3.5 days a week and live to 100 years old
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu didn’t even leave Nevada before being struck by lightning and forced to turn back
3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
China urges Philippines to end ‘provocations’ in South China Sea
Interesting Articles
‘[People] aren’t just endangering themselves when they do this’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sacramento 132, L.A. Lakers 127
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Police Confirm Details Regarding Maine Shooter’s ‘Suicide’ Note
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Brock Wright Fantasy Week 8: Projections vs. Raiders, Points and Stats, Start or Sit
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
My family is moving to Phoenix, and I don’t like what I see
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Anonymous fan who once mercilessly insulted LeBron James calls Jay-Z a ‘h*e’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Iranian teenager Armita Geravand dies, IRNA reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Brest 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Oct 29, 2023) Game Analysis
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Best Cheap SUVs: You don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Spurs 83-123 Clippers (Oct 29, 2023) Game Recap
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
-
News6 days ago
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
-
News2 days ago
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
-
News5 days ago
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
-
News2 days ago
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
-
News6 days ago
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
-
News2 days ago
India ‘exploring all legal options’ after Qatari court sentences 8 Indians to death for spying
-
Education4 days ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use