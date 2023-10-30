Connect with us

‘[People] aren’t just endangering themselves when they do this’

Yellowstone National Park is an area of stunning natural beauty, and experiencing it firsthand is a privilege. But respecting the park is vital, and rules and safety measures are put in place for a reason.

Among the things visitors to the park should be careful of are the wild animals, the hot springs, falling trees, and the cold and treacherous waters.

The Lower Falls is one of the most scenic areas of the whole park, and while the fences that follow the trail alongside it might seem prohibitive in regards to accessing peak viewing spots, they are absolutely essential to the well-being of park-goers.

A video from Instagrammer Ryan Vaughn (@ryanv_3) uploaded to TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) has shown one visitor ignoring the fences to take a child on a dangerous path leading close to the surging water.

No matter how carefully she was treading, there was always the risk of slipping or tripping on the rugged terrain and falling, which would have taken her and the child straight over the edge of the raised land and into the fast-running current leading to the steep drop.

“You wanna go be an idiot that’s great. Don’t bring your kid,” one commenter said.

“Pure stupidity and child abuse,” said another.

“[People] aren’t just endangering themselves when they do this … they’re endangering the first responders who have to show up and try to save them,” noted a third.

According to Yellowstone National Park’s website, more than 100 people have died in the park’s lakes and rivers. Hypothermia from the cold waters is a serious risk, and in this case, the drop of 308 feet at the Lower Falls would be incredibly dangerous.

Yellowstone says that anywhere between 5,000 to 60,000 gallons of water can fall over the cliff in a single second.

There are numerous safe observation points to view the powerful natural force of the falling water, and binoculars or a camera with a good zoom function can provide a closer look without putting anyone in danger.

Underscoring the importance of safety, CBS News reported a young girl died at Yellowstone in 2014 when stepping off the trail and slipping and falling into the Lower Falls.

Luckily, such a tragedy didn’t happen in the video above, but hopefully, this is a lesson in safety that can encourage others to respect the rules.

Sacramento 132, L.A. Lakers 127

57 mins ago

October 30, 2023

Sacramento 132, L.A. Lakers 127

Percentages: FG .439, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 15-45, .333 (Prince 5-13, James 3-8, Wood 2-2, Hachimura 2-4, Davis 1-2, Russell 1-5, Reaves 1-8, Reddish 0-1, Vincent 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 3, Prince).

Turnovers: 12 (James 8, Reaves 3, Prince).

Steals: 4 (Davis 2, Reaves, Vincent).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 5:58 second.

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 38:36 3-9 2-2 0-2 2 1 8
Murray 33:13 6-14 2-3 3-8 5 4 17
Sabonis 34:00 5-8 1-3 1-15 5 6 12
Fox 34:15 14-24 6-8 1-4 8 5 37
Huerter 36:37 4-12 1-2 0-7 4 3 12
Monk 24:42 7-17 4-5 1-3 3 1 22
Vezenkov 18:21 4-10 1-1 0-4 1 0 11
Mitchell 15:30 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 4 5
McGee 15:29 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Duarte 14:04 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 3 4
Edwards 0:13 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 265:00 49-104 17-24 6-47 30 28 132

Percentages: FG .471, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 17-48, .354 (Monk 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Fox 3-8, Murray 3-9, Vezenkov 2-6, Sabonis 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Duarte 0-2, Barnes 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Huerter 2, Barnes, Fox, McGee, Murray, Vezenkov).

Police Confirm Details Regarding Maine Shooter’s ‘Suicide’ Note

1 hour ago

October 30, 2023

Police Confirm Details Regarding Maine Shooter’s ‘Suicide’ Note

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck has given more details regarding the note found in Robert Card’s home Thursday evening.

Law enforcement has confirmed that the 40-year-old Maine gunman, responsible for killing 18 individuals, was found dead Friday evening after a massive manhunt took place over the course of 48+ hours. He was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“At 7:45 last night, Mr. Card was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning, confirming Mr. Card died by suicide.

Sauschuck also confirmed that he was found in a trailer in a recycling center, from which Card had been fired.

Maine Gunman Confirmed To Have Died By Suicide

Maine Mass Shooter Remains At Large As Massive Manhunt Is Underway

MEGA

At 7:45 last night, Robert Card, the suspect in the Maine mass shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to discovering the body, the FBI located a note in the home, which was believed to be owned by Mr. Card.

Sauschuck gave more details regarding the note found in Mr. Card’s home, explaining that it was a paper-style note addressed to a loved one. The note reportedly stated, “This is the passcode for my phone; this is the bank account numbers.”

Although Sauschuck did not describe it as an explicit suicide note, he did state that the note indicated that Mr. Card would not be around for much longer, and wanted this loved one to know about these personal details. The police do have a search warrant for Mr. Card’s cellphone and will release more details as law enforcement continues their investigation.

A motive for the shootings is still being evaluated and investigated.

Mass Shooting Leaves 18 Dead, 13 Injured, Police Release Photo Of SuspectMass Shooting Leaves 18 Dead, 13 Injured, Police Release Photo Of Suspect

Lewiston Maine Police Department

The recycling center, the location where Mr. Card was found, was previously cleared twice, however, police ultimately found out that they missed a handful of trailers in the back of the property — an overflow lot that was filled with trailers in which law enforcement did not realize was part of the recycling center’s property.

“Overall, we have received 821 tips and leads, and we are continuing to work those,” Sauschuck stated in a press conference Friday morning. Sauschuck confirmed that those trailers had not been previously searched, but the owner had informed them of the rest of the trailers in the overflow lot, which then led police to search in that area.

The Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner did confirm that more details will come as their investigation continues. The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.

Maine Gunman Responsible For 18 Deaths In Lewiston

Maine Mass Shooter Remains At Large As Massive Manhunt Is UnderwayMaine Mass Shooter Remains At Large As Massive Manhunt Is Underway

MEGA

Robert Card is primary suspect for the shooting which killed 18 people and injured 13 others after he opened fire at a bowling alley and a local bar in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Robert Card’s body was found at 7:45 p.m. on Friday near a recycling center, from which Card had been fired. The recycling center is located about 8 miles from where the second shooting occurred (at the local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille).

Maine Mass Shooter’s Reported DeathMaine Mass Shooter’s Reported Death

Lewiston Maine Police Department

Authorities first learned of Card’s identity after the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying him as the man in the photos police released shortly after the shootings took place.

Later Wednesday evening, police discovered Robert Card’s car, a white Subaru, located about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston at Pejepscot Boat Launch, which was said to be abandoned. They did, however, recover a gun from inside the car.

On Thursday evening, the FBI raided a home believed to belong to the suspect, where they recovered a suicide note from Card, addressed to his son.

On Friday, authorities began searching the river and surrounding areas where Card’s car was located. It wasn’t until Friday evening around 7:45 p.m. ET that law enforcement found Robert Card dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Robert Card’s Concerning Mental Health History

Maine Mass Shooter Remains At Large As Massive Manhunt Is UnderwayMaine Mass Shooter Remains At Large As Massive Manhunt Is Underway

MEGA

Robert Card was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he enlisted in the Reserve in 2002. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine, U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee told CBS News.

The 40-year-old recently stated he was hearing voices, and had allegedly threatened to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco. He was then committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.

It is unclear why Card chose the bowling alley and the local bar as his targets on Wednesday, but reports have stated that he may have been searching for his ex-girlfriend, who recently broke up with him. Law enforcement has yet to confirm this.

The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.

Brock Wright Fantasy Week 8: Projections vs. Raiders, Points and Stats, Start or Sit

2 hours ago

October 30, 2023

Brock Wright Fantasy Week 8: Projections vs. Raiders, Points and Stats, Start or Sit

In Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), tight end Brock Wright and the Detroit Lions will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league (187.4 yards allowed per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Wright worth starting? For insights into his game against the Raiders, we’ve got you covered.

Should you start Wright on your fantasy team? Check out 4for4’s Who Should I Start tool to compare him against other players.

Brock Wright Week 8 Game Info

Let’s highlight some of the upcoming game’s vital info, including the projected fantasy points for Wright:

  • Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders
  • Time: 8:15 PM
  • Date: October 30, 2023
  • Projected Fantasy Points: 0.392

    • Brock Wright Fantasy Stats

    Below is a peek at the fantasy numbers of Wright this season:

  • With 4.0 fantasy points (0.6 per game) in 2023, Wright is ranked 343rd overall in the league and 63rd at his position.
  • In his past three games, Wright has picked up 2.3 fantasy points (0.8 per game). He has 23 receiving yards on four catches (four targets) and zero touchdowns.
  • Wright has accumulated 23 yards receiving, on four catches (four targets), with zero touchdowns and 2.3 fantasy points (0.5 per game) in his past five games.
  • In his best game of the season — Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs — Brock Wright finished with 1.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 17 yards.

    Brock Wright 2022 Fantasy Game Log

    Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
    Week 1 @Chiefs 1.7 2 2 17 0
    Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0 0 0 0
    Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0 0 0 0
    Week 4 @Packers 0.0 0 0 0 0
    Week 5 Panthers 1.6 3 3 16 0
    Week 6 @Buccaneers 0.7 1 1 7 0
    Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 0 0 0 0

    Brock Wright vs. Raiders

    Here are a few key stats on the Raiders squad Wright will be playing:

  • No player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.
  • The Raiders have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
  • No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Las Vegas this season.

