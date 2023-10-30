Police Confirm Details Regarding Maine Shooter’s ‘Suicide’ Note

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck has given more details regarding the note found in Robert Card’s home Thursday evening.
Law enforcement has confirmed that the 40-year-old Maine gunman, responsible for killing 18 individuals, was found dead Friday evening after a massive manhunt took place over the course of 48+ hours. He was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“At 7:45 last night, Mr. Card was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning, confirming Mr. Card died by suicide.
Sauschuck also confirmed that he was found in a trailer in a recycling center, from which Card had been fired.
Maine Gunman Confirmed To Have Died By Suicide
At 7:45 last night, Robert Card, the suspect in the Maine mass shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Prior to discovering the body, the FBI located a note in the home, which was believed to be owned by Mr. Card.
Sauschuck gave more details regarding the note found in Mr. Card’s home, explaining that it was a paper-style note addressed to a loved one. The note reportedly stated, “This is the passcode for my phone; this is the bank account numbers.”
Although Sauschuck did not describe it as an explicit suicide note, he did state that the note indicated that Mr. Card would not be around for much longer, and wanted this loved one to know about these personal details. The police do have a search warrant for Mr. Card’s cellphone and will release more details as law enforcement continues their investigation.
A motive for the shootings is still being evaluated and investigated.
The recycling center, the location where Mr. Card was found, was previously cleared twice, however, police ultimately found out that they missed a handful of trailers in the back of the property — an overflow lot that was filled with trailers in which law enforcement did not realize was part of the recycling center’s property.
“Overall, we have received 821 tips and leads, and we are continuing to work those,” Sauschuck stated in a press conference Friday morning. Sauschuck confirmed that those trailers had not been previously searched, but the owner had informed them of the rest of the trailers in the overflow lot, which then led police to search in that area.
The Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner did confirm that more details will come as their investigation continues. The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.
Maine Gunman Responsible For 18 Deaths In Lewiston
Robert Card is primary suspect for the shooting which killed 18 people and injured 13 others after he opened fire at a bowling alley and a local bar in Lewiston, Maine.
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Robert Card’s body was found at 7:45 p.m. on Friday near a recycling center, from which Card had been fired. The recycling center is located about 8 miles from where the second shooting occurred (at the local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille).
Authorities first learned of Card’s identity after the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying him as the man in the photos police released shortly after the shootings took place.
Later Wednesday evening, police discovered Robert Card’s car, a white Subaru, located about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston at Pejepscot Boat Launch, which was said to be abandoned. They did, however, recover a gun from inside the car.
On Thursday evening, the FBI raided a home believed to belong to the suspect, where they recovered a suicide note from Card, addressed to his son.
On Friday, authorities began searching the river and surrounding areas where Card’s car was located. It wasn’t until Friday evening around 7:45 p.m. ET that law enforcement found Robert Card dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Robert Card’s Concerning Mental Health History
Robert Card was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he enlisted in the Reserve in 2002. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine, U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee told CBS News.
The 40-year-old recently stated he was hearing voices, and had allegedly threatened to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco. He was then committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.
It is unclear why Card chose the bowling alley and the local bar as his targets on Wednesday, but reports have stated that he may have been searching for his ex-girlfriend, who recently broke up with him. Law enforcement has yet to confirm this.

As a young man whose immediate family plans to transplant their life to the Phoenix metropolitan region, my concern for their well-being has grown after a recent trip to the area.
I grew up in St. Louis and currently study at the University of Florida, but nothing could have prepared me for the experience of seeing such unsustainable land use in person.
It’s a simple matter: The colossal urban sprawl in Phoenix poses disastrous consequences for its own future. The low-density, car-dependent development promoted as the city grew increases problems such as water usage, pollution and inefficient yields from land.
Other problems linked to land-use patterns include increased traffic, stress on the water supply and a growing cost of living.
This is a policy failure, as lawmakers of the past and present have made it illegal to build sustainable neighborhoods via zoning regulations.
Valley Metro has failed to provide any meaningful alternative to the automobile.
These issues are not impossible to solve. This city can take control its destiny if voters demand sustainability. I implore them to do so.
Noah Range, Gainesville, Fla.
An easy way to stop child poverty
The current chaos and division in the U.S. House puts millions of families in danger of slipping into deeper poverty. Federal assistance that provides food, education and housing to millions each year is being used as a political weapon.
But it doesn’t have to be this way.
We have the power to mitigate the harm caused by these annual funding battles by supporting families through our tax code. In 2021, we witnessed how expanding the Child Tax Credit and including low-income families cut child poverty by almost half. Yet, recent U.S. Census data reveals that when Congress allowed the expansion to expire, child poverty more than doubled.
Stop the tug-of-war over government funding that leaves families in limbo.
Make the Child Tax Credit expansion a permanent solution, ensuring consistent support for families.
Chloe Harris, Mesa
‘America First’ should start with guns
America is sending billions of dollars to Ukraine so they can stop Russians from killing people in their bars and bowling alleys. America is also considering sending billions of dollars to Israel so they can stop the armed violence there.
America is sending “thoughts and prayers” to Maine for those same purposes. Lewiston has a right to feel cheated.
When America First types decry the cost of foreign aid and say, “We have to take care of our own problems before we help others,” gun violence should be the first problem they address.
We can reduce gun violence through legislation. Also, we can better enforce the gun laws already on the books for far less than we are spending on either Ukraine or Israel.
The gun problem in America is not about money. Stopping it with legislation and enforcement would be much more inexpensive and achievable than stopping foreign gun violence with cash.
Paul Franckowiak, Laveen
Lesko went to D.C. to do nothing
I laughed out loud when I read Debbie Lesko’s announcement that she is not running for reelection and explained, “Washington, D.C., is broken. … It is hard to get anything done.”
That is the goal of the Freedom Caucus, to do nothing for the public.
The events prior to and on Jan. 6 and since were due to the actions and inactions of many, including Lesko.
James Somerville, Sun City West
How Palestine can end this war
To all those horrified by the death and destruction in Gaza, know that the bombing could be stopped tomorrow. All the Palestinians need to do is recognize and accept Israel as a Jewish state, lay down their arms and pledge to move forward in a spirit of brotherhood and reconciliation to the benefit of all.
These are the same things they could have done 50 years ago.
Jay Wernikoff, Scottsdale
In a series of shocking incidents, an anonymous fan has been filming footage of himself hurling insults at various celebrities, including LeBron James, Jay-Z and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The unknown person appears to have made it his purpose to offend these celebrities in public, and his activities have created quite a stir.
LA Lakers superstar, LeBron James, was involved in an earlier incident with this fan. The fan boldly made fun of James while he was making his way to the locker room following a game. James seemed surprised by the fan’s reaction and was ready to attack the fan after hearing the remark, but an official broke up the confrontation.
•
The same fan was later seen making fun of boxing great Floyd Mayweather.
“Hey Floyd, I will knock you out,” the fan said
The fan yelled as he passed Mayweather in the stands of a crowded stadium. Mayweather appeared clearly offended by the comment and kept staring at him in the video.
The fan most recently attacked the rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. He is heard referring to Jay-Z as a “h*e” in a video and adding:
“Hey h*e, I am taking that 500k,” the anonymous fan said.
In contrast to the other superstars, Jay-Z seemed unfazed by the remark and even gave the fan a fist bump.
LeBron James got heckled by an anonymous fan
This Jay-Z incident takes us back to the Lakers-Clippers game on January 24th of this year when LeBron James had a heated exchange with an anonymous fan due to some comments on his hairline.
The Lakers were down 77-54 at halftime when a man from the floor seats began shouting expletives at LeBron James:
“Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who appeared to have floor seats, said. “You better get this s–t together! With that receding-a– hairline!
King James was offended by the man’s hostile tone and remarks, so he halted in his tracks and started to move in the fan’s direction. However, a member of the Lakers team stopped LeBron from moving. The fan was visibly close enough to get James’ attention, as it was positioned in the front row just behind the hoop.
“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added further
LeBron was led away from the fan and down towards the Lakers’ locker room as he walked away. It’s unclear whether the fan was taken out of the venue.
On the same day, LeBron James became the first NBA player in league history to score 40 or more points against every team when he defeated the Clippers with 46 points, despite the fan’s taunting.