Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk

Possible gang war in Wewoka has many frightened, officials finally talk

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – After weeks of gang shootings, house fires, and the city nearly shutting down due to safety concerns officials in Wewoka finally have told their citizens what has been happening.

“Just talk to us, communication is the first step, and as a parent, it’s scary not knowing what’s going on,” said Jay Williams.

Williams said he’s lived in big cities throughout Tennessee as well as Oklahoma City before moving his boys and family back home to Wewoka.

“We came back for that smaller, tighter community feeling,” said Williams. “Around here you can feel safe knowing your kids can walk over to the skate park or to school without trouble but not anymore.”

This recent week he said there was a shooting at the local Family Dollar. Williams said he was coming home from work when he saw law enforcement outside, he snapped a picture.

Before the reported shooting there was a house fire that destroyed a man’s home. Williams sent a video of the dramatic scene that happened that night.

Williams and several other parents from Wewoka who contacted KFOR also said that a teenager was shot.

“But nobody is saying anything and it doesn’t feel safe anymore for my family,” said Williams. “It makes me want to leave. The way people are acting out here I don’t even want to let them outside. Hell, we might even have to move back to the city.”

The same week that these events happened Wewoka Public Schools posted on their Facebook page and announced that Friday’s school would be held virtually and pointed to the safety of their students and staff being the number one priority.

KFOR contacted the Superintendent’s office and was told there would be a call back but there never was.

Then almost within the same couple of hours, The Wewoka Sorghum Festival which is held annually was canceled. The group pointed to the reason as adverse weather conditions. They said that vendors would have their money refunded.

Jesse Grandstaff at Security State Bank told KFOR that the reason was due to the weather and pointed to the post that was made on Facebook as the statement behind the cancelation.

“We don’t know what is going on! Are we going to be shot out on the street? We just want someone to communicate with us,” said Williams. “It’s really not that hard. We all know what’s going on and we know that it is definitely not due to weather. Let us know if it’s safe or not because right now it doesn’t feel safe.”

KFOR called Wewoka Police and was told that the Chief of the Wewoka Police Department would call back but never did. KFOR stayed outside of the department for nearly seven hours Friday and was told the Chief would be by to talk but never showed up.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police eventually posted about the situation Friday night on Facebook:

“The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department has been actively investigating several major crimes in the City of Wewoka. These crimes are related to gang activity between two gangs. The targets of the violence are known associates of the two gangs. From information gathered during the investigations, they are retaliating against each other after an incident that occurred earlier this year.

We have not been made aware of any direct threats. The two gangs are fighting against each other. Unfortunately, the violence has escalated and has been brought into local businesses causing concern within the community.

The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is working closely with Federal and State law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute any and all perpetrators responsible for the ongoing violence within the City of Wewoka.”

Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police

“I just want to know if my family will be safe,” said Williams.


Jenny McCarthy’s secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News

Jenny McCarthy's secret to happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg | State and National News

Jenny McCarthy says the secret to her happy marriage with Donnie Wahlberg is falling asleep together – even when they are apart.

The 50-year-old actress/model has been married to the New Kids on the Block star since 2014 and she’s revealed they always nod off together and manage it via FaceTime if they are not at home together.

Former White County Middle School teacher charged with rape of a child

Former White County Middle School teacher charged with rape of a child

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former middle school teacher in White County has been charged with three counts of rape of a child after he was discovered to have allegedly been engaged in inappropriate behavior with a minor.

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children Services began investigating 27-year-old Austin Damon Allen, a teacher at White County Middle School, earlier this week.

Officials said the investigation stemmed from allegations that Allen was involved in inappropriate behavior.

Austin Damon Allen (Courtesy: District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway)

Austin Damon Allen (Courtesy: District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway)

After learning of the allegations, the White County Director of Schools allegedly suspended Allen from his teaching position, and placed him on leave pending the investigation’s results.

On Friday, Oct. 27, investigative efforts revealed that Allen had engaged in sexual acts with a minor child, according to District Attorney General Dunaway.

Investigators then sought warrants charging Allen with three counts of rape of a child. Allen was taken into custody in Cookeville with the assistance of the Cookeville Police Department.

Authorities reported that Allen was taken to the White County Jail where he was booked and is being held on $750,000 bond, which was set by the White County Judge Commissioner.

White County Schools released on a statement on Saturday, stating they are “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news.

White County Schools is shocked and deeply saddened by the news surrounding a former middle school teacher, and our thoughts, prayers, and efforts are with the affected children, their families, and our school community. From the initial report, the teacher was suspended, removed from campus, and subsequently had his employment terminated. The school district is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation and will work diligently to serve our community to navigate the waters in the wake of this deplorable incident. If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the White County Sheriff’s Department. If you or a child are in need of counseling services, please contact the school system. This chapter is not a reflection of our school district and the incredible employees who lovingly serve students each day, and together, we will rebuild the trust and integrity that was damaged by the acts of one individual. As this is an ongoing investigation, the district has no further comment at this time.

Kurt Dronebarger, Director of Schools

District Attorney General Dunaway said the investigation remains ongoing, and that additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information regarding any other potential victims is asked to call the District Attorney General at 931-528-5015 or the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-838-2700.

What’s the best Halloween candy? Here’s the definitive list

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

When we were growing up, one of the constant warnings from our parents was, “Don’t take candy from strangers!” That warning stayed with us year-round, except for on one glorious day at the end of October when all caution was thrown to the wind, everyone dressed up in costumes and we all went knocking on doors to beg strangers for candy. 

Americans love Halloween and Americans love Halloween candy. Whether it’s the freedom to act like a kid for a day or that the candy tastes better when someone gives it to you instead of you paying for it yourself, it doesn’t matter. Americans are expected to spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, up in part due to a reported 13% increase in the cost of candy this year due to inflation. 

So, with this candy extravaganza upon us, what are the best Halloween candies of all time? 

Anything Reese’s: It’s no surprise that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are consistently ranked as the most popular Halloween candy in the nation. It’s an ingenious merger of all things glorious to your palette. Chocolate? Check. Peanut Butter? Check. It’s really hard to go wrong with that combo in any format and the Reese’s folks have that nailed. Of course, there are those who can’t partake due to allergies. That aside, Reese’s clearly needs to be on top of the definitive list. 

Anything Reese’s is a guarantee your Halloween treats will be well-received. (iStock)

100 Grand Bar: Due to inflation, the 100 Grand Bar should probably be like a $175,000 Bar at this point, but either way, it’s worth it. Chocolate, chewy caramel and little rice crisps make for a delicious and underrated bite. This doesn’t regularly make a lot of the top lists, maybe because of the name switch back in the day from the One Hundred-Thousand Dollar Bar or perhaps because it doesn’t have the commercials supporting it like it used to, but it’s absolutely worthy. 

Candy Corn: As brought to my attention by Fox New Contributor Joe Concha on the podcast we co-host “The List” (available wherever you download your podcasts), candy corn is a candy that is quintessentially Halloween. Most other candies you can find and eat all year round, but the OG candy corn (yellow, orange and white) is meant specifically to be eaten at this time of year.  

My take is that candy corn is both delicious and disgusting, a special feat that can only be replicated by a few other candies, like circus peanuts. But still, Joe is right and candy corn, according to CandyStore.com, does make it into the top 10 for most popular Halloween candies across the nation. 

Plus, a fun fact: if you take your candy corn and arrange them in a full circle with the white tips pointing inward, and you stack similar circles on top of each other, the yellow ends will form a structure that resembles a baby piece of corn on the cob. 

colorful candy corn

Traditional candy corn is a Halloween staple. (iStock)

Red Swedish Fish: We will forgive that Swedish fish has another country in its name, while we celebrate that the manufacturer realized the other flavors were inferior and started packaging just the red fish together. These candies are so great that they are popular with a flavor only identified as … red. It’s not cherry, not strawberry, not raspberry and not really any flavor that you have tasted anywhere else.  

It’s just “red”, it’s specific to this candy in particular, and it is scrumptious. There is a rumor that the flavor was originally based on a fruit called a lingonberry, but really, it’s just its own special flavor. That unique taste packed with a fantastic chew sure to rip out any crowns or fillings that you have in your teeth makes red Swedish fish ranked as a top candy choice in many states throughout the country.   

Sour Patch Kids: If you like the idea of a sweet gummy, but also like to torture yourself first, then you will love getting a packet of Sour Patch Kids in your Halloween loot. Things really are more appreciated when you work for them, so getting to that sweet gummy inside after getting blasted with a sour pucker makes these a consistent favorite among the Halloween crowd.  

Interestingly, Sour Patch Kids were originally marketed under a different name in the 1970s: “Mars Men”. They underwent a rebrand and came out as Sour Patch Kids in the mid-1980s, piggybacking off the Cabbage Patch Kids craze, and that’s when they really took off.  

Twizzlers: While this delicious red licorice is often associated with going to the movies, Twizzlers are a staple of the Halloween assortment, too, with good reason. With a unique texture that gives you satisfaction while you rip it off, it also has a deep fake strawberry flavor which creates lots of satisfaction for your mouth.  

While some west coast people will try to interject with “Red Vines!” as a substitute, I am from the Midwest and the authority here, so I will shoot that down and note that Red Vines have a bit of a soapy aftertaste. That’s why Twizzlers (and not any other red licorice brands) are the ones that make national top candy lists. 

Also, it’s very important that you don’t go rogue and try to buy black licorice of any brand. Almost half of the people in America do not like black licorice and that number is even higher among young people, so stick with the strawberry Twizzlers. 

My take is that candy corn is both delicious and disgusting, a special feat that can only be replicated by a few other candies, like circus peanuts.

Of course, if you are deciding what to hand out around the neighborhood, if inflation hasn’t made it impossible, buying full-size candy bars will make you a hero. But, you are pretty safe with just about anything other than those awful peanut flavored taffy-ish things in the orange and black wax wrappers.  

If it were my personal list, I would probably throw a York Peppermint Patty or Junior Mints in there, as well as the somewhat controversial Mounds bar, but if you stick to the list, you will probably be considered a house of more treats than tricks.  

Do you agree with the list? Weigh in below with what you would change or add and your personal favorites. 

Trending