Sacramento 132, L.A. Lakers 127

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck has given more details regarding the note found in Robert Card’s home Thursday evening.

Law enforcement has confirmed that the 40-year-old Maine gunman, responsible for killing 18 individuals, was found dead Friday evening after a massive manhunt took place over the course of 48+ hours. He was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“At 7:45 last night, Mr. Card was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning, confirming Mr. Card died by suicide.

Trending:

Real Reason Behind Matthew Perry’s Cryptic ‘Mattman’ Posts Revealed

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s Son Reflects On The Death Of His Mother Beth

Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death ‘Deferred’ Pending Further Investigation

Britney Spears Fans Take Over Sam Asghari’s Halloween Post Amid Divorce

Matthew Perry’s Chilling Message ‘From Beyond’ Foreshadowed His Death

Sauschuck also confirmed that he was found in a trailer in a recycling center, from which Card had been fired.

Maine Gunman Confirmed To Have Died By Suicide

MEGA

At 7:45 last night, Robert Card, the suspect in the Maine mass shooting that occurred Wednesday evening, was located deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to discovering the body, the FBI located a note in the home, which was believed to be owned by Mr. Card.

Sauschuck gave more details regarding the note found in Mr. Card’s home, explaining that it was a paper-style note addressed to a loved one. The note reportedly stated, “This is the passcode for my phone; this is the bank account numbers.”

Although Sauschuck did not describe it as an explicit suicide note, he did state that the note indicated that Mr. Card would not be around for much longer, and wanted this loved one to know about these personal details. The police do have a search warrant for Mr. Card’s cellphone and will release more details as law enforcement continues their investigation.

A motive for the shootings is still being evaluated and investigated.

Lewiston Maine Police Department

The recycling center, the location where Mr. Card was found, was previously cleared twice, however, police ultimately found out that they missed a handful of trailers in the back of the property — an overflow lot that was filled with trailers in which law enforcement did not realize was part of the recycling center’s property.

“Overall, we have received 821 tips and leads, and we are continuing to work those,” Sauschuck stated in a press conference Friday morning. Sauschuck confirmed that those trailers had not been previously searched, but the owner had informed them of the rest of the trailers in the overflow lot, which then led police to search in that area.

The Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner did confirm that more details will come as their investigation continues. The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.

Maine Gunman Responsible For 18 Deaths In Lewiston

MEGA

Robert Card is primary suspect for the shooting which killed 18 people and injured 13 others after he opened fire at a bowling alley and a local bar in Lewiston, Maine.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Robert Card’s body was found at 7:45 p.m. on Friday near a recycling center, from which Card had been fired. The recycling center is located about 8 miles from where the second shooting occurred (at the local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille).

Lewiston Maine Police Department

Authorities first learned of Card’s identity after the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying him as the man in the photos police released shortly after the shootings took place.

Later Wednesday evening, police discovered Robert Card’s car, a white Subaru, located about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston at Pejepscot Boat Launch, which was said to be abandoned. They did, however, recover a gun from inside the car.

On Thursday evening, the FBI raided a home believed to belong to the suspect, where they recovered a suicide note from Card, addressed to his son.

On Friday, authorities began searching the river and surrounding areas where Card’s car was located. It wasn’t until Friday evening around 7:45 p.m. ET that law enforcement found Robert Card dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Robert Card’s Concerning Mental Health History

MEGA

Robert Card was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he enlisted in the Reserve in 2002. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine, U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee told CBS News.

The 40-year-old recently stated he was hearing voices, and had allegedly threatened to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco. He was then committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.

It is unclear why Card chose the bowling alley and the local bar as his targets on Wednesday, but reports have stated that he may have been searching for his ex-girlfriend, who recently broke up with him. Law enforcement has yet to confirm this.

The Blast will continue to report on any new information that is released regarding the unfortunate events that occurred in Maine on Wednesday evenings.